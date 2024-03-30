Hummingbird Bakery 617 Market Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sourdough breads and pastries made fresh daily! Visit us at the shop for fun baking accessories and more.
Location
102 Main Street, Water Valley, MS 38965
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bim Bam Burger Oxford - 2204 Jackson Avenue West
No Reviews
2204 Jackson Avenue West Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurant
Tallahatchie Gourmet - Oxford
No Reviews
1221 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655 Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurant
More near Water Valley