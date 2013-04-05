Drinks

Featured Cocktails

Beauty Out Of Sorrow

$16.00

Espolon Blanco Tequila, Harlequin Liqueur, Dill, Cucumber infused Cocchi Americano, Elderflower, Lime | Spring herbal riff of a classic margarita. The dill and cucumber combine to lighten and add just the right complexity

Blood Orange Margarita

$15.00

Classic Old Fashion

$14.00

Jim Beam Black, Zucca Rabarbaro, Turbinado, Bacon washed Rockwell dry | Our signature Old Fashioned with bright rhubarb and orange complimenting this well rounded 6 year bourbon

De La Louisiane

$16.00Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Georgia Derby

$14.00

Jim Beam Black Bourbon, Peach/Lemon, Local Honey, Fresh Grapefruit, | Bourbon, refreshing, and perfect for those cool nights by the fire pit at Hunter House

Lavendar Fields

$16.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Perks Of Manhattan

$16.00

Sazerac

$14.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse Rye, Courvoisier VSOP Cognac, Ansentee 110, Peychauds bitters, aromatic bitters, turbinado sugar | Antoine Peychaud invented the Sazerac in his shop at 437 Royal Street, New Orleans to satisfy waiting customers at his pharmacy and it immediately became a hit. Classic, bracing, but smooth whiskey cocktail

Son Of Soil

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Pecan Tincture, Ginger, Bonal Quina, aromatic bitters, Lemon, Egg White | H Bar’s signature whiskey sour with a hint of ginger spice and pecan nuttiness rounding out a perfect balance

We'll Always Have Paris

$16.00

Tito’s vodka, Blackberry, Raspberry/Pomegranate Cordial, Lavender, Peach Cordial, Cocchi Rosa, Lemon | Whimsical warm weather martini that’s both refreshing and layered with spring fruit flavors

Mocktail

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$16.00

Aviation

$15.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Brooklyn

$16.00

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$15.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Daiquri

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Jive Turkey

$16.00

Last Word

$20.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Naked And Famous

$20.00

Negroni

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$17.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Vesper

$19.00

Vieux Carre

$18.00

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

Long Island

$17.00

Amaro/Liqueur 2oz

Aperol

$13.00

Applejohn

$13.00

Apricot Brandy

$11.00

Averna Amaro di Sicilia

$19.00

Bailey's Vanilla

$14.00

Benedictine DOM

$15.00

Braulio Amaro

$19.00

Campari

$15.00

Capitan Applejack

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$23.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$23.00

China China Bigallet Liquor

$18.00

Chinola Passion Fruit

$15.00Out of stock

Combier Liqueur De Banane

$14.00Out of stock

Creme De Violette

$15.00

Cynar

$16.00

DiSaronno Amaretto

$15.00Out of stock

Drambuie

$17.50

Eda Rhyne Appalachian Fernet

$16.00

Fernet Branca

$16.00

Frangelico

$16.00

Galliano L'Autentico

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate

$14.00Out of stock

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$14.00

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

$16.00

Grande Absente Absinthe Originale

$20.00

Grind Espresso Shot

$12.00

Harlequin Orange

$13.00

Henri Bardouin Pastis

$16.00

Kahlua

$14.00Out of stock

Limoncello Caravella

$12.00Out of stock

Lucid Absithe

$18.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$17.00

Metaxa Ouzo

$14.00

Montenegro Amaro

$15.00

Oak City Amaretto

$12.00

Pamplemousse

$15.00

Pasubio

$12.00

Pernod D'Absinthe

$22.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$13.50

Pimm's Cup No. 1

$13.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$15.00

RumChata

$13.00

Salers Gentiane Apertif

$13.00Out of stock

Southern Star Double Shot

$15.00

St. Germain Elderflower

$15.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$15.00

Beer

Baltic Porter OMB

$8.00

Brownie Imperial Stout Wicked Weed

$7.00Out of stock

Captain Jack OMB

$7.50

Copper OMB

$7.50

Double IPA Sycamore

$9.50Out of stock

Guinness 12oz

$6.50

Guinness 16oz

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Longboard Island Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Mountain Candy Sycamore

$9.00

Space Dust Elysian

$7.00

Special Brownie Sycamore

$7.50Out of stock

Stella Artois Pilsner

$7.00

White Zombie Catawba

$7.00

Bourbon 2oz

1792 Small Batch 2oz

$16.00

Ancient 2oz

$9.00

Angel's Envy Port Finish 2oz

$23.00

Baker's 7yr KY Straight 2oz

$26.00

Bardstown Fusion Series 2oz

$23.00

Basil Hayden 8yr 2oz

$21.00

Bib & Tucker Bourbon 2oz

$30.00

Buffalo Trace 2oz

$20.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon 2oz

$15.00

Calumet 8 Year Special Pick 2oz

$25.00

Chicken Cock 2oz

$26.00

Contradiction Smooth Amber 2oz

$16.00

Cooper's Craft 100 2oz

$15.00

Crown XO 2oz

$22.00

Elijah Craig 2oz

$15.00Out of stock

Evan Williams Black 2oz

$15.00

Ezra Brooks 99 2oz

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch 2oz

$18.00

George Dickel 8y Bourbon 2oz

$17.00

George Dickel Leopold Collab 2oz

$57.00

George Remus Straight Bourbon 2oz

$18.00

Heaven’s Door Revival 2oz

$28.00

Heaven’s Door Single Barrel 2oz

$30.00

Hooker's House 2oz

$22.00

Jameson 2oz

$14.00

Jefferson's Ocean 2oz

$27.00Out of stock

Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill 2oz

$28.00

Jefferson's Small Batch 2oz

$18.00

Kentucky Owl Confiscated 2oz

$47.00

Knob Creek 12 Year 2oz

$26.00

Knob Creek 9yr 2oz

$18.00

Larceny Barrel Proof 2oz

$30.00

Legent Sherry Cask 2oz

$21.00

Maker's 46 2oz

$18.00

Maker's Mark 2oz

$16.00

Maker's Mark Cask Strength 2oz

$21.00

Maker's Mark Private Select 2oz

$24.00

Old Elk Wheated 2oz

$24.00

Old Forester 1870 2oz

$18.00

Old Forester 1897 2oz

$19.00

Old Forester 1910 2oz

$20.00

Old Forester 1920 2oz

$22.00

Old Forester Statesman 2oz

$20.00Out of stock

Old Grand Dad 100 Proof 2oz

$13.00

Old Scout Smooth Ambler 2oz

$18.00

Peg Leg Porker Tennessee Whiskey 2oz

$20.00

Penelope Barrel Strength 2oz

$24.00

Penelope Bourbon 2oz

$19.00

Pinhook High Proof 2oz

$23.00

Smoke Wagon Uncut The Younger 2oz

$19.00

Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength 2oz

$36.00

Stranahan's Colorado 2oz

$23.00

TX Straight Bourbon 2oz

$17.00

Whistlepig Smokestock 2oz

$26.00

Widow Jane 10yr 2oz

$27.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch 2oz

$28.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed 2oz

$21.00

Woodford Reserve 2oz

$17.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak 2oz

$26.00

Woodinville Moscatel 2oz

$32.00

Brandy 2oz

Artez Historic Ugni Blanc Armagnac

$18.00Out of stock

Cellar Reserves

Barton Guestier Chateauneuf

$112.00

Caymus-Suisun Gran Durif, Petite Syrah

$110.00

Domaine Fournier Sancerre Grande Cuvée

$77.00

Gérard Bertrand Crémant De Limoux Brut Rosé

$17.00+

Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Honig Bartolucci Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00Out of stock

J. Cuvee 20

$110.00

J. Vineyards Chardonnay

$104.00

King Estate Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$65.00

Mason Pelissa Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$230.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir

