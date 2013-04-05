- Home
- Hunter House - 13811 South Old Statesville Road
Hunter House 13811 South Old Statesville Road
13811 South Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
Drinks
Featured Cocktails
Beauty Out Of Sorrow
Espolon Blanco Tequila, Harlequin Liqueur, Dill, Cucumber infused Cocchi Americano, Elderflower, Lime | Spring herbal riff of a classic margarita. The dill and cucumber combine to lighten and add just the right complexity
Blood Orange Margarita
Classic Old Fashion
Jim Beam Black, Zucca Rabarbaro, Turbinado, Bacon washed Rockwell dry | Our signature Old Fashioned with bright rhubarb and orange complimenting this well rounded 6 year bourbon
De La Louisiane
Espresso Martini
Georgia Derby
Jim Beam Black Bourbon, Peach/Lemon, Local Honey, Fresh Grapefruit, | Bourbon, refreshing, and perfect for those cool nights by the fire pit at Hunter House
Lavendar Fields
Mimosa
Perks Of Manhattan
Sazerac
Rittenhouse Rye, Courvoisier VSOP Cognac, Ansentee 110, Peychauds bitters, aromatic bitters, turbinado sugar | Antoine Peychaud invented the Sazerac in his shop at 437 Royal Street, New Orleans to satisfy waiting customers at his pharmacy and it immediately became a hit. Classic, bracing, but smooth whiskey cocktail
Son Of Soil
Rittenhouse Rye, Pecan Tincture, Ginger, Bonal Quina, aromatic bitters, Lemon, Egg White | H Bar’s signature whiskey sour with a hint of ginger spice and pecan nuttiness rounding out a perfect balance
We'll Always Have Paris
Tito’s vodka, Blackberry, Raspberry/Pomegranate Cordial, Lavender, Peach Cordial, Cocchi Rosa, Lemon | Whimsical warm weather martini that’s both refreshing and layered with spring fruit flavors
Mocktail
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aviation
Bee's Knees
Boulevardier
Brooklyn
Corpse Reviver No. 2
Cosmo
Daiquri
French 75
Jive Turkey
Last Word
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Naked And Famous
Negroni
Paloma
Paper Plane
Ramos Gin Fizz
Sidecar
Vesper
Vieux Carre
Whiskey Sour
Long Island
Amaro/Liqueur 2oz
Aperol
Applejohn
Apricot Brandy
Averna Amaro di Sicilia
Bailey's Vanilla
Benedictine DOM
Braulio Amaro
Campari
Capitan Applejack
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
China China Bigallet Liquor
Chinola Passion Fruit
Combier Liqueur De Banane
Creme De Violette
Cynar
DiSaronno Amaretto
Drambuie
Eda Rhyne Appalachian Fernet
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Galliano L'Autentico
Godiva Chocolate
Godiva Dark Chocolate
Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
Grande Absente Absinthe Originale
Grind Espresso Shot
Harlequin Orange
Henri Bardouin Pastis
Kahlua
Limoncello Caravella
Lucid Absithe
Luxardo Maraschino
Metaxa Ouzo
Montenegro Amaro
Oak City Amaretto
Pamplemousse
Pasubio
Pernod D'Absinthe
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
Pimm's Cup No. 1
Ramazzotti Amaro
RumChata
Salers Gentiane Apertif
Southern Star Double Shot
St. Germain Elderflower
Zucca Rabarbaro
Beer
Baltic Porter OMB
Brownie Imperial Stout Wicked Weed
Captain Jack OMB
Copper OMB
Double IPA Sycamore
Guinness 12oz
Guinness 16oz
Heineken
Longboard Island Lager
Michelob Ultra
Mountain Candy Sycamore
Space Dust Elysian
Special Brownie Sycamore
Stella Artois Pilsner
White Zombie Catawba
Bourbon 2oz
1792 Small Batch 2oz
Ancient 2oz
Angel's Envy Port Finish 2oz
Baker's 7yr KY Straight 2oz
Bardstown Fusion Series 2oz
Basil Hayden 8yr 2oz
Bib & Tucker Bourbon 2oz
Buffalo Trace 2oz
Bulleit Bourbon 2oz
Calumet 8 Year Special Pick 2oz
Chicken Cock 2oz
Contradiction Smooth Amber 2oz
Cooper's Craft 100 2oz
Crown XO 2oz
Elijah Craig 2oz
