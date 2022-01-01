- Home
Hungry Like the Wolf 920 Studemont, Suite 900
98 Reviews
$$
920 Studemont, Suite 900
Houston, TX 77007
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Biscuits and Gravy
2 Buttermilk Biscuits, Crumbled Sage Sausage, Gravy
To the Max
3 Eggs ya know, “ like whatever” way Choice of 1 Pancake, 1 Waffle, or 1 French Toast, Abe Froman Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns
DIY
Choose any 4 options of our breakfast sides
BLT
White or Wheat Bread, Thick Sliced Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Heavy D
Grilled Croissant Roll, Fried Egg, with Bacon, Sausage Patty, Ham, American Cheese
Breakfast Tacos
3 Tacos with Eggs, Hashbrowns, Cheese and your choice of Sausage or Bacon
$Add Fried Egg$
2 Eggs with Hash Browns
Served with Choice of Breakfast Meat and Hash Browns, Toast
Three Amigas
House Fried Corn Tortillas, Eggs(duh) Cotija Cheese, Green Chili Salsa
Texican Omelette
3 Eggs, Green Chiles, Onion, Tomatoes, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Toast
Ham & Cheese Omelette
3 Eggs, Julienned Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Toast
Spinach Florentine Omelette
3 Eggs, Fresh Spinach, Garlic, Swiss Cheese, Toast
Pancake
Served with Whipped Butter
Waffle
Served with Whipped Butter
White Toast
Wheat Toast
French Toast (1 slice)
Bagel
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Croissant
Croissant & Strawberry Cream Cheese
Fresh Fruit
Scrambled Eggs (2)
Over Easy Eggs (2)
Sunny Side Up Eggs (2)
Over Medium Eggs (2)
Over Hard Eggs (2)
Fried Eggs (2)
Bacon (2)
Sausage Patty (2)
Sausage Link (2)
Hash Browns
Side Cream Cheese
Side Strawberry Cream Cheese
Extra Syrup
Extra Whipped Cream
Starters
Avocado Toast
Sunflower Bread, Lime Crema, Avocado Relish, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Egg
Fried Mozzarella
Served with our Housemade Marinara
Fried Pickles
Hand Breaded and fried to yummines, served with Duran DuRanch Dressing
Onion Ring Basket
Hand Breaded Thin Red onion rings made to perfection
Garlic Cheese Bread
Served with our Housemade Marinara
Fried Mushroom
Battered Mushrooms with our delicious Homemade Sauce
Sampler Platter (Pickles, O-Ring, Mozz Sticks, Fried Shrooms)
Fried Mozzarella STYX, Fried Pickles, Onion Rings and Fried Mushrooms
Nachos
House Fried Tortilla Chips with our Signature Chili con Queso and Jalapaños
Nacho Fries
Thin and Crispy French Fries with our Signature Chili con Queso and Jalapeños
Salmon Croquette
Soup & Salad
Cup Roasted Tomato Soup
Bowl Roasted Tomato Soup
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
House Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons
Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Burgers
Optimus Burger
Brioche Roll, 1/2lb Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
Patty Melt
1/2lb Beef, Grilled onions, Texas Toast, American Cheese
Mushroom Bacon Swiss
1/2lb Beef, Sautéed mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss Cheese
Impossible Burger
Impossible Veggie Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Waffle Sliders
Waffle bun, 1/2lb Beef, Egg, American Cheese and Bacon
Sandwiches
RH Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast, Grilled with American and Cheddar Cheese
Paul Reuben
Shaved Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Scotty’s Caraway Kraut on Toasted Swirled Rye Bread
Culture Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Sourdough Bread, American or Swiss Cheese
MTV Wrap
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado
Cheesesteak
Certified Angus Beef, Caramelized Onions, and Provolone in a French Roll
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo
Meatball Sub
Our Life-Changing Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese in a French Roll
Sloppy Joe
Do you really need an explanation???
