Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Hungry's Kitchen & Tap

849 Reviews

$$

2547 San Diego Ave

San Diego, CA 92110

Lighter Side

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$6.45

Cup of Seasonal Fresh Fruit

Parfait

Parfait

$10.95

Granola & Yogurt layered with Seasonal Fruit

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.95

Organic Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Granola and fruit garnish

Acai Parfait

Acai Parfait

$13.95

Organic Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Yogurt, Cocoa Nibs, and Fruit Garnish

Hungry's Avo Toast

Hungry's Avo Toast

$12.95

Avocado Toast on Thick Cut Bread with Arugula, Olive Oil, and Sesame Seed

PSW Avo Toast

$15.95

Avocado Toast on Thick Cut Bread with Sliced Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Poached Eggs, and Chili Flakes

Oatmeal

$6.45

Rolled Whole Oats, Served with Butter & Brown Sugar

Loaded Oats

$9.95

Rolled Whole Oats, Peanut Butter, Cranberries, topped with Yogurt, Cocoa Nibs & Fruit Garnish

Twigg Street Oats

$9.95

Rolled Whole Oats, Peanut Butter, Bananas, Chocolate Chips, topped with Yogurt, Cocoa Nibs & Fruit Garnish

Pancakes

Short Stack

Short Stack

$9.45

Two (2) Pancakes served with Butter & Syrup

Tall Stack

Tall Stack

$12.45

Three (3) Pancakes served with Butter & Syrup

Blueberry Cakes

$13.95

Two (2) Blueberry pancakes served with Whipped Cream

California Cakes

$15.45

Two (2) Regular Pancakes Smothered with Fruits & Nuts in a Caramel Sauce, served with Whipped Cream

Chocolate Cakes

$15.45

Two (2) Chocolate Chip Pancakes served with Fresh Whipped Cream & topped with Cocoa Nibs

Banana Cakes

$16.45

Two (2) Banana Pancakes, topped with Warm Bananas in Caramel Sauce, served with Vanilla Bean Ice-Cream

Apple Cakes

$16.45

Two (2) Apple Pancakes topped with Warm Cinnamon Apples, served with Vanilla Bean Ice-Cream

Bacon Cakes

$15.45

Two (2) Bacon Filled Pancakes topped with Bacon and served with Syrup & Butter

Breakfast Cakes

$18.95

Two (2) Small Pancakes, Ham, Cheddar Cheese and Three over-medium Eggs served sandwich style with a side of Breakfast Potatoes.

Chicken Cakes

$18.95

Two (2) Regular Pancakes, smothered with Country Sausage Gravy topped with Sliced Fried Chicken Tenders and more Gravy

Fools Gold Cakes

$18.95

Peanut Butter, Jam & Bacon Pancakes, Sandwiched Together with More Bacon

"Biscuits"

"Biscuit" Dishes are served with House Made Scones
Hungry's "Biscuits" & Gravy

Hungry's "Biscuits" & Gravy

$15.95

An (oversized) House Made Scone smothered with Country Sausage Gravy served with three Over Easy Eggs, and a few breakfast potatoes, just because

Breakfast Chili & "Biscuits"

$15.95

A House Made Scone served open face, topped with Wild Boar Chili w/Beans, Cheese, & Three Over Easy Eggs

Split Decision "Biscuits"

$15.95

Once Side Country Sausage Gravy, One Side Wild Boar Chili w/ Beans & Cheese, Both Topped with a Poached Egg

California "Biscuits"

$9.95

House Made Scone, smothered with Fruits & Nuts in a Caramel Sauce, served with Whipped Cream

"Biscuits" & Gravy - No Egg

$13.00

Scrambowls

3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes - Substitute Egg Whites for $1.50

One Eyed Sailor Bowl

$14.95

3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Spinach with Swiss and Muenster Cheeses

Fun Guy Bowl

$14.95

3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Mushrooms, Green Onions, Swiss and Muenster

Spicoli Bowl

$17.95

…it’s totally got those omega 3s maaaaaan, 3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar, Muenster & Crema

Ham Scram Bowl

$15.95

3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Ham, Green Onions, Cheddar & Muenster Cheese

Bacon Bowl

$15.95

3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Applewood Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar & Muenster

Lorraine Bowl

$16.95

3 Eggs Scrambled, Served over Potatoes with Applewood Bacon, Spinach, Onion, & Swiss Cheese

Hungry's Bowl

$13.95

3 Eggs, Country Scrambled with Bacon, Tomatoes, Basil, Muenster & Parmesan Served Over Breakfast Potatoes

Four Pigs Bowl

$14.95

3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Onion, Cheddar & Muenster

Hermanos Pollos Bowl

$17.95

3 Eggs Scrambled over Potatoes with Shredded Chicken, Green Onion, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Country Sausage Gravy & Sliced Fried Chicken Tenders

