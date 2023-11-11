Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse
610 W 6th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99501
Flattop Pizza Menu
12" Flattop Pizza
- 12" Mild Mushroom$17.00
Hand stretched to order New York Style Crust with a mixture of Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic Confit, Arugaula & Crispy Prosciutto drizzled with Truffle Oil and Stone Baked to perfection!
- 12" Big Kahuna$17.00
Straight from the Big Island! Hand stretched to order New York Style Crust with our famous Smoked Kalua Pork, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Straws and Purple Cabbage. Stone Baked to perfection!
- 12" Hawaiian$16.00
Our hand stretched to order New York Style Crust topped with Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Sweet Pineapple & Stone Baked to perfection!
- 12" Margherita$15.00
Our hand stretched to order New York Style Crust topped with Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Capri Tomatoes and Basil then Stone Baked to perfection!
- 12" Classic$19.00
Flattop's take on the classic Supreme! Hand stretched to order New York Style Crust with Marinara, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, House made Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Tomato, Bell Peppers and Red Onion. Stone Baked to perfection!
- 12" Pepperoni$15.00
Our hand stretched to order New York Style Crust topped with Marinara, Whole Milk Mozzarella & Boars Head Pepperoni then Stone Baked to perfection!
- 12" Veggie Deluxe$16.00
Our hand stretched to order New York Style Crust topped with Marinara, Mozzarella, Spinach, Arugula, Roast Mushroom Mix, Garlic Confit, Bell Peppers, Roasted Capri Tomatoes, Red Onion & Spaghetti Squash then Stone Baked to perfection!
- 12" Cheese$11.00
The Classic! Hand stretched to order New York Style Crust with Mozzarella & Cheddar then Stone Baked to perfection!
- 12" BYO$11.00
Can't find something you love? It happens, we understand! Our BYO has the same Hand Stretched New York Style Dough and your choice of Cheese & Sauce then the rest is up to you!
- 12" Powerline$17.00
Flattop's take on a Meatlovers! Our hand stretched to order New York Style Crust topped with Marinara, Mozzarella, Bacon, House Made Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Flattop Meatballs then Stone Baked to perfection!
- 12" Breakfast Za$16.00
- 12" Half Specialty
16" Flattop Pizza
- 16" Mild Mushroom$24.00
Hand stretched to order New York Style Crust with a mixture of Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic Confit, Arugaula & Crispy Prosciutto drizzled with Truffle Oil and Stone Baked to perfection!
- 16" Big Kahuna$24.00
Straight from the Big Island! Hand stretched to order New York Style Crust with our famous Smoked Kalua Pork, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Straws and Purple Cabbage. Stone Baked to perfection!
- 16" Hawaiian$23.00
Our hand stretched to order New York Style Crust topped with Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Sweet Pineapple & Stone Baked to perfection!
- 16" Margherita$20.00
Our hand stretched to order New York Style Crust topped with Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Capri Tomatoes and Basil then Stone Baked to perfection!
- 16"Classic$27.00
Flattop's take on the classic Supreme! Hand stretched to order New York Style Crust with Marinara, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, House made Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Tomato, Bell Peppers and Red Onion. Stone Baked to perfection!
- 16" Pepperoni$20.00
Our hand stretched to order New York Style Crust topped with Marinara, Whole Milk Mozzarella & Boars Head Pepperoni then Stone Baked to perfection!
- 16" Veggie Deluxe$23.00
Our hand stretched to order New York Style Crust topped with Marinara, Mozzarella, Spinach, Arugula, Roast Mushroom Mix, Garlic Confit, Bell Peppers, Roasted Capri Tomatoes, Red Onion & Spaghetti Squash then Stone Baked to perfection!
- 16" Cheese$17.00
The Classic! Hand stretched to order New York Style Crust with Mozzarella & Cheddar then Stone Baked to perfection!
- 16" BYO$17.00
Can't find something you love? It happens, we understand! Our BYO has the same Hand Stretched New York Style Dough and your choice of Cheese & Sauce then the rest is up to you!
- 16" Powerline$25.00
Flattop's take on a Meatlovers! Our hand stretched to order New York Style Crust topped with Marinara, Mozzarella, Bacon, House Made Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Flattop Meatballs then Stone Baked to perfection!
