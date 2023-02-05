  • Home
Humble Grounds Coffeehouse 11525 South Fry Road Suite 110

11525 South Fry Road

Fulshear, TX 77441

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Locally Roasted

French Press

$4.50+

Pour Over

$4.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50+

Fresh Brewed Coffee blended with steamed MillKing milk

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Bottomless Drip

$5.00

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso Drinks

All HG Espresso Drinks are made with fresh, locally roasted Hunter Beans Espresso
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

2 shots of espresso

Flat White

$3.50

Americano

$4.75+

Espresso & Hot Water

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso and Steamed Milk

Latte

Latte

$4.95+

Espresso & Steamed Milk

Cafe Mocha

$5.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Mocha. Topped with housemade whip

White Mocha

$5.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, and White Mocha. Topped with housemade whip

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Housemade Vanilla, Espresso, Steamed Milk, Caramel Drizzle

Frappe

$5.00+

Rich, bold Cold Brew blended with our Barista Milk and a flavor of choice.

Seasonal Flight

Seasonal Flight

$17.00

3 of our Seasonal Offerings, served in 6 oz servings.

Shaken Espresso

$4.75+

Seasonal Drinks

Griswold Chai

$5.50+

White Christmas

$6.25+

The Grinch

$5.75+

Gingerbread Latte

$5.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Campfire Mocha

$6.00+

Sugarberry Cold Brew

$5.50+

Frosty the Snowman

$6.25+

Holiday Cider

$5.50+

Non-Coffee

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+

Puppy Latte

$0.75

Steamer

$2.25

Breakfast

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$7.25

Make a breakfast sandwich your way! Choose your meat, bread, and cheese- we add an egg and it's just the way you like it!

Zero Carb

Zero Carb

$6.50

A healthy serving of spinach is topped with your choice of meat and cheese, between two egg patties. Salsa served on the side.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Built the way you like with your choice of cheese and bread.

Breakfast Taco Combo

Breakfast Taco Combo

$7.25

Two Tacos of your choice. Choose between our Bacon or Wagyu Chorizo. Or grab one of each!

Single Breakfast Taco

Single Breakfast Taco

$4.25

1 single Bacon or Wagyu Chorizo Taco

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

The best in town! Fresh avocado, feta, bagel seasoning and Louisiana Hot Sauce!

The Rob

The Rob

$8.50

Our Signature Avocado Toast with a flare! Avocado, feta, bagel seasoning, hot sauce, and bacon top an everything bagel.

Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$6.00

Freshly toasted Buttered croissant filled with nutella, sliced banana, and our housemade cinnamon dust

The Brunch

The Brunch

$8.50

Pastries & Snacks

Banana Nut

$4.25

BBQ Chips

$2.50

Zapps Chips

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Buttered Croissant

$3.25

Choc Muffin

$4.25

Chocolate Cake Pop

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

OOey, Gooey, Goodness!

Energy Bites

$4.25

3 Perfectly proportioned protein bites- perfect for a healthy snack, energy on the go!

Everything Bagel

$4.25

GF Carrot Cupcake

$5.00Out of stock

GF Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Monkey Bread

$4.25

Plain Bagel

$4.25

Plain Chips

$2.50

Zapps Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Zapps Chips

Toast (2 slices)

$3.25

Van Chip Muffin

$4.25

Vanilla Cake Pop

$3.50

Voodoo Chips

$2.50

Zapps Chips

English Muffin

$3.25

King Cake Pop

$3.50

Side of Bacon (2 pieces)

$2.25

Lunch

The Buffalo

The Buffalo

$11.50

Seasoned and Grilled white meat chicken, mozzarella, Frank's Buffalo sauce & ranch dressing pressed between two pieces of fresh ciabatta.

The Chicken Caprese

$11.50

Seasoned and Grilled white meat chicken, mozzarella, fresh sliced tomato, pesto & balsalmic glaze, panini style

The Q

$11.50

Seasoned and Grilled white meat chicken, mozzarella and cheddar, sweet BBQ sauce, pickled jalapenos, and cilantro pressed on golden Ciabatta

The Cali

$11.50

Fresh sliced turkey, avocado, & mozzarella melted between brioche toast with pesto and sweet onion jam

Rachel's Chicken Salad

$9.50

Fresh Baked chicken, honeycrisp apples, dried cranberries, & rosemary all gather together beautifully on top of a warm buttered croissant

Scoop of Chicken Salad

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$7.75

Our Housemade Chicken Salad piled on a bed of Romaine Spears

The BLTA

The BLTA

$9.00

An All American Classic with fresh sliced lettuce, tomato, avocado, & hickory smoked bacon, served on wheatberry brioche spread with housemade herb aioli

Kid's

PB & J

$5.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Drink Cooler

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Rain Water

$3.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Kids Juice

$2.25

Kids Choc Milk

$2.25

Kids Reg Milk

$2.25

Large Bottled Water

$3.50

Regular Bottled Water

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Humble Grounds is a local, family owned and operated coffeehouse that serves a full breakfast, lunch, and pastry menu with the freshest locally roasted coffee in Fulshear, TX.

11525 South Fry Road, Fulshear, TX 77441