Sixteen Twenty Bowl

$22.95

We packed this bowl for two... Four Country Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Country Gravy and a Chili Cheesy topped English Muffin

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos are served with Breakfast Potatoes

Veggie Tacos

$12.95

Spinach & Tomato, 3 country scrambled eggs, Cheddar & Muenster, Pico de gallo, Folded in Two Flour Tortillas

Potato Huevo Tacos

$12.95

Potatoes, 3 Country Scrambled Eggs, Green Onion, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Folded in two Flour Tortillas

Bacon Tacos

$13.95

Three Country Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo in two Flour Tortillas

Borracho Tacos

$14.95

Three Country Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Pico de Gallo and Cilantro Crema on Corn Tortillas

Breakfast Burritos

Jimmy Joe Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Choice of meat (Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Extra Egg), Potato, Egg, & Cheese.

El Mas Chingon Burrito

$15.95

3 Country Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Potatoes, Cheese, Avocado, & Pico de Gallo

Two Egg Classics

Bacon & Eggs

$12.95

2 Eggs Served Any Style with Bacon and Breakfast Potatoes.

Sausage & Eggs

$12.95

2 Eggs Served Any Style with Sausage and Breakfast Potatoes

Ham Steak & Eggs

$14.95

2 Eggs Served Any Style with Ham Steak and Breakfast Potatoes

Angus Beef Steak & Eggs

$18.95

Six (6) Ounce Angus Beef Sirloin Steak, cooked to order, with Two Eggs any style and Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Sandwiches

All Breakfast Sandwiches are served with Two (2) Over-Medium Eggs, Cheddar & Muenster Cheese on a Bread and Cie Bakery Fresh Bun

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.45

An Over-Medium egg, with Cheddar & Muenster Cheese on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$12.45

An Over-Medium egg, with Ham, Cheddar & Muenster Cheese on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$12.45

An Over-Medium egg, with Bacon, Cheddar & Muenster Cheese on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$12.45

An Over-Medium egg, with a Sausage Patty, Cheddar & Muenster on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun

Ham, Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$14.45

Avocado, Tomato & Egg Sandwich

$14.45

Sides

Scone

$3.95

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$4.95

Side of Sausage

$4.95

Side of One Egg

$1.95

Side of Two Eggs

$2.75

Side of Three Eggs

$3.95

Side of Blueberry Pancake

$6.45

Side of Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.45

Side of Potatoes

$2.45

Side of Sliced Tomato

$2.45

Side of Slice Avocado

$4.00

Side of of Tortilla - Corn

$1.50

Side of Tortilla - Flour

$1.50

Side of Tortilla - Burrito Size (flour)

$2.00

Side of Yogurt - 4 OZ

$1.45

Side of Fruit

$6.45

Side of Pico de Gallo - 4OZ

$0.75

Large Side of Pico de Gallo - 8OZ

$1.50

Side of Whipped Cream

$1.45

Side of 100% Pure Maple Syrup

$3.45

Side of Large Vanilla Scone "the Biscuit"

$4.95

Side of Country Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side of Buttermilk

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Breakfast for the Youths

Thing One

$7.95

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, & Fruit

Thing Two

$7.45

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, & Potatoes

Youth Slam

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, & Mini Pancakes

Chinganito

$7.95

One Bacon Taco with Potatoes

Lunch for the Youths...starting @ 11AM

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.45

Kids Grilled Cheese served with Apple Slices

Kids PB&J

$7.45

Kids Peanut Butter & Jam Sandwich served with Apple Slices

Kids PB Bacon & Banana

$9.45

Grilled, Peanut Butter, Banana & Bacon Sandwich

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.45

Fried Chicken Tender Strips, Hungry's Fries, & Buttermilk Sauce

Kids Burger

$8.45

Kids Noodles w/ Butter & Parmesan

$7.45

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.45

Coffee

Coffee

$3.45

Iced Coffee

$4.45+

Small Cold Brew 8oz

$2.95

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.75+

Diet Coke

$3.75+

Fanta - Orange

$3.75+

Dr. Pepper

$3.75+

Sprite

$3.75+

Coke (can)

$2.50

Sprite (can)

$2.50

Root Beer (can)

$2.50

Diet Coke (can)

$2.50

Dr Pepper (can)

$2.50

Orange (can)

