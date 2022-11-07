Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA 4622 E nasa pkwy

764 Reviews

$$

4622 E nasa pkwy

Seabrook, TX 77586

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Red Curry
Egg Roll

Appetizers

Same Time

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$7.95

Mixed vegetables, mint, basil, and tofu wrapped in rice paper, served with peanuts sauce.

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$7.95

Mixed vegetables wrapped in a spring roll pasty and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Shrimp Suit

$9.95

Shrimp wrapped in a spring roll pasty and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Satay

Satay

$10.95

Chicken marinated with herbs, spices, and coconut milk. Grilled on skewers and served with cucumber chutney and peanut sauce.

Thai Street BBQ Pork

Thai Street BBQ Pork

$9.95

Pork strips marinated and grilled on skewers. Served with EASTERN Thai style sauce.

Hunsa Wings

$10.95

Marinated chicken wings deep fried then sautéed.

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$8.95+

Crispy soft shell served with chef’s sauce.

Dumpling

Dumpling

$9.95

Steam wonton filled with mixed pork, shrimp. Serve with spicy black soy sauce

Wonton Cream Cheese

$7.95Out of stock

Crispy wontons filled with Avocado & Cream Cheese

Som Tom Roll

$8.95

Rice paper wraps with papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean. Serve with Som Tum sauce

Pork Jerky With Sticky Rice

Pork Jerky With Sticky Rice

$9.95

Deep fried marinated fried pork with Thai herb Served with sticky rice

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$9.95

Thai pastry stuffed with chicken, potato and curry powder served with cucumber chutney.

Island Mussels

$15.95

Steam Mussel with Lemongrass, Thai basil, served with spicy seafood sauce

Crispy Pork

$12.95

Add Utensils

No Utensils

Salad

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$10.95

Shredded green papaya, garlic, tomatoes, and chili tossed - Thai style in a spicy lime dressing and topped with a ground peanut.

Yum Woon Sen Talay

$16.95

Mixed seafood, mint, red onion, green onion, cilantro, tomato, sweet chili paste. With spicy lime sauce.

Larb Salad

Larb Salad

$10.95

*Choice of meat Chicken, Pork or Beef* Minced meat, mint, red onion, green onion, rice powder, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

Classic Thai Salad

Classic Thai Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, fried tofu, cucumber, tomato, steamed chicken served with peanut dressing.

Signature Lime Dressing

Signature Lime Dressing

*Choice of meat Beef or Mixed Seafood* Red onion, tomatoes, mint, and cilantro. Served on the iceberg lettuce.

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Soup

SM Tom Yum

Authentic Thai spice, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomatoes and cilantro.

LG Tom Yum

LG Tom Yum

Authentic Thai spice, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomatoes and cilantro.

SM Tom kha

SM Tom kha

Coconut milk, Thai spice, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato and cilantro.

LG Tom kha

LG Tom kha

Coconut milk, Thai spice, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato and cilantro.

SM Tofu Soup

$6.95

Soft tofu and mixed vegetables in a savory vegetable broth.

LG Tofu Soup

$12.95

Soft tofu and mixed vegetables in a savory vegetable broth. (Add glass noodle).

Wonton Soup

$12.95

Wontons stuffed with pork, baby Bok choy, carrot, Onion, BBQ pork.

Po Tak Seafood

$16.95

Mixed seafood, basil, tomato, ginger, Thai herb in spicy clear lime broth.

Egg Drop Soup

$13.95

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Egg, garlic, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli, and white pepper.

Spicy(Basil) Fried Rice

Egg, mushroom, onion, red and green bell pepper.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.95

Pineapple, egg, onion, tomato, raisin and curry powder.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$20.95

Lump crab meat, egg, onion, fresh garlic, tomato, and white pepper.

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$16.95

Onion, tomato, Chinese broccoli. With house sauce.

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

Bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil.

Red Curry

Bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil.

Yellow Curry

Potato, onions, and carrot.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

Panang curry base with Bell peppers and green bean.

Roast Duck Curry

$19.95

Roasted duck in red curry sauce with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and basil.

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Soup

$14.95

Rice noodle in beef broth with slice beef, beef meat ball, beef tendon, chinese broccoli, crispy garlic and cilantro.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.95

Hot and sour soup base with rice noodle, bean sprout, slice BBQ pork, minced pork. Garnished with fried garlic, ground peanut, fried wonton.

Kao Soi

$14.95

Yellow Curry base soup with egg noodle, chicken, red onion, bean sprout, pickle cabbage, and cilantro.