- 16" Breakfast Za$23.00
- 16" Half Specialty
Slice
Flattop Menu
Flattop Small Plate
- Chicken Tenders Basket$13.00
4 of our breaded Chicken Tenders served with Crispy Fries and a Dipping Sauce of your choice!
- Chicken Wings$15.00
- Forget Me Knots$12.00
- Fried Pepper Jack$14.00
A fresh take on a classic. Made in house, our breaded pepperjack sticks are fried to perfection and served with ranch.
- Gemelli Mac & Cheese$15.00
- House Made Meatballs$15.00
- House Pasta$18.00
- Loaded Tater Tots$14.00
- Pepperoni Rolls$14.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms$13.00
- The Flattop House Salad$9.00
- Whole Head Caesar$14.00
- Italian Sub$20.00
Freshly Hand Stretched Dough
- Meatball Sub$19.00
Freshly Hand Stretched Dough, packed with Mozzarella, our famous Meat Balls with Marinara and a little Garlic Cream Sauce then Stone Baked to perfection!
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub$21.00
Our Famous TBR is where its at! Freshly Hand Stretched Dough, packed with Cheddar & Mozzarella, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Stone Baked to perfection and finished with Crisp Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. Served with a side of Garlic Ranch Dressing for your dipping pleasure!
- Side of Fries Flattop$5.00
Humpy's Brunch
Brunch Sides
- Extra Egg (ea.)$3.00
- Side Bacon$3.00
- Side Break Potatoes$5.00
- Side Ham$3.00
- 2 oz Hollandaise$1.50
- Side Link Sausage$3.00
- Side Reindeer$4.00
- Side Smoked Salmon$3.00
- Side Toast
- Side of Gravy$2.00
- Eggs Benedict - Individual$5.00
1 poached egg stacked on a freshly grilled English Muffin & Canadian Bacon then smothered in our hand made Hollandaise. Just 1, alone but still loved
Brunch!
- Biscuit & Gravy 1/2$5.00
1 Classic Biscuit freshly baked in house then sliced & generously smothered in Humpy's homestyle gravy
- Biscuit & Gravy Full order$8.00
2 Classic Biscuits freshly baked in house then sliced & generously smothered in Humpy's homestyle gravy
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
A 6oz Cube Steak smothered with Humpy's Sausage Gravy, served with 2 eggs & our famous Breakfast Potatoes
- Country Breakfast$15.00
A full order of our house made Biscuits & Gravy served with 2 eggs and Link Sausage
- Eggs Any Style$13.00
2 Eggs cooked your way and served with Humpy's Breakfast Potatoes plus your choice of Bacon, Ham, Link or Reindeer Sausage
- Eggs Benedict - Blackened Halibut$20.00
The Alaskan Benedict, forget the ham and step up to Halibut! Smothered in our hand made Hollandaise, poached eggs and Humpy's Breakfast Potatoes
- Eggs Benedict - Classic$15.00
The Classic Humpy's Benedict, 2 poached eggs stacked on freshly grilled English Muffins & Canadian Bacon then smothered in our hand made Hollandaise! Served with Breakfast Potatoes
- Eggs Benedict - Classic Triple$19.00
Yes, 3 poached eggs stacked on freshly grilled English Muffins & Canadian Bacon then smothered in our hand made Hollandaise! Served with Breakfast Potatoes
- Eggs Benedict - Florentine$16.00
2 poached eggs stacked on freshly grilled English Muffins, Spinach & sliced Tomato then smothered in our hand made Hollandaise! Served with Breakfast Potatoes
- Eggs Benedict - King Crab$19.00
Another Alaskan Bene! 2 poached eggs stacked on freshly grilled English Muffins & King Crab Nuggets then smothered in our hand made Hollandaise! Served with Breakfast Potatoes
- Eggs Benedict - King Crab Triple$23.00
Oh baby the triple! 3 poached eggs stacked on freshly grilled English Muffins & King Crab Nuggets then smothered in our hand made Hollandaise! Served with Breakfast Potatoes
- Fisherman's Breakfast$17.00
3 Eggs cooked any style served with 3 strips of Bacon, 2 Sausage Links, Breakfast Potatoes & a half order of our delicious Biscuits & Gravy
- French Toast$7.00
Classic French Toast, dusted with sweet sugar then served with butter and old fashioned syrup
- French Toast - Strawberry$9.00
Classic French Toast, dusted with sweet sugar then served with Strawberry Syrup and Whipped Cream
- Hangover Burger$17.00
Our large Beef patty topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and a Fried Egg. Served with our Crispy Fries.
