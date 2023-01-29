Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

HUMMUS - Boca Park

No reviews yet

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7

Las Vegas, NV 89145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BOWL Chicken
BOWL Gyro (Lamb & Beef)
BOWL Vegan Falafel

NEW! Chef Curated Styles : Choice of BOWL or WRAP

Start with your favorite style, pick a bowl or wrap, and your protein of choice.
HUM Style

$13.79

Classic Hummus, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Topped with Tzatziki

STREET Style

$13.79

Classic Hummus, French Fries, Mediterranean Pickle, Topped with Garlic Sauce (Toum)

BRING the HEAT Style

$13.79

Spicy Hummus, Baby Arugula, Herbed Rice, Pickled Onion, Crushed Jalapeno, Tzatziki, Hot Chili Harissa, Topped with Habanero Hot Sauce

Protein Style

$13.79

Classic Hummus, Baby Spinach, Quinoa Tabouli, Herbed Rice, Muhammara, Beets, Topped with Herb Tahini

Make You Blush Style

$13.79

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Baby Kale, Herbed Rice, Black Lentil, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Muhammara, Beets, Topped with House Dressing

Bowls

Build Your Own - Get Creative!
BOWL Chicken

$13.79

All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.

BOWL Bird's Eye Beef

$16.78

Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.

BOWL Roasted Veg

$13.79

Seasoned with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon then slow roasted for a vibrant addition to any bowl.

BOWL Braised Lamb

$17.78

Slow braised in a tomato based broth with traditional Mediterranean herbs and spices until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.

BOWL Honey Harissa Chicken

$14.78

A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.

BOWL Grilled Chicken Kabob

$15.78

Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt

BOWL Halloumi Cheese

$15.78

We import this mild, white, semi-firm, salted cheese all the way from Cyprus. Great source of calcium and protein.

BOWL Vegan Falafel

$13.79

A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.

BOWL Filet Mignon Kabob

$18.78

Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.

BOWL Beef and Lamb Kefta

$15.78

Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Beef and Lamb seasoned with house spices

BOWL Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)

$17.78

Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.

BOWL Gyro (Lamb & Beef)

$13.79

An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.

BOWL Grilled Shrimp Kabob

$16.78

Skewered Flame Grilled Jumbo Shrimp seasoned with house spices

Wraps

Build Your Own - Get Creative!
PITA Chicken

$13.79

All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.

PITA Bird's Eye Beef

$16.78

Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.

PITA Roasted Veg

$13.79

Seasoned with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon then slow roasted for a vibrant addition to any pita.

PITA Braised Lamb

$17.78

An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.

PITA Honey Harissa Chicken

$14.78

A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.

PITA Grilled Chicken Kabob

$15.78

Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt

PITA Halloumi Cheese

$15.78

We import this mild, white, semi-firm, salted cheese all the way from Cyprus. Great source of calcium and protein.

PITA Vegan Falafel

$13.79

A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.

PITA Filet Mignon Kabob

$18.78

Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.

PITA Beef and Lamb Kefta

$15.78

Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Beef and Lamb seasoned with house spices

PITA Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)

$17.78

Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.

PITA Gyro (Lamb & Beef)

$13.79

An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.

PITA Grilled Shrimp Kabob

$16.78

Skewered Flame Grilled Jumbo Shrimp seasoned with house spices

Mini Bowls

1/2 portions: Includes 2 toppings, 1 dip & 1 sauce
MINI Chicken

$9.79

All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.

MINI Bird's Eye Beef

$12.79Out of stock

Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.

MINI Roasted Veg

$9.79

Seasoned with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon then slow roasted for a vibrant addition to any bowl.

MINI Braised Lamb

$13.79Out of stock

Slow braised in a tomato based broth with traditional Mediterranean herbs and spices until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.

MINI Honey Harissa Chicken

$10.78

A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.

MINI Grilled Chicken Kabob

$11.78

Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt

MINI Halloumi Cheese

$11.78

We import this mild, white, semi-firm, salted cheese all the way from Cyprus. Great source of calcium and protein.

MINI Vegan Falafel

$9.79

A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.

MINI Filet Mignon Kabob

$14.78

Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.

MINI Beef and Lamb Kefta

$11.78

Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Beef and Lamb seasoned with house spices

MINI Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)

$13.78

Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.

MINI Gyro (Lamb & Beef)

$9.79

An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.

MINI Grilled Shrimp Kabob

$12.78

Skewered Flame Grilled Jumbo Shrimp seasoned with house spices

Family Favorites

Apollo Wrap

$9.79

Traditional Gyro Wrap: Lamb & Beef Gyro, diced red onion, diced tomato, tzatziki

Alexandria Wrap

$9.79

Traditional Falafel Wrap: Falafel, diced tomato, Mediterranean pickles, parsley, tahini

Drinks

Seasonal Lemonade

$2.54

Inquire with store for current offering!

Watermelon Mock-Jito

$2.54

No sugar added!

Cucumber Blossom

$2.54

No sugar added!

Craft Stubborn Soda

$2.54

Stubborn craft sodas made with all-natural cane sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no artificial flavors

Fiji Water

$3.00

Refreshing Fiji water bottle

Smoothies

House made using all-natural fruit, scratch made juices, and nut milks, Vegan, gluten-free, and absolutely delicious.
Dreamy Tahini

$6.89

Notes of roasted sesame, bananas, and almond milk, sweetened with dates. This vegan smoothie is a crowd pleaser.

Nutty Monkey

$6.89

Notes of roasted peanuts, bananas, and almond milk, sweetened with dates. This vegan smoothie is a new favorite treat for any peanut butter fan.

Tropical Thunder

$6.89

Bringing you the flavors of the tropics with pineapple, mango, apple, watermelon, and more! Tangy, fruity, vegan, and full of breezy flavors.

Strawberry Fields

$6.89

A wonderful vegan blend of strawberries, ginger, mango, apple, with a touch of almond milk. Berry blasts and fruit flavors are here for the win.

Loaded Fries

Feta Fries

$6.59

Feta Salad, Cheese Sauce, Hum Spice

HUM Fries

$8.59

Feta Salad, Cheese Sauce, Mediterranean Pickle, Seasoned Cherry Tomato, Pickled Onion, Parsley, Tzatziki, Hum Spice

Sides

Add a drink, sides, and don't forget dessert here!
SIDE Falafel (4 PCS)

$3.97

A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices.

Hot Potato Hash

$4.57

Crispy hand-cut potatoes tossed in a slightly spiced tomato, garlic, and chili sauce and topped with fresh cilantro. This is a traditional favorite that is sure to satisfy the taste buds.

Grape Leaves (8 PCS)

$3.97

Vegan stuffed grape leaves with onion, rice, dill, and mint.

Halloumi Hash

$4.57

Crispy halloumi cheese, pomegranate seeds, fresh mint, pomegranate molasses, sumac, mint tzatziki, and Aleppo pepper flakes.

Beef Kibbe (3 PCS)

$4.99

A mixture of bulgur wheat, onions, pine nuts, and ground beef forms a hollow shell for a delicious stuffing. Enveloped in warm and earthy Middle Eastern spices.

Falafel Pillows

$4.99

Savory chickpea and fava bean falafel stuffed puffed pastry

Soups

Vegan Lentil Chard

$4.89

Slow cooked using all-natural ingredients this traditional favorite is a recipe of generations.

Turmeric Sweet Potato

$4.89

Starting with sauteed onion, garlic, and a tumeric mix; This soup is a creamy blend of sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, and coconut cream.

A La Carte Kabobs / Proteins

SIDE Falafel (4 PCS)

$3.97

A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices.