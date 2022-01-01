- Home
Hungry's Kitchen & Tap
849 Reviews
$$
2547 San Diego Ave
San Diego, CA 92110
Lighter Side
Fruit Cup
Cup of Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Parfait
Granola & Yogurt layered with Seasonal Fruit
Acai Bowl
Organic Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Granola and fruit garnish
Acai Parfait
Organic Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Yogurt, Cocoa Nibs, and Fruit Garnish
Hungry's Avo Toast
Avocado Toast on Thick Cut Bread with Arugula, Olive Oil, and Sesame Seed
PSW Avo Toast
Avocado Toast on Thick Cut Bread with Sliced Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Poached Eggs, and Chili Flakes
Oatmeal
Rolled Whole Oats, Served with Butter & Brown Sugar
Loaded Oats
Rolled Whole Oats, Peanut Butter, Cranberries, topped with Yogurt, Cocoa Nibs & Fruit Garnish
Twigg Street Oats
Rolled Whole Oats, Peanut Butter, Bananas, Chocolate Chips, topped with Yogurt, Cocoa Nibs & Fruit Garnish
Pancakes
Short Stack
Two (2) Pancakes served with Butter & Syrup
Tall Stack
Three (3) Pancakes served with Butter & Syrup
Blueberry Cakes
Two (2) Blueberry pancakes served with Whipped Cream
California Cakes
Two (2) Regular Pancakes Smothered with Fruits & Nuts in a Caramel Sauce, served with Whipped Cream
Chocolate Cakes
Two (2) Chocolate Chip Pancakes served with Fresh Whipped Cream & topped with Cocoa Nibs
Banana Cakes
Two (2) Banana Pancakes, topped with Warm Bananas in Caramel Sauce, served with Vanilla Bean Ice-Cream
Apple Cakes
Two (2) Apple Pancakes topped with Warm Cinnamon Apples, served with Vanilla Bean Ice-Cream
Bacon Cakes
Two (2) Bacon Filled Pancakes topped with Bacon and served with Syrup & Butter
Breakfast Cakes
Two (2) Small Pancakes, Ham, Cheddar Cheese and Three over-medium Eggs served sandwich style with a side of Breakfast Potatoes.
Chicken Cakes
Two (2) Regular Pancakes, smothered with Country Sausage Gravy topped with Sliced Fried Chicken Tenders and more Gravy
Fools Gold Cakes
Peanut Butter, Jam & Bacon Pancakes, Sandwiched Together with More Bacon
"Biscuits"
Hungry's "Biscuits" & Gravy
An (oversized) House Made Scone smothered with Country Sausage Gravy served with three Over Easy Eggs, and a few breakfast potatoes, just because
Breakfast Chili & "Biscuits"
A House Made Scone served open face, topped with Wild Boar Chili w/Beans, Cheese, & Three Over Easy Eggs
Split Decision "Biscuits"
Once Side Country Sausage Gravy, One Side Wild Boar Chili w/ Beans & Cheese, Both Topped with a Poached Egg
California "Biscuits"
House Made Scone, smothered with Fruits & Nuts in a Caramel Sauce, served with Whipped Cream
"Biscuits" & Gravy - No Egg
Scrambowls
One Eyed Sailor Bowl
3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Spinach with Swiss and Muenster Cheeses
Fun Guy Bowl
3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Mushrooms, Green Onions, Swiss and Muenster
Spicoli Bowl
…it’s totally got those omega 3s maaaaaan, 3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar, Muenster & Crema
Ham Scram Bowl
3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Ham, Green Onions, Cheddar & Muenster Cheese
Bacon Bowl
3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Applewood Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar & Muenster
Lorraine Bowl
3 Eggs Scrambled, Served over Potatoes with Applewood Bacon, Spinach, Onion, & Swiss Cheese
Hungry's Bowl
3 Eggs, Country Scrambled with Bacon, Tomatoes, Basil, Muenster & Parmesan Served Over Breakfast Potatoes
Four Pigs Bowl
3 Eggs, Scrambled, and Served Over Potatoes with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Onion, Cheddar & Muenster
Hermanos Pollos Bowl
3 Eggs Scrambled over Potatoes with Shredded Chicken, Green Onion, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Country Sausage Gravy & Sliced Fried Chicken Tenders
Sixteen Twenty Bowl
We packed this bowl for two... Four Country Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Country Gravy and a Chili Cheesy topped English Muffin
Breakfast Tacos
Veggie Tacos
Spinach & Tomato, 3 country scrambled eggs, Cheddar & Muenster, Pico de gallo, Folded in Two Flour Tortillas
Potato Huevo Tacos
Potatoes, 3 Country Scrambled Eggs, Green Onion, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Folded in two Flour Tortillas
Bacon Tacos
Three Country Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo in two Flour Tortillas
Borracho Tacos
Three Country Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Pico de Gallo and Cilantro Crema on Corn Tortillas