- Humpy's Breakfast$13.00
A half order of our Classic Humpy's Eggs Benedict and 3 slices of Peppered Bacon service with Breakfast Potatoes
- Omelet - Denver$15.00
A classic Denver, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers and diced Ham! Served with our House Made Breakfast Potatoes
- Omelette - Cheese$13.00
Our large Omelet smothered in melted Cheese and served with house made Breakfast Potatoes. Dress it up, the choice is yours!
- Omelette - Cheese & Bacon$15.00
Our large Omelet smothered in melted Cheese and Peppered Bacon then served with house made Breakfast Potatoes
- Omelette - Veggie$14.00
Our large Omelet with your choice of 4 veggies (plus anything else you might want of course). Served with our house made Breakfast Potatoes
- Skillet$16.00
Humpy's Lunch & Dinner
Humpy's Appetizers
- Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Fired up, covered in Bacon then Bleu Cheese and drizzled with our Balsamic reduction
- Calamari$16.00
Deep fried until crispy, golden and delicious then served with Sweet Peppers and our house made Chipotle Aioli
- Chicken Strips$13.00
4 of our breaded Chicken Tenders served with Crispy Fries and a Dipping Sauce of your choice!
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
Our fresh cooked house Tortilla chips and hand made salsa!
- Crab Nuggets$17.00
Humpy's legendary and addictive mini Alaskan King Crab Cakes! Made by hand in house for ever, the way it should be
- Hummus$16.00
Served with diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Feta Cheese and Pita Bread
- Pretzel Sticks$12.00
3 Pretzel Sticks served with our Alehouse Beer Cheese sauce
- Salmon Spread$17.00
Another one of our house made classics, Humpy's has always selected the best Sockeye and carefully smoked it to perfection! Served with a generous amount of French Bread slices
- Steamer Clams$26.00
- Wings$15.00
Our wings are baked then fried, served 10 at a time with Celery, Carrot sticks and the sauce of your choice!
Soups & Salads
- Cup of Soup$6.00
Made from scratch and exactly what you need on a cold winter day!
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
Made from scratch and exactly what you need on a cold winter day!
- Salmon Chowder Cup$9.00
A medium helping of what could arguably be our single most famous treat! Thick, Creamy, Humpy's House Smoked Sockeye Salmon Chowder sprinkled with more Smoked Salmon Crumbles and a touch of Dill. Served with crackers, Sliced French Bread & Butter!
- Salmon Chowder Bowl$12.00
A large helping of what could arguably be our single most famous treat! Thick, Creamy, Humpy's House Smoked Sockeye Salmon Chowder sprinkled with more Smoked Salmon Crumbles and a touch of Dill. Served with crackers, Sliced French Bread & Butter!
- Small Caesar Salad$9.00
How do you make our generously sized Classic Caesar Salad even better? Add a Humpy's specialty like Smoked Salmon Crumbles, a Grilled Sockeye Filet or even Alaskan Halibut! Blackened, Char Grilled, however you like it best!
- Large Caesar Salad$14.00
How do you make our generously sized Classic Caesar Salad even better? Add a Humpy's specialty like Smoked Salmon Crumbles, a Grilled Sockeye Filet or even Alaskan Halibut! Blackened, Char Grilled, however you like it best!
- Small Dinner Salad$9.00
How do you make our generously sized Classic Dinner Salad even better? Add a Humpy's specialty like Smoked Salmon Crumbles, a Grilled Sockeye Filet or even Alaskan Halibut! Blackened, Char Grilled, however you like it best!
- Large Dinner Salad$14.00
How do you make our generously sized Classic Dinner Salad even better? Add a Humpy's specialty like Smoked Salmon Crumbles, a Grilled Sockeye Filet or even Alaskan Halibut! Blackened, Char Grilled, however you like it best!
