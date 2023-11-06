Hungry Bear - Cafe & Catering 120 W Green Bay St
No reviews yet
120 W Green Bay St
Bonduel, WI 54107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
- ******MULTIPLE TICKETS******
- Fountain Soda$3.00
Pespi Products
- Coffee$1.65
Freshly Brewed
- Sun Drop$2.50
Local Soda
- Iced Tea$3.00
Regular or Raspberry
- Lemonade$3.00
Regular or Flavored
- Juice$2.75
Apple Orange Cranberry Tomato
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
2%
- White Milk$2.65
2%
- Iced Coffee$2.95
French Vanilla
- Kid's Drink$1.25
- SM Drink$2.25
- Hot Tea$1.45
- Hot Chocolate$1.45
- Cappuccino$1.45
- Slushie$2.00
Kid's
- Kid's 2 Eggs Cheese Omelet$4.60
- Kid's Ham & Cheese Omelet$5.60
- Kid's Sausage & Cheese Omelet$5.60
- Kid's Bacon & Cheese Omelet$5.60
- Kid's 2 Egg Veggie Omelet$6.60
Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato & Broccoli
- Kid's French Toast$3.45
One Slice
- Kid's Pancake$3.45
Bear Pancake
- Kid's 1/2 Waffle$3.45
- Kid's Egg & Toast$2.95
- Kid's Egg, Meat, & Cake$5.45
- Kid's PB & J$2.85
Creamy Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam
- Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese$4.45
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$4.50
- Kid's Hamburger$4.65
1/4 LB Burger
- Kid's Cheeseburger$5.15
1/4 LB Burger
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$4.95
- Kid's Popcorn Chicken$5.45
4 oz
- Kid's 2pc Chicken Tender$5.45
- Kid's Corn Dogs$5.45
Mini
- Kid's Grinch Pancake$2.80
Green Pancake
Senior
- SR 2 Eggs Cheese Omelet$4.60
- SR Ham & Cheese Omelet$5.60
- SR Sausage & Cheese Omelet$5.60
- SR Bacon & Cheese Omelet$5.60
- SR 2 Egg Veggie Omelet$6.60
Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato & Broccoli
- SR French Toast$3.45
One Slice
- SR Pancake$3.45
- SR 1/2 Waffle$3.45
- SR Egg & Toast$2.95
- SR Egg, Meat, & Cake$5.45
- SR PB & J$2.85
Creamy Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam
- SR Mac 'n' Cheese$4.45
- SR Grilled Cheese$4.50
- SR Hamburger$4.65
1/4 LB Burger
- SR Cheeseburger$5.15
1/4 LB Burger
- SR Cheese Quesadilla$4.95
- SR Popcorn Chicken$5.45
4 oz
- SR 2pc Chicken Tender$5.45
- SR Corn Dogs$5.45
Mini
- SR Liver & Onions$7.95
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Veggie & SM Drink
- SR Meatloaf$7.75
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Veggie & SM Drink
- SR Pork Chop$8.25
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Veggie & SM Drink
- SR DF Haddock$8.95
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Veggie & SM Drink
- SR Cornbeef n Cabbage$8.45
- SR Grinch Pancake$2.80
Green Pancake
Breakfast
- Ham Steak & Eggs$8.25
- Bear Special$5.50
2 Eggs, Toast, Choice of Bacon, Sausage,Hamburger Patty, or Smoked Sausage
- Biscuit & Gravy$6.95
2 Biscuits w/ Sausage Gravy
- Biscuit & Gravy w/ 1 Egg$8.05
3 Biscuits w/ Sausage Gravy & 1 Egg
