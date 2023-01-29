- Home
HUMMUS - Boca Park
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7
Las Vegas, NV 89145
NEW! Chef Curated Styles : Choice of BOWL or WRAP
HUM Style
Classic Hummus, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Topped with Tzatziki
STREET Style
Classic Hummus, French Fries, Mediterranean Pickle, Topped with Garlic Sauce (Toum)
BRING the HEAT Style
Spicy Hummus, Baby Arugula, Herbed Rice, Pickled Onion, Crushed Jalapeno, Tzatziki, Hot Chili Harissa, Topped with Habanero Hot Sauce
Protein Style
Classic Hummus, Baby Spinach, Quinoa Tabouli, Herbed Rice, Muhammara, Beets, Topped with Herb Tahini
Make You Blush Style
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Baby Kale, Herbed Rice, Black Lentil, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Muhammara, Beets, Topped with House Dressing
Bowls
BOWL Chicken
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
BOWL Bird's Eye Beef
Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.
BOWL Roasted Veg
Seasoned with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon then slow roasted for a vibrant addition to any bowl.
BOWL Braised Lamb
Slow braised in a tomato based broth with traditional Mediterranean herbs and spices until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.
BOWL Honey Harissa Chicken
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
BOWL Grilled Chicken Kabob
Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt
BOWL Halloumi Cheese
We import this mild, white, semi-firm, salted cheese all the way from Cyprus. Great source of calcium and protein.
BOWL Vegan Falafel
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.
BOWL Filet Mignon Kabob
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
BOWL Beef and Lamb Kefta
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Beef and Lamb seasoned with house spices
BOWL Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
BOWL Gyro (Lamb & Beef)
An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.
BOWL Grilled Shrimp Kabob
Skewered Flame Grilled Jumbo Shrimp seasoned with house spices
Wraps
PITA Chicken
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
PITA Bird's Eye Beef
Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.
PITA Roasted Veg
Seasoned with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon then slow roasted for a vibrant addition to any pita.
PITA Braised Lamb
An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.
PITA Honey Harissa Chicken
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
PITA Grilled Chicken Kabob
Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt
PITA Halloumi Cheese
We import this mild, white, semi-firm, salted cheese all the way from Cyprus. Great source of calcium and protein.
PITA Vegan Falafel
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.
PITA Filet Mignon Kabob
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
PITA Beef and Lamb Kefta
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Beef and Lamb seasoned with house spices
PITA Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
PITA Gyro (Lamb & Beef)
An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.
PITA Grilled Shrimp Kabob
Skewered Flame Grilled Jumbo Shrimp seasoned with house spices
Mini Bowls
MINI Chicken
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
MINI Bird's Eye Beef
Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.
MINI Roasted Veg
Seasoned with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon then slow roasted for a vibrant addition to any bowl.
MINI Braised Lamb
Slow braised in a tomato based broth with traditional Mediterranean herbs and spices until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.
MINI Honey Harissa Chicken
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
MINI Grilled Chicken Kabob
Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt
MINI Halloumi Cheese
We import this mild, white, semi-firm, salted cheese all the way from Cyprus. Great source of calcium and protein.
MINI Vegan Falafel
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.
MINI Filet Mignon Kabob
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
MINI Beef and Lamb Kefta
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Beef and Lamb seasoned with house spices
MINI Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
MINI Gyro (Lamb & Beef)
An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.
MINI Grilled Shrimp Kabob
Skewered Flame Grilled Jumbo Shrimp seasoned with house spices
Family Favorites
Drinks
Seasonal Lemonade
Inquire with store for current offering!
Watermelon Mock-Jito
No sugar added!
Cucumber Blossom
No sugar added!
Craft Stubborn Soda
Stubborn craft sodas made with all-natural cane sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no artificial flavors
Fiji Water
Refreshing Fiji water bottle
Smoothies
Dreamy Tahini
Notes of roasted sesame, bananas, and almond milk, sweetened with dates. This vegan smoothie is a crowd pleaser.
Nutty Monkey
Notes of roasted peanuts, bananas, and almond milk, sweetened with dates. This vegan smoothie is a new favorite treat for any peanut butter fan.
Tropical Thunder
Bringing you the flavors of the tropics with pineapple, mango, apple, watermelon, and more! Tangy, fruity, vegan, and full of breezy flavors.
Strawberry Fields
A wonderful vegan blend of strawberries, ginger, mango, apple, with a touch of almond milk. Berry blasts and fruit flavors are here for the win.
Loaded Fries
Sides
SIDE Falafel (4 PCS)
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices.
Hot Potato Hash
Crispy hand-cut potatoes tossed in a slightly spiced tomato, garlic, and chili sauce and topped with fresh cilantro. This is a traditional favorite that is sure to satisfy the taste buds.
Grape Leaves (8 PCS)
Vegan stuffed grape leaves with onion, rice, dill, and mint.
Halloumi Hash
Crispy halloumi cheese, pomegranate seeds, fresh mint, pomegranate molasses, sumac, mint tzatziki, and Aleppo pepper flakes.
Beef Kibbe (3 PCS)
A mixture of bulgur wheat, onions, pine nuts, and ground beef forms a hollow shell for a delicious stuffing. Enveloped in warm and earthy Middle Eastern spices.
Falafel Pillows
Savory chickpea and fava bean falafel stuffed puffed pastry