Baa Mee Moo Dang

Baa Mee Moo Dang

$14.95

Egg noodles with wonton and BBQ pork, Garnished with green onion, cilantro, and crispy wonton.

Suki Yaki

Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.95

Rice noodle with clear chicken broth, chicken meat. Top with Fried garlic, crispy wonton and cilantro.

Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Rice Noodle, egg, bean sprout, and green onion with sweet tamarind sauce. Topped with crushed peanut.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

Flat rice noodle, egg, red &amp; green bell peppers, mushroom, garlic, and basil.

Pad Se-Eew

Pad Se-Eew

Flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, and sweet garlic with sweet soy sauce.

Chow Main

Carrot, cabbage, celery, bean sprout.

Koa Kai

Koa Kai

Bean sprout, green onion, with house sauce served with green leaf.

Lad Nah

Lad Nah

Crispy egg noodle, Chinese broccoli, and carrot with Thai brown gravy (substitute flat noodles)

Pad Woon Sen

Glass noodle, egg, fresh garlic, broccoli, cabbage, celery, onion, baby corn, and carrot.

Stir Fry

Ka prow

Minced meat, onion, green & red bell, bamboo shoots. garlic, and basil.

Pad Paak

Broccoli, cabbage, carrot, celery, green bean, baby corn, onion, tomato, mushroom, garlic and brown sauce.

Garlic & Black Pepper

Garlic & Black Pepper

Onion, garlic, black pepper, Serve on fresh lettuce.

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

Pineapple, cucumber, tomato, and onion with sweet & sour sauce.

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

Roasted Thai chili, carrot, onion, red and green bell pepper, and cashew nut.

Prik King

Prik King

Green bean, green and red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and roasted Thai chili sauce.

Eggplant

Eggplant

Sliced eggplant, green and red bell pepper, basil, garlic and chili paste.

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

broccoli, carrot with Oyster and garlic sauce.

Ginger

Fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, and celery with brown sauce.

House Special

Thai Pork Spare Ribs

Thai Pork Spare Ribs

$16.95

Deep-fried tender pork ribs then stir-fried in Thai style. Garlic, black pepper glaze, cilantro, onion.

Pad Cha

Pad Cha

$19.95

Exotic Thai herbs, green peppercorn, basil, bamboo shoot, bell pepper. Stir fried with a Seafood.

Thai Omelet

$19.95

Crab meat and egg.

Seafood Thai Pancake

$16.95

Shrimp, mussels, and calamari.

Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$20.95
Kana Moo Kob

Kana Moo Kob

$19.95
Spicy Catfish

Spicy Catfish

$17.95

Crispy Pork Basil

$19.95

Spicy Black Mussle

$20.95

Hor Mok Talay

$20.95Out of stock

Padthai Soft Shell Crab

$25.95

BBQ Pork With Brown Gravy Sauce

$15.95

Sides

Plain Fried Rice

$4.95

Jasmine Rice

$3.95

Brown Rice

$3.95

Sticky Rice

$3.95

Steam Vegetable

$3.95

Sweet & Sour Sauce (4oz)

$0.95

Peanut Sauce (4oz)

$1.95

Crispy Wonton

$5.95

Fried Egg

$2.95

Steam Chicken

$3.95

Steam Noodle

$3.95

Steam Glass Noodles

$3.95

Steam Egg Noodles

$3.95

House Salad

$4.95

Cucumber Chutney

$4.50

Chili Sauce

Crispy Pork

$10.95

Fish Sauce

Soy Sauce

Desserts

Mango w/ Sticky Rice

$10.95

Sticky Rice with Ice Cream

$10.95

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.95

Fried Banana

$6.95
Roti

Roti

$5.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Mango Ice Cream

$3.95Out of stock

Coconut Ice Cream

$3.95

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.25

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.25

Only Tapioca

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Fruit Tea

$4.25

Hot Tea

$2.50
Fresh Young Coconut

Fresh Young Coconut

$5.95

Soft Drink (can)

$1.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Perrier

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Iced Ginger Tea

$3.95

Thai Green Tea

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4622 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586

Directions

Gallery
Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA image
Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Merlion
orange starNo Reviews
1205 Main St Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
Nara Thai - Express
orange starNo Reviews
2111 Fannin St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Nara Washington - Washington
orange starNo Reviews
4601 Washington Ave STE 100 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
orange star4.5 • 2,412
602 E 20th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160 Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Seabrook
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston