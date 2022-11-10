Restaurant header imageView gallery

HUMMUS - Anthem

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100

Henderson, NV 89052

Popular Items

One Protein
Two Proteins
Mini Bowl

Bowls

Build Your Own - Get Creative!
One Protein

One Protein

$13.79

Includes 5 Toppings , 1 Dip & 1 Sauce

Two Proteins

Two Proteins

$17.79

Includes UNLIMITED Toppings , Dips & Sauces. Comes with HOUSE PITA.

Three Proteins

Three Proteins

$21.79

Includes UNLIMITED Toppings , Dips & Sauces. Comes with HOUSE PITA.

Mini Bowl

Mini Bowl

$9.79

1/2 Portions: Includes 2 toppings, 1 dip & 1 sauce.

Wraps

Chef curated wraps or build your own!
HUM Style

HUM Style

$9.79

Classic Hummus, Seasonal Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Tzatziki

STREET Style

STREET Style

$9.79

Classic Hummus, French Fries, Mediterranean Pickle, Garlic (Toum)

BYO Style

BYO Style

$13.79

Build your own! Includes 3 toppings, 1 dip & 1 sauce.

Drinks

Seasonal Lemonade

Seasonal Lemonade

$2.54

Inquire w/ store for current offering!

Watermelon Mock-Jito

Watermelon Mock-Jito

$2.54

No sugar added!

Cucumber Blossom

Cucumber Blossom

$2.54Out of stock

No sugar added!

Craft Stubborn Soda

Craft Stubborn Soda

$2.54

Stubborn craft sodas made with all-natural cane sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no artificial flavors

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00

Refreshing Fiji water bottle

Proud Source Spring Water

$5.00

Smoothies

House made using all-natural fruit, scratch made juices, and nut milks, Vegan, gluten-free, and absolutely delicious.
Dreamy Tahini

Dreamy Tahini

$6.89

Notes of roasted sesame, bananas, and almond milk, sweetened with dates. This vegan smoothie is a crowd pleaser.

Nutty Monkey

Nutty Monkey

$6.89

Notes of roasted peanuts, bananas, and almond milk, sweetened with dates. This vegan smoothie is a new favorite treat for any peanut butter fan.

Tropical Thunder

Tropical Thunder

$6.89

Bringing you the flavors of the tropics with pineapple, mango, apple, watermelon, and more! Tangy, fruity, vegan, and full of breezy flavors.

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$6.89

A wonderful vegan blend of strawberries, ginger, mango, apple, with a touch of almond milk. Berry blasts and fruit flavors are here for the win.

Loaded Fries

Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$6.59

Feta Salad, Cheese Sauce, Hum Spice

HUM-Fries

HUM-Fries

$8.59

Feta Salad, Cheese Sauce, Mediterranean Pickle, Seasoned Cherry Tomato, Pickled Onion, Parsley, Tzatziki, Hum Spice

Sides

Add a drink, sides, and don't forget dessert here!
Falafel (4 PCS)

Falafel (4 PCS)

$3.97

A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices.

Hot Potato Hash

Hot Potato Hash

$4.57

Crispy hand-cut potatoes tossed in a slightly spiced tomato, garlic, and chili sauce and topped with fresh cilantro. This is a traditional favorite that is sure to satisfy the taste buds.

Grape Leaves (8 PCS)

Grape Leaves (8 PCS)

$3.97

Vegan stuffed grape leaves with onion, rice, dill, and mint.

Halloumi Hash

Halloumi Hash

$4.57Out of stock

Crispy halloumi cheese, pomegranate seeds, fresh mint, pomegranate molasses, sumac, mint tzatziki, and Aleppo pepper flakes.

Beef Kibbe (3 PCS)

Beef Kibbe (3 PCS)

$4.99

A mixture of bulgur wheat, onions, pine nuts, and ground beef forms a hollow shell for a delicious stuffing. Enveloped in warm and earthy Middle Eastern spices.

Falafel Pillows

Falafel Pillows

$4.99

Savory chickpea and fava bean falafel stuffed puffed pastry

Soups

Vegan Lentil Chard

Vegan Lentil Chard

$4.89

Slow cooked using all-natural ingredients this traditional favorite is a recipe of generations.

Creamy Chicken and Mushroom

Creamy Chicken and Mushroom

$4.89Out of stock

Starting with sauteed onion and cremini mushrooms, the addition of fresh herbs, cream, and char-grilled chicken bring together a soup of true comfort and enjoyment.

A La Carte Kabobs / Proteins

Falafel (4 PCS)

Falafel (4 PCS)

$3.97

A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices.

SIDE Grilled Chicken Breast Skewer

SIDE Grilled Chicken Breast Skewer

$5.99

Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt

SIDE Filet Mignon Skewer

SIDE Filet Mignon Skewer

$8.99

Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Filet Mignon marinated in-house spices

SIDE Grilled Shrimp Skewer

SIDE Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$6.99

Skewered Flame Grilled Jumbo Shrimp seasoned with house spices

SIDE Honey Harissa Chicken

SIDE Honey Harissa Chicken

$5.99

Slow roasted chicken cooked in tomato base and house spices

SIDE Beef & Lamb Kefta Skewer

SIDE Beef & Lamb Kefta Skewer

$6.99

Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Beef and Lamb seasoned with house spices

SIDE Halloumi Cheese Skewer

SIDE Halloumi Cheese Skewer

$5.99Out of stock

Skewered and crisped halloumi cheese imported from Cyprus

SIDE Atlantic Salmon

SIDE Atlantic Salmon

$7.99

Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.