$2.50

Strawberry (can)

$2.50

Grape (can)

$2.50

Souix City Sarsparilla

$3.95

Soux City Cream Soda

$3.95

Bundaburg - Ginger Beer

$3.95

Crystal Guyser - 500 ml

$1.95

Crystal Guyser - 1000 ml

$3.45

Aqua Pana (spring water) - 750 ml

$6.00

Pellegrino (sparkling) Water - 750 ml

$6.00

Mexican Coke - 12 Oz

$2.95

Mexican Coke - Medio Litro

$3.45

Fentimans Soda

$4.95

Crush Soda Bottle

$2.95

Water Dine-In

Kid's Water Dine-In

Water 20 Oz To-Go

$0.75

Lemonade/Ice Tea

Lemonade

$2.95+

Ice Tea

$2.95+

Arnold Palmer

$2.95+

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$3.95+

Prickly Pear Ice Tea

$3.95+

Prickly Pear Arnold Palmer

$3.95+

Juice & Milk

Orange Juice

$2.95+

Apple Juice

$2.95+

Cranberry

$2.95+

Milk

$2.95+

Pomegranate Juice

$3.45+

Bottle Beers & Cider

Budweiser - 12 Oz Bottle

$4.45

Budlight 12 Oz Bottle

$4.45

Coors Light 12 Oz Bottle

$4.45

Corona 12 Oz Bottle

$4.95

Dos XX 12 Oz Bottle

$4.95

Dos XX Ambar 12 Oz Bottle

$4.95

Guiness Draught Stout 11.2 Oz Bottle

$6.45

Lagunitas - Little Sumpin' 12 Oz Bottle

$6.45

Karl Srauss - Red Trolley Ale 12 Oz Bottle

$6.00

Michelob Ultra 12 Oz Bottle

$4.45

Modelo Negro 12 Oz Bottle

$6.45

Modelo Especial 12 Oz Bottle

$6.45

Stella Cider 12 Oz Bottle

$4.95

Stella - Liberte 0.0

$4.45

Year of Hard Seltzer - 12 Oz Can - Lime & Mint

$4.95

Year of Hard Seltzer - 12 Oz Can - Strawberry & Dragon Fruit

$4.95

Year of Hard Seltzer - 12 Oz Can - Mango & Passion Fruit

$4.95

Year of Hard Seltzer - 12 Oz Can - White Peach & Pineapple

$4.95

Angry Orchard - 12 Oz Bottle Crisp Apple

$4.95

Pacifico - 12 Oz Bottle

$5.00

Corona Tall Can - 24 Oz

$6.00

Draft Beer

Mini Mug Tasting Flight

$10.00

Buenaveza - Stone

$3.00+

Mother Earth - Cali Creamin

$3.00+

Stone - Tangerine Express IPA

$3.00+

Stella Artois

$3.00+

Dayfall Belgian White Wit

$3.00+

Pizza Port - Shark Bite

$3.00+

Three Weavers - Knotty DIPA

$3.50+

Pizza Port - Cruisin Pale Ale

$3.50+

Freemont - Imperial Stout

$3.50+

Beer Cocktails

BeerMosa

$6.95

Beery Bloody Mary

$5.95

Brass Monkey

$6.95

Shandy

$5.95

Mixed Drinks

Mimosa

$4.95

Pomegranate Mimosa

$5.45

BeerMosa

$6.95

Prickly Pear Mimosa

$5.45

Tequila Sunrise

$6.95

Screwdriver

$6.95

Brass Monkey

$6.95

Bloody Mary

$6.95

Bacon Bloody Mary

$8.45

Beery Bloody Mary

$5.95

Shandy

$5.95

Sangria (red)

$6.95

Sangria (white)

$6.95

Cuba Libre

$6.95

Long Island Ice-Tea

$8.45

Old Town Ice-Tea

$8.95

Margarita

$7.95

Prickly Pear Margarita

$8.45

Irish Coffee

$5.95

Mexican Coffee

$5.95

Rincon del Diablo Margarita

$8.95

Wine By The Glass

House Cab

$4.95

House Chard

$4.95

House White Zin

$4.95

House Merlot

$4.95

House Pinot Grigio

$5.95

Pinot Noir

$6.95

Zinfandel

$6.95

Sauv Blanc

$5.95

Champagne

$4.95

Rosé

$5.95

Pastry

Scone

$3.95

Banana Bread

$2.95Out of stock

Cookie

$2.25

Brownie

$3.00

Big Ass Vanilla Scone

$4.95
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2547 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110

Directions