- Biscuit & Gravy w/ 2 Eggs$8.75
4 Biscuits w/ Sausage Gravy & 2 Eggs
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.30
Engligh Muffin w/ Over Hard Egg, Cheese & Meat
- Breakfast Burrito$5.75
Flour Tortilla w/ Ham, Cheese, Egg & Hashbrowns
- Deluxe Burrito$6.95
Flour Tortilla w/ Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Cheese, Egg & Hashbrowns
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$8.40
Homemade Hash w/ 2 Eggs & Toast
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$9.25
Crispy Fried Pork smother in country gravy w/ 2Eggs & Toast
- Pork Chop & Eggs$8.75
Grilled Pork Chop w/ 2 Eggs & Toast
- Steak & Eggs$10.25
6oz. Ribeye w/ 2 Eggs & Toast
- Plateful$8.95
3 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Links, Hashbrowns or American Fries & Toast or Pancake
- Stuffed Hashbrowns$9.20
Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Ham, Cheddar Cheese w/ 2 Eggs on Top
- 1 Egg$1.10
- 1 Egg w/ Toast$2.55
- 2 Eggs$2.20
- 2 Eggs w/ Toast$2.95
- 3 Eggs$3.30
- 3 Eggs w/ Toast$3.70
- Everything Potato$6.25
Choice of Potato Topped w/ Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Choice of Meat
- Breakfast Tips$11.45
- Farmer Croissant$7.95
Benedicts
Skillets
- Bear Skillet$8.25
Green Pepper, Onion, Cheese & Choice of Meat w/ 2 Eggs, Potato & Toast
- Meat Lovers Skillet$9.95
Bacon, Ham, Sausage w/ 2 Eggs, Potato & Toast
- Veggie Skillet$8.50
Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Green Pepper & Cheese w/ 2 Eggs, Potato & Toast
- Mexican Skillet$8.75
Onion, Tomato,Taco Meat & Cheese w/ 2 Eggs, Potato & Toast
- Chorizo Skillet$9.45
Mexican Sausage, Onion & Cheese Scrambled in w/ 2 Eggs, Potato & Toast
- Texas Skillet$10.25
Grilled Chicken,Tri Color Peppers & Cheese w/ 2 Egg, Potato & Toast
- Rueben Skillet$8.95
- Steak Skillet$9.95
- Tailgate Skillet$8.25
- Philly Skillet$8.75
Scramblers
- Steak Scrambler$10.45
Steak Pieces, Mushroom, Onions & Monterey Jack w/ 2 Scrambled Eggs & Potatoes
- Chicken Scrambler$9.95
Crispy Chicken, Country Gravy & Monterey Jack w/ 2 Scrambled Eggs & Potatoes
- Florentine Scrambler$10.45
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Feta & Hollandaise w/ 2 Scrambled Eggs & Potatoes
- Corn Beef Scrambler$10.25
Corn Beef, Tri Color Peppers, Red Onion & Swiss w/ 2 Scrambled Eggs & Potatoes
Omelets
- Cheese Omelet$4.25
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$5.75
- Bacon & Cheese Omelet$5.75
- Sausage & Cheese Omelet$5.75
- Deluxe Omelet$9.25
- Meat Omelet$9.25
- Rueben Omelet$9.45
- Avocado Omelet$9.45
- DENVER Omelet$6.10
- Veggie Omelet$6.75
- MEX OMELET$7.50
- Mediterranean Omelet$8.95
- Blue Cheese Apple Omelet$8.95
- Mushroom & Cheese Omelet$5.75
- Philly Omelet$9.95
- Portabella Omelet$9.95
French Toast
Pancakes
- 1 Pancake$3.10
- 1 Potato Pancake$3.95
- 2 Pancake$5.45
- 2 Potato Pancake$6.45
- 3 Pancake$6.95
- 3 Potato Pancake$7.95
- Stuffed Potato Pancake$8.45