Evan Williams Black 2oz
Ezra Brooks 99 2oz
Four Roses Small Batch 2oz
George Dickel 8y Bourbon 2oz
George Dickel Leopold Collab 2oz
George Remus Straight Bourbon 2oz
Heaven’s Door Revival 2oz
Heaven’s Door Single Barrel 2oz
Hooker's House 2oz
Jameson 2oz
Jefferson's Ocean 2oz
Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill 2oz
Jefferson's Small Batch 2oz
Kentucky Owl Confiscated 2oz
Knob Creek 12 Year 2oz
Knob Creek 9yr 2oz
Larceny Barrel Proof 2oz
Legent Sherry Cask 2oz
Maker's 46 2oz
Maker's Mark 2oz
Maker's Mark Cask Strength 2oz
Maker's Mark Private Select 2oz
Old Elk Wheated 2oz
Old Forester 1870 2oz
Old Forester 1897 2oz
Old Forester 1910 2oz
Old Forester 1920 2oz
Old Forester Statesman 2oz
Old Grand Dad 100 Proof 2oz
Old Scout Smooth Ambler 2oz
Peg Leg Porker Tennessee Whiskey 2oz
Penelope Barrel Strength 2oz
Penelope Bourbon 2oz
Pinhook High Proof 2oz
Smoke Wagon Uncut The Younger 2oz
Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength 2oz
Stranahan's Colorado 2oz
TX Straight Bourbon 2oz
Whistlepig Smokestock 2oz
Widow Jane 10yr 2oz
Wild Turkey Longbranch 2oz
Wild Turkey Rare Breed 2oz
Woodford Reserve 2oz
Woodford Reserve Double Oak 2oz
Woodinville Moscatel 2oz
Cellar Reserves
Barton Guestier Chateauneuf
Caymus-Suisun Gran Durif, Petite Syrah
Domaine Fournier Sancerre Grande Cuvée
Gérard Bertrand Crémant De Limoux Brut Rosé
Hall Cabernet Sauvignon
Honig Bartolucci Cabernet Sauvignon
J. Cuvee 20
J. Vineyards Chardonnay
King Estate Willamette Valley Pinot Gris
Mason Pelissa Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
Merry Edwards Pinot Noir
Orin Swift Machete
Palmer & Co Champagne Brut Réserve
Patricia Green Lia Pinot Noir
Pouilly-Fuisse
Sanford Pinot Noir
Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose
St Emilion Gran Cru
Corking Fee
Cognac 2oz
Gin 2oz
Aviation American
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Bowling & Birch
Cardinal Barrel Rested
Conniption American Dry
Conniption Navy Strength
Drumshanbo Gunpowder
Empress 1908
Farmer's Botanical Small Batch Organic
Fords
Hendrick's
McQueen Violet Fog
Monkey 47
Ransom Old Tom Gin
Sipsmith
Sutler's
Tanqueray
Tanqueray No. 10 Gin
The Botanist
Uncle Val's Botanical
Port Wine
1730 Amontillado Vors
1730 Oloroso Vors
1730 Palo Cortado Vors
1730 Pidro Ximénez
Bonal Gentiane-Quina
Byrrh Grand Quinquina
Cocchi "Dopo Teatro" Vermouth
Cockburns Vintage 2017 Tawny
Dow's 10yr Tawny
Dow's 20yr Tawny
Dow's Ruby Porto
Graham's 30yr Tawny
Warre's 1994 Vintage Port
Warre's 2017 Port
Red Wine
Rum 2oz
Appleton Estate Rare Blend
Bananas Foster Murto Made Rum
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
Flor De Cana Gold
Kirk and Sweeney Reserva
Kraken Dark Spiced
Muddy River Silver
Myer's Original Dark
Plantation Dark
Plantation Grand Reserve 5YR
Plantation Pineapple
Pusser's British Navy
Rhum Barbancourt
Ron Zacapa 23yr
Sailor Jerry's
Smith & Cross Traditional Jamaica
Rye 2oz
Angel's Envy Rye
Barrell Seagrass Rye
Boxergrail Rye Rabbit Hole
Knob Creek Rye
Noble Oak Double Oak Rye
Old Elk Rye
Old Forester Rye
Old Overholt Bonded
Old Overholt Rye
Pendleton 1910 Rye
Rittenhouse Bonded
Russell's Reserve Rye
Ry3 Rye
Whistlepig 10yr Rye
Whistlepig Farmstock Bespoke Rye
Whistlepig PiggyBack 6yr
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye
Woodford Reserve Rye
Scotch 2oz
Aberlour 12yr
Ardbeg 10yr
Auchentoshan American Oak
Balvenie Doublewood 12yr
Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10yr
Glen Moray Port Finish
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenlivet 15yr
Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban
Haig & Haig Dimple 'Pinch'
Johnnie Walker Black Label
McClellands Islay S.M.
