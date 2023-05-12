Restaurant header imageView gallery

Humbowl

2975 College Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94705

Humbowl Food

Humbowls

Thai Curry

Thai Curry

$12.95

sautéed greens, garlic mushrooms, zucchini, roasted sweet potatoes with coconut curry sauce, served with brown rice & quinoa

Togarashi

Togarashi

$12.95

garlic mushrooms, zucchini, sautéed greens, red sweet beets with cilantro ginger sauce, served with brown rice & quinoa

Brassica 2.0

Brassica 2.0

$12.95

steamed broccoli, sautéed greens, savoy cabbage with tomato basil vinaigrette, served with wild rice

Vera Cruz

Vera Cruz

$12.95

avocado, tomato, red onion, red bell peppers, black beans, sautéed greens with pasilla pepper sauce, served with brown rice & quinoa

Seasonabowl (Spring)

Seasonabowl (Spring)

$12.95

asparagus, pea shoots, beech mushrooms, red onions, basil cashew pesto, roasted cashews, served with brown rice & quinoa

Scrambowls

Avocado Scrambowl

Avocado Scrambowl

$12.95

organic eggs, organic baby spinach, garlic sautéed mushrooms with pasilla pepper sauce, with roasted sweet potatoes

Garlic Mushroom Scrambowl

Garlic Mushroom Scrambowl

$11.95

organic eggs, garlic mushrooms, baby spinach, zucchini, with coconut curry sauce

Chicken Sausage Scrambowl

Chicken Sausage Scrambowl

$13.95

organic eggs, Hobbs' chicken apple sausage, organic baby spinach, mushroom, red bell pepper, pasilla pepper sauce, served with roasted sweet potato

Vegan Hash

Vegan Hash

$10.95

roasted sweet potatoes, avocado, savoy cabbage, sauteed onion, mushroom, zucchini, thyme, cilantro ginger vinaigrette

Salads

French Lentils

French Lentils

$11.95

french lentils, garbanzo beans, red bell peppers, english cucumbers, on organic greens mix with tomato basil vinaigrette

Humbowl Beets

Humbowl Beets

$11.95

red beets, cucumber, quinoa, red onion on organic mixed greens + pea shoots with cilantro ginger vinaigrette

Sides

Side: Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Side: Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$3.95

pineapple, kiwi, and strawberry! great for a dessert or a side! fruit changes frequently, picture may not match item.

Side: Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Side: Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.95

roasted sweet potatoes with thai curry sauce (or choice of sauce)

Side: Garlic Sautéed Broccoli

Side: Garlic Sautéed Broccoli

$4.95

broccoli, olive oil, salt, garlic

Side: Skinny Pop

Side: Skinny Pop

$2.50

popcorn, sunflower oil, salt. three ingredients. it may seem slightly off brand for us to carry a packaged product, but this just fits, and it's delicious.

Side: Humbowl Veggies

$7.50

veggies from any Humbowl with corresponding sauce

Side: Brown Rice & Quinoa

$3.95

1 cup brown rice & quinoa

Side: Riced Cauliflower

$4.95