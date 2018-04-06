Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

5,897 Reviews

$$

6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104

Fresno, CA 93710

Order Again

Popular Items

Chow Mein 炒麵 Web
Pot Stickers 鍋貼 Web
Broccoli Beef 西蘭花牛 Web

Rice Bowls Online

Pineapple Beef Rice Bowl 菠萝牛肉饭

Pineapple Beef Rice Bowl 菠萝牛肉饭

$14.99
Tofu Rice Bowl 豆腐饭

Tofu Rice Bowl 豆腐饭

$14.99

Fried tofu with steamed broccoli and carrot over white rice. One Person Serving Size.

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl 盐酥鸡饭

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl 盐酥鸡饭

$14.99

Salt & pepper fried chicken with steamed broccoli and carrot over white rice. One Person Serving Size.

Beef Stew Rice Bowl 牛腩饭

Beef Stew Rice Bowl 牛腩饭

$14.99

Mild Spicy. Beef stew with broccoli and carrot over white rice One Person Serving Size.

Tomato Beef Tofu Rice Bowl 番茄豆腐牛肉饭

Tomato Beef Tofu Rice Bowl 番茄豆腐牛肉饭

$14.99

Beef with tomato and soft tofu over white rice. One Person Serving Size.

Braised Pork Rice Bowl 红烧肉饭

Braised Pork Rice Bowl 红烧肉饭

$14.99

Pork belly with broccoli and carrot over white rice. One Person Serving Size.