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Sourdough Bread, American or Swiss Cheese
Specialties
Bird and Waffles
Fried Chicken Breast Strips, Drizzled with Vanilla Bean Sweet Glaze
Meatloaf
Beef, Lamb and Pork, Mushroom Gravy. Served with Veggies and Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Veggies, and our life changing Gravy
Chicken Fried Chicken
Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Veggies, and our life changing Gravy
Fried Shrimp
6 Godzilla sized shrimp with French fries
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Marinara and Meatballs that will make you wish you had a bigger mouth
Roasted Salmon
Salmon with Lemon Caper Dill Butter, Rice Pilaf and Veggies
Kids Menu
Sides & Extras
Side Avocado
Side Bourbon Glaze
Side Ceasar Dressing
Side Chicken Gravy
Chip Refill
Side Fries
Side Greek Dressing
Side Honey Mustard
Side Jalapenos
Side Mashed Potato
Side Mushroom Gravy
Side Onion Rings
Extra Pickles
Side Potato Chips
Side Queso
Side Ranch
Side Rice
Side Salsa
Side Salsa Verde
Toast
Side Vegetables
Extra Syrup
Extra Burger Patty
Daily Specials
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Vodka, Tomato Juice, Salt, Pepper, Lime
Blue Hawaiian
Tequila or Vodka, Blue Curaçao, Lemon Juice, Agave, Pineapple
Ectoplasm
Cognac, Spiced Rum, Orange Liq., Simple Syrup, Lemon juice
Lemon Drop
Vodka, Lemon Juice, Orange, Liq., Simple Syrup
Long Island Peach Tea
Vodka, Gin, Rum, Orange Curaçao, Peach Tea Float
Margarita FROZEN
Tequila, Orange Liq,. Simple, Lime Juice
Margarita ROCKS
Tequila, Orange Liq,. Simple, Lime Juice
Mimosa
Mimosa Carafe
Ranch Water
Tequila, Lime Juice and Topo Chico
Rico Suave Mojito
Rum, Mint, Lime, Simple Syrup, Soda, Choice: Peach, Mango, Strawberry, Passion Fruit and Raspberry
Sex on the Beach
Raspberry Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, Peach Puree
Sweep the Leg
Whiskey, Orange Bitters, Orgeat Syrup, Lemon Juice, Ginger Beer Float
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, Cherry Bitters, OJ, Grenadine
Whamabama Slammer
Southern Comfort, Amaretto, Slow Gin, OJ, Passion Fruit
Whiskey Business FROZEN
Jim Beam Whiskey, Coca-cola, Cherry
Frozen Frenzy
Liquor
Well Vodka
Titos
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Smirnoff Raspberry
Absolut Citron
Belvedere
DBL Well Vodka (Titos)
DBL Deep Eddy
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Titos
DBL Ketel One
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Beefeater
Zephir
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Aviation
DBL Well Gin (McCormicks)
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Zephir
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Cruzan Vanilla
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Bacardi Superior
DBL Well Rum (Ron Rio)
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Sailor Jerry
Well Tequila
Don Julio Silver
Patron
El Jimador
Espolon Reposado
Espolon
Ghost Pepper
Ilegal Mezcal
Casa Amigos Blanco
DBL Well Tequila (Juarez)
DBL Jimador
DBL Espolon
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
Well Whiskey
Crown
Jim Beam
Jameson
Knob Creek Rye
Old Forester
Fireball
Johnnie Walker Black
Makers Mark
Jack Daniels
Woodford Reserve
Macallan
Glenlivet
Crown Apple
Well Whiskey Jim Beam)
Makers Mark
Jack Daniels
Crown
Johnnie Walker Black
Beer
Bud
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
Crawford Bock
Dogfish IPA
Dos Equis
Guinness
Hopadillo IPA
Lawnmower
Lone Star
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Original Eastciders
Pineapple Eastcider
White Claw
Yuengling
Stiegl Grapefruit
Art Car
Wine
Milkshakes
NA Bev
Coca Cola Bottled
Diet Coke Bottled
Sprite Fountain
Dr. Pepper Bottled
Root Beer Fountain
Lemonade Fountain
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Orange Juice
Iced Tea
Ginger beer
Red Bull Orange
Red bull
Milk
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Club Soda
Refill Fountain Soda
Coke Can
Coke fountain
Cordials
Mix A-Z
Martini
Long Island
Adios MF
Adios MF Shot
Green Tea
White Tea
Gummi Bear
White Russian
Fire & Ice
Vegas Bomb
4 Horseman
Silk Panties
Mexican Candy
Liquid Marijuana
Tom Collins
Mai Tai
Rum Punch
Irish Carbomb
Kamikaze
Starfucker
Buttery Nipple
French 75
Cosmo
Water Moccasin
Pineapple Upside Down
Mind Eraser
HLTW T-Shirt
SM - HLTW T Men
MD - HLTW T Men
LG - HLTW T Men
XL - HLTW T Men
XXL - HLTW T Men
SM - V Neck HLTW T
MD - V Neck HLTW T
LG - V Neck HLTW T Small
XL - V Neck HLTW T Small
Other Items
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Eat, Drink 80's
920 Studemont, Suite 900, Houston, TX 77007