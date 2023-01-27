Main picView gallery

Hungry Bowl 216 Humboldt street

review star

No reviews yet

216 Humboldt street

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Roll
Pad Thai Noodle
Kra Prow Khai Dao

Veggie Starter

Spring Roll

$6.00

Fried vegetable, glass noodle w/sweet chili sauce

Vegetable Dumpling

$6.00

Served with classic sweet chili soy vinaigrette

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Golden fried Tofu w/Peanut sweet chili sauce

Fresh Summer Roll

$8.00

Lettuce, basil, carrots, scallions and thin noodle wrapped in rice paper served with house vegan sauce

Starter

Chicken & Shrimp Dumplings

$9.00

Tasty grounded chicken and shrimp wrapped in wonton skin served with sweet soy sauce

Wing Zabb

$10.00

Fried marinate wing sprinkle with Thai spicy seasoning

Summer Roll Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp, Lettuce, basil, carrots, scallions and thin noodle wrapped in rice paper served with house sauce

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$8.00

Combination of chicken, potatoes and onions with curry powder in a puff pastry served with a cucumber sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00

Golden fried Shrimp dipped in batter and coconut flake, slice almond w/sweet chili sauce

Sai Oua

$10.00

Northern Style Grilled rustic marinated Mince pork & Thai Herb sausage served w/side peanut and fresh ginger

Moo Yang (Grilled Pork)

Moo Yang (Grilled Pork)

$10.00

Grilled marinated pork with Thai spicy sauce

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken tender on skewers served with cucumber relish and peanut sauce

Fried shrimp Roll

$10.00

Fried crispy shrimp wrap served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Classic Fried Calamari w/house sweet chili sauce

Noodle Bowl

Khao Soi

$18.00

Egg noodle, chicken drumstick, red onion, and pickled mustard greens served in yellow curry sauce

Kuay Teaw Kua Gai

$18.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodle w/ chicken, calamari, bean sprout, bed on green leaf lettuce

Beef Boat Noodle

$18.00

Thai style noodle with strong and very rich flavor with 2 hour stew beef shank and beef ball as well as dark soy sauce, bean sprout, chicness broccoli, cilantro, scallion and chicness celery

Duck Noodle Soup

$25.00

Thai style rice noodle rich flavor with duck broth and fragrant spices, bean sprout, chicness broccoli, cilantro, scallion, and chicness celery

Bamee Poo & Moo Dang

$20.00

Egg noodle with Jumbo lump crabmeat, roasted pork, scallion and Bok Choy in clear soup

Dry Bamee Poo & Moo Dang

$20.00

Egg noodle with Jumbo lump crabmeat, roasted pork, scallion and Bok Choy

Tom yum noodle

$18.00

Spicy noodle soup w/ ground pork, shrimp, fish ball, beansprout, scallion, cilantro and ground peanut side fried crispy won ton

Rice Bowl

Kua Kling Khai Dao

$16.00

Sautéed mince chicken or beef with very spicy southern chili paste over rice and topped w/fried egg

Kra Prow Khai Dao

$16.00

Sautéed mince chicken or beef or crispy pork belly red chili, garlic, basil sauce over rice and topped w/fried egg

Khao Moo Dang

$18.00

Crispy pork belly, roasted pork, and boiled egg w/sweet gravy sauce

Duck Over Rice

Duck Over Rice

$22.00

Roasted quarter of Long Island duck w/ chef ‘s special gravy sauce over rice and Chinese broccoli

Khao Kha Moo

$18.00

Stewed pork hock with 5 spices, boiled egg, sour mustard & cilantro in brown sauce, served with minced chili in vinegar

Khao Ka-Nah Moo-Krob Khai Dao

$18.00

Sautéed Chinese broccoli with crispy pork belly, long hot pepper, chili & garlic in brown sauce topped w/fried egg

Khao Kratium Khai Dao

$18.00

Sautéed choice of your meat (Shrimp, Chicken, squid or Beef) w/garlic sauce topped with fried egg

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$20.00

Fried rice with Jumbo lump crabmeat, onion, scallion, tomatoes, and egg

Special

Gai Yang - Som Tum

$25.00

Grilled chicken 1/2 chicken marinated with garlic, black pepper and herbs served with papaya salad & sticky rice

Moo Yang – Som Tum

$25.00

Sliced grilled pork ,papaya salad, served with chili lime sauce & Sticky rice

Crispy Chicken Sam Rod

$18.00

Crispy chicken,Thai basil,pineapple,onion,carrot,green bell pepper in a sweet,sour&Spicy sauce served with jasmine rice

Sesame Cauliflower

$18.00

Battered and fried cauliflower with our vegan sesame sauce, garnished with sesame seed& scallion

Goong Ob Woon-Sen

$22.00

Glass noodles, shrimp, celery ,onion ,mushroom ,scallion ,in a brown sauce

Crispy Chicken Rama

$18.00

Crispy chicken in a peanut sauce & ground peanut served with steam broccoli, and jasmine rice

Sesame Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Crispy chicken, steamed broccoli, in a sesame sauce garnished with sesame seed & scallion served with jasmine rice

Choo Chee Whole Fish

$40.00

Fried whole red snapper with Choo Chee curry sauce

Mango Fish

$40.00

Fired whole red snapper with mango, red onion, bell pepper, and cashew nut in spicy lime dressing

Pla Rad Prik

$40.00

Fried whole red snapper with Thai chili sauce

Soup

Tom Yum Koong

Tom Yum Koong

$8.00+

Traditional Thai Spicy and sour soup with shrimp mushrooms, lemon grass and chili

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$7.00+

Coconut soup and a hint of lime juice ,chicken, cilantro and galangal

Veggie and tofu Soup

$7.00+

House Clear Broth soup with mixed vegetable and tofu

Salad

Thai Salad

$9.00

Mixed green, carrot, bean sprouts, cucumber, tomatoes and fried tofu with side of Thai peanut dressing

Som Tum Thai (Papaya salad)

$11.00

Tossed striped papaya, string beans, carrot, tomatoes, and roasted peanuts in a spicy lime dressing

Larb Gai

$15.00

Minced chicken tossed with dried chili, red onions, scallion, roasted rice powder and spicy lime dressing

Duck Salad

$15.00

Roasted Quarter of long Island Duck, chili pasted, red onion, pineapple, cashew nut, scallion, cilantro w/spicy lime dressing

Shrimp Mango Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp w/tomato, cashew nut, red onion, tomato

Yum Mock Duck

$15.00

Vegetarian ducks mixed with pineapples, red onions, roasted cashew nut and chili lime paste

Noodle & Fried Rice

Pad Thai Noodle

Pad Thai Noodle

$15.00

Stir-fried thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and ground peanut

Kee Mao (Spicy Noodle)***

$15.00

Stir-fried flat noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and basil w/ chili garlic brawn sauce

Se-Ew Noodle

$15.00

Stir-fried flat noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli w/classic black sweet soy sauce

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Onion ,tomato, scallion ,Chinese broccoli, egg ,in fried rice