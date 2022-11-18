American
Hunky Dory
285 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally sourced and Southern-inspired. Offering dine in, take out, & delivery.
Location
40 Market Street, Warren, RI 02885
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
No Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurant