American
Breakfast & Brunch

Hungry Like the Wolf 920 Studemont, Suite 900

98 Reviews

$$

920 Studemont, Suite 900

Houston, TX 77007

Margarita FROZEN
Nacho Fries
Biscuits and Gravy

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.99

2 Buttermilk Biscuits, Crumbled Sage Sausage, Gravy

To the Max

$15.99

3 Eggs ya know, “ like whatever” way Choice of 1 Pancake, 1 Waffle, or 1 French Toast, Abe Froman Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns

DIY

$11.99

Choose any 4 options of our breakfast sides

BLT

$9.99

White or Wheat Bread, Thick Sliced Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Heavy D

$11.99

Grilled Croissant Roll, Fried Egg, with Bacon, Sausage Patty, Ham, American Cheese

Breakfast Tacos

$9.99

3 Tacos with Eggs, Hashbrowns, Cheese and your choice of Sausage or Bacon

$Add Fried Egg$

$0.99

2 Eggs with Hash Browns

$8.99

Served with Choice of Breakfast Meat and Hash Browns, Toast

Three Amigas

$10.99

House Fried Corn Tortillas, Eggs(duh) Cotija Cheese, Green Chili Salsa

Texican Omelette

$12.99

3 Eggs, Green Chiles, Onion, Tomatoes, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Toast

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

3 Eggs, Julienned Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Toast

Spinach Florentine Omelette

$12.99

3 Eggs, Fresh Spinach, Garlic, Swiss Cheese, Toast

Pancake

$6.99

Served with Whipped Butter

Waffle

$6.99

Served with Whipped Butter

White Toast

$0.99

Wheat Toast

$0.99

French Toast (1 slice)

$1.99

Bagel

$2.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.50

Croissant

$2.99

Croissant & Strawberry Cream Cheese

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Scrambled Eggs (2)

$0.99

Over Easy Eggs (2)

$0.99

Sunny Side Up Eggs (2)

$0.99

Over Medium Eggs (2)

$0.99

Over Hard Eggs (2)

$0.99

Fried Eggs (2)

$0.99

Bacon (2)

$1.99

Sausage Patty (2)

$2.99

Sausage Link (2)

$2.99

Hash Browns

$1.99

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Strawberry Cream Cheese

$0.50

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Extra Whipped Cream

$0.50

Starters

Avocado Toast

$10.99Out of stock

Sunflower Bread, Lime Crema, Avocado Relish, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Egg

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Served with our Housemade Marinara

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Hand Breaded and fried to yummines, served with Duran DuRanch Dressing

Onion Ring Basket

$8.99

Hand Breaded Thin Red onion rings made to perfection

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Served with our Housemade Marinara

Fried Mushroom

$8.99

Battered Mushrooms with our delicious Homemade Sauce

Sampler Platter (Pickles, O-Ring, Mozz Sticks, Fried Shrooms)

$21.99

Fried Mozzarella STYX, Fried Pickles, Onion Rings and Fried Mushrooms

Nachos

$8.99

House Fried Tortilla Chips with our Signature Chili con Queso and Jalapaños

Nacho Fries

$8.99

Thin and Crispy French Fries with our Signature Chili con Queso and Jalapeños

Salmon Croquette

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Cup Roasted Tomato Soup

$3.50

Bowl Roasted Tomato Soup

$7.99

All Print

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.99

House Salad

$9.99

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Greek Salad

$11.99

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$2.49

All Print

Side Salad

$2.49

All Print

Burgers

Optimus Burger

$17.99

Brioche Roll, 1/2lb Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles

Patty Melt

$16.99

1/2lb Beef, Grilled onions, Texas Toast, American Cheese

Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$16.99

1/2lb Beef, Sautéed mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss Cheese

Impossible Burger

$16.99

Impossible Veggie Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Waffle Sliders

Waffle Sliders

$16.99

Waffle bun, 1/2lb Beef, Egg, American Cheese and Bacon

Sandwiches

RH Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Texas Toast, Grilled with American and Cheddar Cheese

Paul Reuben

$17.99

Shaved Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Scotty’s Caraway Kraut on Toasted Swirled Rye Bread

Culture Club

$16.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Sourdough Bread, American or Swiss Cheese

MTV Wrap

$16.99

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado

Cheesesteak

$18.99

Certified Angus Beef, Caramelized Onions, and Provolone in a French Roll

Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo

Meatball Sub

$16.99

Our Life-Changing Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese in a French Roll

Sloppy Joe

$15.99

Do you really need an explanation???

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Sourdough Bread, American or Swiss Cheese

Specialties

Bird and Waffles

$17.99

Fried Chicken Breast Strips, Drizzled with Vanilla Bean Sweet Glaze

Meatloaf

$20.99

Beef, Lamb and Pork, Mushroom Gravy. Served with Veggies and Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Fried Steak

$21.99

Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Veggies, and our life changing Gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$20.99

Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Veggies, and our life changing Gravy

Fried Shrimp

$21.99

6 Godzilla sized shrimp with French fries

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.99

Marinara and Meatballs that will make you wish you had a bigger mouth

Roasted Salmon

$22.99

Salmon with Lemon Caper Dill Butter, Rice Pilaf and Veggies

Kids Menu

Burger kids

$11.99

Chicken Strips kids

$11.99

Fried Shrimp kids

$11.99

Spaghetti kids

$11.99

Grilled Cheese kids

$8.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$4.00

Brownie

$4.99

Sides & Extras

Side Avocado

$0.99

Side Bourbon Glaze

$0.75

Side Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Side Chicken Gravy

$1.00

Chip Refill

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

All Print

Side Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Mashed Potato

$2.99

All Print

Side Mushroom Gravy

$1.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Side Potato Chips

$2.99

All Print

Side Queso

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Salsa Verde

$0.99

Toast

$0.99

All Print

Side Vegetables

$2.99

All Print

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Extra Burger Patty

$7.99

Daily Specials

Grilled Steak Sandwhich

$18.99

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Vodka, Tomato Juice, Salt, Pepper, Lime

