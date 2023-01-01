Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hunny Beez - Portland

326 SW Broadway

In the Treasury Basement of US National Bank Building

Portland, OR 97205

Popular Items

BeezWingz

BeezWingz

$10.50+

Crispy deep fried wings tossed in sauce of your choice. Available in traditional or boneless. Served with Celery & Carrots and your choice of side.

Vegan Wingz

Vegan Wingz

$12.50+

Fried Beyond Chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and carrots & a side.

Adobo Wings

Adobo Wings

$11.00+

Chicken wings marinated in Papa Tony's Adobo recipe, then deep fried & glazed with more yummy Adobo sauce. Served with Seasoned Rice.

Food

Filipino Delicacies

Adobo Wings

Adobo Wings

$11.00+

Chicken wings marinated in Papa Tony's Adobo recipe, then deep fried & glazed with more yummy Adobo sauce. Served with Seasoned Rice.

Chicharon Bulaklak

Chicharon Bulaklak

$10.00

Deep Fried pork intestines (Fried up crispy like a chip) Served with seasoned rice, Sriracha Mayo, & Hunny Beez Sauce.

Lechon Kawali

Lechon Kawali

$14.00

Seasoned & fried pork belly cubes, served with seasoned rice, Sriracha Mayo, & our Hunny Beez Sauce.

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$5.00

Wingz

BeezWingz

BeezWingz

$10.50+

Crispy deep fried wings tossed in sauce of your choice. Available in traditional or boneless. Served with Celery & Carrots and your choice of side.

Bonesless BeezWingz

Bonesless BeezWingz

$9.50+

Boneless breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with fries* , celery, & carrots.

Vegan Wingz

Vegan Wingz

$12.50+

Fried Beyond Chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and carrots & a side.

Celery side

$2.00

Carrot side

$2.00

Sandwiches & Salads

Hunny Beez Sandwich

Hunny Beez Sandwich

$12.00

Our Flagship sandwich. Your choice of meat, Garlic Aioli, Mango Slaw, on a sesame seed bun.

No Request Sandwich

No Request Sandwich

$12.00

Sweet Chili Mayo, lettuce, Pickles, & Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, & your choice of meat, on a sesame seed bun.

BeezWingz Sandwich

BeezWingz Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served on a sesame seed bun with garlic aioli and sweet pickles.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Cod, deep fried to a golden brown, served on a sesame seed bun with Sweet Chili Mayo, lettuce, and pickles.

Hunny Beez Salad

Hunny Beez Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Mango Slaw, Green onions, and your choice of meat.

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap (1)

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Wrap (2) Meal

$12.00Out of stock
Hunny Beez Crispy Chx Wrap (1)

Hunny Beez Crispy Chx Wrap (1)

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken, mango slaw (Pickled red onions, Mangoes, & Carrots) Garlic aioli, & sweet chili Mayo sauce, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Hunny Beez Crispy Chx Wrap (2) Meal

Hunny Beez Crispy Chx Wrap (2) Meal

$12.00Out of stock

Two Crispy Chicken, mango slaw (Pickled red onions, Mangoes, & Carrots) Garlic aioli, & sweet chili Mayo sauce, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of fries.

BBQ Crispy Chx Wrap (1)

BBQ Crispy Chx Wrap (1)

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles, barbecue sauce, & garlic aioli, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

BBQ Crispy Chx Wrap (2) Meal

BBQ Crispy Chx Wrap (2) Meal

$12.00Out of stock

Two Crispy Chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles, barbecue sauce, & garlic aioli, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Served with fries.

Bowls & Specials

Deluxe Rice Bowl

Deluxe Rice Bowl

$12.00

Furikake Seasoned jasmine rice, green onions, sriracha mayo, & a side of Hunny Beez Sauce.

Deluxe Fry Bowl

Deluxe Fry Bowl

$12.00
Deluxe Voodoo Mac Bowl

Deluxe Voodoo Mac Bowl

$12.00

Our smoked Mac & Cheeze topped with one of our yummy proteins, shredded cheese blend, Parmesan cheese, our blend of Cajun spices, and green onions.

