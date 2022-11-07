Restaurant header imageView gallery

Humpty's Dumplings - Keswick Ave

No reviews yet

277 N KESWICK AVE

Glenside, PA 19038

Popular Items

Sampler
Cheesesteak
Asian Pork

Dumplings

Sampler

$12.00

Mix and Match for your favorite flavor combination!

Asian Pork

Asian Pork

$12.00

If you want traditional, this your stop. These delicious dumplings are made with pork shoulder, ginger, soy, & scallions.

Broccoli & Cheddar

Broccoli & Cheddar

$12.00

Broccoli & cheddar are the only two ingredients in this classic dumpling. If you enjoy this casserole dish you’ll love the dumplings.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Like a boneless buffalo chicken wing – only better! The mild heat lets everyone enjoy this favorite.

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Creamy American cheese , chip cut bottom round . this match made in philly heaven is even better as a dumpling

Honey Chipotle Chicken

Honey Chipotle Chicken

$12.00

This unique dumpling is made of chicken breast, smoked gouda, red onions, scallions & honey chipotle BBQ sauce. Think sweet and smokey.

Spinach Mozz & Ricotta

$12.00

Gobbler

$12.00

Sweet Potato

$12.00

Noodles

Buffalo Chicken Noodles

Buffalo Chicken Noodles

$14.00

Crispy chicken bites and Humpty’s Mild Wing sauce. garnished with blue cheese crumbles and a drizzle of ranch.

Chicken Pot Pie Noodles

Chicken Pot Pie Noodles

$14.00

Chicken breast, mixed veggies, homemade gravy. topped with pie crust crumbles and shredded carrots.

Cheesesteak Noodes

Cheesesteak Noodes

$14.00

Chip steak, peppers, onions, cheese sauce. garnished with scallions.

Honey Chipotle Chicken Noodles

Honey Chipotle Chicken Noodles

$14.00

Sauteed onions and crispy chicken tossed in Humpty’s Honey BBQ sauce with a ranch drizzle and scallion garnish.

Porkbelly Butternut Squash

$14.00

General Tso

$14.00

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Orange

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fries

Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Dumplings meet comfort food. Humpty's puts a novel twist on a traditional dish. Mix/match your pack of dumplings to fit whatever you're feeling.

277 N KESWICK AVE, Glenside, PA 19038

