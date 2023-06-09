Restaurant header imageView gallery

Humboldt Sweets

670 South Green Valley Pkwy #110

Henderson, NV 89012

FOOD

Cakes & Cupcakes

Cheesecake by the Slice

$7.00

Cupcake

$3.25

Filled Cupcake

$3.75

Cheesecake

$6.00

Specialty Cupcake

$4.50

Cake Slice

$8.00

Mini Cake

$4.75

4 Pack Cupcakes

$16.00

Cake Roll Slice

$7.00

6 Pack Cupcakes

$24.00

Layered Cheesecake

$7.00

Cake Bar

$5.00

Frozen Choc Dip Chsck

$6.50

Variety Box

$23.00

Whip Cake

$8.00

Jar Cake

$7.00

Candy and Chocolates

1 LB Box Chocolates

$36.50

Assorted Bark

$4.00

Assorted Turtles

$4.00

Chocolate Truffles

$2.50

Coffee Toffee

$2.00

Nut Cluster

$2.50

Toffee

$2.50

Chocolate Mango Small

$2.00

Chocolate Mango Large

$2.50

Marshmallow

$3.00

Pretzel Stick

$1.50

Caramel Pretzel

$2.75

Bag Of Buttercrunch

$15.00

1/2 Pound Box Choc.

$22.50

Sm Choc Dipped Strawberry

$1.75

Lg Choc Dipped Strawberriy

$2.50

Choc Apricot

$0.50

Choc Dipped Oreo

$2.25

Big Bark

$4.00

Candy Bag

$10.00

Cake Pop

$3.75

Cin. Rolls, Scones, Other

Filled Baked Donut

$6.00

Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Cinnabomb

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$6.50

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Eclair

$8.00

Unfilled Donut

$4.00

Fruit Scone

$5.00

Mini Pie

$4.00

Parfait

$4.50+

Naughty Bun

$6.00

Sweet Danish

$8.00

Pie by the Slice

$6.00

Specialty Cinnamon Rolls

$8.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

World Famous Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Slice Filled Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Puff Danish

$6.00

Fruit Slab

$6.00

Fruit Tarte

$6.00

Sweet Braid

$6.50

Ube Roll

$5.00

Cookies and Bars

Biscotti

$2.50

Brownie Bite

$2.00

Cookie

$2.00

Dream Bar

$6.00

Lemon Bar

$5.00

Pecan Bar

$6.00

Specialty Cookie

$3.00

Sugar Cookie

$3.75

Pumpkin Bar

$5.00

Banana Bar

$5.00

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Shortbread

$3.00

S'mores Bar

$6.00

Carrot Zuc. Bar

$5.00

Cranberry Blondie

$4.00

Almond Bar

$5.00

Macaroon

$2.00

Choc Macaroon

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Toffee Blondie

$3.00

Boxed Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Haupia Bar

$4.00

Rice Krispie Treat

$3.25

Blondie

$2.75

Triangle Cake Slice

$6.00

Ube Pie Bar

$7.00

Earl Grey Shortbread

$3.50

Cookie Slice

$3.50

Savory

Corn Bread with Honey Butter

$4.00

Quiche by the Slice

$8.00

Quiche Meal

$12.00

Savory Danish

$8.00

Savory Danish Meal

$12.00

Savory Scone

$6.00

Savory Scone Meal

$10.00

Chili

$12.00

Clam Chowder

$12.00

Potato soup

$10.00

Noodle Special

$16.00

Savory Braid

$7.50

Day Olds

Day Old $2

$2.00

Day Old $2.5

$2.50

Day Old $3

$3.00

Day Old $3.5

$3.50

Day Old $4

$4.00

Day Old Cupcake

$1.75

DRINKS

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$2.75+

Black Widow

$3.00+

Breve

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Espresso

$1.50+

Flavored Latte

$4.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Macchiato

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.25+

White Mocha

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee To Go

$2.50+

Infused Red Bull

$4.75

Juice

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Soda

$2.50+

Tea

$2.00+

Refill For Here

$0.75

Refill Togo

$0.75

MERCHANDISE

Clothing

Men's T-Shirt

$25.00

Women's T-Shirt

$20.00

Bag Of Coffee

$11.00

Cups and Mugs

Small Mug

$13.00

Large Mug

$15.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

670 South Green Valley Pkwy #110, Henderson, NV 89012

Directions

Gallery
Humboldt Sweets image
Humboldt Sweets image
Humboldt Sweets image

