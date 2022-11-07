Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA 4622 E nasa pkwy
764 Reviews
$$
4622 E nasa pkwy
Seabrook, TX 77586
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Same Time
Spring Roll
Mixed vegetables, mint, basil, and tofu wrapped in rice paper, served with peanuts sauce.
Egg Roll
Mixed vegetables wrapped in a spring roll pasty and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Shrimp Suit
Shrimp wrapped in a spring roll pasty and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Satay
Chicken marinated with herbs, spices, and coconut milk. Grilled on skewers and served with cucumber chutney and peanut sauce.
Thai Street BBQ Pork
Pork strips marinated and grilled on skewers. Served with EASTERN Thai style sauce.
Hunsa Wings
Marinated chicken wings deep fried then sautéed.
Soft Shell Crab Salad
Crispy soft shell served with chef’s sauce.
Dumpling
Steam wonton filled with mixed pork, shrimp. Serve with spicy black soy sauce
Wonton Cream Cheese
Crispy wontons filled with Avocado & Cream Cheese
Som Tom Roll
Rice paper wraps with papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean. Serve with Som Tum sauce
Pork Jerky With Sticky Rice
Deep fried marinated fried pork with Thai herb Served with sticky rice
Curry Puff
Thai pastry stuffed with chicken, potato and curry powder served with cucumber chutney.
Island Mussels
Steam Mussel with Lemongrass, Thai basil, served with spicy seafood sauce
Crispy Pork
Add Utensils
No Utensils
Salad
Green Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, garlic, tomatoes, and chili tossed - Thai style in a spicy lime dressing and topped with a ground peanut.
Yum Woon Sen Talay
Mixed seafood, mint, red onion, green onion, cilantro, tomato, sweet chili paste. With spicy lime sauce.
Larb Salad
*Choice of meat Chicken, Pork or Beef* Minced meat, mint, red onion, green onion, rice powder, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Classic Thai Salad
Lettuce, fried tofu, cucumber, tomato, steamed chicken served with peanut dressing.
Signature Lime Dressing
*Choice of meat Beef or Mixed Seafood* Red onion, tomatoes, mint, and cilantro. Served on the iceberg lettuce.
Cucumber Salad
Soup
SM Tom Yum
Authentic Thai spice, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomatoes and cilantro.
LG Tom Yum
Authentic Thai spice, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomatoes and cilantro.
SM Tom kha
Coconut milk, Thai spice, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato and cilantro.
LG Tom kha
Coconut milk, Thai spice, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato and cilantro.
SM Tofu Soup
Soft tofu and mixed vegetables in a savory vegetable broth.
LG Tofu Soup
Soft tofu and mixed vegetables in a savory vegetable broth. (Add glass noodle).
Wonton Soup
Wontons stuffed with pork, baby Bok choy, carrot, Onion, BBQ pork.
Po Tak Seafood
Mixed seafood, basil, tomato, ginger, Thai herb in spicy clear lime broth.
Egg Drop Soup
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Egg, garlic, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli, and white pepper.
Spicy(Basil) Fried Rice
Egg, mushroom, onion, red and green bell pepper.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, egg, onion, tomato, raisin and curry powder.
Crab Fried Rice
Lump crab meat, egg, onion, fresh garlic, tomato, and white pepper.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Onion, tomato, Chinese broccoli. With house sauce.
Curry
Green Curry
Bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil.
Red Curry
Bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil.
Yellow Curry
Potato, onions, and carrot.
Panang Curry
Panang curry base with Bell peppers and green bean.
Roast Duck Curry
Roasted duck in red curry sauce with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and basil.
Massaman Curry
Noodle Soup
Boat Noodle Soup
Rice noodle in beef broth with slice beef, beef meat ball, beef tendon, chinese broccoli, crispy garlic and cilantro.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Hot and sour soup base with rice noodle, bean sprout, slice BBQ pork, minced pork. Garnished with fried garlic, ground peanut, fried wonton.
Kao Soi
Yellow Curry base soup with egg noodle, chicken, red onion, bean sprout, pickle cabbage, and cilantro.
Baa Mee Moo Dang
Egg noodles with wonton and BBQ pork, Garnished with green onion, cilantro, and crispy wonton.
Suki Yaki
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with clear chicken broth, chicken meat. Top with Fried garlic, crispy wonton and cilantro.
Noodle
Pad Thai
Rice Noodle, egg, bean sprout, and green onion with sweet tamarind sauce. Topped with crushed peanut.
Drunken Noodle
Flat rice noodle, egg, red & green bell peppers, mushroom, garlic, and basil.
Pad Se-Eew
Flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, and sweet garlic with sweet soy sauce.
Chow Main
Carrot, cabbage, celery, bean sprout.
Koa Kai
Bean sprout, green onion, with house sauce served with green leaf.
Lad Nah
Crispy egg noodle, Chinese broccoli, and carrot with Thai brown gravy (substitute flat noodles)
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodle, egg, fresh garlic, broccoli, cabbage, celery, onion, baby corn, and carrot.
Stir Fry
Ka prow
Minced meat, onion, green & red bell, bamboo shoots. garlic, and basil.
Pad Paak
Broccoli, cabbage, carrot, celery, green bean, baby corn, onion, tomato, mushroom, garlic and brown sauce.
Garlic & Black Pepper
Onion, garlic, black pepper, Serve on fresh lettuce.
Sweet & Sour
Pineapple, cucumber, tomato, and onion with sweet & sour sauce.
Cashew Nut
Roasted Thai chili, carrot, onion, red and green bell pepper, and cashew nut.
Prik King
Green bean, green and red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and roasted Thai chili sauce.
Eggplant
Sliced eggplant, green and red bell pepper, basil, garlic and chili paste.
Broccoli Oyster Sauce
broccoli, carrot with Oyster and garlic sauce.
Ginger
Fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, and celery with brown sauce.
House Special
Thai Pork Spare Ribs
Deep-fried tender pork ribs then stir-fried in Thai style. Garlic, black pepper glaze, cilantro, onion.
Pad Cha
Exotic Thai herbs, green peppercorn, basil, bamboo shoot, bell pepper. Stir fried with a Seafood.
Thai Omelet
Crab meat and egg.
Seafood Thai Pancake
Shrimp, mussels, and calamari.
Fried Fish
Kana Moo Kob
Spicy Catfish
Crispy Pork Basil
Spicy Black Mussle
Hor Mok Talay
Padthai Soft Shell Crab
BBQ Pork With Brown Gravy Sauce
Sides
Plain Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Steam Vegetable
Sweet & Sour Sauce (4oz)
Peanut Sauce (4oz)
Crispy Wonton
Fried Egg
Steam Chicken
Steam Noodle
Steam Glass Noodles
Steam Egg Noodles
House Salad
Cucumber Chutney
Chili Sauce
Crispy Pork
Fish Sauce
Soy Sauce
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4622 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586