Hunger Struck 240 W Maple Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
I will be serving food that everybody wants and enjoys, but are not able to get wherever they may be going that day. The atmosphere will be fun and inviting with a TV or 2, for the ability to watch football games or whatever with classic rock and roll music in the back ground. We will be traveling wherever, whenever we are needed, (such as), town festivals, golf tournaments, fall harvest events, college games and or lunches on campus, the possibilities almost remain endless.
Location
240 W Maple Dr, Hartley, IA 51346
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kings Steakhouse and Bar - 24 West Park Street
No Reviews
24 West Park Street Spencer, IA 51301
View restaurant