Monkey Shoulder
Nikka Coffey Grain
Sparkling
Tequila 2oz
Vodka 2oz
Whiskey 2oz
White Wine
Aix-En-Provence Rosé
Borghese Pinot Grigio
Cambria Chardonnay
Honig Sauvignon Blanc
Louis Latour Mâcon Villages Chardonnay
Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc
Crossings Sauvignon Blanc
Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay
Sancerre
Sortesele Pinot Grigio
Valckenberg Madonna Kabinett Riesling
Loveblock Bottle
Corking Fee
Event White
Event Bourbon 1oz
Barrell Seagrass 1oz
Bib Tucker 1oz
Blanton's 1oz
Calumet Farm 12yr Single Rack Black 1oz
Calumet Farm 8yr Special Pick 1oz
Chicken Cock 1oz
Coopers Craft 100 1oz
George Dickel Bourbon 8Y 1oz
George Dickel Leopold Collab 1oz
George Remus Straight Bourbon 1oz
Heavens Door Revival 1oz
Heavens Door Single Barrel BTB 1oz
Old Elk Rye 1oz
Old Elk Wheated 1oz
Old Grand Dad Bonded 100 Proof 1oz
Peg Leg Porker 1oz
Southern Star Paragon Cask 1oz
Whistlepig Farmstock Bespoke Rye 1oz
Whistlepig Smokestock 1oz
Wild Turkey Longbranch 1oz
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye 1oz
Mother's Day Cocktails
Food
Small Bites
Appetizers
Baked Brie
Blackberries & raspberries soaked in aromatized wine over Green Hill Brie from Sweetgrass Dairy in Thomasville, GA served with crostinis, and dusted with lemon zest and basil from our garden
Bone Marrow
Charcuterie
Fresh locally sourced meat and cheeses, roasted almonds, fresh fruit, veggies and crispy, gluten free crackers with seasonal jam.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo, fresh East Coast shrimp, chilled and served with a spicy tequila lime sauce
Smoked Duck Breast
Smoked Salmon
Our salmon bas a distinctive smoky flavor and a fine texture served with pickled red onions, arugula, capers, and buttered crostinis with a dill cucumber tartar sauce
Smoked St. Louis Short Ribs
St. Louis Short Ribs (3) slow-smoked with housemade rub served on an "East-meets-South" slaw
Smoked Trout
Salads
Entrées
Chicken & Succotash
Bell Evans free-range Chicken, marinated in garlic rosemary over a farm-to-table succotash including zucchini, squash, corn, snap peas, heirloom grape tomatoes topped with Gorgonzola cheese (gluten-free
Chilean Sea Bass
Flaky and light, sautéed and seared then served over tri-colored quinoa, sliced sugar snap peas, and drizzled with a peach, family-farm honey bourbon glaze and topped with heirloom tomato salsa
Filet 8oz
Pork Chop
Prime Rib
Rack Of Lamb
Scallops, Sausage & Grits U10
Fresh half-dollar sized scallops from New Bedford, MA sautéed and served over creamy white Grist Mills grits with julienne smoked sausage in a Cajun cream sauce
Chef's Feature
Desserts
Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hunter House & Gardens | Circa 1913 is a restored colonial revival farmhouse estate located in downtown Huntersville, NC. The 2.25 acre campus is perfect for weddings, events and gatherings for up to 350 people. Circa 1913 is a cocktail lounge with a post-prohibition vibe, serving southern cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. It is a private club, open for membership to all, located in historic Hunter House & Gardens.
13811 South Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078