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Tequila or Vodka, Blue Curaçao, Lemon Juice, Agave, Pineapple

Ectoplasm

$8.00

Cognac, Spiced Rum, Orange Liq., Simple Syrup, Lemon juice

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Vodka, Lemon Juice, Orange, Liq., Simple Syrup

Long Island Peach Tea

$8.00

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Orange Curaçao, Peach Tea Float

Margarita FROZEN

$8.00

Tequila, Orange Liq,. Simple, Lime Juice

Margarita ROCKS

$10.00

Tequila, Orange Liq,. Simple, Lime Juice

Mimosa

$3.99

Mimosa Carafe

$15.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Tequila, Lime Juice and Topo Chico

Rico Suave Mojito

$8.00

Rum, Mint, Lime, Simple Syrup, Soda, Choice: Peach, Mango, Strawberry, Passion Fruit and Raspberry

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Raspberry Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, Peach Puree

Sweep the Leg

$8.00

Whiskey, Orange Bitters, Orgeat Syrup, Lemon Juice, Ginger Beer Float

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tequila, Cherry Bitters, OJ, Grenadine

Whamabama Slammer

$8.00

Southern Comfort, Amaretto, Slow Gin, OJ, Passion Fruit

Whiskey Business FROZEN

$8.00

Jim Beam Whiskey, Coca-cola, Cherry

Frozen Frenzy

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$12.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.00+

Absolut Citron

$7.00+Out of stock

Belvedere

$9.00+

DBL Well Vodka (Titos)

$9.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Titos

$9.00

DBL Ketel One

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Zephir

$7.00+Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+Out of stock

Aviation

$10.00+Out of stock

DBL Well Gin (McCormicks)

$6.00

DBL Beefeater

$9.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

DBL Zephir

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Rum

$6.00+

Cruzan Vanilla

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

DBL Well Rum (Ron Rio)

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Don Julio Silver

$13.00+

Patron

$12.50+

El Jimador

$7.00+

Espolon Reposado

$12.00+Out of stock

Espolon

$10.00+

Ghost Pepper

$9.00+Out of stock

Ilegal Mezcal

$8.00+Out of stock

Casa Amigos Blanco

$10.00+

DBL Well Tequila (Juarez)

$8.00

DBL Jimador

$9.00

DBL Espolon

$10.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Crown

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Old Forester

$9.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+

Macallan

$16.00+

Glenlivet

$16.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00

Well Whiskey Jim Beam)

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Beer

Bud

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Corona

$6.00

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Dogfish IPA

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Hopadillo IPA

$6.00

Lawnmower

$6.00Out of stock

Lone Star

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Original Eastciders

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Eastcider

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw

$7.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Stiegl Grapefruit

$5.00

Art Car

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet

$11.00

Red Blend

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

RB Alexander Valley

$9.00Out of stock

Malbec

$9.00Out of stock

Chard.

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Elouan Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$3.99

Mimosa Carafe

$15.00

Brut Sparkling

$9.00

Milkshakes

Traditional Shake

$7.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Oreo

Boozy Shakes

$9.50

Vanilla rum, Creme de Banana, Ice Cream, Banana Pudding

NA Bev

Coca Cola Bottled

$3.99

Diet Coke Bottled

$3.99

Sprite Fountain

$2.99

Dr. Pepper Bottled

$3.99

Root Beer Fountain

$2.99

Lemonade Fountain

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Orange Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.99

Ginger beer

$4.00

Red Bull Orange

$4.99

Red bull

$4.99

Milk

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Refill Fountain Soda

$0.99

Coke Can

$1.99

Coke fountain

$2.99

Cordials

Jager

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Contreau

$6.00

Cognac

$8.00

Mix A-Z

Martini

$10.00

Long Island

$8.00

Adios MF

$8.00

Adios MF Shot

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Gummi Bear

$6.00

White Russian

$9.00

Fire & Ice

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

4 Horseman

$9.00

Silk Panties

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00Out of stock

Tom Collins

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Rum Punch

$8.00

Irish Carbomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$2.00

Starfucker

$4.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

French 75

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Water Moccasin

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

HLTW T-Shirt

SM - HLTW T Men

$25.00Out of stock

MD - HLTW T Men

$25.00Out of stock

LG - HLTW T Men

$25.00Out of stock

XL - HLTW T Men

$30.00Out of stock

XXL - HLTW T Men

$30.00Out of stock

SM - V Neck HLTW T

$25.00Out of stock

MD - V Neck HLTW T

$25.00Out of stock

LG - V Neck HLTW T Small

$25.00Out of stock

XL - V Neck HLTW T Small

$25.00Out of stock

Other Items

HLTW Baseball Cap

$25.00

Gift cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Drinks

Astrorita

$4.65

Bud Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Radler

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat, Drink 80's

Website

Location

920 Studemont, Suite 900, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Hungry Like the Wolf image
989ac261-68e8-44c0-9a2f-71ff332ae5ef image
Hungry Like the Wolf image
Hungry Like the Wolf image

Search similar restaurants