Fish & Chips (3)

Fish & Chips (3)

$10.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Cod deep fried to a golden brown with fries & Sweet Chili Mayo dipping sauce.

Appetizers

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$32.00

Veggie Lumpia (2) Shanghai Lumpia (2), Shrimp Balls (2), Potstickers (3), Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks (3), Onions Rings (3) Corn wheels (4), & Tots, with ranch & Hunny Beez Sauce.

Veggie Lumpia (Vegan Option)

Veggie Lumpia (Vegan Option)

$8.00

A Filipino Eggroll stuffed with cabbage and carrots.

Shanghai Pork Lumpia

Shanghai Pork Lumpia

$8.00

A Filipino eggroll stuffed with ground pork, carrot, green onion, and garlic.

Fried Shrimp Balls (4 each)

Fried Shrimp Balls (4 each)

$8.00

Deep fried shrimp meat balls served with a side of our Hunny Beez sauce.

Fried Pot Stickers (8 Each)

Fried Pot Stickers (8 Each)

$10.00

Chicken & Vegetable stuffed dumplings deep fried and served with a side of Hunny Beez sauce.

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks (6 each)

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks (6 each)

$10.00Out of stock

Mozzarella stickers breaded with spicy jalapeno breading.

Fried Corn Wheels (Vegan Option)

Fried Corn Wheels (Vegan Option)

$10.00

Deep Fried and Seasoned Corn on the cob wheels.

Cajun Tots (Vegan Option)

Cajun Tots (Vegan Option)

$10.00Out of stock
Onion Rings (Vegan Option)

Onion Rings (Vegan Option)

$10.00
Fries

Fries

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$6.50
Banana Lumpia (2 each) Turon

Banana Lumpia (2 each) Turon

$6.50

Banana & Jackfruit rolled into a Lumpia wrapper, fried & dusted with powdered sugar, cinnamon & a drizzle of Salted Caramel sauce.

Ube Flan

Ube Flan

$8.00

A traditional flan with the twist of Ube flavoring. This sweetened egg custard is a deep purple.

Ube Cheesecake

Ube Cheesecake

$8.00

A traditional Cheesecake with Ube swirled in for that little extra flavor.

Ube Cookie

Ube Cookie

$4.00

A sugar cookie flavored with Ube (a purple sweet potato from the Philippines).

Muffin - Lemon Marionberry

$3.00

Muffin - Almond Poppy Seed

$3.00

Extra Add Ons

Dipping Sauce

Extra Silverware

No Utensils/Napkins

Extra Utensils

$0.20

Kids Meals

Junior Chicken Tender meal

Junior Chicken Tender meal

$7.00

a four piece chicken tender with fries and ketchup.

Junior Fried Mac & Cheese Bites Meal

Junior Fried Mac & Cheese Bites Meal

$7.00
Junior Corn Dog Meal

Junior Corn Dog Meal

$7.00

Junior Mac & Chz Bowl

$7.00

A Bowl of our Smoked Mac & Chz with a side of fries.

Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Ube Milk Tea (20 ounces)

Ube Milk Tea (20 ounces)

$6.00Out of stock

Milk tea flavored with Ube (a purple sweet potato from the Philippines. It has a flavor with a hint of vanilla and cinnamon.)

Thai Ice Tea (20 ounces)

Thai Ice Tea (20 ounces)

$6.00Out of stock

Thai tea, has a sweet vanilla flavor with a splash of half and half.

Bottled/Canned Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coca Cola (12oz can)

$2.00

Diet Coke (12oz can)

$2.00

Sprite (12oz can)

$2.00

Dr. Pepper (12oz can)

$2.00

Root Beer (12oz can)

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Filipino twist on some great night out on the town food. Order online and enjoy!

Website

Location

326 SW Broadway, In the Treasury Basement of US National Bank Building, Portland, OR 97205

Directions

