Mediterranean
Greek
HUMMUS - Rainbow
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting. Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.
Location
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, #100, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean - Fort Apache (Southwest)
No Reviews
6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100 Las Vegas, NV 89148
View restaurant
Meráki Greek Grill - Rainbow
4.7 • 3,694
4950 South Rainbow Boulevard Spring Valley, NV 89118
View restaurant
BBQ Mexicana - Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
No Reviews
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Spaghetty Western
4.1 • 2,572
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant