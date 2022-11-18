Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hunky Dory

285 Reviews

$

40 Market Street

Warren, RI 02885

Container of Pimento Cheese

Container of Pimento Cheese

$10.00

A chilled container of hunky dory's pimento cheese dip. This is just for pimento cheese only. Option to add crackers, the ultimate pimento companion. 8oz, feeds 4-6, contains dairy

Duke's Mayo

Duke's Mayo

$5.00

The one and only mayo for us. Gluten and sugar free. 8oz.

Crystal Hot Sauce 12oz

Crystal Hot Sauce 12oz

$5.00

Take home a bottle of our very favorite hot sauce.

Crystal Hot Sauce Mini

Crystal Hot Sauce Mini

$3.00

3 ounces of our favorite hot sauce. Perfect for adding a little heat to your take out order.

Beer + Cider

Shilling Beer Co Alexandr

$7.00

Czech-style pilsner. Shilling Beer Co, Litton, NH. 16oz. Available for take out only, not available for delivery.

Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale

$5.00

Oxbow Saison Rose

$24.00

Saison Rose is a mixed-fermentation farmhouse ale fermented with Pinot Noir grapes and aged on estate-grown cherries, strawberries, and raspberries. 750ml bottle. no available for delivery, take out only

Finback IPA

$9.00

SingleCut Beersmiths Chocolate Milk Stout

$8.00

Proclamation Ale Black Hexes Imperial Stout

$8.00
Hudson North Standard Cider

Hudson North Standard Cider

$6.00

Hudson North's flagship cider made with fresh pressed NY apples. 12 ounce can. Available for take out only, cannot be purchased for delivery.

Graft Lost Tropic Hop Mimosa Cider

$8.00

Graft Far Away from Home Alpine Negroni Cider

$8.00

Bottles

Anchor & Hope Piquette 250ml Can

$10.00

A spritzy, natural wine made in a 250ml can, fun! available for take out only, cannot be purchased for delivery This Rhode Island-based husband and wife team is making some really incredible wine by partnering with family farms, AND they are doing it in really cool alternative packaging that we love! Cans = a fresher wine that is easier to transport (and drink when you can't find your wine opener).

Anchor & Hope Rosé 250ml Can

$10.00

250ml can of zippy, refreshing roseé available for take out only, cannot be purchased for delivery This Rhode Island-based husband and wife team is making some really incredible wine by partnering with family farms, AND they are doing it in really cool alternative packaging that we love! Cans = a fresher wine that is easier to transport (and drink when you can't find your wine opener).

Huber Hugo Sparkling Rose

$42.00
Gavoty "Grand Classique" Rose

Gavoty "Grand Classique" Rose

$46.00

Birichino Malvasia

$48.00

Hermann Wiemer Riesling Dry

$50.00

Poderi Cellario È Bianco 1 LTR

$58.00

Borgo Savaian Aransat

$46.00

orange! pinto grigio/sauv blanc blend with skin contact

Belle Pente Pinot Noir “Willamette"

$68.00

Poderi Cellario 'Duzat' Dolcetto

$46.00

La Clarine Farm Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

Montemelino Malpasso Sangiovese 1 LTR

$68.00

Cocktails To Go

Old Fashioned

$11.00

a clean old fashioned: bourbon, aromatic bitters, fancy cherry cocktails available for take away only, not available for delivery

RI Ginger Vodka Mule

$12.00

Tito's vodka bottled with Bootblack ginger, cardamom, + lime mule topped with ginger beer Cocktails are available for take out, not available for delivery.

Negroni

$13.00

gin, carpano, camapri cocktails are available for take away only, not available for delivery

Non-Alcoholic Casamara Club Alta

Non-Alcoholic Casamara Club Alta

$6.00

Available for delivery! A booze-free amaro club soda. Drink as is, or serve over ice with a squeeze of orange for an ultimate amaro refresher.

check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Locally sourced and Southern-inspired. Offering dine in, take out, & delivery.

40 Market Street, Warren, RI 02885

Directions