Breakfast Burritos
Two Egg Classics
Bacon & Eggs
2 Eggs Served Any Style with Bacon and Breakfast Potatoes.
Sausage & Eggs
2 Eggs Served Any Style with Sausage and Breakfast Potatoes
Ham Steak & Eggs
2 Eggs Served Any Style with Ham Steak and Breakfast Potatoes
Angus Beef Steak & Eggs
Six (6) Ounce Angus Beef Sirloin Steak, cooked to order, with Two Eggs any style and Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
An Over-Medium egg, with Cheddar & Muenster Cheese on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun
Ham & Egg Sandwich
An Over-Medium egg, with Ham, Cheddar & Muenster Cheese on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
An Over-Medium egg, with Bacon, Cheddar & Muenster Cheese on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
An Over-Medium egg, with a Sausage Patty, Cheddar & Muenster on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun
Ham, Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Avocado, Tomato & Egg Sandwich
Sides
Scone
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side of One Egg
Side of Two Eggs
Side of Three Eggs
Side of Blueberry Pancake
Side of Chocolate Chip Pancake
Side of Potatoes
Side of Sliced Tomato
Side of Slice Avocado
Side of of Tortilla - Corn
Side of Tortilla - Flour
Side of Tortilla - Burrito Size (flour)
Side of Yogurt - 4 OZ
Side of Fruit
Side of Pico de Gallo - 4OZ
Large Side of Pico de Gallo - 8OZ
Side of Whipped Cream
Side of 100% Pure Maple Syrup
Side of Large Vanilla Scone "the Biscuit"
Side of Country Sausage Gravy
Side of Buttermilk
Side of Sour Cream
Breakfast for the Youths
Lunch for the Youths...starting @ 11AM
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese served with Apple Slices
Kids PB&J
Kids Peanut Butter & Jam Sandwich served with Apple Slices
Kids PB Bacon & Banana
Grilled, Peanut Butter, Banana & Bacon Sandwich
Kids Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tender Strips, Hungry's Fries, & Buttermilk Sauce
Kids Burger
Kids Noodles w/ Butter & Parmesan
Kids Mac & Cheese
Hot Drinks
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Fanta - Orange
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Coke (can)
Sprite (can)
Root Beer (can)
Diet Coke (can)
Dr Pepper (can)
Orange (can)
Strawberry (can)
Grape (can)
Souix City Sarsparilla
Soux City Cream Soda
Bundaburg - Ginger Beer
Crystal Guyser - 500 ml
Crystal Guyser - 1000 ml
Aqua Pana (spring water) - 750 ml
Pellegrino (sparkling) Water - 750 ml
Mexican Coke - 12 Oz
Mexican Coke - Medio Litro
Fentimans Soda
Crush Soda Bottle
Water Dine-In
Kid's Water Dine-In
Water 20 Oz To-Go
Lemonade/Ice Tea
Bottle Beers & Cider
Budweiser - 12 Oz Bottle
Budlight 12 Oz Bottle
Coors Light 12 Oz Bottle
Corona 12 Oz Bottle
Dos XX 12 Oz Bottle
Dos XX Ambar 12 Oz Bottle
Guiness Draught Stout 11.2 Oz Bottle
Lagunitas - Little Sumpin' 12 Oz Bottle
Karl Srauss - Red Trolley Ale 12 Oz Bottle
Michelob Ultra 12 Oz Bottle
Modelo Negro 12 Oz Bottle
Modelo Especial 12 Oz Bottle
Stella Cider 12 Oz Bottle
Stella - Liberte 0.0
Year of Hard Seltzer - 12 Oz Can - Lime & Mint
Year of Hard Seltzer - 12 Oz Can - Strawberry & Dragon Fruit
Year of Hard Seltzer - 12 Oz Can - Mango & Passion Fruit
Year of Hard Seltzer - 12 Oz Can - White Peach & Pineapple
Angry Orchard - 12 Oz Bottle Crisp Apple
Pacifico - 12 Oz Bottle
Corona Tall Can - 24 Oz
Draft Beer
Mixed Drinks
Mimosa
Pomegranate Mimosa
BeerMosa
Prickly Pear Mimosa
Tequila Sunrise
Screwdriver
Brass Monkey
Bloody Mary
Bacon Bloody Mary
Beery Bloody Mary
Shandy
Sangria (red)
Sangria (white)
Cuba Libre
Long Island Ice-Tea
Old Town Ice-Tea
Margarita
Prickly Pear Margarita
Irish Coffee
Mexican Coffee
Rincon del Diablo Margarita
Wine By The Glass
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
2547 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110