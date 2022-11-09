Brewpubs & Breweries
Humble Sea Brewing Santa Cruz
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brewery located in Santa Cruz with 15+ beers on tap and a rotation of food trucks on site.
Location
820 Swift St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Cruz
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc - 1319 Pacific Avenue - Santa Cruz, CA 95060 - Downtown Santa Cruz
4.4 • 3,890
1319 PACIFIC AVE Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurant
More near Santa Cruz