Hungry Pants
508 Reviews
$$
3421 S Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32806
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Sodas, Teas, Coffee & More
Still Water
Sparkling Water
Kids Water
Cup of Ice
Unsweet Iced Tea
Pom Green Tea
Lemonade
Farm Boy Produce Kombucha
Housemade Soda
Panther Coffee
French Press
Panther Coffee Cold Brew
Anh's Iced Chai
house made iced oat milk chai
Iced Oat Milk Matcha
Hot Tea
Kombucha Growler
Kombucha growler refill
Utensils
Beer
3S Ocean Park Pilsner
3S Antique Alley Amber
Florida Seltzer Prickly Pear Guava
Florida Seltzer Blood Orange Pomegranate
Florida Seltzer Navel Orange Yuzu
Schilling Hard Cider
Jam Juice IPA
Oktoberfest
Sideward Pride Seltzer
Royal Palm Sour Yeti
Quasar Cruiser Pilsner
Wine
Malpasso · 1 L, Montemelino
È Bianco! · 1 L, Poderi Cellario
Umbria Arancio Bianco
Blue Wine, Bizona Rosso
Poderi Cellario Langhe Favorita
Notre Terre Orange
El Vin Col Fomdo
En Cavale Zinfandel
Malpasso Rosato
Cyprés de Toi Blanc
Calalta Syrah
Furlani Rosso
CAI Reisling
Trollinger Gutswein
L'Amour Glou Rose
Troc Red
E! Orange
AUS Pet-Nat Rose
Retsina of Lemnos 500ml
Innocent Dove
Great Mother by Stilianou
Nibble
Cauli Tots
BBSP Wontons
(V) Wontons filled with black bean, sweet potato, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, with sweet chili sauce. **Contains Soybeans, gluten, and mustard.**
Mezze Plate
olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and grilled flatbread, with house made hummus, muhammara and olive tapenade (V)
Seasonal Toast: Pumpkin Toast
house-made pumpkin spread, with fall seasonings, maple drizzle, and pepitas
Nosh
Butternut Soup
Our classic butternut soup made with fresh ginger, garlic, onion, coconut milk, and a touch of red pepper
Broccoli Slaw
broccoli tossed in a creamy cranberry dressing topped with golden raisins (the same slaw we've been servin' with our sandwiches and wraps ;)
Classic French Fries
tossed in our Florida Man seasoning
Mashed Potatoes
Tri-colored Mashed Potatoes with vegan white gravy, and pink peppercorn
Green Beans
(V) sautéed green beans with mushroom gravy and crispy onions