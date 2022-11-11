Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Hungry Greek Starkey

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

12319 State Rd 54

Odessa, FL 33556

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Chicken Pita
Side of Gyro Meat

SALADS & SOUPS

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.

Horiatiki (Village) Salad

Horiatiki (Village) Salad

$9.99

Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.

Tabouli Salad

Tabouli Salad

$9.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, with chopped Cucumbers and Olives, our house Tabouli Salad, and topped Feta Cheese and Hummus.

Salad & Soup

$9.99

Side Greek Salad with a Bowl of Avgolemono Soup.

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$3.99+

Homemade "Lemon, Chicken, & Rice" Soup.

Caesar Salad
$9.99

$9.99

BOWLS

Greek Bowl

Greek Bowl

$9.49

Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce.

Tabouli Bowl

Tabouli Bowl

$9.49

Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, House Tabouli Salad and Hummus

Grilled Veggie Bowl

Grilled Veggie Bowl

$9.49

Brown Rice, Grilled Broccoli, Carrots, Edamame, and Red Pepper, with Sriracha Hummus.

PITAS

Chicken Pita

Chicken Pita

$9.29

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.

Combo Gyro Pita

Combo Gyro Pita

$9.79

Chicken and Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.29

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$9.29

Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.

Hungry Pita

Hungry Pita

$9.79

Chicken, Gyro, or Falafel, with Hummus, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce.

Philly Pita

Philly Pita

$9.79

Chicken or Gyro, with Mozzarella, Grilled Green Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, and Tzatziki.

Tabouli Pita

Tabouli Pita

$9.29

Chicken, Gyro, or Falafel, with House Tabouli Salad and Hummus.

Veggie Pita

Veggie Pita

$9.29

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta.

Chicken Caesar
$9.79

$9.79

MEALS

Falafel Meal

Falafel Meal

$12.99

Falafel Patties served over Rice Pilaf.

Gyro Dinner

Gyro Dinner

$14.99

Sliced Gyro Meat served over Rice Pilaf.

Combo Souvlaki

Combo Souvlaki

$15.99Out of stock

One Chicken Skewer and one Beef Skewer served over Rice Pilaf.

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$16.99Out of stock

One Grilled Shrimp Skewer and one Beef Skewer served over Rice Pilaf.

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$12.99

Layered Filo Dough filled with Spinach, Feta Cheese and Traditional Greek Seasoning.

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.

Beef Souvlaki

Beef Souvlaki

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled Chunks of Marinated Beef served over Rice Pilaf.

KID'S MENU

Grilled Cheese Pita

Grilled Cheese Pita

$6.99

Includes French Fries or Rice.

Kiddy Souvlaki

Kiddy Souvlaki

$6.99

With Pita Bread. Includes French Fries or Rice.

Kiddy Fingers

Kiddy Fingers

$6.99

Includes French Fries or Rice.

Kiddy Gyro Platter

Kiddy Gyro Platter

$6.99

With Pita Bread. Includes French Fries or Rice.

ADD ONS, SIDES & EXTRAS

Chicken Skewer
$3.99

Chicken Skewer

$3.99
Beef Skewer

Beef Skewer

$4.99Out of stock
Side of Falafel
$3.99

Side of Falafel

$3.99
Tzatziki 8 oz.
$4.99

Tzatziki 8 oz.

$4.99
Side of Rice Pilaf
$2.99

Side of Rice Pilaf

$2.99
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.49
Pita Bread and Hummus
$5.99

Pita Bread and Hummus

$5.99
Potato Salad 8oz.
$3.49

Potato Salad 8oz.

$3.49
Side French Fries
$2.99

Side French Fries

$2.99
Side Spinach Pie
$6.99

Side Spinach Pie

$6.99
Shrimp Skewer
$4.99

Shrimp Skewer

$4.99
Side of Chicken
$4.99

Side of Chicken

$4.99
Side of Gyro Meat
$5.99

Side of Gyro Meat

$5.99
Bottle Dressing

Bottle Dressing

$5.99Out of stock
Side Greek Fries (Feta/Oregano)
$3.99

Side Greek Fries (Feta/Oregano)

$3.99
Tabouli with Pita
$4.99

Tabouli with Pita

$4.99

Side of Brown Rice
$2.99

$2.99

DESSERTS

Baklava

Baklava

$3.49
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.99Out of stock

Baklava Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock
Rice Pudding
$3.49

Rice Pudding

$3.49

BEVERAGES

Bottled Soda
$2.49

$2.49

Bottled Water
$1.99

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh, Healthy, Greek! Authentic Greek Kitchen, with fast casual delicious homemade meals.

12319 State Rd 54, Odessa, FL 33556

Hungry Greek image
Hungry Greek image
Hungry Greek image
Hungry Greek image

