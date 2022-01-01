Restaurant header imageView gallery

HUNGRY PPL 1338 5th st

No reviews yet

1338 5th st

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Popular Items

The PPL's Burger
BALT
Acai Bowl

ALL DAY

Mandatory Avo Toast

$12.00

Hass avocado, Thick Cut Seed Sourdough, Fresno Chili, Pickled Red Onion, Sunflower Sprouts, Rainbow Radish, Lemon vin, Cultured salt Vegetarian

Grain Bowl

$12.00

Ancient Grains, Cured Beets, Market Carrots, Cauliflower, Mushrooms, House-Made Hummus, Sprouts Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan Allergies: green onion, garlic, sesame

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Acai, Oat Milk, Banana, Farmers Market Fruit, Granola, Coconut

The PPL's Burger

$16.00

1/4 lb Short Rib & Brisket Patty, Pickled Onion, White Cheddar, Secret Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun Allergies: garlic

The PPL's Veggie Burger

$14.00

Veggie Patty, Pickled Onion, White Cheddar, Secret Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun Vegetarian, Vegan Allergies: Soy Allergies- garlic

Fried Eggplant Sando

$15.00

Fried Eggplant, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes

BALT

$14.00

Confit Bacon, Sourdough, Avocado, Heirloom Tomato, Butter Lettuce, Aioli Allergies- garlic

MALT

$14.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Sourdough, Avocado, Heirloom Tomato, Butter Lettuce, Aioli Vegetarian Allergies- garlic

Non-GMO Truffle Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Grated Parmesan, Parsley

Non-GMO Fries

$7.00Out of stock
Chicken Tacos

$12.00

3 per order Marinated Chicken, Pickled Onion, Radish, Cilantro, House Salsa, Corn Tortilla

Sides

Add Avocado

$2.50

Breakfast

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

organic golden fertile eggs, aged white cheddar, nueske confit bacon, pico de gallo, french fries , salsa macha, flour tortilla Allergies: Salsa Macha contains Almonds

Mandatory Avo Toast

$12.00

Hass avocado, Thick Cut Seed Sourdough, Fresno Chili, Pickled Red Onion, Sunflower Sprouts, Rainbow Radish, Lemon vin, Cultured salt Vegetarian

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Acai, Oat Milk, Banana, Farmers Market Fruit, Granola, Coconut

Breakfast Muffin

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Farm to Truck Al Fresco Dining Experience

Location

1338 5th st, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

