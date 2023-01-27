Hungry Bowl 216 Humboldt street
216 Humboldt street
Brooklyn, NY 11206
Popular Items
Veggie Starter
Spring Roll
Fried vegetable, glass noodle w/sweet chili sauce
Vegetable Dumpling
Served with classic sweet chili soy vinaigrette
Fried Tofu
Golden fried Tofu w/Peanut sweet chili sauce
Fresh Summer Roll
Lettuce, basil, carrots, scallions and thin noodle wrapped in rice paper served with house vegan sauce
Starter
Chicken & Shrimp Dumplings
Tasty grounded chicken and shrimp wrapped in wonton skin served with sweet soy sauce
Wing Zabb
Fried marinate wing sprinkle with Thai spicy seasoning
Summer Roll Shrimp
Shrimp, Lettuce, basil, carrots, scallions and thin noodle wrapped in rice paper served with house sauce
Curry Puff
Combination of chicken, potatoes and onions with curry powder in a puff pastry served with a cucumber sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Golden fried Shrimp dipped in batter and coconut flake, slice almond w/sweet chili sauce
Sai Oua
Northern Style Grilled rustic marinated Mince pork & Thai Herb sausage served w/side peanut and fresh ginger
Moo Yang (Grilled Pork)
Grilled marinated pork with Thai spicy sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken tender on skewers served with cucumber relish and peanut sauce
Fried shrimp Roll
Fried crispy shrimp wrap served with sweet chili sauce
Fried Calamari
Classic Fried Calamari w/house sweet chili sauce
Noodle Bowl
Khao Soi
Egg noodle, chicken drumstick, red onion, and pickled mustard greens served in yellow curry sauce
Kuay Teaw Kua Gai
Stir-fried flat rice noodle w/ chicken, calamari, bean sprout, bed on green leaf lettuce
Beef Boat Noodle
Thai style noodle with strong and very rich flavor with 2 hour stew beef shank and beef ball as well as dark soy sauce, bean sprout, chicness broccoli, cilantro, scallion and chicness celery
Duck Noodle Soup
Thai style rice noodle rich flavor with duck broth and fragrant spices, bean sprout, chicness broccoli, cilantro, scallion, and chicness celery
Bamee Poo & Moo Dang
Egg noodle with Jumbo lump crabmeat, roasted pork, scallion and Bok Choy in clear soup
Dry Bamee Poo & Moo Dang
Egg noodle with Jumbo lump crabmeat, roasted pork, scallion and Bok Choy
Tom yum noodle
Spicy noodle soup w/ ground pork, shrimp, fish ball, beansprout, scallion, cilantro and ground peanut side fried crispy won ton
Rice Bowl
Kua Kling Khai Dao
Sautéed mince chicken or beef with very spicy southern chili paste over rice and topped w/fried egg
Kra Prow Khai Dao
Sautéed mince chicken or beef or crispy pork belly red chili, garlic, basil sauce over rice and topped w/fried egg
Khao Moo Dang
Crispy pork belly, roasted pork, and boiled egg w/sweet gravy sauce
Duck Over Rice
Roasted quarter of Long Island duck w/ chef ‘s special gravy sauce over rice and Chinese broccoli
Khao Kha Moo
Stewed pork hock with 5 spices, boiled egg, sour mustard & cilantro in brown sauce, served with minced chili in vinegar
Khao Ka-Nah Moo-Krob Khai Dao
Sautéed Chinese broccoli with crispy pork belly, long hot pepper, chili & garlic in brown sauce topped w/fried egg
Khao Kratium Khai Dao
Sautéed choice of your meat (Shrimp, Chicken, squid or Beef) w/garlic sauce topped with fried egg
Crabmeat Fried Rice
Fried rice with Jumbo lump crabmeat, onion, scallion, tomatoes, and egg
Special
Gai Yang - Som Tum
Grilled chicken 1/2 chicken marinated with garlic, black pepper and herbs served with papaya salad & sticky rice
Moo Yang – Som Tum
Sliced grilled pork ,papaya salad, served with chili lime sauce & Sticky rice
Crispy Chicken Sam Rod
Crispy chicken,Thai basil,pineapple,onion,carrot,green bell pepper in a sweet,sour&Spicy sauce served with jasmine rice
Sesame Cauliflower
Battered and fried cauliflower with our vegan sesame sauce, garnished with sesame seed& scallion
Goong Ob Woon-Sen
Glass noodles, shrimp, celery ,onion ,mushroom ,scallion ,in a brown sauce
Crispy Chicken Rama
Crispy chicken in a peanut sauce & ground peanut served with steam broccoli, and jasmine rice
Sesame Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken, steamed broccoli, in a sesame sauce garnished with sesame seed & scallion served with jasmine rice
Choo Chee Whole Fish
Fried whole red snapper with Choo Chee curry sauce
Mango Fish
Fired whole red snapper with mango, red onion, bell pepper, and cashew nut in spicy lime dressing
Pla Rad Prik
Fried whole red snapper with Thai chili sauce
Soup
Salad
Thai Salad
Mixed green, carrot, bean sprouts, cucumber, tomatoes and fried tofu with side of Thai peanut dressing
Som Tum Thai (Papaya salad)
Tossed striped papaya, string beans, carrot, tomatoes, and roasted peanuts in a spicy lime dressing
Larb Gai
Minced chicken tossed with dried chili, red onions, scallion, roasted rice powder and spicy lime dressing
Duck Salad
Roasted Quarter of long Island Duck, chili pasted, red onion, pineapple, cashew nut, scallion, cilantro w/spicy lime dressing
Shrimp Mango Salad
Grilled shrimp w/tomato, cashew nut, red onion, tomato
Yum Mock Duck
Vegetarian ducks mixed with pineapples, red onions, roasted cashew nut and chili lime paste
Noodle & Fried Rice
Pad Thai Noodle
Stir-fried thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and ground peanut
Kee Mao (Spicy Noodle)***
Stir-fried flat noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and basil w/ chili garlic brawn sauce
Se-Ew Noodle
Stir-fried flat noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli w/classic black sweet soy sauce
Thai Fried Rice
Onion ,tomato, scallion ,Chinese broccoli, egg ,in fried rice