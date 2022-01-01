Humble Sea Brewing Pacifica

(500ml) Choco Pecan Drip

$25.00

Imperial Stout (11%) with pecans, vanilla & cacao TASTING NOTES: Choco Pecan Drip pours dark into the glass with a tan, mocha head that dissipates quickly. Notes of chocolate cake, pecan, breakfast waffles, and subtle coffee. Taste follows the nose with sweet milk chocolate, buttery pecan, and bitter espresso. Drip goes down smooth with a small bite of booze and a soft, velvety mouthfeel with low carbonation.