$187.00

Orin Swift Machete

$150.00

Palmer & Co Champagne Brut Réserve

$195.00

Patricia Green Lia Pinot Noir

$106.00

Pouilly-Fuisse

$109.00

Sanford Pinot Noir

$127.00

Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose

$64.00

St Emilion Gran Cru

$64.00Out of stock

Corking Fee

$25.00

Cognac 2oz

Courvoisier VSOP

$19.00

Davidoff Cognac VSOP

$20.00

Hine Rare

$22.00

Meukow VS

$14.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Original

$21.00

Gin 2oz

Aviation American

$16.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Bowling & Birch

$19.00

Cardinal Barrel Rested

$17.00

Conniption American Dry

$15.00

Conniption Navy Strength

$20.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$18.00

Empress 1908

$18.00

Farmer's Botanical Small Batch Organic

$17.00

Fords

$16.00Out of stock

Hendrick's

$16.00

McQueen Violet Fog

$18.00

Monkey 47

$23.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin

$19.00Out of stock

Sipsmith

$18.00

Sutler's

$17.00

Tanqueray

$15.00Out of stock

Tanqueray No. 10 Gin

$17.00

The Botanist

$18.00

Uncle Val's Botanical

$16.00

Port Wine

1730 Amontillado Vors

$22.00

1730 Oloroso Vors

$22.00

1730 Palo Cortado Vors

$16.00

1730 Pidro Ximénez

$20.00

Bonal Gentiane-Quina

$16.00

Byrrh Grand Quinquina

$12.00

Cocchi "Dopo Teatro" Vermouth

$18.00

Cockburns Vintage 2017 Tawny

$18.00

Dow's 10yr Tawny

$18.00Out of stock

Dow's 20yr Tawny

$32.00Out of stock

Dow's Ruby Porto

$14.00

Graham's 30yr Tawny

$48.00Out of stock

Warre's 1994 Vintage Port

$48.00

Warre's 2017 Port

$18.00

Red Wine

Chateau Chapelle Bordeaux

$15.00+

Duckhorn Decoy Zinfandel

$14.00+

Freakshow Red Blend

$14.00+

Honig Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00+

Kaiken Malbec Ultra

$16.00+

LAN Tempranillo Rioja

$17.00+

Starmont Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

Wairau River Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Waterbrook Merlot

$16.00+

Corking Fee

$25.00

Event Red

$9.00

Rum 2oz

Appleton Estate Rare Blend

$18.00

Bananas Foster Murto Made Rum

$15.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$18.00

Flor De Cana Gold

$10.00Out of stock

Kirk and Sweeney Reserva

$17.00

Kraken Dark Spiced

$13.00

Muddy River Silver

$14.00

Myer's Original Dark

$10.00

Plantation Dark

$11.00

Plantation Grand Reserve 5YR

$15.00

Plantation Pineapple

$17.00

Pusser's British Navy

$16.00Out of stock

Rhum Barbancourt

$16.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$22.00

Sailor Jerry's

$11.00

Smith & Cross Traditional Jamaica

$16.00Out of stock

Rye 2oz

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00+

Barrell Seagrass Rye

$31.00

Boxergrail Rye Rabbit Hole

$22.00

Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

Noble Oak Double Oak Rye

$20.00

Old Elk Rye

$31.00

Old Forester Rye

$16.00

Old Overholt Bonded

$16.00

Old Overholt Rye

$14.00

Pendleton 1910 Rye

$19.00

Rittenhouse Bonded

$16.00

Russell's Reserve Rye

$17.00Out of stock

Ry3 Rye

$22.00

Whistlepig 10yr Rye

$33.00

Whistlepig Farmstock Bespoke Rye

$26.00

Whistlepig PiggyBack 6yr

$23.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$27.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$17.00Out of stock

Scotch 2oz

Aberlour 12yr

$22.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$22.00

Auchentoshan American Oak

$19.00

Balvenie Doublewood 12yr

$28.00

Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10yr

$26.00

Glen Moray Port Finish

$17.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$20.00

Glenlivet 15yr

$28.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$22.00

Haig & Haig Dimple 'Pinch'

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$19.00

McClellands Islay S.M.

$17.00

Monkey Shoulder

$17.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$27.00

Sparkling

Gambino

$4.00

Gloria Ferrer Brut

$16.00+Out of stock

Gérard Bertrand Crémant De Limoux Brut Rosé

$17.00+

Poema Brut

$11.00+

Corking Fee

$25.00

Tequila 2oz

Casamigos Anjeo

$25.00

Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$23.00

Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

Dos Primos Blanco

$21.00

Espolon Silver

$16.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$15.00

Lunazul

$14.00

Montelobos

$19.00

Murto Made Tequila

$21.00

Sauza Blanco

$12.00

Tres Generaciones

$22.00

Vida Del Maguey Mezcal

$17.00

Vodka 2oz

Belvedere

$16.00

Belvedere Smogory Forest Rye

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Hangar 1 Straight

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Murto Made

$16.00

Tito's Handmade

$14.00

Wheatley Vodka

$14.00

Whiskey 2oz

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Redbreast 12yr

$25.00

Suntory Toki

$19.00

Teeling Small Batch

$17.00

The Sexton

$16.00

Tullamore Dew Rum Cask

$17.00

Gentleman Jack

$15.00

White Wine

Aix-En-Provence Rosé

$15.00+

Borghese Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Cambria Chardonnay

$15.00+

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

Louis Latour Mâcon Villages Chardonnay

$16.00+

Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00+

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00+

Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay

$17.00+

Sancerre

$17.00+

Sortesele Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Valckenberg Madonna Kabinett Riesling

