Hungry House 11207 Mack Ave

review star

No reviews yet

11207 Mack Ave

Detroit, MI 48214

Popular Items

STEAK BITES
4PC FRIED CATFISH
6PC TENDERS

CHICKEN

6PC HUNGRY WINGS

6PC HUNGRY WINGS

$14.99

SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$11.99

BURGERS

HUNGRY HOUSE BURGER

HUNGRY HOUSE BURGER

$14.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$13.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

SEAFOOD

4PC FRIED CATFISH

4PC FRIED CATFISH

$14.99

SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

5PC JUMBO SHRIMP

5PC JUMBO SHRIMP

$11.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

PASTA

CHICKEN ALFREDO

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$19.99

SERVED WITH BROCOLI & GARLIC BREAD.

SHRIMP ALFREDO

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$21.99

SERVED WITH BROCOLI & GARLIC BREAD.

VEGGIE ALFREDO

VEGGIE ALFREDO

$16.99

SERVED WITH BROCCOLI, PEPPERS, ONIONS & GARLIC BREAD.

HOUSE ALFREDO

HOUSE ALFREDO

$25.99

SERVED WITH CHICKEN, SHRIMP, BROCCOLI & GARLIC BREAD.

STEAK PASTA

STEAK PASTA

$24.99

SERVED WITH BROCCOLI & GARLIC BREAD.

PLATTERS

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$24.99

10PC HUNGRY WINGS & 5PC FRIED SHRIMP. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

SURF & TURF

SURF & TURF

$49.99

4PC LAMB CHOPS & SINGLE LOBSTER TAIL. SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

SHRIMP & CATFISH

SHRIMP & CATFISH

$24.99

4PC FRIED CATFISH & 5PC FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP. TWO SIDES.

STEAK & LOBSTER

STEAK & LOBSTER

$39.99

GRILLED STEAK WITH RED PEPPERS, ONIONS, ZIP SAUCE & SINGLE LOBSTER TAIL. SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

LOBSTER & SHRIMP

LOBSTER & SHRIMP

$36.99

5PC JUMBO SHRIMP & SINGLE LOBSTER TAIL GRILLED OR FRIED. SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

CHICKEN & CATFISH

CHICKEN & CATFISH

$21.99

4 PC FRIED CATFISH & 5 PC HUNGRY WINGS. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

BUILD YOUR OWN HUNGRY PLATTER

BUILD YOUR OWN HUNGRY PLATTER

$199.99

SELECT FOUR ITEMS. SERVED WITH TWO LARGE SIDES

ENTREES

GRILLED CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN

$17.99

3PC MARINATED & GRILLED CHICKEN. SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

STEAK BITES

STEAK BITES

$24.99

1/2 LB GRILLED STEAK WITH PEPPERS, ONIONS & ZIP SAUCE. SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

LAMB CHOPS

LAMB CHOPS

$29.99

4PC MARINATED & GRILLED LAMB CHOPS IN ZIP SAUCE. SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

SINGLE LOBSTER TAIL

SINGLE LOBSTER TAIL

$29.99

5OZ LOBSTER TAIL GRILLED OR FRIED. SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

DOUBLE LOBSTER TAIL

DOUBLE LOBSTER TAIL

$47.99

TWIN TAILS GRILLED OR FRIED. SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

GRILLED SHRIMP

GRILLED SHRIMP

$19.99

10PC JUMBO SHRIMP GRILLED. SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$17.99

SERVED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES & GARLIC BREAD

STEAK FRIED RICE

STEAK FRIED RICE

$24.99

SERVED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES & GARLIC BREAD

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$19.99

SERVED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES & GARLIC BREAD

LAMB CHOP FRIED RICE

LAMB CHOP FRIED RICE

$29.99

SERVED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES & GARLIC BREAD

LOBSTER FRIED RICE

LOBSTER FRIED RICE

$29.99

SERVED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES & GARLIC BREAD

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FRIED RICE

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$24.99

SERVED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES & GARLIC BREAD

SHRIMP & STEAK FRIED RICE

SHRIMP & STEAK FRIED RICE

$29.99

SERVED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES & GARLIC BREAD

LOBSTER & SHRIMP FRIED RICE

LOBSTER & SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$34.99

SERVED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES & GARLIC BREAD

STEAK & CHICKEN FRIED RICE

STEAK & CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$27.99

SERVED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES & GARLIC BREAD

LAMB CHOPS & SHRIMP FRIED RICE

LAMB CHOPS & SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$39.99

SERVED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES & GARLIC BREAD

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.99
CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$3.99
CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$4.99

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99
LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$5.99
MASHED POTATOES

MASHED POTATOES

$4.99
LOADED MASHED POTATOES

LOADED MASHED POTATOES

$6.99
MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$5.99
LOADED MAC & CHEESE

LOADED MAC & CHEESE

$7.99
BROCCOLI

BROCCOLI

$4.99
BROCOLLI W/ CHEESE

BROCOLLI W/ CHEESE

$5.99
GARLIC BREAD

GARLIC BREAD

$3.99
GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE

GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE

$4.99

BEVERAGES

BLUEBERRY KOOLAID

BLUEBERRY KOOLAID

$2.50
MIXED KOOLAID

MIXED KOOLAID

$2.50
TROPICAL KOOLAID

TROPICAL KOOLAID

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

www.hungryhousedetroit.com

Location

11207 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

