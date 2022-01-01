Hummus House

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Order Again

Popular Items

Two Kabob Entrée
Greek Salad
Chicken Kabob Lunch

Appetizers

Hummus

$5.99
Hummus Sampler

Hummus Sampler

$7.49

Tzatziki

$5.79
Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$6.49
Dolma

Dolma

$5.79

Falafel

$6.49
Samosa

Samosa

$6.49
Zucchini Dumplings

Zucchini Dumplings

$6.49
Mediterranean Sampler

Mediterranean Sampler

$13.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$8.49

Fattoush Salad

$9.49
Chicken Salatta

Chicken Salatta

$12.29

Soups

Sm Lentil Soup

$3.99

Lg Lentil Soup

$7.99

Sm Spicy Chicken Garbanzo Soup

$3.99

Lg Spicy Chicken Garbonzo Soup

$7.99

Kabob Plate Lunch

Chicken Kabob Lunch

Chicken Kabob Lunch

$12.79

Kafta Kabob Lunch

$12.79

Beef Kabob Lunch

$13.99

Lamb Kabob Lunch

$13.99

Rosemary Shrimp Kabob Lunch (SPECIAL)

$12.69Out of stock

Shwarma Plate Lunch

Chicken Shwarma Lunch Plate

$12.29

Beef Shwarma Lunch Plate

$13.49

Lamb Shwarma Lunch Plate

$13.49

Kabob Wrap Lunch

Chicken Kabob Wrap Lunch

$9.99

Beef Kabob Wrap Lunch

$11.29

Lamb Kabob Wrap Lunch

$11.29

Mahi-Mahi Kabob Wrap Lunch

$11.29

Shrimp Kabob Wrap Lunch

$9.99

Kafta Kabob Wrap Lunch

$9.99

Shwarma Wrap Lunch

Chicken Shwarma Wrap Lunch

$8.99

Lamb Shwarma Wrap Lunch

$9.99

Other Wrap Lunch

Greek Wrap Lunch

$9.29

Burger Lunches

Beef Burger Lunch

$9.99

Lamb Burger Lunch

$9.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich Lunch

$8.99

Falafel Burger Lunch

$8.49

Kabob Entrees

Two Kabob Entrée

$15.99

Three Kabob Entrée

$19.49

Shwarma Entrée Plates

Chicken Shwarma Entrée

$15.99

Lamb Shwarma Entrée

$18.49

Beef Shwarma Entrée

$18.49

Other Entrée Plates

Braised Lamb Shank Entrée

$18.99

Short Loin Lamb Chops Entrée

$19.49

Vegetarian Plate

$15.49

Falafel Plate

$12.79
Grilled Chicken Breast Entrée

Grilled Chicken Breast Entrée

$15.99

Mediterranean Taco Plate

$13.49

Kabob Wraps

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$8.49

Beef Kabob Wrap

$9.29

Lamb Kabob Wrap

$9.29

Mahi-Mahi Kabob Wrap

$9.29

Shrimp Kabob Wrap

$8.49

Kafta Kabob Wrap

$8.49

Falafel Wrap

$6.99

Greek Wrap

$6.99

Shwarma Wraps

Chicken Shwarma Wrap

$8.49

Beef Shwarma Wrap

$9.29

Lamb Shwarma Wrap

$9.29

Burgers

Lamb Burger

$8.49

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.99

Falafel Burger

$7.69

Kabobs

Chicken Kabob

$5.49

Lamb Kabob

$6.79

Mahi-Mahi Kabob

$6.79

Shrimp Kabob

$5.69

Kafta Kabob

$5.49

Vegetable Kabob

$4.29

Shwarmas

Chicken Shwarma

$5.49

Beef Shwarma

$5.99

Lamb Shwarma

$5.99

Other

Grilled Chicken Breast (one)

$4.29

Short Loin Lamb Chop (one)

$4.49

Dip

Small Hummus

$2.99

Small Tatziki

$2.75

Veggie

Side Salad

$3.99

Side of Carrots

$1.89

Side of Cucumbers

$0.75

Side of Onions

$0.75

Side of Olives

$1.25

Side of Feta

$1.00

Side of Celery Sticks

$1.89

Side of Tomatoes

$0.75

Side Tabouleh

$4.49

Side Of Jalapenos (Raw)

$0.50

Other

Roasted Jalapeno

$0.89

SIDES

Roasted Tomato

$1.00

SIDES

Small Rice

$2.79

SIDES

Medium Rice

$4.99

SIDES

Side of Fries

$2.99

SIDES

Sweet potato fries

$3.69

SIDES

1 Pc pita

$0.50

SIDES

1 bag of pita

$2.99

SIDES

1 bag of Large Wheat pita

$3.49

Pita Chips

$1.50

1pcs Wheat Pita

$0.75

Sauce

2 oz Sauce

$0.50

4 oz Sauce

$1.00

8 oz Sauce

$2.00

16 oz Sauce

$4.00

4-5 pp

7 Kabobs

$53.99

6-7pp

12 Kabobs

$89.99

Soda

Can Sprite

$1.49

Can Diet Coke

$1.49

Vimto

$1.49

Other

Lazziza

$2.99

Apple Lazziza

$2.99

Desserts

Traditional Baklava

$2.49

Chocolate Walnut Baklava

$2.49

Coconut Walnut Baklava

$2.49

Small Box of Baklava 6pc.

$9.99

6 Piece Box. Please specify flavor choice. Chocolate, Coconut, and Pistachio.

Lg Box of Baklava 12pc.

$18.99

12 Piece Box. Please specify flavor choice. . Chocolate, Coconut, and Pistachio.

Outside Dessert Fee

$5.00

No Sauces

No Sauces

No Hot Sauce

No Hot Sauce

No Garlic Sauce

No Garlic Sauce

Utensils

Yes Utensils

No Utensils

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12211 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Directions

Gallery
Hummus House image
Hummus House image
Hummus House image

