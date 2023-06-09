Humboldt Sweets
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
670 South Green Valley Pkwy #110, Henderson, NV 89012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carmine's Pizza Kitchen - Horizon
No Reviews
2520 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurant
Board & Graze Cheeseboard Boutique
No Reviews
10890 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 114 Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Henderson
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
4.6 • 4,273
1275 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurant
Mothership Coffee Roasters - Green Valley
4.5 • 1,032
2708 N Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurant