Hunan Chinese Restaurant 708 Simon AVE
708 Simon AVE
Carroll, IA 51401
Full Menu
Appetizers
- BoBo for 2 or MoreBoBo X2 Bobo Platte$15.98
For two people or more served with egg roll, crab rangoon, fried shrimp, marinated beef & BBQ rib
- BoBo X4 Bobo Platter for 2 or More$28.98
For two people or more served with egg roll, crab rangoon, fried shrimp, marinated beef & BBQ rib
- BoBo X3 Bobo Platter for 2 or More$22.48
For two people or more served with egg roll, crab rangoon, fried shrimp, marinated beef & BBQ rib
- BoBo X5 Bobo Platter for 2 or More$35.48
For two people or more served with egg roll, crab rangoon, fried shrimp, marinated beef & BBQ rib
- Ap Shrimp Tempura$8.25
- Ap. Fried Shrimp$6.50
- Crab Rangoon Order$5.50
4 piece
- Edamame$4.69
Salted edamame
- Fried Wonton$7.10
8 pic
- Dumplings Gyoza$7.85
Pork dumplings, steamed or fried
- 6 Marinated Beef$11.25
6 pic
- Pork Egg Roll$2.75
1 pic
- 2 Spring Roll$3.00
Flour, cabbage, onion, vermicelli (green mung bean and water), mushroom, carrots
- Sugar Donuts$5.50
Sugar donuts
Soups
- Egg Drop Soup$2.95+
Egg and chicken broth soup
- Hot Sour Soup$2.95+
Bamboo, mush, tofu and egg
- House Hot & Sour Soup$12.50
Hot and sour soup with chicken shrimp and beef
- House Noodle Soup$12.50
Noodles with cabbage, carrots, celery, shrimp, pork, beef and green onions with chicken broth
- House Wonton Soup$12.50
Wontons, cabbage, pork, chicken and shrimp and chicken broth
- Hunan Special Wonton Soup$12.95
7 wontons 1 boiled egg cabbage carrotts, broccoli and special spicy sauce with peanuts
- Wonton Soup$2.95+
Pork wonton, cabbage, green onion and chicken broth
Side Orders
- 16 Oz Medium Sauce$5.25
- 2 Oz to Go Sauce
- 8 Oz Sauces$2.95
- Crunchy Noodles$1.95
Fried noodles
- French Fries$2.95
- Small Fried Rice$1.75
- Large Fried Rice$5.25
- Jasmine Tea Leaves$8.99
16 oz. Jasmine tea leaves
- Lrg 32 Oz Sauce$8.50
- Meats$1.00
- Small Steamed Rice$1.75
- Large Steamed Rice$5.25
- Vegetable Side$2.00
Carrots & broccoli
Lent Special
Combination Dinner
- Budd Delight Combination$11.95
Brocc, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo, cabbage, peppers, onion, snow peas and mushrooms. In brown sauce
- Broccoli Garlic Combination$11.95
Lots of broccoli a little of diced mixed veggies with mushrooms in a delicious garlic sauce
- S/S Chicken Combination$12.95
Breaded chicken with carrots,onion, pineapple and peppers in sweet and sour sauce
- Almond Chicken Combination$12.95
Chicken breast with almonds, diced carrots, celery, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, mushrooms and snow peas in white sauce
- Cashew Chicken Combination$11.95
Chicken breast in brown sauce with diced celery, carrots, waterchestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and cashews
- Chicken with Garlic Combination$12.95
Chicken breast with carrots,cabbage,mushrooms, waterchestnuts and bamboo shoots in a delicious garlic sauce
- Chi Broccoli Combination$12.95
Chicken breast with broccoli sautéed in our house delicious brown sauce
- Moo Goo Gai Pan Combination$12.95
Chicken breast in white sauce with mushrooms, carrots, snow peas, water chestnuts, bamboo and cabbage
- Chicken with Vegetables Combination$12.95
Chicken breast sautéed in brown sauce with carrots, cabbage, waterchestnuts, bamboo and broccoli
- Kung Pao Chicken Combination$12.95
Chicken breast with diced carrots,celery,waterchestnuts,bamboo,pepper, onion and peanuts in a delicious spicy kung pao sauce
- S/S Pork Combination$12.95
Breaded pork with carrots,onion, pineapple and peppers in sweet and sour sauce
- Pork Vegetables Combination$12.95
Sliced pork sautéed in brown sauce with carrots, cabbage, waterchestnuts, bamboo and broccoli
- Pork Garlic Sauce Combination$12.95
Sliced marinated pork with carrots,cabbage,mushrooms, waterchestnuts and bamboo shoots in a delicious garlic sauce
- Beef Broccoli Combination$13.45
