Brewpubs & Breweries

Humble Sea Brewing Santa Cruz

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

820 Swift St.

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Order Again

Popular Items

(4pk) Socks & Sandals
(4pk) Santa Cruz Pilsner

Lager

(4pk) Penelope Pils

(4pk) Penelope Pils

$16.00

Decocted German Pilsner (5%) TASTING NOTES: Floral, cracker, crisp.

(4pk) Santa Cruz Pilsner

(4pk) Santa Cruz Pilsner

$16.00

West Coast Pilsner (5.5%) Hopped with Nelson, Simcoe & Mosaic TASTING NOTES: Bread crust, jasmine flowers, snappy.

(4pk) Humble Classic

(4pk) Humble Classic

$16.00
(4pk) Helle Gud Batch 2

(4pk) Helle Gud Batch 2

$16.00

Double Decocted Smoked Helles (5%) Tasting Notes: Toast, smoke, spice cabinet

(4pk) Shores Arr Us

(4pk) Shores Arr Us

$16.00
(4pk) Humble Sea Helles

(4pk) Humble Sea Helles

$16.00

Humble Sea Helles (4.9%) Double decocted, naturally carbonated, horizontally lagered, Munich Helles. TASTING NOTES: lemon blossom, water cracker, crisp

Foggy IPA

(4pk) Socks & Sandals

(4pk) Socks & Sandals

$20.00

DDH Foggy IPA (6.6%) dry hopped with Citra, Centennial, Simcoe, & Chinook. TASTING NOTES: Fresh orange juice, lemon-lime, pineapple.

(4pk) NorCal Meds

(4pk) NorCal Meds

$20.00

DDH Foggy IPA (7%) double dry hopped with Amarillo, Cascade, Eureka, Mosaic, and Simcoe. TASTING NOTES: Dank, grapefruit, mango, pine tree.

(4pk) Fog This!

(4pk) Fog This!

$20.00

DDH Foggy IPA (6.3%) double dry hopped with Nelson, El Dorado, & Sabro. TASTING NOTES: Asian pear, pineapple, mango peel.

West Coast IPA

(4pk) Funboard Revolution

$20.00

Other Ales

(4pk) Reef Session Beer

$18.00

Hammerhead Shirts

XS Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

XS Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

$24.00
S Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

S Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

$24.00
M Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

M Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

$24.00
L Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

L Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

$24.00
XL Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

XL Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

$24.00
2XL Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

2XL Navy w/ Burnt Orange 2.0

$24.00
M Navy w/ Seafoam 2.0

M Navy w/ Seafoam 2.0

$24.00
L Navy w/ Seafoam 2.0

L Navy w/ Seafoam 2.0

$24.00
XL Navy w/ Seafoam 2.0

XL Navy w/ Seafoam 2.0

$24.00
2XL Navy w/ Seafoam 2.0

2XL Navy w/ Seafoam 2.0

$24.00
3XL Navy w/ Seafoam 2.0

3XL Navy w/ Seafoam 2.0

$24.00
XS Army Green w/ Black 2.0

XS Army Green w/ Black 2.0

$24.00
XL Army Green w/ Black 2.0

XL Army Green w/ Black 2.0

$24.00
2XL Army Green w/ Black 2.0

2XL Army Green w/ Black 2.0

$24.00
3XL Army Green w/ Black 2.0

3XL Army Green w/ Black 2.0

$24.00

M Graphite w/ White 2.0

$24.00
L Graphite w/ White 2.0

L Graphite w/ White 2.0

$24.00
XL Graphite w/ White 2.0

XL Graphite w/ White 2.0

$24.00
2XL Graphite w/ White 2.0

2XL Graphite w/ White 2.0

$24.00
3XL Graphite w/ White 2.0

3XL Graphite w/ White 2.0

$24.00

XS Blue w/ Lemon

$24.00

M Blue w/ Lemon

$24.00

L Blue w/ Lemon

$24.00

XL Blue w/ Lemon

$24.00

3XL Blue w/ Lemon

$24.00

Humble Village Shirts

XL Light Blue Humble Village Shirt

XL Light Blue Humble Village Shirt

$24.00
3XL Light Blue Humble Village Shirt

3XL Light Blue Humble Village Shirt

$24.00
2XL Mustard Humble Village Shirt

2XL Mustard Humble Village Shirt

$24.00
3XL Mustard Humble Village Shirt

3XL Mustard Humble Village Shirt

$24.00
3XL Soft Cream Humble Village Shirt

3XL Soft Cream Humble Village Shirt

$24.00

Other Shirts

XS Navy Goo Logo Tee

XS Navy Goo Logo Tee

$24.00
L Navy Goo Logo Tee

L Navy Goo Logo Tee

$24.00
2XL Navy Goo Logo Tee

2XL Navy Goo Logo Tee

$24.00
3XL Navy Goo Logo Tee

3XL Navy Goo Logo Tee

$24.00
XS Fog Pocket Tee

XS Fog Pocket Tee

$24.00
2XL Fog Pocket Tee

2XL Fog Pocket Tee

$24.00
3XL Fog Pocket Tee

3XL Fog Pocket Tee

$24.00
XL Black Long Sleeve Tee

XL Black Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00
3XL Black Long Sleeve Tee

3XL Black Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00

L Black Wavy Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00

XL Black Wavy Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00
2XL Socks & Sandals Ringer Tee

2XL Socks & Sandals Ringer Tee

$26.00
3XL Socks & Sandals Ringer Tee

3XL Socks & Sandals Ringer Tee

$26.00

Outerwear

XL Grey Hoodie

XL Grey Hoodie

$45.00
2XL Grey Hoodie

2XL Grey Hoodie

$45.00
3XL Grey Hoodie

3XL Grey Hoodie

$45.00
XL Black Hoodie

XL Black Hoodie

$45.00
2XL Black Hoodie

2XL Black Hoodie

$45.00
3XL Black Hoodie

3XL Black Hoodie

$45.00
M Black Zip-Up

M Black Zip-Up

$45.00Out of stock
L Black Zip-Up

L Black Zip-Up

$45.00Out of stock
XL Black Zip-Up

XL Black Zip-Up

$45.00
2XL Black Zip-Up

2XL Black Zip-Up

$45.00
3XL Black Zip-Up

3XL Black Zip-Up

$45.00
L Army Green Zip-Up

L Army Green Zip-Up

$45.00Out of stock
M Navy Zip-Up

M Navy Zip-Up

$45.00Out of stock
L Navy Zip-Up

L Navy Zip-Up

$45.00
XL Navy Zip-Up

XL Navy Zip-Up

$45.00
2XL Navy Zip-Up

2XL Navy Zip-Up

$45.00
3XL Navy Zip-Up

3XL Navy Zip-Up

$45.00
M Heather Oatmeal Sweatshirt

M Heather Oatmeal Sweatshirt

$45.00Out of stock
2XL Heather Oatmeal Sweatshirt

2XL Heather Oatmeal Sweatshirt

$45.00
XS Charcoal Crewneck

XS Charcoal Crewneck

$45.00
S Charcoal Crewneck

S Charcoal Crewneck

$45.00
M Charcoal Crewneck

M Charcoal Crewneck

$45.00
L Charcoal Crewneck

L Charcoal Crewneck

$45.00
XL Charcoal Crewneck

XL Charcoal Crewneck

$45.00
2XL Charcoal Crewneck

2XL Charcoal Crewneck

$45.00
XS Mustard Crewneck

XS Mustard Crewneck

$45.00Out of stock
L Mustard Crewneck

L Mustard Crewneck

$45.00
XL Mustard Crewneck

XL Mustard Crewneck

$45.00

Hats

White & Coral Dad Hat

$24.00
Navy & Seafoam Dad Hat

Navy & Seafoam Dad Hat

$24.00Out of stock
Black & White Dad Hat

Black & White Dad Hat

$24.00

Stone Dad Hat

$24.00
Black Waffle Knit Shark Beanie

Black Waffle Knit Shark Beanie

$20.00
Autumn Waffle Knit Shark Beanie

Autumn Waffle Knit Shark Beanie

$22.00
Blaze Orange Knit Shark Beanie

Blaze Orange Knit Shark Beanie

$22.00
Neon Green Knit Shark Beanie

Neon Green Knit Shark Beanie

$22.00
Charcoal Trucker

Charcoal Trucker

$24.00

Black Snapback

$24.00

Pink Flatbill

$24.00Out of stock

Navy Reversible Bucket Hat

$22.00

Glassware

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$7.00
Tulip Glass

Tulip Glass

$6.00
Taster Glass

Taster Glass

$5.00
Teku Glass

Teku Glass

$10.00
Humble Sea Big Foot Camp Mugs

Humble Sea Big Foot Camp Mugs

$20.00

Other Swag

Can Art Mask

Can Art Mask

$8.00
16oz Yellow w/ Pink Koozie

16oz Yellow w/ Pink Koozie

$4.00
16oz Teal w/ White Koozie

16oz Teal w/ White Koozie

$4.00
16oz Red w/ Burnt Orange Koozie

16oz Red w/ Burnt Orange Koozie

$4.00

32oz Violet w/ Turquoise Koozie

$4.00

32oz Blush Pink w/ Lavendar Koozie

$4.00
Scuba Sticker

Scuba Sticker

$3.00
Clipper Ship Sticker

Clipper Ship Sticker

$3.00
Hammer Head Sticker

Hammer Head Sticker

$3.00
Newborn / White with Teal

Newborn / White with Teal

$19.00
6Mo / White with Teal

6Mo / White with Teal

$19.00
18Mo / White with Teal

18Mo / White with Teal

$19.00
24Mo / White with Teal

24Mo / White with Teal

$19.00
Newborn / Navy with Seafoam

Newborn / Navy with Seafoam

$19.00
6Mo / Navy with Seafoam

6Mo / Navy with Seafoam

$19.00
18Mo / Navy with Seafoam

18Mo / Navy with Seafoam

$19.00

24Mo / Navy with Seafoam

$19.00
Beer Shades

Beer Shades

$30.00
16oz Stainless Steel YETI Colster Tall Can Insulator

16oz Stainless Steel YETI Colster Tall Can Insulator

$34.00Out of stock
24oz Navy YETI Mug w/ Magslider Lid

24oz Navy YETI Mug w/ Magslider Lid

$39.00
24oz Stainless Steel YETI Mug w/ Magslider Lid

24oz Stainless Steel YETI Mug w/ Magslider Lid

$39.00
16oz Black Flip Traveler

16oz Black Flip Traveler

$33.00
16oz White Flip Traveler

16oz White Flip Traveler

$33.00
16oz Black Coffee Tumbler

16oz Black Coffee Tumbler

$28.00
Dog Leash

Dog Leash

$16.00
2XL - V Neck Pullover Mountain Bike Jersey

2XL - V Neck Pullover Mountain Bike Jersey

$65.00
Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$8.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$12.00

3T/ Black

$15.00

4T/ Black

$15.00

3T/ White

$15.00

4T/ White

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery located in Santa Cruz with 15+ beers on tap and a rotation of food trucks on site.

Website

Location

820 Swift St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Directions

Gallery
Humble Sea Brewing image
Humble Sea Brewing image
Humble Sea Brewing image

