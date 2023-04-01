Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hungry Jalapeno 2401 FM 1189

review star

No reviews yet

2104 FM 1189

Weatherford, TX 76087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

add chopped smoked brisket for $2

Texas Toothpicks

$6.00

Jalapeno fries served with ranch

Mouth Puckers

$6.00

Pickle fries served with ranch

Rattlers

$6.00

Fried Jalapenos stuffed with Monterey jack cheese served with ranch

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$6.00

Fried jalapeno cheese curds served with ranch

Nachos

Hungry Hal Seasoned Ground Beef Nachos

$11.00

Queso, chopped tomatoes, pico, sour cream, and cowboy candy, your choice of fresh tortilla chips or crispy potato fry scoops

Hungry Hal Fajita Beef Nachos

$11.00

Queso, chopped tomatoes, pico, sour cream, and cowboy candy, your choice of fresh tortilla chips or crispy potato fry scoops

Hungry Hal Fajita Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Queso, chopped tomatoes, pico, sour cream, and cowboy candy, your choice of fresh tortilla chips or crispy potato fry scoops

Quesadillas

Fajita Beef Quesadillas

$9.00

Seasoned fajita beef, grilled bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Fajita Chicken Quesadillas

$9.00

Fajita chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Smoked Pulled Pork Quesadillas

$9.00

Slow smoked pulled pork, grilled bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Cheese Quesadillas

$5.00

Cheese quesadillas stuffed with Monterey and cheddar cheese

Tacos

The Caballero Taco

$5.00

Fajita chicken, grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco

The Ranch Hand Taco

$5.00

Grilled fajita beef, grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco

The Cussing Cowboy Taco

$5.00

Slow smoked brisket, pickled red onions, cowboy candy sweet jalapenos, pico, queso fresco

The Noisy Texican Taco

$5.00

2 crunchy tacos with seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes

The Dixie Chick Taco

$5.00

Shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, pico, queso fresco

The Green Thing Taco

$4.00

Fried avocados, green & red cabbage, cojita cheese, pico, chipotle lime sauce

Papa Pig Taco

$5.00

Hickory smoked pulled pork, slaw, pickled onions, avocado, pico

The Bajaja Taco

$5.00

Nothing funny about this one. Grilled shrimp, sweet slaw, pico, cilantro, chili lime sauce

The Deep Blue Taco

$5.00

Beer battered fried cod, sweet slaw, pico, cilantro, chipotle lime sauce

The Bumblebee Taco

$4.00

Chicken tender tossed in Nashville hot sauce, shredded cabbage, drizzled with sweet honey

Burritos

Turn any taco into a burrito

The Caballero Burrito

$8.00

The Ranch Hand Burrito

$8.00

The Cussing Cowboy Burrito

$8.00

The Noisy Texican Chimichanga

$8.00

The Dixie Chick Burrito

$8.00

The Green Thing Burrito

$7.00

Papa Pig Burrito

$8.00

The Bajaja Burrito

$8.00

The Deep Blue Burrito

$8.00

The Bumblebee Burrito

$7.00

Bowls

Turn any taco into a bowl

The Caballero Bowl

$8.00

The Ranch Hand Bowl

$8.00

The Cussing Cowboy Bowl

$8.00

The Noisy Texican Bowl

$8.00

The Dixie Chick Bowl

$8.00

The Green Thing Bowl

$7.00

Papa Pig Bowl

$8.00

The Bajaja Bowl

$8.00

The Deep Blue Bowl

$8.00

The Bumblebee Bowl

$7.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$12.00

Fresh crunchy flour tortilla bowl, ground beef, black beans, rice, lettuce, pico, and esquites corn

Mexican Chopped Salad

$13.00

Spring mix Lettuce, Black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, onion, cilantro, cheddar cheese, and cotija, boiled egg. Served with either ranch or our house made jalapeno ranch

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

(comes with fries, drink, funnel fries)

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

(comes with fries, drink, funnel fries)

Kids Crunchy Taco

$6.00

Crunchy taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato (comes with fries, drink, funnel fries)

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

(comes with fries, drink, funnel fries)

Sweets

Sopapillas

$4.00

Served with honey

Churros (oreo stuffed)

$6.00

Funnel Fries

$6.00

Served with carmel or chocolate

Sides

Borracho Beans

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Esquites

$4.00

Extras

Guacamole 1oz

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.25

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side queso (6oz)

$2.00

Guacamole 6oz

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side Ranchero salsa

$0.25

Side Verde salsa

$0.25

Extra 6 Oz Salsa Cup

$3.50

Drinks

Coffee

$1.95

Tea

$2.95

Sodas

$2.80

Red Bull

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar-free Red Bull

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hungry Jalapeno is a fast casual Mexican food restaurant in Brock Tx. A trendy taco joint with a knack for creativity and flavor!

Website

Location

2104 FM 1189, Weatherford, TX 76087

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

