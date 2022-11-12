Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Burgers
Sandwiches

Hungry Pants

508 Reviews

$$

3421 S Orange Ave

Orlando, FL 32806

Popular Items

Buddha Bowl
Cheeseburger
Cauli Tots

Sodas, Teas, Coffee & More

Still Water

Sparkling Water

Kids Water

Cup of Ice

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00
Pom Green Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

$3.50
Farm Boy Produce Kombucha

$5.00
Housemade Soda

$3.50
Panther Coffee

$3.00
French Press

$6.00
Panther Coffee Cold Brew

$6.00
Anh's Iced Chai

$6.00

house made iced oat milk chai

Iced Oat Milk Matcha

$6.00
Hot Tea

$4.00
Kombucha Growler

$16.99
Kombucha growler refill

$11.75

Beer

3S Ocean Park Pilsner

$9.00
3S Antique Alley Amber

$9.00
Florida Seltzer Prickly Pear Guava

$8.00
Florida Seltzer Blood Orange Pomegranate

$8.00
Florida Seltzer Navel Orange Yuzu

$8.00
Schilling Hard Cider

$8.00
Jam Juice IPA

$9.00
Oktoberfest

$9.00
Sideward Pride Seltzer

$7.00

Royal Palm Sour Yeti

$10.00

Quasar Cruiser Pilsner

$9.00

Wine

Malpasso · 1 L, Montemelino

$27.00
È Bianco! · 1 L, Poderi Cellario

$26.00
Umbria Arancio Bianco

$35.00
Blue Wine, Bizona Rosso

$30.00
Poderi Cellario Langhe Favorita

$25.00
Notre Terre Orange

$34.00
El Vin Col Fomdo

$27.00
En Cavale Zinfandel

$35.00
Malpasso Rosato

$26.00
Cyprés de Toi Blanc

$29.00
Calalta Syrah

$32.00
Furlani Rosso

$27.00

CAI Reisling

$30.00

Trollinger Gutswein

$33.00

L'Amour Glou Rose

$28.00

Troc Red

$29.00

E! Orange

$26.00

AUS Pet-Nat Rose

$35.00

Retsina of Lemnos 500ml

$21.00

Innocent Dove

$28.00

Great Mother by Stilianou

$38.00

Nibble

Cauli Tots

$8.00
BBSP Wontons

$10.00

(V) Wontons filled with black bean, sweet potato, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, with sweet chili sauce. **Contains Soybeans, gluten, and mustard.**

Mezze Plate

$14.00

olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and grilled flatbread, with house made hummus, muhammara and olive tapenade (V)

Seasonal Toast: Pumpkin Toast

$10.00

house-made pumpkin spread, with fall seasonings, maple drizzle, and pepitas

Nosh

Butternut Soup

$5.00

Our classic butternut soup made with fresh ginger, garlic, onion, coconut milk, and a touch of red pepper

Broccoli Slaw

$5.00

broccoli tossed in a creamy cranberry dressing topped with golden raisins (the same slaw we've been servin' with our sandwiches and wraps ;)

Classic French Fries

$5.00

tossed in our Florida Man seasoning

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Tri-colored Mashed Potatoes with vegan white gravy, and pink peppercorn

Green Beans

$5.00

(V) sautéed green beans with mushroom gravy and crispy onions

Saucy Brussels

