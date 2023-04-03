Restaurant header imageView gallery

Humble Oven

review star

No reviews yet

3845 South Higuera Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pesto Pizza
Caesar Salad
Margherita Pizza

Pizza

Pizza - Stone-Fired - 12"

Our pizzas are 12”
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olive Oil Simple and Delicious!

Bell Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, Roasted Bell Pepper, Sweetie Drop Peppers, Mozzarella, Parm, Basil

Gorgonzola Pizza

Gorgonzola Pizza

$19.00

White Sauce, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Grapes, Caramelized Onions, Walnuts, Balsamic Reduction Once you try it, you wont turn back!

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$22.00

Herb Chicken, Pistachio Pesto, Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, Parmigiana

Bacon Pizza

Bacon Pizza

$20.00

White Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mushroom, Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Hot Honey Drizzle, Black Pepper

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$21.00

Italian Sausage, Roasted Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Garlic, Mozzarella, Parmigiano

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Green Onion, Ranch Drizzle

Bolo Pie

Bolo Pie

$22.00

Bolognese, Lemon Ricotta, Calabrian Chili, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

It ain't easy being cheesy!

Pepperoni (Classic)

Pepperoni (Classic)

$19.00

If you need a little Pepp in your step ;) Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmigiana, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

BYO Vegan Pizza

$13.00

Build Your Own Vegan Pizza -- Choose your favorite toppings below! (our dough, pizza sauce, and pastas are all vegan & made in-house)

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$22.00

braised bacon, pepperoni, prosciutto, rich pomodoro, mozzarella, green onion, calabrian oil

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$20.00

mushroom, artichoke, bell pepper, cherry tomato, olive, feta and basil

Prosciutto Arugula

Prosciutto Arugula

$19.00

sundried tomato, mozz, smoked gouda, arugula, prosciutto, balsamic reduction, olive oil

Pasta Menu

Pasta

Carbonara

Carbonara

$18.00

Pork Belly, Pancetta, Egg Mornay Cream Sauce, Peas, Black Pepper, Parmigiano & Romano Cheese, Housemade Tagliatelle Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

$16.00

Beef & Pork Sausage Ragu, Pomodoro Sauce, Parmigiano, Housemade Rigatoni Pasta

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$19.00

Artichoke, Mushroom, Cherry Tomato, Pistachio Pesto, Parmigiano, Romano Cheese, Housemade Tagliatelle Pasta, Basil

Lasagna (Bolognese)

Lasagna (Bolognese)

$15.00

Beef & Pork Bolognese, Mozzarella, Parmigiana, Pomodoro Tomato Sauce, Bechamel — enjoy “hot” ready to eat, or choose “cold” to cook later!

Stroganoff

Stroganoff

$18.00

Italian Ground Sausage, Gouda Mornay Cream Sauce, Mushroom, Lemon Focaccia Crumb, Parm, Housemade Tagliatelle Pasta

Meatball Classic

Meatball Classic

$16.00

three meatballs, pomodoro sauce, ricotta, housemade rigatoni pasta

Butter Noodles

Butter Noodles

$10.00

Plain pasta made in-house, tossed with melted butter and parmesan cheese (pictured: rigatoni)

Red Sauce Pasta

$10.00

Plain pasta made in-house, tossed with pomodoro (red sauce) and parmesan cheese

BYO Vegan Pasta

$10.00

Build Your Own Vegan Pasta -- Choose your favorite ingredients below! (our pastas are all vegan & made in-house)

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Arugula, Roasted Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Toasted Almonds, Feta, Meyer Lemon Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Parm, Caesar Dressing, Herbed Focaccia Croutons

Sando's

four meatballs, lemon ricotta, calabrian chili, mozzarella, shaved parm, basil, on an oven roasted french roll
Italian Meatball Sub

Italian Meatball Sub

$14.00

(4) Pork & Beef Meatballs, Lemon Ricotta, Calabrian Chili, Shaved Parmigiana, Basil, Mozzarella, French Bread Roll

Appetizers & Deli Case

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Focaccia, Mozzarella, Chimichurri, side of Pomodoro Dipping Sauce

Meat Ball

Meat Ball

$3.00

(2) Pork & Beef Meatball, Pomodoro Sauce, Parm, Basil

Deli Salads

Orzo Pasta Salad

Orzo Pasta Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Arugula, Artichoke, Champagne Vin, Feta, Olive Oil

Sauces/Meat

Chimichurri Jar

Chimichurri Jar

$10.00

Our infamous house sauce! Perfect for.. anything. 8oz jar

Pesto Jar

Pesto Jar

$13.00

Pistachio Pesto — we love using this for pastas, sandwiches, and poultry. 8oz jar

Sides

Sauce Sides (3.5oz)

Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

$1.00
Ranch

$0.75

$0.75
Pizza Sauce

$0.50

$0.50
Hot Honey

$0.75

$0.75
Pistachio Pesto

$1.00

$1.00
Parmigiano

$1.00

$1.00
Romano Cheese

$1.00

$1.00

Beverages

Limonata

$2.75

$2.75
Aranciata

$2.75

$2.75
Coke

$2.75

$2.75
Diet Coke

$2.75

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

$2.75

$2.75
Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

From stone-fired pizza, house made pasta and familiar fare, everything is made from scratch with quality ingredients imported from Italy or otherwise locally sourced.

Website

Location

3845 South Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

