Restaurant info

I will be serving food that everybody wants and enjoys, but are not able to get wherever they may be going that day. The atmosphere will be fun and inviting with a TV or 2, for the ability to watch football games or whatever with classic rock and roll music in the back ground. We will be traveling wherever, whenever we are needed, (such as), town festivals, golf tournaments, fall harvest events, college games and or lunches on campus, the possibilities almost remain endless.