Humbowl
No reviews yet
2975 College Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Humbowl Food
Humbowls
Thai Curry
sautéed greens, garlic mushrooms, zucchini, roasted sweet potatoes with coconut curry sauce, served with brown rice & quinoa
Togarashi
garlic mushrooms, zucchini, sautéed greens, red sweet beets with cilantro ginger sauce, served with brown rice & quinoa
Brassica 2.0
steamed broccoli, sautéed greens, savoy cabbage with tomato basil vinaigrette, served with wild rice
Vera Cruz
avocado, tomato, red onion, red bell peppers, black beans, sautéed greens with pasilla pepper sauce, served with brown rice & quinoa
Seasonabowl (Spring)
asparagus, pea shoots, beech mushrooms, red onions, basil cashew pesto, roasted cashews, served with brown rice & quinoa
Scrambowls
Avocado Scrambowl
organic eggs, organic baby spinach, garlic sautéed mushrooms with pasilla pepper sauce, with roasted sweet potatoes
Garlic Mushroom Scrambowl
organic eggs, garlic mushrooms, baby spinach, zucchini, with coconut curry sauce
Chicken Sausage Scrambowl
organic eggs, Hobbs' chicken apple sausage, organic baby spinach, mushroom, red bell pepper, pasilla pepper sauce, served with roasted sweet potato
Vegan Hash
roasted sweet potatoes, avocado, savoy cabbage, sauteed onion, mushroom, zucchini, thyme, cilantro ginger vinaigrette
Salads
Sides
Side: Fresh Seasonal Fruit
pineapple, kiwi, and strawberry! great for a dessert or a side! fruit changes frequently, picture may not match item.
Side: Roasted Sweet Potatoes
roasted sweet potatoes with thai curry sauce (or choice of sauce)
Side: Garlic Sautéed Broccoli
broccoli, olive oil, salt, garlic
Side: Skinny Pop
popcorn, sunflower oil, salt. three ingredients. it may seem slightly off brand for us to carry a packaged product, but this just fits, and it's delicious.
Side: Humbowl Veggies
veggies from any Humbowl with corresponding sauce
Side: Brown Rice & Quinoa
1 cup brown rice & quinoa