SIDE Gyro - Lamb & Beef (Flame-Grilled)

SIDE Gyro - Lamb & Beef (Flame-Grilled)

$4.00

An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.

SIDE Bird's Eye Beef

SIDE Bird's Eye Beef

$6.99

Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.

SIDE Braised Lamb

SIDE Braised Lamb

$7.99

Slow braised in a tomato based broth with traditional Mediterranean herbs and spices until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.

SIDE Roasted Veg

SIDE Roasted Veg

$4.00

Seasoned and slow roasted with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon.

SIDE Chicken

SIDE Chicken

$4.00

All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.

Extras

House Pita

House Pita

$1.29

Organic with no preservatives, these Greek style pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.

Garlic Herb Pita Fries

Garlic Herb Pita Fries

$4.59

Crispy pita chips in the shape of fries! Seasoned with a delicious house made garlic-herb blend. Enjoy alone or with your favorite dip.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.59

A generous portion of seasoned fries

Side Classic Hummus

Side Classic Hummus

$3.97

Our traditional hummus is made from all-natural, never canned, dried chickpeas. We pride ourselves on using tahini flown in from the Middle East for a truly authentic experience.

Side Baba G

Side Baba G

$3.97

A unique flavor profile of smokey charred eggplant, garlic, with a bright lemon citrus finish.

Side Market Hummus

Side Market Hummus

$3.97

Changes seasonally! Please ask team members for current offering.

Side Spicy Hummus

Side Spicy Hummus

$3.97

Crushed jalapenos and spices are added to our classic hummus for some flavorful heat.

Rosemary Habanero Hot Sauce Bottle

Rosemary Habanero Hot Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Rosemary Garlic Cayenne Hot Sauce (House-Made) No joke, you will love this. Perfect balance of heat and flavor in a reusable glass bottle.

Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.31

Fragrant white rice with hints of lemon and parsley.

Side Black Lentil

Side Black Lentil

$2.31

Slow cooked in a simple vegetable broth. Great source of soluble fiber, folate, potassium, and magnesium.

Desserts

Cinnamon Toast Pita Fries

Cinnamon Toast Pita Fries

$4.59

Dessert style, crispy pita chips in the shape of fries! Seasoned with a delicious house made cinnamon-sugar blend. Enjoy alone or with your favorite dessert dip. Highly recommended with our peanut butter truffle dessert hummus.

Cashew Baklava (2 Piece)

Cashew Baklava (2 Piece)

$3.00

Each piece is individually hand-made and rolled for perfect crunch and texture. Enjoy the harmony of roasted cashew, browned butter, and naturally sweetened citrus syrup.

Peanut Butter Truffle Dessert Hummus

Peanut Butter Truffle Dessert Hummus

$3.97

This dessert hummus tastes exactly like a peanut butter cup! Made with chickpeas and absolutely delicious alone or with fruits like strawberries and bananas. Highly recommended with our cinnamon toast pita fries.

Joy Pop

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Fresh picked strawberries are macerated and cooled in their own juice until blended together in sweet cream. Then we coat the entire pop with our made from scratch shortcake crumble. We recreated an iconic pop and our mom’s favorite summertime dessert using the same timeless steps to achieve a full flavor that makes us remember those warm summer days.

Blackberry Mojito

Blackberry Mojito

$5.00

A tropical citrus combination that is both sweet and refreshing. Pineapples, oranges and coconut water are combined with a bit of carrot juice and a hint of agave to create a “good anytime” kind of pop. It’s a great early morning option or post-workout refresher and it’s loved equally by kids and adults

Milk & Cookies

Milk & Cookies

$5.00

House made salted dark chocolate chip cookie crumbled into an organic sweet cream base with ribbons of vanilla to bring it all together! We've one-upped our favorite childhood snack to include a perfect crafted cookie that blends into the cream.

Mango Dragonfruit

Mango Dragonfruit

$5.00

Seasonally fresh strawberries added to fresh squeezed lemonade make for a sweet summertime refresher that fully captures the essence of a great strawberry lemonade drink. We created something that reminds us what a great drink can taste like when its made from scratch!

Raspberry Lime

Raspberry Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

Great American Mac

Great American Mac

$10.99

American, Cheddar, and garlic crunch on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.

Cheddar Ranch Mac

Cheddar Ranch Mac

$10.99

Cheddar, green onion, and ranch on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.

Flamin Elote Mac

Flamin Elote Mac

$12.99

Cheddar, charred corn, jalapeno, tomato, Flamin Hot Cheeto crunch, cilantro, and chipotle ranch on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.

Vampire Slayer Mac

Vampire Slayer Mac

$12.99

Swiss cheese, garlic crunch, caramelized onion, and parsley on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.

