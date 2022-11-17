Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet Memorial

113 Reviews

$$

14714 MEMORIAL

HOUSTON, TX 77079

Order Again

Popular Items

HB Roasted Beet "Poke" Bowl
HB Crispy Eggplant Tacos
HB Nutritious Bowl

HB SHAREABLES

HB Spinach & Artichoke Dip

HB Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Artichoke hearts & spinach, served in a cast-iron skillet with plantain & tortilla chips. *Vegan *Nut-Free

HB Citrus-Marinated "Ceviche"

HB Citrus-Marinated "Ceviche"

$14.00

Marinated organic young coconut, hearts of palm, guacamole, Persian cucumbers, watermelon & daikon radish, pineapple, jalapeños served with plantain chips *Nut-Free *Gluten-Friendly *Vegan

HB Snackers' Trio

HB Snackers' Trio

$12.00

House-made guacamole, cashew queso, smoked salsa with tortilla chips. *Gluten-Friendly *Vegan

HB Classic Mediterranean Dips

$14.00

Traditional hummus, jalapeño hummus, beet hummus with pita SUB GF Persian cucumber & carrots +3 *Vegan

HB Sweet 'n Spicy Sprouts

$11.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts drizzled with ginger-chili sauce. *Vegan

HB SOUPS

HB Spiced Lentil Soup

$6.00

Slow-simmered lentils, ginger, turmeric, onion, bay leaves. *Vegan *Gluten-Friendly

HB Tomato Basil

HB Tomato Basil

$6.00

Puréed & slow-simmered tomatoes, coconut milk, onions, basil. *Vegan *Nut-Free

HB PIZZAS

HB Harvest Pizza

$14.00

HB Wild Mushroom & Arugula Pizza

$14.00

HB Margherita Pizza

$14.00

HB SALADS & BOWLS

HB Soba Noodle Salad

HB Soba Noodle Salad

$17.00

Chopped kale, red bell pepper, julienned carrots, Persian cucumber, scallions, ginger-sesame-chili dressing, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro. *Vegan

HB Falafel Bowl

HB Falafel Bowl

$16.00

Organic tricolor quinoa, shredded carrots, Persian cucumber, balsamic-Dijon mustard vinaigrette *Vegetarian *Gluten-Friendly

HB Turmeric Roasted Organic Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Chopped kale, zucchini, broccoli, red bell pepper, red onion, cauliflower, tomatoes, tricolor quinoa, lemon zest, roasted garlic vinaigrette *Vegan *Gluten-Friendly

HB Israeli Couscous Salad

HB Israeli Couscous Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, carrots, scallions, Persian cucumber, cilantro, dried cranberries, microgreens *Vegan

HB Nutritious Bowl

HB Nutritious Bowl

$17.00

Two black bean & beet patties, organic brown rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado relish, seasonal veggies, tahini drizzle. *Vegan

HB Mediterranean Fusion Bowl

HB Mediterranean Fusion Bowl

$16.00

Organic lentil brown rice, golden raisins, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, herb basmati rice, black beans, pico de gallo, butternut squash, avocado relish, cumin-cilantro vegan aioli *Vegan *Gluten-Friendly

HB Roasted Beet "Poke" Bowl

HB Roasted Beet "Poke" Bowl

$15.00

Roasted beets, fire-roasted ginger-chili Brussels sprouts, coconut basmati rice, Persian cucumber, watermelon radish, avocado relish, chipotle-chili drizzle, toasted sesame seeds *Vegan *Gluten-Friendly

HB ENTREES

HB Heartbeet Kabob Plate

$18.00

HB Cauliflower Steak

$17.00

HB Crispy Tofu Quesadillas

$16.00
HB Crispy Organic Curry Tofu

HB Crispy Organic Curry Tofu

$17.00

Brown rice, walnut coconut curry, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita *Vegan

HB SANDWICHES , WRAPS , TACOS & BURGERS

HB Philly "Cheesesteak" Sandwich

HB Philly "Cheesesteak" Sandwich

$15.00

Herb-sautéed seitan, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, wild mushrooms, cashew queso, cumin-cilantro aioli served on toasted ciabatta *Vegan

HB Organic Crispy Tofu Banh Mi Baguette with Chips

$16.00
HB Crispy Eggplant Tacos

HB Crispy Eggplant Tacos

$14.00

House-made avocado tortilla, Napa & purple cabbage slaw, house-made spicy pickled vegetables topped with chipotle drizzle *Vegetarian *Nut-Free

HB Falafel Pita

$14.00

HB Falafel Tacos

$14.00

House-made avocado tortilla, Napa & purple cabbage slaw, house-made spicy pickled vegetables topped with chipotle drizzle *Vegan

HB Heartbeet Burger

HB Heartbeet Burger

$15.00

Chickpea & beet patty, avocado relish, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, vegan chipotle aioli served on a wheat bun *Vegan

HB BRUNCH

HB Tofu Migas

HB Tofu Migas

$15.00

Scrambled tofu, blend of Cuban black beans, roasted corn, tomato, scallion, red onion, tortilla chips & avocado served with herb-roasted new potatoes & seasonal fruit *Vegan *Gluten-Friendly

HB Smashed Avocado Toast

$15.00

Guacamole Spread, a blend of Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, kalamata olive, red onion, spicy pumpkin seeds, cumin-cilantro aioli, ground black pepper

HB Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled tofu, blend of Cuban black beans, roasted corn, tomato, scallion, red onion, avocado, herb-roasted new potatoes, chipotle-chili sauce served with smoked house-made salsa *Vegan

HB Organic Peanut Butter & Raspberry French Toast

$14.00

House-made raspberry sauce, bananas, berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup

HB SIDES

HB SD Beet "Potato" Salad

$5.00

HB SD Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

HB SD Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

HB SD Israeli Couscous

$5.00

HB SD Pita

$1.00

Sd House Chips

$3.00

HB SD Crispy Eggplant

$4.00

HB SD Cucumber Dill Salad

$4.00

HB SD Tofu

$4.00

HEARTBEET SIGNATURES

Green No. 1 (Green)

$7.00

Kale, spinach, cucumber, mint

Golden Glow (Orange)

$7.50

Orange, carrot, anti-inflammatory turmeric, chia seeds

We've Got The Beet (Red)

We've Got The Beet (Red)

$7.00

Beets, carrots, ginger, lemon

Ginger Turmeric Tonic

Ginger Turmeric Tonic

$6.00

Anti-inflammatory turmeric, ginger & fresh-pressed carrot juice with lemon, sparkling water

Cucumber Rose

Cucumber Rose

$5.00

Fresh-pressed cucumber, apple cider vinegar, lemon, shredded cucumber, rosewater, sparkling water

Strawberry Chia Limeade

Strawberry Chia Limeade

$5.00

Fresh-pressed strawberry, housemade lime juice, shredded cucumber, chia seeds

Kale Mint Spritz

$6.00

Fresh-pressed kale, mint, celery, green apple, finished with lemon, ginger, sparkling water

HB KIDS

HB Kids Happy Bowl

$8.00

HB Kids Super Beet Burger

$8.00

HB Kids Crispy Tofu Nuggets

$8.00

HB Kids Cashew Queso Quesadillas

$8.00

HB Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.00

HB Kids Organic Peanut Butter & Raspberry French Toast

$8.00

N/A Bev

Bottled Water

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mint Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

House Lemonade

$3.50

House Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50

House Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.50

Café Latte

$5.00

Café Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON, TX 77079

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Hungry's Cafe image
Hungry's Cafe image

