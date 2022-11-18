Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hunan Springs

review star

No reviews yet

4939 Hamilton Blvd

Wescosville, PA 18106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

🌶 General Tso's Chicken
Chicken with Broccoli
Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)

Soups

House Wonton Soup for 2

$10.00

Our wonton soup with shrimp, chicken, roast pork, and vegetables (includes 6 wontons).

Chicken Corn Soup for 2

$10.00

Chicken Noodle Soup for 2

$10.00

Pork with Hot Cabbage Soup for 2

$10.00

LG Wonton Soup (TOGO)

$8.00

Includes 6 wontons. *Wontons contains pork.

SM Wonton Soup (TOGO)

$4.25

Includes 3 wontons. *Wontons contain pork.

LG Egg Drop Soup (TOGO)

$8.00

SM Egg Drop Soup (TOGO)

$4.25

LG Hot and Sour Soup (TOGO)

$10.00

*Contains pork.

SM Hot and Sour Soup (TOGO)

$5.25

*Contains pork.

Bean curd Vegetable Soup for 2

$10.00

Appetizers

Egg Roll

$2.25

*Contains Pork

Shrimp Roll

$2.50

Vegetable Roll

$2.00

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$10.00

Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.

Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)

$10.00

Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.

Bar B Q Spare Ribs (SM)

$15.00

Bar B Q Spare Ribs (LG)

$22.00

Cheesepuffs (6)

$8.50

Teriyaki Beef Sticks (4)

$12.00

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.00
Cold Noodles with Sesame Sauce

Cold Noodles with Sesame Sauce

$12.00

Panko Crusted Shrimp (4)

$10.00

Chef Specialties

Chef's Specialty Shrimp

Chef's Specialty Shrimp

$22.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in a salt & pepper blend with fresh garlic and scallions

🌶 Kung Po Delight

$21.00

Shrimp, chicken, and beef sautee with peanuts in a spicy hoisin sauce.

🌶 Thai Delight

🌶 Thai Delight

$21.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp sauteed with fresh pineapple, snow peas, mushrooms, basil and bell peppers in a spicy sha-cha sauce.

Bird's Nest Supreme

Bird's Nest Supreme

$26.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, and scallops, sauteed with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, water chestnuts, napa cabbage, and baby corn in a brown sauce. ***Potato Basket not included with Take-Out***

🌶 Yu-Sheng Delight

$21.00

Shrimp, chicken, and beef sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and string mushrooms in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

House Duck Spectacular

$23.00

Pulled duck breast sauteed with bell peppers and mushrooms in a brown sauce.

Happy Family

$21.00

Shrimp, roast pork, chicken, and beef sauteed with mixed vegetables in a brown sauce.

Dragon & Phoenix

$21.00

Chicken and shrimp sauteed with mixed vegetables in a white wine sauce.

Chef's Specialty Steak

$26.00

12 oz. NY Striploin grilled to choice with a blend of salt, pepper, garlic, and scallions.

Taiwanese Steak

$26.00

12 oz. NY Striploin grilled to choice then topped with a black pepper sauce with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.

Half Rack of Lamb

$41.95

New Zealand lamb chops grilled to choice then tossed in a blend of salt, pepper, garlic, and scallions.

Basil Delight

$21.00

Chicken, beef, and shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, snow peas, and mushrooms in a brown sauce with fresh basil.

Golden Shrimp

$22.00

Crispy jumbo shrimp tossed in golden brown sauce on top of steamed broccoli.

Sizzling Steak

$26.00

🌶 Shanghai Shrimp

$22.00

Crispy jumbo shrimp tossed in a light spicy sweet and sour sauce with water chestnuts.

Chicken Entrees

Moo-Shu Chicken

$16.50

Chicken with shredded cabbage, egg, mushrooms, scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes and hoisin sauce.

Chicken with Broccoli

$17.00

White meat chicken sauteed with broccoli in a white wine sauce.

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$17.00

White meat chicken sauiteed with broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, waterchesnuts, baby corn, napa cabbage in a white wine sauce.

🌶 General Tso's Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken thigh tossed in our famous sweet and spicy general tso's sauce.

Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Crispy white meat chicken tossed in a sweet sesame sauce.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$17.00

Crispy white meat chicken with a red sweet and sour sauce.

🌶 Kung Po Chicken

$17.00

Diced chicken thigh meat tossed in a spicy brown hoisin sauce with peanuts.

Chicken Cashew

$17.00

Diced chicken thigh meat tossed in a hoisin sauce with honey roasted cashews.

Chicken with Asparagus

$17.00

White meat chicken sauteed with asparagus in our white wine sauce.

