Brewpubs & Breweries

Humble Sea Brewing Pacifica

review star

No reviews yet

5560 Pacific Coast Hwy

Pacifica, CA 94044

Popular Items

Double Kook Burger
B.L.T.A. Chopped Salad

Small Plates

Seasoned Tater Tots

Seasoned Tater Tots

$8.00

Crispy tater tots tossed in spices and served with hop aioli and smoked ketchup.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Spicy Jalapeno Marinated Wings with a hot mustard glaze and pickled mustard seeds and housemade ranch.

Cauliflower Hummus

Cauliflower Hummus

$12.00

Topped with padron peppers, pepitas, cucumbers olive oil, with grilled sourdough.

Extra Veggies for Hummus

$2.00

*Hummus not included* Assortment of toasted serrano peppers, salted cucumber, and shaved cauliflower.

Bread

$3.00

2 slices of grilled sourdough

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$15.00

Seasonal Greens with pickled watermelon radish, shaved rainbow carrots, summer squash, toasted seeds, goat cheese, and a honey mustard vinaigrette.

B.L.T.A. Chopped Salad

B.L.T.A. Chopped Salad

$15.00

Tomato, Bacon Lardon, avocado, croutons, and Romaine tossed in house made ranch.

Between Bread

Double Kook Burger

Double Kook Burger

$18.00

Two Well Done Niman Ranch Beef Patties With Cheddar, Secret Sauce, House Pickles, Grilled Onions, and Shredded Romaine Lettuce On A Seeded Bun; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green side salad.

Plant Based Kook Burger

$17.00

House patty loaded with lentils and other legumes, aged cheddar, lettuce, pickle, grilled onions and secret sauce; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green side salad.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast, with bacon jam*, cheddar cheese, shredded romaine, fried sweet onions and Citra hop aioli on a toasted sesame bun; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green salad. *Bacon jam contains sauteed onions

Mains

Beer Battered Fish and Tots

Beer Battered Fish and Tots

$21.00

Local white fish in Humble Sea beer batter, deep fried, served with tots, hop vinegar aioli and grilled lemon.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa, Spring mix, tomatoes and cucumbers tossed in lemon juice and zest with roasted cauliflower, grilled mushrooms, pickled peppers, hop aioli and toasted seeds,

Kook Junior

Hot Dog

$8.00

Grilled all beef hot dog on a toasted bun. Served with seasoned tater tots and a side of ketchup.

Kids Kook Burger

$9.00

One Niman beef patty cooked well and topped with cheddar cheese and lettuce on a sesame seed bun. Served with seasoned tater tots.

Dessert

Klondike Bar

$3.00

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream

$3.00

T-Shirts

Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Navy/ Seafoam

Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Navy/ Seafoam

$24.00
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Navy/ Burnt Orange

Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Navy/ Burnt Orange

$24.00
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Army Green/ Black

Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Army Green/ Black

$24.00
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Grey/ White

Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Grey/ White

$24.00
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Warriors Heather Blue/ Gold

Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Warriors Heather Blue/ Gold

$24.00
Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Black W/ White

Hammerhead Tee 2.0 Black W/ White

$24.00
Classic Hammerhead Tee Mustard/ Coral

Classic Hammerhead Tee Mustard/ Coral

$24.00
Humble Village Tee Cream/ Brick

Humble Village Tee Cream/ Brick

$24.00
Humble Village Tee Lt Blue/ Navy

Humble Village Tee Lt Blue/ Navy

$24.00
Humble Village Tee Mustard/ Dijon

Humble Village Tee Mustard/ Dijon

$24.00
Pacifica Clipper Ship Tee Navy

Pacifica Clipper Ship Tee Navy

$24.00
Black Fog Shirt

Black Fog Shirt

$24.00
Socks & Sandals Ringer Tee

Socks & Sandals Ringer Tee

$26.00
Bike Jersey

Bike Jersey

$65.00
Cypress Green Long Sleeve

Cypress Green Long Sleeve

$32.00
Black Long Sleeve

Black Long Sleeve

$32.00

White Wavy Long Sleeve

$32.00

Black Wavy Long Sleeve

$32.00

Outerwear

Black Humble Zip Up Hoodie 2.0

Black Humble Zip Up Hoodie 2.0

$45.00
Navy Humble Zip Up Hoodie 2.0

Navy Humble Zip Up Hoodie 2.0

$45.00
Army Green Humble Zip Up Hoodie 2.0

Army Green Humble Zip Up Hoodie 2.0

$45.00
Navy Zip Hoodie

Navy Zip Hoodie

$45.00
Black Zip Hoodie

Black Zip Hoodie

$45.00
Black W/ White Pullover Hoodie

Black W/ White Pullover Hoodie

$45.00
Grey Heather W/ Black Pullover Hoodie

Grey Heather W/ Black Pullover Hoodie

$45.00
Oatmeal Fleece Crewneck

Oatmeal Fleece Crewneck

$45.00
Mustard Fleece Crewneck

Mustard Fleece Crewneck

$45.00
Charcoal Fleece Crewneck

Charcoal Fleece Crewneck

$45.00

Little Ones

Navy Onesie

Navy Onesie

$19.00
White Onesie

White Onesie

$19.00

Toddler Tee Black

$15.00

Toddler Tee White

$15.00

Hats

Socks & Sandals Bucket Hat

Socks & Sandals Bucket Hat

$22.00

REVERSIBLE!!!

Black Waffle Knit Beanie

Black Waffle Knit Beanie

$22.00
Autumn Waffle Knit Beanie

Autumn Waffle Knit Beanie

$22.00
Mustard Waffle Knit Beanie

Mustard Waffle Knit Beanie

$22.00
Blaze Orange Beanie

Blaze Orange Beanie

$22.00
Neon Green Beanie

Neon Green Beanie

$22.00
Black Dad Hat

Black Dad Hat

$24.00

Black w/ White

Navy Dad Hat

Navy Dad Hat

$24.00

Navy w/ Seafoam

White Dad Hat

White Dad Hat

$24.00

White w/ Coral

Latte Dad Hat

$24.00

Stone W/ White

Charcoal Trucker Hat

Charcoal Trucker Hat

$24.00
Relax Fit Pink

Relax Fit Pink

$24.00
Relax Fit Brown

Relax Fit Brown

$24.00
Black Snapback

Black Snapback

$30.00

Other Swag

Navy Clipper Ship Sticker

Navy Clipper Ship Sticker

$4.00
Aqua Hammerhead Sticker

Aqua Hammerhead Sticker

$4.00
Coral Scuba Head Sticker

Coral Scuba Head Sticker

$4.00
Shaka Hammerhead Sticker

Shaka Hammerhead Sticker

$4.00
(16 oz) Koozie Red W/ Gold

(16 oz) Koozie Red W/ Gold

$4.00
(32 oz) Koozie Pink W/ Lavender

(32 oz) Koozie Pink W/ Lavender

$4.00
Steel (16oz) Yeti Rambler Colster

Steel (16oz) Yeti Rambler Colster

$33.00

Yeti Rambler Colster Tall (16oz) Custom Stainless Steal

Navy (16oz) Yeti Rambler Colster

Navy (16oz) Yeti Rambler Colster

$33.00

Yeti Rambler Colster Tall (16oz) Custom Navy

Hammerhead Temp Tattoo

Hammerhead Temp Tattoo

$1.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$12.00

Branson Shopping Tote Bag with Salmon, 15x15x4

Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$8.00
Dog Leash

Dog Leash

$18.00

Pet Leash 1"W x 60"L w Swivel Clasp

Glassware

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$7.00
Belgium Tulip

Belgium Tulip

$6.00
Teku

Teku

$10.00
Taster Glass

Taster Glass

$5.00
Humble Village Tallboy Can Glass

Humble Village Tallboy Can Glass

$14.00
Otter Space Glass

Otter Space Glass

$10.00
Navy (24oz) Yeti Rambler Mug

Navy (24oz) Yeti Rambler Mug

$38.00

Yeti Rambler 24oz Mug MS Custom Navy

Steel (24oz) Yeti Rambler Mug

Steel (24oz) Yeti Rambler Mug

$38.00

Yeti Rambler 24oz Mug MS Custom SS

Black (16oz) MiiR Tumbler

Black (16oz) MiiR Tumbler

$28.00

MiiR Coffee Tumbler (16oz) Black with HSB Art

Black (16oz) MiiR Flip Traveller

Black (16oz) MiiR Flip Traveller

$29.00

MiiR Flip Traveller (16oz) Black with HSB Art

White (16oz) MiiR Flip Traveller

White (16oz) MiiR Flip Traveller

$29.00

MiiR Flip Traveller (16oz) White with HSB Art

Lager

(4pk) Santa Cruz Pilsner

(4pk) Santa Cruz Pilsner

$16.00

Santa Cruz Pils (5.5%) West Coast Pilsner with Nelson, Simcoe & Mosaic TASTING NOTES: Bread crust, jasmine flowers, snappy

(4pk) Penelope Pilsner

(4pk) Penelope Pilsner

$16.00

Decocted German Pilsner (5%) TASTING NOTES: Crisp, honey, water cracker, biscuit.