- 1 Potato Pancake w/ Meat$7.20
- 2 Potato Pancake w/ Meat$9.70
- 3 Potato Pancake w/ Meat$11.20
- 1 Pumpkin Pancake$4.20
- 2 Pumpkin Pancake$7.20
- Pigs In A Pumpkin Patch$7.95
- 1 Grinch Pancake$2.35
- 2 Grinch Pancake$4.35
- 2 Egg 2 Meat 2 Cakes$9.95
- 2 Eggs Meat Potato Pancake$7.10
- Straw Pancake Special$6.50
- RW&B Pancake$8.25
Waffles
Breakfast Sides
- 1/2 Order American Fries$1.95
- 1/2 Order Hashbrowns$1.95
- American Fries$2.95
- Bacon$3.25
- Bagel$1.45
- Biscuit$1.45
- Breakfast Potatoes$2.95
- Corned Beef Hash$5.45
- Country Gravy$0.75
- Country STEAK$5.95
- English Muffin$1.45
- Everything Potato$6.25
- Fruit Cup$3.50
- Fruit Bowl$5.50
- Gluten Free Toast$2.45
- Ham Steak$5.95
- 1 Pork Chop$5.95
- Ribeye Steak$5.95
- Hamburger Patty$3.25
- Hashbrowns$2.95
- Hollandaise$0.75
- Oatmeal$3.50
- Oatmeal w/ Raisins$3.70
- Raisin Toast$1.45
- Rye Toast$1.45
- Sausage$3.25
- Sausage Gravy$0.70
- Sausage Patties$3.25
- Sourdough Toast$1.45
- Smoked Sausage$3.25
- White Toast$1.45
- Wheat Toast$1.45
- SM Jam$4.10
- Lg Jam$7.10
- Blue Toast$1.45
Appetizers & Sides
- *APPETIZER*
- Apple Sauce$2.45
- SM Apple Sauce$1.99
- Baked Potato$3.00
- Breaded Mushrooms$5.45
- Cheese Curds$5.45
- Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
- Chippers$4.45
- Chipper Dip$0.50
- Cole Slaw$2.25
- Corn Dogs App$6.25
- COTTAGE CHEESE$3.25
- Cottage Fries$3.50
- Curly Fries$3.50
- Deep Fried Pickles$4.25
- Elote Bites$4.50
- Firery Chicken Fringers$4.50
- French Fries$3.00
- Fruit Cup$3.50
- Fruit Bowl$5.50
- Garlic Cheese Curds$5.45
- German Potato Salad$3.00
- Gluten Free Tenders App$5.95
- Guacamole$5.45
- Jalapenos Munchies$5.45
- Loaded Cottage Fries$5.75
- Loaded Nachos$8.25
- Loaded Skins$5.75
- Mac Bites$5.95
- Mac N Cheese$3.25
- WHITE Mac N Cheese$3.95
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Mayo Potato Salad$3.00
- Mini Taco$4.50
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.45
- Meat & Cheese Nachos$5.45
- Nachos & Cheese$4.75
- Chips & Salsa$3.95
- Onion Rings$4.45
- Onion Straws$4.45
- Pierogies$4.50
- Popcorn Chicken App$6.25
- Popcorn Shrimp App$6.75
- Pretzel Bites
- Potato Wedges$4.45
- Rangoons$5.25
- Sampler Platter$9.95
- Side of Veggies$3.45
- Spring Rolls$5.75
- Steak Quesadilla$9.95
- Steamed Broccoli$3.95
- Sriracha Chicken Bites$4.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.45
- Tenders App$5.45
- Wonton Sticks$5.45
- Cucumbers$2.15
- Baby Mashed Potatoes
- Mystery Appetizer$7.95
- Pizza STICKS$4.95
- SW Eggrolls$6.00
Baskets
Soup
Salads
- Caesar Salad$4.75
- Salmon Salad$11.45
- House Salad$4.75
- Chef Salad$9.30
- Taco Salad$8.95
- Garden Salad$5.60
- Chicken Salad$9.30
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.30
- Tuna Steak SALAD$11.45
- Strawberry Salad$9.30
- Mediterranean Salad$8.45
- Nutty Apple Salad$9.30
- Southwest Salad$12.95
- Seared Tuna Salad$9.95
- Crunch Salad$6.95
- Pecan Chicken Salad$7.95
- Broc Cali Salad$2.00