Cilantro Chicken

$17.00

Shredded chicken sauteed with red and green peppers with minced garlic, fresh cilantro on a ed of crispy rice noodles.

🌶 Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$17.00

Chicken sauteed with bell peppers, onions, string mushrooms in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Chicken with Blackbean Sauce

Chicken with Blackbean Sauce

$17.00

White meat chicken with snowpeas, bell peppers, onions, and waterchestnuts, in a black bean sauce.

🌶 Chicken with Eggplant

$17.00

🌶 Hunan Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Snow peas

$17.00

Chicken with snow peas, water chestnuts in a white wine sauce.

Lemon Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken with a sweet and sour lemon sauce.

Orange Chicken

$17.00

🌶 Jalapeno Chicken

$17.00

Beef Entrees

Moo-Shu Beef

$17.00

Sliced beef with shreded. cabbage, egg, mushrooms, scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes and hoisin sauce.

Beef with Broccoli

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed with broccoli in a brown sauce.

Pepper Steak

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed with bell peppers and onions in a brown sauce

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed with broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, napa cabbage, baby corn, onions, mushrooms in a brown sauce

🌶 Orange Beef

$17.50

Crispy fried beef tossed in a sweet and spicy brown citrus sauce.

Beef with Asparagus

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteeed in a brown sauce.

🌶 Jalapeno Pepper Beef

🌶 Jalapeno Pepper Beef

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed with jalapeno and bell peppers.

Beef with Cashews

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed in a brown sauced with roasted cashews.

🌶 Beef with Hot and Spicy Sauce

$17.50

Sliced beef with carrots, celery, in a spicy brown sauce.

🌶 Kung Po Beef

$17.50

Sliced beef with peanuts in a spicy brown sauce.

🌶 Hunan Beef

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed in a spicy black bean sauce on top of steamed broccoli.

🌶 Beef in Garlic Sauce

$17.50

Beef with Scallions

$17.50

Beef with Snowpeas

$17.50

Cilantro Beef

$17.50

Sha-cha Beef

$18.50

Pork Entrees

Moo-Shu Pork

$16.00

Pork with shredded cabbage, egg, mushrooms, scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes and hoisin sauce.

🌶 Double Sauteed Sliced Pork

$16.00

Pork sauteed with cabbage, bell peppers, and Chinese black mushrooms in a spicy brown hoisin sauce.

🌶 Pork with Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Pork sauteed with bell peppers, onions, string mushrooms, in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Kan Ben Stringbean with Pork

$17.00

Minced pork sauteed with string beans, pickled cabbage, and fresh garlic.

Roast Pork with Broccoli

$16.00

Sliced roast pork sauteed with broccoli in a brown sauce.

Roast Pork with Mixed Vegetables

$16.00

Sliced roast pork sauteed with broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, napa cabbage, mushrooms, baby corn, waterchestnuts in a brown sauce.

Pork with Specialty Dried Beancurd

$17.00

Seafood Entrees

Moo-Shu Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp, shredded cabbage, egg, mushrooms, and scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes with hoisin sauce.

Shrimp with Broccoli

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with broccoli in a white wine sauce.

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with broccoi, carrots, snowpeas, onions, babycorn, mushrooms, napa cabbage in a white wine sauce.

Shrimp with Black bean Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms in a black bean sauce. Served with side of white rice.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp with peas, carrots, waterchestnuts, and baby corn in an egg sauce.

🌶 Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, onions, string mushrooms, and waterchestnuts in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

🌶 Kung Po Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp with Asparagus

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with asparagus in a white wine sauce.

Shrimp with Cashews

$21.00

🌶 General Shrimp

$22.00

🌶 Hunan Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp sautéed in a spicy black bean sauce over a steamed broccoli. Served with a side of white rice.

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$22.00

🌶 Scallops with Garlic Sauce

$23.00

Scallops sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and string mushrooms in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce. Served with side of white rice.

Scallops with Black bean Sauce

$23.00

Scallops sautéed with bell peppers, onions. snow peas, mushrooms, and baby corn in a black bean sauce. Served with a side of white rice.

Vegetarian Entrees

Moo-Shu Vegetables

$14.00

Shredded cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, snowpeas, scallions, egg. Served with 4 homemade pancakes with hoisin sauce.

🌶 Ma Po Tofu

$14.00

Diced soft tofu sauteed in a spicy blackbean sauce.

Sauteed Broccoli

$14.00

Broccoli sauteed in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, napa cabbage, baby corn, onions, mushrooms in a white wine sauce.

🌶 Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Eggplant slices sauteed in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

🌶 General Tso's Tofu

$14.00

Fried tofu tossed in our sweet and spicy general tso's sauce with steamed broccoli.

