HUMMUS - Anthem
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100
Henderson, NV 89052
Popular Items
Bowls
Wraps
Drinks
Seasonal Lemonade
Inquire w/ store for current offering!
Watermelon Mock-Jito
No sugar added!
Cucumber Blossom
No sugar added!
Craft Stubborn Soda
Stubborn craft sodas made with all-natural cane sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no artificial flavors
Fiji Water
Refreshing Fiji water bottle
Proud Source Spring Water
Smoothies
Dreamy Tahini
Notes of roasted sesame, bananas, and almond milk, sweetened with dates. This vegan smoothie is a crowd pleaser.
Nutty Monkey
Notes of roasted peanuts, bananas, and almond milk, sweetened with dates. This vegan smoothie is a new favorite treat for any peanut butter fan.
Tropical Thunder
Bringing you the flavors of the tropics with pineapple, mango, apple, watermelon, and more! Tangy, fruity, vegan, and full of breezy flavors.
Strawberry Fields
A wonderful vegan blend of strawberries, ginger, mango, apple, with a touch of almond milk. Berry blasts and fruit flavors are here for the win.
Loaded Fries
Sides
Falafel (4 PCS)
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices.
Hot Potato Hash
Crispy hand-cut potatoes tossed in a slightly spiced tomato, garlic, and chili sauce and topped with fresh cilantro. This is a traditional favorite that is sure to satisfy the taste buds.
Grape Leaves (8 PCS)
Vegan stuffed grape leaves with onion, rice, dill, and mint.
Halloumi Hash
Crispy halloumi cheese, pomegranate seeds, fresh mint, pomegranate molasses, sumac, mint tzatziki, and Aleppo pepper flakes.
Beef Kibbe (3 PCS)
A mixture of bulgur wheat, onions, pine nuts, and ground beef forms a hollow shell for a delicious stuffing. Enveloped in warm and earthy Middle Eastern spices.
Falafel Pillows
Savory chickpea and fava bean falafel stuffed puffed pastry
Soups
Vegan Lentil Chard
Slow cooked using all-natural ingredients this traditional favorite is a recipe of generations.
Creamy Chicken and Mushroom
Starting with sauteed onion and cremini mushrooms, the addition of fresh herbs, cream, and char-grilled chicken bring together a soup of true comfort and enjoyment.
A La Carte Kabobs / Proteins
Falafel (4 PCS)
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices.
SIDE Grilled Chicken Breast Skewer
Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt
SIDE Filet Mignon Skewer
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Filet Mignon marinated in-house spices
SIDE Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Skewered Flame Grilled Jumbo Shrimp seasoned with house spices
SIDE Honey Harissa Chicken
Slow roasted chicken cooked in tomato base and house spices
SIDE Beef & Lamb Kefta Skewer
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Beef and Lamb seasoned with house spices
SIDE Halloumi Cheese Skewer
Skewered and crisped halloumi cheese imported from Cyprus
SIDE Atlantic Salmon
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
SIDE Gyro - Lamb & Beef (Flame-Grilled)
An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.
SIDE Bird's Eye Beef
Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.
SIDE Braised Lamb
Slow braised in a tomato based broth with traditional Mediterranean herbs and spices until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.
SIDE Roasted Veg
Seasoned and slow roasted with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon.
SIDE Chicken
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
Extras
House Pita
Organic with no preservatives, these Greek style pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
Garlic Herb Pita Fries
Crispy pita chips in the shape of fries! Seasoned with a delicious house made garlic-herb blend. Enjoy alone or with your favorite dip.
French Fries
A generous portion of seasoned fries
Side Classic Hummus
Our traditional hummus is made from all-natural, never canned, dried chickpeas. We pride ourselves on using tahini flown in from the Middle East for a truly authentic experience.
Side Baba G
A unique flavor profile of smokey charred eggplant, garlic, with a bright lemon citrus finish.
Side Market Hummus
Changes seasonally! Please ask team members for current offering.
Side Spicy Hummus
Crushed jalapenos and spices are added to our classic hummus for some flavorful heat.
Rosemary Habanero Hot Sauce Bottle
Rosemary Garlic Cayenne Hot Sauce (House-Made) No joke, you will love this. Perfect balance of heat and flavor in a reusable glass bottle.
Side Rice
Fragrant white rice with hints of lemon and parsley.
Side Black Lentil
Slow cooked in a simple vegetable broth. Great source of soluble fiber, folate, potassium, and magnesium.
Desserts
Cinnamon Toast Pita Fries
Dessert style, crispy pita chips in the shape of fries! Seasoned with a delicious house made cinnamon-sugar blend. Enjoy alone or with your favorite dessert dip. Highly recommended with our peanut butter truffle dessert hummus.