Spin Dip Mac

Spin Dip Mac

$12.99

Spinach, sauteed mushroom, tomato, and green onion on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.

Cowboy Mac

Cowboy Mac

$12.99

Cheddar, onion rings, BBQ sauce, and green onion on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.

The Med Mac

The Med Mac

$12.99

Cheddar, Feta cheese, spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, and garlic crunch on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$12.99

Cheddar, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo wing sauce, ranch, and green onion on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.

4 Way Detroit Mac

4 Way Detroit Mac

$12.99

Cheddar, beef chili, and onion on a bed of mac and cheese pasta.

MD - Sides

Grilled Garlic Toast

Grilled Garlic Toast

$1.00

Thick-cut Texas toast, buttered and grilled, seasoned with a special garlic & herb blend

Seasoned Daddy Fries

Seasoned Daddy Fries

$4.59Out of stock

A generous portion of seasoned fries

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.59

Fries topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar

Battered Onion Rings

Battered Onion Rings

$5.59

Delicious battered onion rings

Kiddy Mac & Cheese

Kiddy Mac & Cheese

$5.59Out of stock

Pasta tossed in house-made cheese sauce and shredded cheddar

Side Chili

Side Chili

$5.59

Greek style all-beef chili

Daddy Sauce

Daddy Sauce

$0.50

This sauce slaps on anything! Slight heat with tomato, red chili, garlic, and cilantro aioli.

Chipotle Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Creamy, smokey, ranch dressing using chipotle peppers

Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Original buffalo sauce

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Premium ranch dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Premium blue cheese dressing

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Classic smokehouse BBQ favorite

MD - Drinks

Craft Stubborn Soda

Craft Stubborn Soda

$2.54

Stubborn craft sodas made with all-natural cane sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no artificial flavors

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00

Refreshing Fiji water bottle

Clucks N' Toast

Crispy chicken between grilled, thick cut, Texas toast. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, choice of cheese, sauce, and served with fries. Try our OMG Cluck Sauce!
Clucks N' Toast - Sandwich

Clucks N' Toast - Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy, hand-breaded, whole chicken thigh between grilled, thick cut, Texas toast. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, choice of cheese, sauce, and served with fries. Try our OMG Cluck Sauce!

Straight Clucks

Crispy chicken tenders. 1 free sauce per 5 tenders on larger sizes. Try our OMG Cluck Sauce!
Snack - 3 piece Tenders

Snack - 3 piece Tenders

$6.99

3 piece Tenders

Single - 5 piece Tenders

Single - 5 piece Tenders

$9.99

5 piece Tenders

Duo - 10 piece Tenders

Duo - 10 piece Tenders

$18.99

10 piece Tenders

Squad - 20 piece Tenders

Squad - 20 piece Tenders

$36.99

20 piece Tenders

Entourage - 50 piece Tenders

Entourage - 50 piece Tenders

$79.99

50 piece Tenders

Clucks N' Fries

Crispy chicken tenders with fries. Fry quantity adjusted per tender count on larger sizes. 1 free sauce per 5 tenders on larger sizes. Try our OMG Cluck Sauce!
Snack + Fries - 3 piece Tenders

Snack + Fries - 3 piece Tenders

$8.99

3 piece Tenders plus Fries

Single + Fries - 5 piece Tenders

Single + Fries - 5 piece Tenders

$11.99

5 piece Tenders plus Fries

Duo + Fries - 10 piece Tenders

Duo + Fries - 10 piece Tenders

$22.99

10 piece Tenders plus Fries

Squad + Fries - 20 piece Tenders

Squad + Fries - 20 piece Tenders

$44.99

20 piece Tenders plus Fries

Entourage + Fries - 50 piece Tenders

Entourage + Fries - 50 piece Tenders

$99.99

50 piece Tenders plus Fries

WTC - Sides / Extra Sauces

French Fries

French Fries

$4.59

A generous portion of seasoned fries

Battered Onion Rings

Battered Onion Rings

$5.59

Delicious battered onion rings

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.59

Fries topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar

Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.59

Pasta tossed in house-made cheese sauce and shredded cheddar

Side Chili

Side Chili

$5.59

Greek style all-beef chili

OMG Cluck Sauce

OMG Cluck Sauce

$0.50

Our signature sauce! Slight heat with tomato, red chili, garlic, and cilantro aioli - Just get it silly

Chipotle Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Creamy, smokey, ranch dressing using chipotle peppers

Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Original buffalo sauce

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Classic smokehouse BBQ favorite

K-Pop Sauce

K-Pop Sauce

$0.50

Sticky gochujang style sauce with sesame. It's like your favorite K-Pop group, just saucier

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Premium ranch dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Premium blue cheese dressing

WTC - Drinks

Craft Stubborn Soda

Craft Stubborn Soda

$2.54

Stubborn craft sodas made with all-natural cane sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no artificial flavors

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00

Refreshing Fiji water bottle

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting. Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.

Website

Location

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson, NV 89052

Directions

HUMMUS image
HUMMUS image
HUMMUS image
HUMMUS image