Appetizers Online

Chicken Salad 雞沙拉 Web

Chicken Salad 雞沙拉 Web

$12.49

House dressing with peanut butter

Cabbage Salad 涼拌白菜 Web

Cabbage Salad 涼拌白菜 Web

$11.99

Shredded cabbage mildly spiced with a vinaigrette dressing

Cucumber Salad 涼拌黃瓜 Web

Cucumber Salad 涼拌黃瓜 Web

$9.99

Pot Stickers 鍋貼 Web

$12.99

Bao Tze 豬肉包子 Web

$12.99
Veggie Bao Tze 素菜包子 Web

Veggie Bao Tze 素菜包子 Web

$11.99Out of stock

Steamed buns with vegetables 6pcs

BBQ Pork Buns (3 pcs) 叉燒包

BBQ Pork Buns (3 pcs) 叉燒包

$4.50

Dumplings Homemade Sauce 鐘水餃 Web

$10.99

Wonton Red Oil Sauce 紅油抄手 Web

$10.99

Egg Rolls 炸春捲 Web

$10.99

Crab Rangoon 芝士雲吞 Web

$10.99
Deep Fried Shrimp 炸大蝦 Web

Deep Fried Shrimp 炸大蝦 Web

$13.99
Deep Fried Chicken Wings (8 pcs) 炸雞翅 Web

Deep Fried Chicken Wings (8 pcs) 炸雞翅 Web

$14.99

Green Onion Pancakes 蔥油餅 Web

$12.99

Honeycomb Tripe 乾拌牛肚 Web

$11.99
Cold Sliced Beef 五香牛腱 Web

Cold Sliced Beef 五香牛腱 Web

$11.99
Spicy Combination 夫妻肺片 Web

Spicy Combination 夫妻肺片 Web

$11.99

Chicken Egg Roll 鸡肉春卷 Web

$12.99

Soup Online

Sizzling Rice Soup 鍋巴湯 Web

$11.99+

Hot Sour Soup Pork 肉絲酸辣湯 Web

$11.99+

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花湯 Web

$11.99+

Westlake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹 Web

$11.99+

Broccoli Tofu Soup 翡翠豆腐羹 Web

$11.99+

Hot Sour Fish Soup 醋椒魚片湯 Web

$11.99+

Wonton Soup 餛飩湯 Web

$11.99+

Sliced Pork With Sour Cabbage Hot Pot 酸菜白肉砂鍋 Web

$19.99

Lamb With Sour Cabbage Hot Pot 酸菜羊肉砂鍋 Web

$21.99

Rice & Noodle Online

House Fried Rice 什錦炒飯 Web

House Fried Rice 什錦炒飯 Web

$13.49

Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp combination

Fried Rice 炒飯 Web

$13.49

Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒飯 Web

$8.00

Fried Rice With Numbing Chili Sauce 老乾媽炒飯 Web

$13.49

Yang Style Fried Rice 揚州炒飯 Web

$13.49

Steamed Rice 白飯

$1.75

House Chow Mein 什錦炒麵 Web

$13.49

Chow Mein 炒麵 Web

$13.49

Soy Sauce Chow Mein 醬油炒麵 Web

$8.00

House Pan Fried Noodle 什錦煎麵 Web

$14.99

Pan Fried Noodle 煎麵 Web

$14.99

Plain Pan Fried Noodle 空煎麵 Web

$8.00

Tomato Beef Pan Fried Noodle 番茄牛肉煎麵 Web

$14.99

House Special Noodle Soup 三鮮炒碼麵 Web

$13.49

Szechwan Dan Dan Noodles 四川擔擔麵 Web

$13.49

Noodles With Pork & Cucumber In Soy Bean Sauce 炸醬麵 Web

$13.49
Spicy Cold Chicken Noodles 雞絲涼麵 Web

Spicy Cold Chicken Noodles 雞絲涼麵 Web

$13.49

Seafood Noodle Soup 海鮮打鹵麵 Web

$13.49

Home Style Noodle With Braised Pork 家常小肉麵 Web

$13.49
Taiwanese Stir-fried Rice Noodle 台式炒米粉 Web

Taiwanese Stir-fried Rice Noodle 台式炒米粉 Web

$13.49

Singapore Curry Rice Noodle 星洲炒米粉 Web

$13.49

Szechwan Beef Stew Noodle Soup 川式牛腩麵 Web

$13.49Out of stock

House Chow Fun 什錦炒粉 Web

$13.49

Chow Fun 炒粉 Web

$13.49

Szechwan Beef Stew Rice Noodle Soup 川式牛腩湯河粉 Web

$13.49

Mu Shu Veggie 木須菜 Web

$13.49

Mu Shu Pork 木須肉 Web

$15.49

Mu Shu Beef 木須牛 Web

$16.49

Mu Shu Chicken 木須雞 Web

$15.99

Mu Shu Shrimp 木須蝦 Web

$17.99

Chicken & Duck Online

Orange Chicken 橙皮雞 Web

$15.99

Kung Pao Chicken (Chinese) 中式宮保雞丁 Web

$15.49

Kung Pao Chicken (Regular) 宮保雞丁 Web

$15.49
Chongqing Style Chicken 重慶辣子雞 Web

Chongqing Style Chicken 重慶辣子雞 Web

$15.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸雞 Web

$15.99

Szechwan Chicken 四川雞 Web

$15.99

Lemon Chicken 檸檬雞 Web

$15.99

Garlic Chicken 大蒜雞 Web

$15.49

General Chicken 左宗棠雞 Web

$15.99

Hunan Chicken 湖南雞 Web

$15.99Out of stock

Black Mushroom Chicken 黑冬菇雞 Web

$15.49

Chicken With Green Beans 四季豆雞 Web

$15.49

Broccoli Chicken 西蘭花雞 Web

$15.49

Chicken With Mixed Vegetables 素菜雞 Web

$15.99
Taiwanese Style Salt & Pepper Chicken 台式鹽酥雞 Web

Taiwanese Style Salt & Pepper Chicken 台式鹽酥雞 Web

$15.99

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings (12 pcs) 椒鹽雞翅 Web

$15.99

Waine's Style Chicken Wings (12 pcs) 韋恩雞翅 Web

$15.99
Basil Chicken 九層塔雞 Web

Basil Chicken 九層塔雞 Web

$15.49

Chicken with basil, white mushroom, bell pepper, and jalapeno

Cashew Chicken 腰果雞 Web

$15.49

Almond Chicken 杏仁雞 Web

$15.49

Hot Pot Chicken 窩雞 Web

$15.49

Beef Online

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛 Web

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛 Web

$16.49

Spicy. Beef with shredded white & green onions and dry chili peppers.

Szechwan Style Boiled Spicy Beef 水煮牛 Web

$16.49

Broccoli Beef 西蘭花牛 Web

$16.49

BBQ Beef -BBQ牛 Web

$16.49

Black Pepper Beef 黑椒牛 Web

$16.49

Green Onion Beef 蔥爆牛 Web

$16.49

King's Orange Beef 陳皮牛 Web

$16.49

Hunan Beef 湖南牛 Web

$16.49

Peking Beef 北京牛 Web

$16.49

Garlic Beef With Chinese Greens 蒜蓉牛柳 Web

$16.49

Garlic Sesame Beef 蒜蓉芝麻牛 Web

$16.49

Szechwan Dry Pepper Beef 川式胡辣牛 Web

$18.99

Cumin Beef 孜然牛 Web

$16.49

Szechwan Style Beef Stew 川式牛腩煲 Web

$18.99

Basil Beef 九層塔牛 Web

$16.49

Beef Snow Peas With Black Mushroom 黑冬菇雪豆牛 Web

$16.49

Seafood Online

Butter Cream Prawns 奶油蝦 Web

Butter Cream Prawns 奶油蝦 Web

$17.99

Szechwan Style Boiled Spicy Fish 水煮魚 Web

$16.99

Steamed Fish Fillet 清蒸魚片 Web

$16.99
Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet (Authentic Style) 五柳脆皮魚 Web

Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet (Authentic Style) 五柳脆皮魚 Web

$16.99

Breaded fish fillet with a zesty sweet sauce

Happy Family 全家福 Web

$19.99

Hot Bean Fish Fillet 豆瓣魚 Web

$16.99

Kung Pao Shrimp (Chinese) 中式宮保蝦 Web

$17.99

Kung Pao Shrimp (Regular) 宮保蝦 Web

$17.99

Kung Pao Trio 宮保三鮮 Web

$19.99

Shanghai Shrimp 上海蝦 Web

$17.99

Pineapple Shrimp 鳳梨炒蝦球 Web

$17.99

Crispy Cashew Shrimp 腰果脆蝦球 Web

$17.99

Salt & Pepper Fish 椒鹽魚片 Web

$17.99

Sweet & Sour Shrimp 甜酸蝦 Web

$17.99

Walnut Shrimp 核桃蝦 Web

$17.99

Spicy Garlic Scallops 魚香干貝 Web

$23.99

Seafood Tofu Clay Pot 海鮮豆腐煲 Web

$18.99

Fish & Eggplant Clay Pot 茄子魚片煲 Web

$16.99

Scallop & Eggplant Clay Pot 茄子干貝煲 Web

$23.99

Pork & Lamb Online

Sweet & Sour Pork 甜酸肉 Web

$15.49

Pork Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香肉絲 Web

$15.49

Twice Cooked Pork 回鍋肉 Web

$15.49

Hunan Braised Pork 湖南紅燒肉 Web

$15.49

Shredded Pork With Peking Sauce 京醬肉絲 Web

$15.49

Shredded Pork With Jalapeño 尖椒炒肉絲 Web

$15.49

Hunan Pork 湖南肉 Web

$15.49
Mao Xue Wang 毛血旺 Web

Mao Xue Wang 毛血旺 Web

$22.99

Contains tofu, fish, beef, tripe, pork intestine, clear noodles in a red oil broth

Pork Intestine Tofu Clay Pot 肥腸豆腐砂鍋 Web

$18.99

Pork Intestine Hot Pot 五更腸旺 Web

$15.49

Black Bean Pepper Tofu With Pork 辣椒豆豉肉末豆腐 Web

$15.49
House Special Lamb 孜然羊肉 Web

House Special Lamb 孜然羊肉 Web

$17.99

Lamb with cumin, bell peppers and onions and dry chili peppers

Green Onion Lamb 蔥爆羊肉 Web

$17.99

Mongolian Lamb 蒙古羊肉 Web

$17.99

BBQ Lamb -BBQ羊肉 Web

$17.99

Lamb With Fresh Chili 小炒羊肉 Web

$17.99

Veggies & Tofu Online

Dry Cooked Green Beans 乾煸四季豆 Web

Dry Cooked Green Beans 乾煸四季豆 Web

$13.49

Eggplant With Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香茄子 Web

$13.49

Spicy Stir-fried Cabbage 熗蓮花白 Web

$13.49

Garlic Broccoli 蒜蓉西蘭花 Web

$13.49

Mushroom With Chinese Greens 香菇炒時菜 Web

$13.49

Baby Bok Choy With Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉青江菜 Web

$13.49

Tiger Skin Jalapeño 虎皮辣椒 Web

$13.49

Stir-fried Potato Strips With Vinegar 醋溜土豆絲 Web

$13.49Out of stock

Family Style Tofu 家常豆腐 Web

$13.49

Northern Style Vegetables 素什錦 Web

$13.49

Szechwan Style Boiled Spicy Tofu 水煮豆腐 Web

$13.49

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 Web

$13.49

Chongqing Style Tofu 辣子豆腐 Web

$13.49

Chinese Kung Pao Tofu 中式宮保豆腐 Web

$13.49

Salt & Pepper Tofu 椒鹽豆腐 Web

$13.49

Jalapeño Tofu 虎皮辣椒豆腐 Web

$13.49

By Can (Online)

Coke 12 fl oz Can

$2.00

Diet Coke 12 fl oz Can

$2.00

Sprite 12 fl oz Can

$2.00

By Bottle (Online)

Essentia Water 9.5 pH 16.9 oz Bottle

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93710

Directions