Cashew Baklava (2 Piece)
Each piece is individually hand-made and rolled for perfect crunch and texture. Enjoy the harmony of roasted cashew, browned butter, and naturally sweetened citrus syrup.
Peanut Butter Truffle Dessert Hummus
This dessert hummus tastes exactly like a peanut butter cup! Made with chickpeas and absolutely delicious alone or with fruits like strawberries and bananas. Highly recommended with our cinnamon toast pita fries.
Joy Pop
Strawberry Shortcake
Fresh picked strawberries are macerated and cooled in their own juice until blended together in sweet cream. Then we coat the entire pop with our made from scratch shortcake crumble. We recreated an iconic pop and our mom’s favorite summertime dessert using the same timeless steps to achieve a full flavor that makes us remember those warm summer days.
Blackberry Mojito
A tropical citrus combination that is both sweet and refreshing. Pineapples, oranges and coconut water are combined with a bit of carrot juice and a hint of agave to create a “good anytime” kind of pop. It’s a great early morning option or post-workout refresher and it’s loved equally by kids and adults
Milk & Cookies
House made salted dark chocolate chip cookie crumbled into an organic sweet cream base with ribbons of vanilla to bring it all together! We've one-upped our favorite childhood snack to include a perfect crafted cookie that blends into the cream.
Mango Dragonfruit
Seasonally fresh strawberries added to fresh squeezed lemonade make for a sweet summertime refresher that fully captures the essence of a great strawberry lemonade drink. We created something that reminds us what a great drink can taste like when its made from scratch!
Raspberry Lime
Mac & Cheese
Great American Mac
American, Cheddar, and garlic crunch on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.
Cheddar Ranch Mac
Cheddar, green onion, and ranch on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.
Flamin Elote Mac
Cheddar, charred corn, jalapeno, tomato, Flamin Hot Cheeto crunch, cilantro, and chipotle ranch on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.
Vampire Slayer Mac
Swiss cheese, garlic crunch, caramelized onion, and parsley on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.
Spin Dip Mac
Spinach, sauteed mushroom, tomato, and green onion on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.
Cowboy Mac
Cheddar, onion rings, BBQ sauce, and green onion on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.
The Med Mac
Cheddar, Feta cheese, spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, and garlic crunch on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.
Buffalo Mac
Cheddar, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo wing sauce, ranch, and green onion on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.
4 Way Detroit Mac
Cheddar, beef chili, and onion on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.
MD - Sides
Grilled Garlic Toast
Thick-cut Texas toast, buttered and grilled, seasoned with a special garlic & herb blend
Seasoned Daddy Fries
A generous portion of seasoned fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar
Battered Onion Rings
Delicious battered onion rings
Kiddy Mac & Cheese
Pasta tossed in house-made cheese sauce and shredded cheddar
Side Chili
Greek style all-beef chili
Daddy Sauce
This sauce slaps on anything! Slight heat with tomato, red chili, garlic, and cilantro aioli.
Chipotle Ranch
Creamy, smokey, ranch dressing using chipotle peppers
Buffalo Sauce
Original buffalo sauce
Ranch Dressing
Premium ranch dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing
Premium blue cheese dressing
BBQ Sauce
Classic smokehouse BBQ favorite
MD - Drinks
Clucks N' Toast
Straight Clucks
Clucks N' Fries
Snack + Fries - 3 piece Tenders
3 piece Tenders plus Fries
Single + Fries - 5 piece Tenders
5 piece Tenders plus Fries
Duo + Fries - 10 piece Tenders
10 piece Tenders plus Fries
Squad + Fries - 20 piece Tenders
20 piece Tenders plus Fries
Entourage + Fries - 50 piece Tenders
50 piece Tenders plus Fries
WTC - Sides / Extra Sauces
French Fries
A generous portion of seasoned fries
Battered Onion Rings
Delicious battered onion rings
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar
Side Mac & Cheese
Pasta tossed in house-made cheese sauce and shredded cheddar
Side Chili
Greek style all-beef chili
OMG Cluck Sauce
Our signature sauce! Slight heat with tomato, red chili, garlic, and cilantro aioli - Just get it silly
Chipotle Ranch
Creamy, smokey, ranch dressing using chipotle peppers
Buffalo Sauce
Original buffalo sauce
BBQ Sauce
Classic smokehouse BBQ favorite
K-Pop Sauce
Sticky gochujang style sauce with sesame. It's like your favorite K-Pop group, just saucier
Ranch Dressing
Premium ranch dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing
Premium blue cheese dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting. Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.
