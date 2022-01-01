Humpty's Wall of breakFAST 8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502

Humpty's Wall of breakFAST imageView gallery
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST

No reviews yet

8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502

Austin, TX 78757

Popular Items

ScramBowl
Breakfast Wrap
Loaded Hash Brown Balls (GF)

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Build-Your-Own breakfast sandwich with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

Breakfast Wrap

$10.95

Build-Your-Own breakfast wrap with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

ScramBowl

$10.95

Build-Your-Own breakfast bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

Lunch

Lunch Sandwich

$12.95

Build-Your-Own sandwich with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

Lunch Wrap

$12.95

Build-Your-Own wrap with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

Rice Bowl

$12.95

Build-Your-Own rice bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce. (Cauliflower Rice available also)

Signature Dishes

Your Eggcelence

Your Eggcelence

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwich with egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, vampire salsa and avocado on ciabatta bread.

Florentina (VT)

Florentina (VT)

$10.95

Breakfast sandwich with egg, spinach, tomato, feta, and pesto on ciabatta bread.

Ranch to Market

Ranch to Market

$10.95

Breakfast wrap with egg, bacon, balsamic-glazed red onions, black beans, and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Migas (GF)

Migas (GF)

$10.95

Breakfast scrambowl with egg, sausage, pico de gallo, japapenos, scallions, queso, and chips.

The Chimi

The Chimi

$12.95

Lunch sandwich with marinated skirt steak, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone cheese and chimichurri sauce on ciabatta bread.

Chick-a-Pep

Chick-a-Pep

$12.95

Lunch wrap with chipotle chicken, rice, roasted red peppers, green bell peppers, jalapenos, and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Southwestern Rice Bowl (GF)

Southwestern Rice Bowl (GF)

$12.95

Lemon-Chive Rice with chipotle chicken, bacon, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with ranch and our spicy chili arbol sauce.

Sides

Humpty's WALLfle Sticks (VT)

Humpty's WALLfle Sticks (VT)

$4.25
Humpty's WALLfle Sticks DELUXE (VT)

Humpty's WALLfle Sticks DELUXE (VT)

$4.95

Our classic WALLfle Sticks just got an upgrade! Offering four new lip-smacking flavors.

Grit Sticks (VT, GF)

Grit Sticks (VT, GF)

$4.95
Loaded Hash Brown Balls (GF)

Loaded Hash Brown Balls (GF)

$5.95

Hash Brown Balls are loaded with cheese, chives, and sour cream, and then deep fried to golden perfection.

Scrambled Eggs n Cheese

$3.95

A side of eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese.

Chips and Salsa (VG, GF)

$2.75

Chips and Queso (GF)

$4.25

Chips Only (VG, GF)

$1.50

4 oz Queso

$2.75

8 oz Queso

$4.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Vampire Salsa (mild) (VG)

$0.50

Side Chili Arbol (spicy!!) (VG)

$0.50

Side Ragin Cajun (VT)

$0.50

Side Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli (VT)

$0.50

Side Southern Pesto (VT)

$0.50

Side Chimichurri (VG)

$0.50

HOT

HOT Coffee

$2.75+

HOT Espresso

$2.50

HOT Decaf Espresso

$2.70

Extra Shot Espresso

$1.50

HOT Americano

$2.65+

HOT Cappuccino

$3.35

HOT Latte

$3.50+

HOT Flavor Latte

$3.50+

HOT LaVanilla Latte

$4.75+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

HOT CocoMocha Latte

$4.75+

Coconut Mocha (chocolate) Latte

HOT Golden Latte

$3.55+

HOT Chai Latte

$3.95+

HOT Dirty Chai

$4.50+

HOT Tea

$2.50

HOT Chocolate

$2.50+

HOT Coffee Carafe 96oz

$28.00

96oz carafe of our premium drip coffee. Includes cups and your choice of milk.

COLD

ICED Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$3.45+

ICED Espresso

$2.50

ICED Decaf Esperesso

$2.70

Extra Shot Espresso

$1.50

ICED Americano

$2.65+

ICED Latte

$3.50+

ICED Flavor Latte

$3.50+

ICED LaVanilla Latte

$4.75+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

ICED CocoMocha Latte

$4.75+

Coconut Mocha (chocolate) Latte

ICED Golden Latte

$3.55+

ICED Chai Latte

$3.95+

ICED Dirty Chai

$4.50+

ICED Tea

$2.25

Milk

$1.75+

RETAIL

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.25

Maine Root

$2.25

Ozarka

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Clean Mate

$2.75

Simply Orange Juice

$2.25

Tropicana Juices

$1.75

Rambler Sparkling Water

$1.75

Shirts

Humpty's T-Shirt

$16.95

Coffee Whole Beans

12 oz Humpty's Blend Whole bean Premium Drip Bag

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now Open! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502, Austin, TX 78757

Directions

Gallery
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST image

