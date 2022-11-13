Hunny Beez (Bite of Newberg)

- Home
1,019 Reviews
$
910 E 1st St
Newberg, OR 97132
Family Packs/Meats
Soups
Entrees
#1 Build your own Lumpia Plate
Pick Your choice of Lumpia(s), and two sides.
#2 Build your own Meat Plate
Pick your choice of Meat(s), Lumpia, and two sides.
#3 Beehive Fry
Fresh cut fries topped with Pulled pork, cheese, mango slaw, sweet chili mayo, sriracha ketchup, green onion and Hunny Beez Sauce.
#4 Hunny Beez Salad
A bed of romaine lettuce, mango slaw, green onions, your choice of meat and salad dressing.
Deluxe Bowls
#5 Deluxe Rice Bowl
Furikake Seasoned Jasmine rice with green onion, Sriracha Mayo, Hunny Beez Sauce, & your choice of Chicken or Pork. Upgrade to Brisket
#6 Deluxe Spam Bowl
Furikake Seasoned Jasmine rice with green onion, Sriracha Mayo, Hunny Beez Sauce, grilled pineapple & grilled Spam.
#7 Deluxe Fry Bowl
Furikake Seasoned French Fries with green onion, Sriracha Mayo, Garlic Aioli & your choice of chicken or pork. Upgrade to Brisket