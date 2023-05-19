Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hummus & Falafel 466 Heritage Road

No reviews yet

466 Heritage Road

Southbury, CT 06488

Popular Items

BATATA HARRA/VEG

$6.00

CUBED POTATOES IN CILANTRO GARLIC SAUCE

KIBEH MEAT BALLS

$14.00

TZAZIKI SAUCE

BABA EGPLANT (VEG)

$10.00

ONIONS, TAHINI, PITA BREAD


APPETIZERS

HUMMUS PLATTER (VEG)

$10.00

PITA BREAD, OLIVE OIL

BABA EGPLANT (VEG)

$10.00

ONIONS, TAHINI, PITA BREAD

VEG GRAPE LEAVES

$11.00

Pomegranate Sauce

BEEF GRAPE LEAVES

$12.00

POMEGRANET SAUCE

KIBEH MEAT BALLS

$14.00

TZAZIKI SAUCE

MOUSAKAA/VEG

$11.00

SLOW ROASTED EGGPLANT IN TOMATO SAUCE

GREEN BEAN STEW/VEG

$14.00

SLOW BRAISED GREEN BEANS IN TOMATO GARLIC SAUCE

GRILLED SPANISH OCTOPUS

$18.00

BRAISED GREEK BUTTER BEANS IN TOMATO MINT SAUCE

VEGGIE SAMPLERS/VEG

$14.00

EGGPLANT BABA, HUMMUS, GRAPE LEAVES

ENTREES

FALAFEL PLATTER

$20.00

HUMMUS, FATOUSH SALAD, PICKLES

TAWOOK PLATTER

$22.00

FATOUSH SALAD, GARLIC WHIP, HUMMUS, PITA BREAD, CABBAGE SLAW

BEEF KABOB PLATTER

$22.00

FATOUSH SALAD, HUMMUS, PITA BREAD, PICKELS

GRILLED SALMON

$25.00

LENTIL RICE, FATOUSH SALAD, TZAZIKI SAUCE

CAJUN SHRIMP

$24.00

LENTIL RICE, TABOULI SALAD, HUMMUS, SUMAC ONIONS, PITA BREAD

BOWLS

GYRO RICE BOWL

$18.00

JASMIN RICE, FETA, TZATZIKI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS

BEEF SHAWARMA BOWL

$22.00

JASMIN RICE, TAHINI, SUMAC ONIONS, LETTUCE

FALAFEL BOWL

$18.00

LENTIL RICE, HUMMUS, LTO, TAHINI, PICKLED TURNIPS

CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL

$22.00

CILANTRO GARLIC POTATOES, LTO, GARLIC WHIP, PICKLES, CABBAGE SLAW

CAULIFLOWER BOWL

$18.00

LENTIL RICE, CRISPY CAULIFLOWER, CUCUMBER SALAD, TAHINI, PICKLES

WRAPS

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP

$12.00

GARLIC WHIP, LTO, PICKLES

BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP

$13.00

TAHINI SAUCE, LTO, PICKLES

FALAFEL WRAP

$11.00

TAHINI SAUCE, PICKLES, LTO, HUMMUS

BEEF KAFTA KABOB

$13.00

HUMMUS, SUMAC ONIONS, LETTUCE TOMATOES

GRILLED VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

CAULIFLOWER, EGGPLANT, TAHINI SAUCE, FETA, LTO

LAMB GYRO

$12.00

TZAZIKI SAUCE, GRILLED PITA, LTO

CHICKEN TAWOOK KABOB

$12.00

CHICKEN BREAST, CABBAGE SLAW, FRIES, GARLIC WHIP, PICKELS

SIDES

BATATA HARRA/VEG

$6.00

CUBED POTATOES IN CILANTRO GARLIC SAUCE

FETA CHEESE ROLLS

$8.00

FETA & MOZZARELLA STUFFED EGG ROLLS

BUTTER BEAN STEW/VEG

$6.00

BUTTER BEANS IN TOMATO MINT SAUCE

FRIES

$4.00

SWEET FRIES

$4.00

Greek Orzo

$6.00

KIDS

GRILLED CHICKEN & FRIES

$9.00

GRILLED SHRIMP & FRIES

$9.00

RICE OR VEG

CRISPY CHICKEN & FRIES

$9.00

KIDS FALAFEL & HUMMUS

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hummus & Falafel is your neighborhood, family owned and operated, Mediterranean Takeout Restaurant, offering exceptional quality, flavor and value to its customers!

Location

466 Heritage Road, Southbury, CT 06488

Directions