Beef with broccoli sautéed in our house delicious brown sauce
- Beef Vegetables Combination$13.95
Beef sautéed in brown sauce with carrots, cabbage, waterchestnuts, bamboo and broccoli
- Kung Pao Beef Combination$13.95
Beef sautéed with diced carrots,celery,waterchestnuts,bamboo,pepper, onion and peanuts in a delicious spicy kung pao sauce
- Pepper Steak Combination$13.95
Beef in a delicious brown sauce with slightly pan fried peppers and a little white onion
- Cashew Shrimp Combination$13.95
Fresh shrimp in brown sauce with diced celery, carrots, waterchestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and cashews
- CD Shrimp Brocc Combination$13.95
Shrimp with broccoli in a white sauce
- Kung Pao Shrimp Combination$13.95
Fresh shrimp sautéed with diced carrots,celery,waterchestnuts,bamboo,pepper, onion and peanuts in a delicious spicy kung pao sauce
- S/S Shrimp Combination$13.95
Breaded shrimp with carrots pineapple onions and green pepper in sweet and sour sauce
- Shrimp Garlic Combination$13.95
Fresh shrimp with carrots,cabbage,mushrooms, waterchestnuts and bamboo shoots in a delicious garlic sauce
- Shrimp Vegetables Combination$13.95
Fresh shrimp sautéed in white sauce with carrots, cabbage, waterchestnuts, bamboo and broccoli
House Specialties
- Sesame Chicken$14.95
Breaded chicken with sesame sauce, sesame seeds and broccoll for garnish
- Orange Chicken$15.95
Breaded crispy chicken with a spicy orange sauce
- Two Flavor Beef & Chicken$15.95
Beef and chicken, cabbage, baby corn, carrots, broccoli is house brown sauce
- Dragon & Phoenix$15.95
Chicken and shrimp, with carrots, cabbage, baby corn, mush,broccoli, water chestnuts and bamboo in a brow
- Hot Braised$15.95
Breaded pork in a spicier garlic sauce with peppers onion carrots and pineapples
- Hunan Chicken$15.95
Special crispy breading with carrots, cabbage, water chestnuts, bamboo, mushrooms and baby com in
- Hunan Triple$15.95
Pork, beef, chicken, with carrots, water chestnuts, mush, bamboo, broccoli, baby corn and cabbage in garlic sauce
- Kung Pao Triple$16.95
Shrimp, scallops, beet, with peanuts and diced veggies, carrots,waterchestnuts, celery, bamboo, pepper and
- Sizzling Beef and Scallops$17.45
Beet and scallops in brown sauce with carrots, cabbage, broccoli, water chestnuts, mushrooms and baby com
- Three Delicacies$15.95
Shrimp, beef, chicken and assorted vegetables in our chet's brown sauce
- H. Crispy Shrimp$16.96
Crispy breaded shrimp with cabbage, carrots, waterchestnuts, bamboo, mushrooms and baby comi... Shrimp
- Seafood Pan Fried Noodles$17.95
Scallops, shrimp, crab meat, roasted pork and chicken with carrots, cabbage, snow peas, bamboo, water-chestnuts and mushrooms sautéed in a
- Happy Family$16.95
Shrimp, beef, chicken, scallops, broccoli, carrots, mushroom and baby corn in brown sauce
Vegetables Dinners
- Broccoli Garlic Sauce Dinner$11.25
Steamed broccoli in a our house garlic sauce
- Buddhist Delight Vegetable Dinner$11.25
Broccoli, carrots, cabbage, zucchini,green peppers, onion, waterchest nuts, bamboo and mushrooms
- Szechuan Bean Curd Dinner$11.75
Golden fried tofu in a spicy szechuan sauce mixed with slices celery and carrots
Chicken Dinners
- S\S Chicken Dinner$12.95
Breaded chicken with carrots pineapple onions and green pepper
- Almond Chicken Dinner$12.95
Chicken breast in white sauce with almonds, diced carrots, waterchestnuts, bamboo, celery, mushrooms
- Cashew Chicken Dinner$12.95
Chicken breast with diced vegetables, carrots, celery, waterchestnuts,bamboo and mushrooms in brown
- Chi Broccoli Dinner$12.95
Chicken breast with broccoli sautéed in brown sauce
- Chi Snow Peas Dinner$13.50
Chicken, little carrots water chestnuts bamboo shoots and lots of sautéed in brown sauce
- Chicken Garlic Sauce Dinner$12.95
Chicken breast with carrots,cabbage,mushrooms, waterchestnuts and bamboo shoots in a delicious