$12.00+

Loveblock Bottle

$62.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

Event White

$9.00

Event Bourbon 1oz

Barrell Seagrass 1oz

$17.00

Bib Tucker 1oz

$16.00

Blanton's 1oz

$15.00Out of stock

Calumet Farm 12yr Single Rack Black 1oz

$18.00

Calumet Farm 8yr Special Pick 1oz

$12.00

Chicken Cock 1oz

$13.00

Coopers Craft 100 1oz

$8.00

George Dickel Bourbon 8Y 1oz

$9.00

George Dickel Leopold Collab 1oz

$31.00

George Remus Straight Bourbon 1oz

$10.00

Heavens Door Revival 1oz

$15.00

Heavens Door Single Barrel BTB 1oz

$16.00

Old Elk Rye 1oz

$17.00

Old Elk Wheated 1oz

$13.00

Old Grand Dad Bonded 100 Proof 1oz

$7.00

Peg Leg Porker 1oz

$11.00

Southern Star Paragon Cask 1oz

$19.00

Whistlepig Farmstock Bespoke Rye 1oz

$13.00

Whistlepig Smokestock 1oz

$15.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch 1oz

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye 1oz

$14.00

Mother's Day Cocktails

Aperol Strawberry Spritz

$13.00

Blushing Mom Mimosa

$12.00

Classic Mimosa

$12.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$12.00

Ginger Pear Collins

$14.00

Hunter's Respite

$14.00

Queen Ellen

$14.00

Food

Small Bites

Cavatappi Southern Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Garden Charcuterie

$18.00

Scallop Ceviche

$18.00

Smoked Trout

$19.00

Appetizers

Baked Brie

$25.00

Blackberries & raspberries soaked in aromatized wine over Green Hill Brie from Sweetgrass Dairy in Thomasville, GA served with crostinis, and dusted with lemon zest and basil from our garden

Bone Marrow

$22.00

Charcuterie

$35.00+

Fresh locally sourced meat and cheeses, roasted almonds, fresh fruit, veggies and crispy, gluten free crackers with seasonal jam.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00+

Jumbo, fresh East Coast shrimp, chilled and served with a spicy tequila lime sauce

Smoked Duck Breast

$24.00

Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Our salmon bas a distinctive smoky flavor and a fine texture served with pickled red onions, arugula, capers, and buttered crostinis with a dill cucumber tartar sauce

Smoked St. Louis Short Ribs

$16.00+

St. Louis Short Ribs (3) slow-smoked with housemade rub served on an "East-meets-South" slaw

Smoked Trout

$19.00

Salads

House Salad

$14.00

Arugula, shaved fennel, pistachios, sliced beets, tomatoes, and gorgonzola with a house-made vanilla, family farm honey, and citrus vinaigrette

Summer Arugula Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Entrées

Chicken & Succotash

$28.00

Bell Evans free-range Chicken, marinated in garlic rosemary over a farm-to-table succotash including zucchini, squash, corn, snap peas, heirloom grape tomatoes topped with Gorgonzola cheese (gluten-free

Chilean Sea Bass

$52.00

Flaky and light, sautéed and seared then served over tri-colored quinoa, sliced sugar snap peas, and drizzled with a peach, family-farm honey bourbon glaze and topped with heirloom tomato salsa

Filet 8oz

$58.00

Pork Chop

$42.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$58.00Out of stock

Rack Of Lamb

$38.00+

Scallops, Sausage & Grits U10

$44.00

Fresh half-dollar sized scallops from New Bedford, MA sautéed and served over creamy white Grist Mills grits with julienne smoked sausage in a Cajun cream sauce

Chef's Feature

$50.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Feature

$12.50

Southern Sweet Biscuit

$12.50

Ice Cream

$4.00

Cake Service Fee

$25.00

Apple Pie

$12.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$12.50+Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$12.50+Out of stock

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Grits

$7.00

Seasoned Rice

$7.00

Succotash

$8.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$7.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Employee Menu

Employee Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp

$7.50+

Employee Baked Brie

$12.50

Employee Smoked Salmon

$8.50

Employee Smoked St. Louis Short Ribs

$8.00+

Employee House Salad

$7.00

Employee Specialty Salad

$7.00

Employee Chicken & Succotash

$14.00

Employee Duck Breast

$24.00

Employee Chocolate Feature

$6.25

Employee Cake Feature

$8.00

Employee Southern Sweet Biscuit

$6.25

Employee Asparagus

$4.00

Employee Fingerling Potatoes

$3.50

Employee Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Employee Grits

$3.50

Employee Seasoned Rice

$3.50

Employee Succotash

$4.00

Employee Sweet Potato Mash

$3.50

Employee Pork Chop

$21.00

Employee Wedge

$7.00Out of stock

Employee Andouille Sausage Meatloaf

$14.00Out of stock

Event Menu

Event Salads

$0.00+

Event Mains

$25.00+

Event Desserts

$0.00+Out of stock