Humble Sea Brewing Pacifica
No reviews yet
5560 Pacific Coast Hwy
Pacifica, CA 94044
Popular Items
Small Plates
Seasoned Tater Tots
Crispy tater tots tossed in spices and served with hop aioli and smoked ketchup.
Chicken Wings
Spicy Jalapeno Marinated Wings with a hot mustard glaze and pickled mustard seeds and housemade ranch.
Cauliflower Hummus
Topped with padron peppers, pepitas, cucumbers olive oil, with grilled sourdough.
Extra Veggies for Hummus
*Hummus not included* Assortment of toasted serrano peppers, salted cucumber, and shaved cauliflower.
Bread
2 slices of grilled sourdough
Salads
Between Bread
Double Kook Burger
Two Well Done Niman Ranch Beef Patties With Cheddar, Secret Sauce, House Pickles, Grilled Onions, and Shredded Romaine Lettuce On A Seeded Bun; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green side salad.
Plant Based Kook Burger
House patty loaded with lentils and other legumes, aged cheddar, lettuce, pickle, grilled onions and secret sauce; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green side salad.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, with bacon jam*, cheddar cheese, shredded romaine, fried sweet onions and Citra hop aioli on a toasted sesame bun; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green salad. *Bacon jam contains sauteed onions
Mains
Beer Battered Fish and Tots
Local white fish in Humble Sea beer batter, deep fried, served with tots, hop vinegar aioli and grilled lemon.
Power Bowl
Quinoa, Spring mix, tomatoes and cucumbers tossed in lemon juice and zest with roasted cauliflower, grilled mushrooms, pickled peppers, hop aioli and toasted seeds,
Kook Junior
T-Shirts
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Navy/ Seafoam
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Navy/ Burnt Orange
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Army Green/ Black
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Grey/ White
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Warriors Heather Blue/ Gold
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Black W/ White
Classic Hammerhead Tee Mustard/ Coral
Humble Village Tee Cream/ Brick
Humble Village Tee Lt Blue/ Navy
Humble Village Tee Mustard/ Dijon
Pacifica Clipper Ship Tee Navy
Black Fog Shirt
Socks & Sandals Ringer Tee
Bike Jersey
Cypress Green Long Sleeve
Black Long Sleeve
White Wavy Long Sleeve
Black Wavy Long Sleeve
Outerwear
Black Humble Zip Up Hoodie 2.0
Navy Humble Zip Up Hoodie 2.0
Army Green Humble Zip Up Hoodie 2.0
Navy Zip Hoodie
Black Zip Hoodie
Black W/ White Pullover Hoodie
Grey Heather W/ Black Pullover Hoodie
Oatmeal Fleece Crewneck
Mustard Fleece Crewneck
Charcoal Fleece Crewneck
Hats
Socks & Sandals Bucket Hat
REVERSIBLE!!!
Black Waffle Knit Beanie
Autumn Waffle Knit Beanie
Mustard Waffle Knit Beanie
Blaze Orange Beanie
Neon Green Beanie
Black Dad Hat
Black w/ White
Navy Dad Hat
Navy w/ Seafoam
White Dad Hat
White w/ Coral
Latte Dad Hat
Stone W/ White
Charcoal Trucker Hat
Relax Fit Pink
Relax Fit Brown
Black Snapback
Other Swag
Navy Clipper Ship Sticker
Aqua Hammerhead Sticker
Coral Scuba Head Sticker
Shaka Hammerhead Sticker
(16 oz) Koozie Red W/ Gold
(32 oz) Koozie Pink W/ Lavender
Steel (16oz) Yeti Rambler Colster
Yeti Rambler Colster Tall (16oz) Custom Stainless Steal
Navy (16oz) Yeti Rambler Colster
Yeti Rambler Colster Tall (16oz) Custom Navy
Hammerhead Temp Tattoo
Tote Bag
Branson Shopping Tote Bag with Salmon, 15x15x4
Bottle Opener
Dog Leash
Pet Leash 1"W x 60"L w Swivel Clasp
Glassware
Pint Glass
Belgium Tulip
Teku
Taster Glass
Humble Village Tallboy Can Glass
Otter Space Glass
Navy (24oz) Yeti Rambler Mug
Yeti Rambler 24oz Mug MS Custom Navy
Steel (24oz) Yeti Rambler Mug
Yeti Rambler 24oz Mug MS Custom SS
Black (16oz) MiiR Tumbler
MiiR Coffee Tumbler (16oz) Black with HSB Art
Black (16oz) MiiR Flip Traveller
MiiR Flip Traveller (16oz) Black with HSB Art
White (16oz) MiiR Flip Traveller
MiiR Flip Traveller (16oz) White with HSB Art
Lager
(4pk) Santa Cruz Pilsner
Santa Cruz Pils (5.5%) West Coast Pilsner with Nelson, Simcoe & Mosaic TASTING NOTES: Bread crust, jasmine flowers, snappy
(4pk) Penelope Pilsner
Decocted German Pilsner (5%) TASTING NOTES: Crisp, honey, water cracker, biscuit.
