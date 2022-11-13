Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
American

Hunny Beez (Bite of Newberg)

1,019 Reviews

$

910 E 1st St

Newberg, OR 97132

Popular Items

#5 Deluxe Rice Bowl
#2 Build your own Meat Plate
#D2 Ube Cookie (New)

Family Packs/Meats

Family Pack

Family Pack

$45.99

Dinner for the whole family, at base price feeds 3-4 people, add on to feed 18 people.

Smoked Pulled Pork (1 Pound)

Smoked Pulled Pork (1 Pound)

$16.00

Our Slow smoked pulled pork by the pound.

Smoked Chicken (1 Pound)

Smoked Chicken (1 Pound)

$16.00

Our Slow smoked chicken by the pound.

Smoked Brisket (1 Pound)

$22.50

Smoked Brisket (1 Pound)

$22.50

Soups

Chicken Tinola Soup

Chicken Tinola Soup

$6.00

A Savory Chicken and ginger soup with shanghai bok choy.

Chicken Sotanghon Soup

Chicken Sotanghon Soup

$6.00

Chicken Soup with bean thread (Gluten Free) noodles, a bit of pepper and green onion.

Pork Lugaw Soup

Pork Lugaw Soup

$6.00

A Savory Ginger broth with a hint of red chili, shredded pork, rice, and green onions.

Entrees

#1 Build your own Lumpia Plate

#1 Build your own Lumpia Plate

$14.00

Pick Your choice of Lumpia(s), and two sides.

#2 Build your own Meat Plate

#2 Build your own Meat Plate

$15.00

Pick your choice of Meat(s), Lumpia, and two sides.

#3 Beehive Fry

#3 Beehive Fry

$12.50

Fresh cut fries topped with Pulled pork, cheese, mango slaw, sweet chili mayo, sriracha ketchup, green onion and Hunny Beez Sauce.

#4 Hunny Beez Salad

#4 Hunny Beez Salad

$12.00

A bed of romaine lettuce, mango slaw, green onions, your choice of meat and salad dressing.

Deluxe Bowls

#5 Deluxe Rice Bowl

#5 Deluxe Rice Bowl

$10.00

Furikake Seasoned Jasmine rice with green onion, Sriracha Mayo, Hunny Beez Sauce, & your choice of Chicken or Pork. Upgrade to Brisket

#6 Deluxe Spam Bowl

#6 Deluxe Spam Bowl

$10.00

Furikake Seasoned Jasmine rice with green onion, Sriracha Mayo, Hunny Beez Sauce, grilled pineapple & grilled Spam.

#7 Deluxe Fry Bowl

#7 Deluxe Fry Bowl

$10.00

Furikake Seasoned French Fries with green onion, Sriracha Mayo, Garlic Aioli & your choice of chicken or pork. Upgrade to Brisket