Hunky Dory

Anchor & Hope Piquette 250ml Can

$10.00

A spritzy, natural wine made in a 250ml can, fun! available for take out only, cannot be purchased for delivery This Rhode Island-based husband and wife team is making some really incredible wine by partnering with family farms, AND they are doing it in really cool alternative packaging that we love! Cans = a fresher wine that is easier to transport (and drink when you can't find your wine opener).