- Chicken Vegetables Dinner$12.95
Steamed chicken breast in brown with cabbage carrots water chestnuts bamboo and broccoli
- Curry Chicken Dinner$13.50
Chicken breast with pineapple, carrots, onion and green pepper in curry sauce
- Kung P Chicken Dinner$12.95
Steamed chicken, diced celery, carrots, waterchestnuts, bamboo shoots, green peppers and
- Moo Goo Gai Pan Dinner$12.95
Chicken breast in white sauce with lots of mushrooms carrots waterchestnuts bamboo and cabbage
Pork Dinner
- Kung P Pork Dinner$12.95
Diced vegetables, carrots, celery, bamboo, waterchest nuts, green peppers, onions and peanuts satuee in a
- Pork Garlic Dinner$12.95
Marinated sliced pork with carrots,cabbage,mushrooms, waterchestnuts bamboo shoots in a delicious garlic sauce
- Pork Vegetables Dinner$12.95
Marinated sliced pork sautéed in white sauce with carrots, cabbage, waterchestnuts, bamboo and broccoli
- S/S Pork Dinner$12.95
Beef Dinner
- Beef Broccoli*$13.95
Beet with broccoli sautéed in brown sauce
- Beef Garlic Sauce$13.95
Beef with carrots.cabbage,mushrooms, waterchestnuts and bamboo shoots in a delicious garlic sauce
- Beef Snow Peas$13.95
Beel, little corrots water chestnuts bamboo shoots and lots of snow peas sautéed in brown sauce
- Beef Szechuan Style$13.95
Beef with sliced celery and carrots in a special brown spicy sauce
- Beef Vegetables*$13.95
Beet sautéed in white sauce with carrots, cabbage, waterchestnuts, bamboo and broccoli
- Kung Pao Beef*$13.95
Beef, peanuts, carrots, bamboo, celery, waterchestnuts, pepper and onions in a brown spicy sauce
- Mongolian Beef$13.95
Beet sautéed in a brown sauce with white and green onions
- Pepper Steak*$13.95
Beef in a delicious brown sauce with slightly pan fried peppers and a little white onion
Seafood Dinners
- Cashew Nut Shrimp Dinner$14.45
Fresh shrimp in brown sauce with diced celery, carrots, waterchestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and
- Kung P Shrimp Dinner$14.45
Fresh shrimp with diced carrots,celery,waterchestnuts,bamboo,pepper, onion
- Kung Pao Scallops Dinner$16.75
Scallops with diced carrots,celery, waterchestnuts,bamboo,pepper, onion
- S/S Shrimp Dinner$14.45
- Scallops and Snow Peas Dinner$16.75
Scallops in white sauce with carrots, cabbage, water chestnuts, bamboo and lots of snow peas
- Scallops Garlic Sauce Dinner$16.75
Fresh shrimp with carrots.cabbage,mushrooms, waterchestnuts and bamboo shoots in a delicious
- Shrimp Broccoli Dinner$14.45
Shrimp broccoli in white sauce
- Shrimp Garlic Sauce Dinner$14.45
Fresh shrimp with carrots,cabbage,mushrooms, waterchestnuts and bamboo shoots in a delicious
- Shrimp Lobster Sauce Dinner$14.45
Fresh shrimp with baby corn, corrots and peas in lobster sauce
- Shrimp Snow Peas Dinner$14.45
Fresh shrimp in white sauce with carrots, cabbage, water chestnuts, bamboo and lots of snow peas
- Shrimp Vegetables Dinner$14.45
Fresh shrimp sautéed in white sauce with carrots, cabbage, waterchestnuts, bamboo and broccoli
Fried Rice
Lo Mein
Chow Mein Dinners
- Beef Chow Mein$12.95
Beef in brown sauce with cabbage, carrots, celery, snow peas, onion and crunchy noodles on top
- Chicken Chow Mein$12.95
Chicken breast in white sauce with cabbage, carrots, celery, snow peas, onion and crunchy noodles on top
- House Chow Mein$13.45
Shrimp, beef and chicken in brown sauce with cabbage, carrots, celery, snow peas, onion and crunchy noodles on top
- Pork Chow Mein$12.95
Pork in brown sauce with cabbage, carrots, celery, snow peas, onion and crunchy noodles on top
- Shrimp Chow Mein$13.45
Shrimp in white sauce with cabbage, carrots, celery, snow peas, onion and crunchy noodles on top
American Dishes
Buffet
Egg Foo Young
Drinks
Drinks
CH Drink
Sushi Rolls
Rolls
- Vegetarian Roll$8.25
Carrots, cucumbers, avocado and seaweed salad with yum yum sauce
- California Roll$8.50
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce
- Fried Sushi Roll$13.75
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.75
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, fish eggs, seaweed, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Philadelphia Roll$9.25
Cream cheese mix, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce
- Rainbow Roll$14.75
- Salmon Roll$11.25
Choice of spicy or natural salmon with cucumber, avocado, and mayo
- Tiger Roll$12.75
Lunch
Lunch Combination
- Buddhist Delight$9.50
All veggies sautéed in brown sauce broccoli, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, green pepper, white onion, snow peas, water-chestnuts and bamboo
- L Broccoli with Garlic Sauce$9.50
Lots of broccoli in a delicious garlic sauce
- L S/S Chicken$10.45
Breaded chicken with carrots,onion, and peppers in sweet and sour sauce
- L Chi Broccoli$10.45
Chicken with broccoli sautéed in our house delicious brown sauce
- L Chicken vegetables$10.45
Chicken breast sautéed in brown sauce with carrots, cabbage, water chestnuts, bamboo and broccoli
- L Almond Chicken$10.45
Chicken breast with almonds, diced carrots, celery, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, mushrooms and snow peas in white sauce
- L Cashew Chicken$10.45
Chicken breast in brown sauce with diced celery, carrots, waterchestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and cashews
- L Chicken Garlic$10.45
Chicken breast with carrots,cabbage,mushrooms, waterchestnuts and bamboo shoots in a delicious garlic
- L Kung P Chicken$10.45
Chicken breast with diced carrots,celery,waterchestnuts,bamboo,pepper, onion and peanuts in a delicious spicy kung pao sauce
- L Moo Goo Gai Pan$10.45
Chicken breast in white sauce with lots of mushrooms , carrots, snow peas, water chestnuts, bamboo and cabbage
- L Chi Chow Mein$10.45
Chicken breast in white sauce with cabbage, celery, onion, snow peas and carrots topped with crunchy noodles
- L S/S Pork$10.45
Breaded pork with carrots,onion, and peppers in sweet and sour sauce
- Pork and Vegetables$10.45
- L Beef Broccoli$10.95
Beef with broccoli sautéed in our house delicious brown sauce
- L Beef Chow Mein$10.95
Beef in brown sauce with cabbage, celery, onion, snow peas and carrots topped with crunchy noodles
- L Beef Vegetables$10.95
Beef sautéed in white sauce with carrots, cabbage, waterchestnuts, bamboo and broccoli
- L Pepper Steak$10.95
Beef in a delicious brown sauce with slightly pan fried peppers and a little white onion
- L Kung P Beef$10.95
Beef sautéed with diced carrots,celery,waterchestnuts,bamboo,pepper, onion and peanuts in a delicious spicy kung pao sauce
- L Cashew Shrimp$11.45
Fresh shrimp in brown sauce with diced celery, carrots, waterchestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and cashews
- L Kung P Shrimp$11.45
Fresh shrimp with diced carrots,celery,waterchestnuts,bamboo,pepper, onion and peanuts in a delicious spicy kung pao sauce
- L S/S Shrimp$10.95
Breaded shrimp with carrots,onion, pineapple and peppers in sweet and sour sauce
- L Shrimp Broccoli$11.45
Beef with broccoli sautéed in our delicious white sauce
- L Shrimp Chow Mein$11.45
Fresh shrimp in white sauce with cabbage, celery, onion, snow peas and carrots topped with crunchy noodles
- L Shrimp Garlic$11.45
Fresh shrimp with carrots,cabbage,mushrooms, waterchestnuts and bamboo shoots in a delicious garlic sauce
- L Shrimp Vegetables$11.45
Fresh shrimp sautéed in white sauce with carrots, cabbage, waterchestnuts, bamboo and broccoli
- L Three Delicacies$11.75
Shrimp, beef and chicken with carrots, cabbage, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and broccoli in brown sauce
- L Hunan Chicken$11.75
Special breaded chicken with broccoli carrots bamboo and water chestnuts in our special garlic sauce
- Pork Vegetables$10.45
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
708 Simon AVE, Carroll, IA 51401