(4 pk) Humble Classic

(4 pk) Humble Classic

$16.00

American Lager (4.5%). TASTING NOTES: Saltine cracker, lemon la croix, crisp

(4pk) Shores Are Us

(4pk) Shores Are Us

$16.00

“Pale Lager (5.3%) Collab with Flying Machine with wheat, Vermont Willamette, & Cascade Tasting notes: bready, lemon peel, green tea

(4pk) Humblefest

(4pk) Humblefest

$16.00Out of stock
(4pk) Helle Gud Batch 2

(4pk) Helle Gud Batch 2

$16.00

Double Decocted Smoked Helles (5%) Tasting Notes: Toast, smoke, spice cabinet

(4pk) Seavo Pils

(4pk) Seavo Pils

$16.00

Double decocted version Pivo Pils (5.3%) Collaboration with Firestone Walker Hopped with Perle, Saphir, & Lorien Tasting Notes: Honeysuckle, hay, lemon

(4pk) Taste Gud

(4pk) Taste Gud

$16.00

Double Decocted Oktoberfest Lager (5.5%) Tasting notes: graham cracker, hazelnut, brown sugar

Foggy IPA

Turtle Time Machine (6.4%) DDH Foggy IPA with Vic Secret, Nelson, Galaxy, and Motueka White peach, dry, slightly bitter.
(4pk) Socks & Sandals

(4pk) Socks & Sandals

$20.00

DDH Foggy IPA (6.6%) dry hopped with Citra, Centennial, Simcoe, & Chinook. TASTING NOTES: Fresh Orange Juice, Lemon-lime, Pineapple

(4pk) Nautical Tattoos

(4pk) Nautical Tattoos

$20.00

DDH Foggy IPA (7.1%) with Citra & Vic Secret TASTING NOTES: Mango, Peach & Dank

(4pk) Boogie Board Olympics

(4pk) Boogie Board Olympics

$20.00

DDH Foggy IPA (6.4%) with Citra, Azacca & Nelson TASTING NOTES: orange, lemon, mango & lemongrass

West Coast IPA

(4pk) High Seas

(4pk) High Seas

$20.00

DDH West Coast IPA (6.5%) double dry hopped with Citra, Nectaron, Mosaic, and Cashmere. TASTING NOTES: Peach, kumquat, dank.

(4pk) Riptide Rager

(4pk) Riptide Rager

$20.00

TDH WC IPA (7%) with Nectaron, Nelson & Mosaic TASTING NOTES: Lemongrass, Lemon & chamomile

(4pk) Clear Socks and Sandals

(4pk) Clear Socks and Sandals

$20.00

DDH West Coast IPA (6.6%) with Citra, Simcoe, Centennial & Chinook TASTING NOTES: water cracker, honeysuckle, lemongrass, moderately bitter

Foggy DIPA

(4pk) Juice Bag

(4pk) Juice Bag

$22.00

DDH Foggy DIPA (8%) with Citra & Galaxy TASTING NOTES: Guava, papaya, & lemongrass

(4pk) When It Fogs It Pours

(4pk) When It Fogs It Pours

$22.00

DDH Hop Fused Foggy DIPA (8.4%) with Nectaron, Galaxy & Vic Secret TASTING NOTES: Pine, lemongrass & ginger

Other Ales

(4pk) Reef Session

(4pk) Reef Session

$18.00

Session Beer 4.4% TASTING NOTES: lemongrass, floral, & cereal

Stout, Sour, & Barrel-Aged Beer

(500ml) Abyssal Zone

(500ml) Abyssal Zone

$27.00Out of stock

Rum Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (12.7%) with vanilla, Tiny House Chocolate cacao nibs, and Cat & Cloud coffee Tasting Notes: dates, dark cherries, dark roast coffee

(500ml) Choco Pecan Drip

(500ml) Choco Pecan Drip

$25.00

Imperial Stout (11%) with pecans, vanilla & cacao TASTING NOTES: Choco Pecan Drip pours dark into the glass with a tan, mocha head that dissipates quickly. Notes of chocolate cake, pecan, breakfast waffles, and subtle coffee. Taste follows the nose with sweet milk chocolate, buttery pecan, and bitter espresso. Drip goes down smooth with a small bite of booze and a soft, velvety mouthfeel with low carbonation.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5560 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacifica, CA 94044

Directions

Gallery
Humble Sea Brewing image

