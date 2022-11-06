Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hummus v' Hummus - Chestnut Hill 33 Boylston Street

3a Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

BOWLS

Custom Bowl

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Rice, feta, buffalo sauce, grilled chicken

Greek Salad Bowl

$14.00

Mixed greens, kalamata olives, Israeli salad, feta, greek dressing, grilled chicken

Mediterranean Bowl

$14.00

Tabouleh, hummus, eggplant salad, red bell pepper salad, tahini, chicken shawarma

Very Vegan Bowl

$12.00

Rice, tabouleh, hummus, chickpea salad, beet salad, pickled kale, tahini.

Light and Lovely

$14.00

Mixed greens, red bell pepper salad, ricotta, chickpea salad, chilled salmon, honey citurs vin.

Avi's Bowl

$14.00

Rice, hummus, chickpea salad, red bell pepper salad, feta, banana peppers, green zhoug, greek dressing, mango sauce, chicken shawarma

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
3a Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

