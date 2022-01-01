Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Hungry Coyote - 1185 Highland Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1185 Highland Ave

Needham, MA 02492

Popular Items

Chicken Grande Burrito
Chicken Taco
Steak Grande Burrito

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$5.50

Egg & Cheese Burrito

Egg & Bacon Burrito

$6.50

Egg & Chorizo Burrito

$7.50

Egg & Steak Burrito

$7.50

Egg & Cheese Torta

$7.50

Egg & Bacon Torta

$8.50

Egg & Chorizo Torta

$9.50

Egg & Steak Torta

$9.50

Egg

$8.50

Mexican

$9.50

Rancheros

$9.50

Chilaquiles

$9.50

All Day

Chicken Grande Burrito

$10.00

Al Pastor Grande Burrito

$12.00

Carnitas Grande Burrito

$11.00

Gound Beef Grande Burrito

$11.00

Steak Grande Burrito

$11.00

Lengua Grande Burrito

$13.00

Beans & Rice Grande Burrito

$9.00

Grilled Veg Burrito

$11.00

Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Chorizo Burrito

$11.00

Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Carnitas Bowl

$11.00

Al Pastor Bowl

$12.00

Chorizo Bowl

$12.00

Steak Bowl

$12.50

Gound Beef Bowl

$11.00

Lengua Bowl

$13.50

Beans & Rice Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Veg Bowl

$11.00

Shrimp Bowl

$13.50

Mini Bowl

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Carnitas Salad

$11.00

Al Pastor Salad

$12.00

Chorizo Salad

$11.00

Gound Beef Salad

$11.00

Lengua Salad

$13.00

Steak Salad

$12.00

Beans & Rice Salad

$9.00

Grilled Veg Salad

$11.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.50

Chicken Torta

$10.00

Al Pastor Torta

$11.00

Carnitas Torta

$10.00

Gound Beef Torta

$10.00

Steak Torta

$11.00

Lengua Torta

$12.00

Rice and Bean Torta

$9.00

Shimp Torta

$12.50

Grilled Veg Torta

Chorizo Torta

$10.00

Grilled Veg Torta

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.00

Chorizo

$10.00

Gound Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$11.50

Lengua Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled Veg Qeso

$11.00

Shrimp Qeso

$13.00

Carnitas

$11.00

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Ground Beef Taco

$3.50

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Steak Taco

$3.75

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Lengua Taco

$4.00

Shimp Taco

$4.00

Veggie Taco

$3.00

Cabeza Taco

$3.75

Tripa Taco

$3.75

Fish Taco

$4.25

Signature

Steak, Chorizo, Onions

$15.00

Chicken, Chorizo, Onions, Peppers

$15.00

Al Pastor, Pinnapple, Onions

$15.00

Shrimp, Chorizo, Onions

$17.00

Pollo Asado Plate

$21.00

citrus and spice marinated grilled chicken

Enchiladas Plate

$22.00

corn tortilla rolled around a filling and covered sauce

Tamales Plate

$20.00

steamed corn cake with chicken

Chiles Rellenos Plate

$21.00

stuffed, roasted, fresh poblano peppers

Carne Asada Plate

$24.00

citrus and spice marinated grilled steak

Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Carnitas Fajitas

$22.00

Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Mixed Grill Combo Fajitas

$24.00

choose two meats

Surf and Turf Combos Fajitas

$25.00

shrimp and choice of meat

Texas Combo For 2 Fajitas

$34.00

choose three items (serves two)

Veg Fajita

$20.00

Starters

Chile Rellenos

$7.00

Nachos

$14.00

Taquitos

$12.00

Pozole

$10.00

Desserts

Banana Chimichanga

$7.00

Bunuelos

$6.00

Churros

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Guac

$4.00

Side Chips and Guac

$6.00

Side Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Side Tamale - Verde (Chicken)

$5.00

Side Tamale - Rojo

$5.00

Side Platanos

$3.00

Single Platano

$1.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Tortilla

$1.00

Extra Pineapple

$0.25

Side Of Meat

$5.99

Hidden Specials

Sopes

$5.00

Gorditas

$6.00

Gringas

$9.00

Huaraches

$10.00

Grab and Go

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Sanpellegrino

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Poland Spring

$2.50

Vida Coconut

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.99

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottle Orenge Juice

$3.00

Nantucket Nectar

$2.99

Smart Water

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

T-shirts

Aqua

$18.00

Red

$18.00

Yellow

$18.00

Grey

$18.00

Black

$18.00

Hats

Leather Patch Hat

$30.00

Gray Logo Hat

$30.00

Sweatshirts

Black

$30.00

Gift Certificate

$10.00 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

$40 Gift Certificate

$40.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Traditional food and drink recipes, perfected over generations!

Website

Location

1185 Highland Ave, Needham, MA 02492

Directions

Gallery
Hungry Coyote image
Hungry Coyote image
Hungry Coyote image