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bacon Cheese Burger$18.00
The Brioche Bun, huge 100% beef patty, Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and Peppered Bacon! Served with our Crispy Fries or Steamed White Rice
- Cheese Burger$16.00
The Brioche Bun, 100% beef patty, Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo! Served with our Crispy Fries or Steamed White Rice
- Crabby Patty Melt$19.00
The Brioche Bun, Alaskan King Crab Patty, American & Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Aioli! Served with our Crispy Fries, Steamed White Rice or a substitute of your choosing
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger$19.00
The Brioche Bun, two 100% Beef patties, Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo! Served with our Crispy Fries, Steamed White Rice or a substitute of your choosing
- Humpy's Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun, 100% Beef Patty, topped with melted cheese, grilled Onions & Peppers, Salsa. Dressed with Guacamole and served with our Crispy Fries
- Reindeer Burger$20.00
The Brioche Bun, locally grown Reindeer patty, Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo! Served with our Crispy Fries, Steamed White Rice or a substitute of your choosing
- Bill's Way Halibut Burger$26.00
The Brioche Bun, Char-Broiled Alaskan Halibut Fillet, Cheese, grilled peppers, onion, salsa, lettuce, Tomato and Tartar sauce! Served with Lemon wedges, our Crispy Fries, Steamed White Rice or a substitute of your choosing
- Grilled Chicken Burger$18.00
The Brioche Bun, Grilled Chicken Breast, lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo! Served with our Crispy Fries, Steamed White Rice or a substitute of your choosing
- Crab Roll$22.00
The cousin to New England's Lobster Roll! Thick Egg Bread grilled on both sides and stuffed with Humpy's Crab Salad! Served with our Crispy Fries
- Crispy Chicken Burger$16.00
The Brioche Bun, Breaded Crispy Chicken Cutlet, lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo! Served with our Crispy Fries, Steamed White Rice or a substitute of your choosing
- Firehouse Chicken Burger$19.00
- Halibut Burger$25.00
The Brioche Bun, Char-Broiled Alaskan Halibut Fillet, lettuce, Tomato, and Tartar sauce! Served with lemon wedges, our Crispy Fries, Steamed White Rice or a substitute of your choosing
- Reuben$17.00
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing and sauerkraut on locally baked marble Rye. Served with our Crispy Fries
- Salmon Burger$20.00
The Brioche Bun, Char-Broiled Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce! Served with Lemon Wedges, our Crispy Fries, Steamed White Rice or a substitute of your choosing
- Veggie Burger$15.00
The Brioche Bun, your choice of Garden or Boca Pattie, Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo! Served with our Crispy Fries, Steamed White Rice or a substitute of your choosing
- Hamburger$15.00
The Brioche Bun, 100% Beef Pattie, lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo! Served with our Crispy Fries, Steamed White Rice or a substitute of your choosing
Entrée
- Cod & Chips$26.00
Two large fillets of Cod in Panko Crumb, fried crispy and golden. Served with Crispy fries, house made slaw, lemon wedge and our famous Tartar sauce
- Grilled Salmon$28.00
Grilled Sockeye Salmon served with garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, blueberry salsa then topped with a blueberry reduction and cilantro oil
- Halibut Fish & Chips$34.00
Our famous Halibut Fish & Chips! 5 Large chunks of top grade Alaskan halibut, dredged in our Alehouse beer batter and fried until golden then served with our crispy Fries, a Lemon Wedge and Famous Tartar Sauce!
- Halibut Tacos$22.00
A fresh spin on a Humpy's original. Blackened Halibut served on two flour Tortillas with Spicy Aioli, Coleslaw and candied Jalapenos. Served with Chips and Salsa
- Health Nut Chicken$18.00
Grilled Chicken Fillet served with marinated Cucumbers, white Rice and Teriyaki sauce. Sub out the Rice for a Low Carb option!
- Health Nut Halibut$29.00
Grilled Halibut Fillet served with marinated Cucumbers, white Rice and Teriyaki sauce. Sub out the Rice for a Low Carb option!
- Health Nut Salmon$26.00
Grilled Sockeye Salmon Fillet served with marinated Cucumbers, white Rice and Teriyaki sauce. Sub out the Rice for a Low Carb option!
- Humpy's Fettuccine$19.00
Roma tomatoes and baby spinach sautéed in olive oil with fresh herbs and our white wine cream sauce, garnished with basil and parmesan. Add a fillet cooked to your liking!
- Low Carb Chicken$18.00
- Low Carb Halibut$29.00
- Low Carb Salmon$26.00
- Salmon & Scallop Fettuccine$30.00
Bering Sea Scallops and house smoked Salmon sautéed with fresh herbs, baby spinach and artichoke hearts in a sherry cream sauce. Garnished with baby dill and parmesan.
