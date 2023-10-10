Vegetables

Green Beans

$8.50

Shaved fennel & green beans - almonds / tarragon aioli

Ratatouille

$8.50

Ratatouille vegetables - roasted fennel / tomato jam

Street carrots

$8.50

Moroccan street carrots - avocado aioli / cotija cheese / carrot top verde

Broccolini

$8.50

Roasted Broccolini / blood orange / hazelnuts

Breads/Frittata

Just Egg Frittata

$8.00

FOCACCIA

$7.50

Chris’s gut healthy sourdough focaccia - daily vegetables / greens

Salad

Kale & Farro

$12.50

almonds / cherries / cabernet vinaigrette

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

butternut squash / dates / cashews / poppy seed vinaigrette

Chickpea & Quinoa

$12.50

cucumber / preserved lemon / arugula / sumac dressing

Nicoise

$12.50

potatoes / red onion / tapenade / artichoke / tomatoes / green beans / mustard chardonnay vinaigrette

Grilled Cheeses

Mostarda & gruyere Grilled Cheese

$9.50

apricot mostarda / pear

Tomato & Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$9.50

arugula / tomato jam

Spinach Florentine Grilled Cheese

$9.50

aged provolone / moringa pesto

Soup

Tomato & Beetroot Soup

$6.50

tomato relish

Roasted Carrot Soup

$6.50

spiced turmeric chutney

Potato & Leek Soup

$6.50

spirulina watercress

Chai Spiced Pumpkin Soup

$6.50

Sandwiches

Eggplant Sandwich

$12.50

provencal vegetables / smoked provolone / arugula / chili jam

Cuban Sandwich

$12.50

celery root / pulled mushrooms / mustard / pickles / gruyere cheese

The KFC

$12.50

korean cauliflower / kimchi aioli / pickled slaw / gochujang

Stuffed Vegetables

Bell pepper

$11.50

asparagus / green olive / feta / almonds - romesco / greens

Beverages

Fruit Seltzers

$6.00

Blood Orange + Honey Yuzu + Mandarin Strawberry + Beet Passion Fruit + Mango

Cold Brew Teas

$5.00

Blue Flower Earl Grey Lemon Ginger Chamomile Mango Black Tea

Dairy Free Milks

$10.00

Retail (MRM)

Vitamin D3 and K2

$10.50

Cordyceps

$12.99

Extra Strength Probiotics

$26.50

Gluten Aid

$14.99

Digest all

$15.50

Green Banana Powder

$14.99

Ceylon Cinnamon Powder

$13.49

Matcha Powder

$15.99

Elderberry Powder

$12.99

Ashwaganda Powder

$10.50

Red Beet Powder

$14.99

Detox Cleanse Powder

$16.49

Turmeric Powder

$9.99

Cacao Powder

$8.99

Baobab Powder

$14.90

Maca Root Powder

$13.90

Moringa Powder

$9.50

Organic Pre

$19.99

Veggie Protein

$33.99

Egg White protein

$43.99

Whey Protein

$31.99

Chocolate or Vanilla

Reload BCAA+G

$19.99

Driven pre workout

$20.29

Hydration +

$8.99

Electrolyte boost

MSM Crystals

$11.32

Noodles/legumes & Grains

Sweet potato & black beans

$13.50

brown rice / avocado / salsa verde / cotija cheese

Carrot & chickpea Curry

$13.50

lemon basmati / red onion / cilantro / lime

Mushrooms & Barley

$13.50

carrots / thyme / sherry vinegar

Cauliflower & Couscous

$13.50

shallots / dill / lemon / capers

Umami Udon Noodles

$13.50Out of stock

miso broth / cabbage / shiitake / tofu / bok choy / ginger

Smoked Poblano Chili

$13.50

Sweets

Mini Chocolate Chipotle Brownie

$3.50

Baked Apple

$4.00

Scallion Cornbread

$3.50

Maple Butternut Blondie Brownie

$5.50

Cacao/Black Cherry Cookie

$2.00

Hazelnut Shortbread Cookie

$2.00