🌶 Kung Po Tofu

$14.00

Fried tofu tossed in our spicy hoisin sauce with peanuts.

Beancurd Homestyle

$14.00

Fried tofu sauteed with chinese black mushrooms, carrots, snowpeas, Napa cabbage, water chestnuts in a light brown sauce.

Snowpeas with Waterchestnuts

$14.00

Snowpeas and waterchesnuts sauteed in a white wine sauce.

🌶 Stringbeans in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Stringbeans sauteed in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Kan Ben Stringbean

$14.00

Stringbeans tossed with minced pickled cabbage, garlic, and blend of spices.

Shanghai Bok Choy

$16.00

Sautéed Spinach

$17.00

Steamed Dishes

Served with choice of sauce on the side.

Steamed Chicken and Broccoli

$17.00

Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$17.00

Steamed Shrimp with Broccoli

$21.00

Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$21.00

Steamed Chicken and Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$21.00

Steamed Tofu with Broccoli

$16.00

Steamed Tofu with Mixed Vegetables

$16.00
Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Steamed Broccoli

$14.00

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.

Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.

Pork Fried Rice

$13.00

With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.

House Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Peas, carrots, onions, scallions, baby corn, snow peas, bean sprouts, and egg.

Egg Fried Rice

$12.00

With egg only.

Plain Fried Rice

$10.00

Yong Chow Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken, shrimp, diced ham, egg, peas, carrots, onions, scallions with WHITE rice.

Lo Mein

Egg noodles similar to "spaghetti" noodles.

Chicken Lo Mein

$15.00

With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.

Beef Lo Mein

$15.00

With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.00

With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$15.00

With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.

House Lo Mein

$16.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, roast pork with onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.

Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.00

With snow peas, carrots, onions, Napa cabbage, and scallions.

Plain Lo Mein

$11.00

Only Lo mein noodles.

Pad Thai

Thin flat Rice noodles similar to "linguini" noodles.

Chicken Pad Thai

$16.00

With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

Beef Pad Thai

$16.00

With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

Shrimp Pad Thai

$16.00

With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

Roast Pork Pad Thai

$16.00

With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

House Pad Thai

$17.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork with onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

Vegetable Pad Thai

$15.00

With onions, scallions, bell peppers, snow peas, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

Plain Pad Thai

$13.00

Topped with peanuts and lime slice.

Mei Fun

Thin Rice noodles similar to "angel" hair.

Chicken Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Beef Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Shrimp Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Roast Pork Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

House Mei Fun

$15.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork with thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Vegetable Mei Fun

$12.00

Thin rice noodles with carrots, snow peas, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Plain Mei Fun

$11.00

Singapore Mei Fun

Chicken Singapore Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Beef Singapore Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Shrimp Singapore Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Roast Pork Singapore Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

House Singapore Mei Fun

$15.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Vegetabe Singapore Mei Fun

$12.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, carrots, snow peas, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Plain Singapore Mei Fun

$11.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices.

Chow Fun

Thin flat wide Rice noodles.

Chicken Chow Fun

$16.00

Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.

Beef Chow Fun

$16.00

Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.

Shrimp Chow Fun

$16.00

Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.

Roast Pork Chow Fun

$16.00

Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.

House Chow Fun

$17.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, roast pork with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.

Vegetable Chow Fun

$15.00

Thin wide rice noodles with snow peas, carrots, bell peppers, onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, and bean sprouts.

Sides/Misc.

Side of Sauce

$3.00

8 oz. Side of Sauce of your choice

Side of Pickled Cucumbers

$4.00

8 oz. of our sweet pickled cuccumbers

Side of Pineapples

$3.00

8 oz. of our pineapple cubes

Side of House Duck Sauce (8 oz.)

$3.00

8 oz. of our house made duck sauce

Side of House Mustard (8 oz.)

$4.00

8 oz. of our house made hot mustard

Hot Chili Oil (1 oz.)

$0.50

SM White Rice

$3.00

LG White Rice

$5.00

SM Brown Rice

$4.00

LG Brown Rice

$6.00

Bag of Crispy Noodles

$2.00

w/ side of 2 oz. house duck sauce

Kids Chicken with Fries

$10.00

French Fries (Plain)

$6.00

Chef’s Specialty French Fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville, PA 18106

Directions

Gallery
Hunan Springs image
Hunan Springs image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Notch
orange starNo Reviews
5036 Hamilton Blvd Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Casa Catrina.
orange starNo Reviews
1905 Brookside Road Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Foundation Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1160 S Krocks Rd Wescosville, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
UNO TAQUERIA
orange starNo Reviews
1042 Mill Creek Rd Allentown, PA 18062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wescosville

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wescosville
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston