Food Menu

Lunch Special

Lunch Sweet Sour Chicken

$9.50

Lunch Chicken with Mixed Vegetable

$9.50

Lunch Chicken Broccoli

$9.50

Lunch Kung Pao Chicken

$9.50

Lunch Curry Chicken

$9.50

Lunch Chicken Garlic Sauce

$9.50

Lunch General Tsao Chicken

$9.95

Lunch Orange Chicken

$9.95

Lunch Sesame Chicken

$9.95

Lunch Sweet Sour Pork

$9.50

Lunch Twice Cooked Pork

$9.50

Lunch Pork in Garlic Sauce

$9.50

Lunch Pepper steak

$9.95

Lunch Beef and Broccoli

$9.95

Lunch Kung Pao Beef

$9.95

Lunch Spicy Beef

$9.95

Lunch Beef in Garlic Sauce

$9.95

Lunch Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$9.95

Lunch Shrimp with Mixed Vegetable

$9.95

Lunch Kung Pao Shrimp

$9.95

Lunch Vegetable Plate

$8.95

Lunch Shrimp and Chicken in Brown Sauce

$10.95

Lunch Happy Family

$10.95

Lunch Beef and Shrimp in Sa Tsa Sauce

$10.95

Lunch Shrimp Chicken Beef Mongolian Style

$10.95

Lunch Seafood in Black Bean Sauce

$10.95

Lunch Chicken Cashew Nut

$9.95

Lunch Walnut Chicken

$9.95

Lunch Light Vegetable Plate

$9.50

Lunch Light Chicken with Sugar Snap Peas

$9.50

Lunch Light Chicken with Mixed Vegetable

$9.50

Lunch Light Chicken Broccoli

$9.50

Lunch Light Shrimp with Mixed Vegetable

$9.50

Lunch Chicken Chow Mein

$9.50

Beverage

Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ramune

$4.50

Juice

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Appetizers

Bo-Bo Plate

$8.95+

For 2

Complete Dinner

$4.75+

Egg Roll

$1.99

Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll

$1.99

Beef Sticks

$5.95

Crab Puffs

$6.45

Edamame

$5.95

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.95

8 Fried Chicken Wings

$8.95

Steamed Pork Dumplings

$7.95

Fried Pork Dumplings

$7.50

Soup Dumplings (6)

$8.95

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings

$7.50

Barbecue Spare Ribs

$8.95

Teriyaki Chicken Sticks

$5.75

BBQ Pork Bun (2)

$7.96

Egg Custard Bun (3)

$7.95

Soups

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.50+

Wonton Soup

$3.50+

Chicken Corn Soup

$3.50+

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50+

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$8.95

Hot & Sour Seafood Soup

$9.95

House Special Soup

$9.95

House Wonton Soup

$9.95

House Noodle Soup

$10.95

House Specialties

General Tsao's Chicken*

$13.95

Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Kung Pao Delight

$15.95

Mandarin Shrimp

$14.95

Happy Family*

$14.95

Orange Beef

$15.95

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Hunan Deluxe

$16.95

Shrimp & Chicken in Birds Nest

$15.95

Seafood in Black Bean Sauce*

$15.95

Chicken & Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Shrimp & Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$15.95

Beef & Shrimp in Sa Tsa Sauce

$15.95

Sweet & Sour Delight

$14.95

Shrimp, Chicken & Beef Mongolian-Style*

$15.95

Hunan Meat Lover

$16.95

General Tsao Tofu

$13.95

Walnut Shrimp

$14.95

Baobae Spicy Delight

$16.95

Korean Beef

$16.95

Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken*

$12.95

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables*

$12.95

Chicken with Broccoli*

$12.95

Chicken with Sugar Snap Peas

$12.95

Curry Chicken*

$12.95

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$12.95

Kung Pao Chicken*

$12.95

Chicken in Garlic Sauce*

$12.95

Pineapple Chicken

$12.95

Chicken in Sa TSA Sauce

$12.95

Phoenix Chicken

$12.95

8-Treasure Chicken

$12.95

Walnut Chicken*

$13.95

Moo Shu Chicken

$13.95

Chicken Green Bean

$13.95

Chicken Chow Mein

$12.95

Beef

Pepper Steak*

$13.95

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Beef with Broccoli*

$13.95

Beef with Sugar Snap Peas

$13.95

Curry Beef

$13.95

Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Spicy Beef*

$13.95

Kung Pao Beef*

$13.95

Beef in Garlic Sauce*

$13.95

Moo Shu Beef

$14.95

Sesame Beef

$15.95

Beef in Sa TSA Sauce

$13.95

Beef Chow Mein

$13.95

Seafood

Sweet & Sour Shrimp*

$12.95

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables*

$13.95

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$13.95

Shrimp with Sugar Snap Peas

$13.95

Shrimp with Broccoli

$13.95

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$13.95

Kung Pao Shrimp*

$13.95

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Phoenix Shrimp

$13.95

Scallops in Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Seafood Deluxe

$16.95

Sesame Shrimp

$14.95

Shrimp with Scallions & Ginger

$14.95

Black Pepper Shrimp

$14.95

Crispy Fish

$13.95

Shrimp Green Bean

$14.95

Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork*

$12.95

Twice-Cooked Pork*

$12.95

Moo Shu Pork

$13.95

Shredded Pork in Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Ma Po Tofu

$12.95

Spicy Tangy String Beans with Pork

$12.95

Lo Mein

Plain Lo Mein

$8.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$11.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$11.95

BBQ Pork Lo Mein

$11.95

Beef Lo Mein

$12.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$12.95

House Special Lo Mein

$12.95

House Special Lo Mein in Sa TSA Sauce

$12.95

Dan Dan Noodles

$12.95

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.45

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.45

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$11.45

Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

House Special Fried Rice

$12.95

Vegetables

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Vegetarian Plate*

$10.95

Sugar Snap Peas & Water Chestnuts

$11.95

Fried Tofu with Vegetables

$10.95

Spicy & Tangy Green String Beans

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables in Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Moo Shu Vegetables

$12.95

Egg Plant In Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Light Dishes

Light Vegetarian Plate*

$12.95

Light Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Light Chicken with Sugar Snap Peas*

$12.95

Light Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Light Chicken with Broccoli*

$12.95

Light Shrimp with Broccoli

$13.95

Children's Menu

Fried Shrimp Dinner with Fries

$6.50

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$5.95

French Fries

$2.75

Teriyaki Chicken Sticks with Fries

$6.50

Beef Sticks with Fries

$6.95

Sides & Extras

Side Steam Mixed Vegetable

$3.50

Side Steam Snow Peas

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Side Steam Rice

$1.50

Side Brown Rice

$2.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.30

Moo Shu Crepes

$1.95

Hot Mustard

$0.30

Chili Oil

$0.30

Soy Sauce

$0.30

Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Wonton Chips

$1.25

Desserts

Tuxedo Cake

$8.95

Fortune Cookies

$3.00

Bananas Foster Pie

$7.95

Chocolate Molton

$7.95

Chocolate Eruption

$8.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

New York Cheesecake

$7.95

Drinks Menu

Beverage

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Japanese Soda Ramune Stawberry

$4.50

Japanese Soda Ramune Melon

$4.50