(4 pk) Humble Classic
American Lager (4.5%). TASTING NOTES: Saltine cracker, lemon la croix, crisp
(4pk) Shores Are Us
“Pale Lager (5.3%) Collab with Flying Machine with wheat, Vermont Willamette, & Cascade Tasting notes: bready, lemon peel, green tea
(4pk) Humblefest
(4pk) Helle Gud Batch 2
Double Decocted Smoked Helles (5%) Tasting Notes: Toast, smoke, spice cabinet
(4pk) Seavo Pils
Double decocted version Pivo Pils (5.3%) Collaboration with Firestone Walker Hopped with Perle, Saphir, & Lorien Tasting Notes: Honeysuckle, hay, lemon
(4pk) Taste Gud
Double Decocted Oktoberfest Lager (5.5%) Tasting notes: graham cracker, hazelnut, brown sugar
Foggy IPA
(4pk) Socks & Sandals
DDH Foggy IPA (6.6%) dry hopped with Citra, Centennial, Simcoe, & Chinook. TASTING NOTES: Fresh Orange Juice, Lemon-lime, Pineapple
(4pk) Nautical Tattoos
DDH Foggy IPA (7.1%) with Citra & Vic Secret TASTING NOTES: Mango, Peach & Dank
(4pk) Boogie Board Olympics
DDH Foggy IPA (6.4%) with Citra, Azacca & Nelson TASTING NOTES: orange, lemon, mango & lemongrass
West Coast IPA
(4pk) High Seas
DDH West Coast IPA (6.5%) double dry hopped with Citra, Nectaron, Mosaic, and Cashmere. TASTING NOTES: Peach, kumquat, dank.
(4pk) Riptide Rager
TDH WC IPA (7%) with Nectaron, Nelson & Mosaic TASTING NOTES: Lemongrass, Lemon & chamomile
(4pk) Clear Socks and Sandals
DDH West Coast IPA (6.6%) with Citra, Simcoe, Centennial & Chinook TASTING NOTES: water cracker, honeysuckle, lemongrass, moderately bitter
Foggy DIPA
Stout, Sour, & Barrel-Aged Beer
(500ml) Abyssal Zone
Rum Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (12.7%) with vanilla, Tiny House Chocolate cacao nibs, and Cat & Cloud coffee Tasting Notes: dates, dark cherries, dark roast coffee
(500ml) Choco Pecan Drip
Imperial Stout (11%) with pecans, vanilla & cacao TASTING NOTES: Choco Pecan Drip pours dark into the glass with a tan, mocha head that dissipates quickly. Notes of chocolate cake, pecan, breakfast waffles, and subtle coffee. Taste follows the nose with sweet milk chocolate, buttery pecan, and bitter espresso. Drip goes down smooth with a small bite of booze and a soft, velvety mouthfeel with low carbonation.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5560 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacifica, CA 94044