- Seared Ahi$20.00
Sesame Pepper crusted Ahi served with Ginger Soy glaze, Cilantro oil, Kimchi and crispy Wonton strips over White Rice
- The Ribeye$35.00
A 14oz. Hand Cut Ribeye served with Garlic mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, a grilled Bleu Cheese Onion wheel and our Balsamic reduction
Sides
- Side of Fries$5.00
- Side of Wing Sauce$1.50
- Side Sauces$1.00
- Side of Dressing$1.00
- Side of Bread$1.50
- Side Vegetable
- Side of Mash$5.00
- Side Cheese
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Side Garlic Bread$4.00
- Side Grild Asparagus$5.00
- Side of Cole Slaw$3.00
- Side of Pita$5.00
- Small Side of Reindeer Sausage$6.00
- Large Side Reindeer Sausage$13.00
Desserts
- Wild Berry Crisp$8.00
Another famous classic, Wild Berry Crisp served Ice Cream!
- Banana Bread Pudding$8.00
Chef's new Bread Pudding twist served with House made Whiskey Sauce and Whipped cream!
- Chocolate Brownie$8.00
Our Famous Chocolate Brownie served with Ice Cream, Strawberry Puree and Chocolate Sauce!
- Sundae$4.00
- Side of Ice Cream$3.00
Vanilla
- Rootbeer Float$7.00
Humpy's Drink Menu
NA Beverages
- Red Bull Yellow$3.50
- Red Bull OG$3.50
- Red Bull Blue$3.50
- Red Bull Coconut$3.50
- Red Bull Orange$3.50
- Red Bull Red$3.50
- Red Bull Sugar Free$3.50
- Red Bull Summer$3.50
- Red Bull Winter$3.50
- Employee Red Bull$2.00
- Glacier Brewhouse Root Beer$5.00
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Sprite$3.75
- Soda H20$1.00
- Shirley$3.75
- Roy Rodgers$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- OJ$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Lemonade$3.75
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Ginger Beer$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Dr. Pep$3.75
- DietCoke$3.75
- Diet Dr$3.75
- Cranberry$3.00
- Coke$3.75
- Barqs Rootbeer$3.75
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Tonic$2.00
- Hot Cocoa$3.75
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.75
- Deschutes N/A Black Butte$5.00
- Athletic Brewing N/A Run Wild IPA$5.00
- Athletic Brewing N/A Golden$5.00
- Guinness Zero N/A$6.50
- Heineken N/A 0.0%$4.00
- Lagunitas IPNA$5.00
- Lagunitas Hop Refresher$5.00
Retail
- Employee T Shirt$15.00
- Employee Long Sleeve$20.00
- Girl's Shirt$20.00
- Keep on Humpin' Caps$15.00
- Snapback Hat$15.00
- Camo Hat$15.00
- Employee Bandana$6.00
- Hoodies/Tie Dye Hoodies$55.00
- Employee Xmas Long Sleeve$20.00
- Employee Patch$6.00
- Employee Hoodies$35.00
- Employee Tie Dye T Shirt$15.00
- Employee Apron$10.00
- Employee Lightweight Hoodies$30.00
- Blackened Spice$11.00
- Alehouse Batter$10.00
- Keep on Humpin' Cap$28.00
- Snapback Cap$28.00
- Bandana$12.00
- Shot Glass$5.00
- Stickers $2$2.00
- Coffee Mug$15.00
- Pint Glass$8.00
- Bottle Opener Card$8.00
- Koozies$8.00
- Crab Sticker$5.00
- Kanteen Cups$22.00
- Magnet$5.00
- Patch$10.00
- Growler 64 oz$5.00
- Growler 32 oz$2.00
- Salmon Cookie Cutter$12.00
- Cookie Cutter$10.00
- Tile$12.00
- Lightweight Hoodies$45.00
- Hoodies$55.00
- Tie Dye Hoodies$65.00
- 2 Tone Hoodies$60.00
- Hockey Hoodie$40.00
- T Shirt - CORE$30.00
- Long Sleeve$35.00
- Girl's Shirts - FITTED$30.00
- Tie Dye T Shirt$35.00
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Humpy's is a casual, neighborhood alehouse providing downtown Anchorage with fresh food, live local music and a fantastic selection of draught craft beer.
610 W 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501