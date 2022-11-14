Main picView gallery

Hunter's Brunch Shack 8001 US-301

review star

No reviews yet

8001 US-301

Riverview, FL 33578

Popular Items

Breakfast Cuban
Gravy & Biscuits
Coffee

Breakfast Meals

Alafia Style Shrimp & Grits

$10.98

Eggs & Corn Beef Hash

$8.98

All Plates come with Toast or Biscuit

3 Pancakes or French Toast

$7.98

All Plates come with Toast or Biscuit

Eggs over Hash Browns

$9.98

All Plates come with Toast or Biscuit

Gravy & Biscuits

$9.18

All Plates come with Toast or Biscuit

Steak & Eggs

$13.95

Create A Platter

Omelets

Veggie Omelet

$7.98

Turkey Veggie Omelet

$9.28

Asparagus, Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$9.98

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$9.98

Everything Omelet

$11.98

Western Omelet

$11.98

Steak & Mushroom Omelet

$11.98

Cheesy Bacon Omelet

$10.98

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.98

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$10.98

Zucchini Omelet

$9.48

Sandwiches

Breakfast Cuban

$9.48

Egg, Ham & Cheese English Muffin

$7.48

Billy Breakfast Sandwich

$7.18

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.48

Hearty Brunch

Country Fried Steak

$14.48

Served with two Eggs, Grits or Potatoes and Toast

Burger Steak (10 oz)

$10.48

Served with two Eggs, Grits or Potatoes and Toast

1 Pork Chop

$10.23

Served with two Eggs, Grits or Potatoes and Toast

2 Pork Chops

$16.98

Served with two Eggs, Grits or Potatoes and Toast

Ribeye Steak

$15.65

Served with two Eggs, Grits or Potatoes and Toast

Fried Catfish

$12.98

Served with two Eggs, Grits or Potatoes and Toast

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.53

Served with two Eggs, Grits or Potatoes and Toast

Breakfast Sides

Grits

$2.29

Biscuit

$2.49

Toast

$1.99

Home Fries

$2.49

Hash Browns

$2.49

Bacon

$2.49

Lunch Meals

Alafia Style Shrimp & Grits

$10.98

Smoked Ham W/ 2 Sides

$10.98

Liver & Onions W/ 2 Sides

$10.98

Pork Chop w/ 2 Sides

$8.48

Fried Catfish w/ 2 Sides

$10.48

Country Fried Steak w/ Two Sides

$10.48

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.48

Rib Eye Steak w/ 2 Sides

$13.78

Open Face Roast Beef w/ 2 Sides

$10.98

Fried Shrimp

$10.98

Fried Catfish w/ 2 Sides

$10.98

Hamburger Steak w/ 2 Sides

$10.48

Homemade Soups & Salads

Beef Overton Salad

$9.98

(Hot Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Melted Cheese, Over a Tossed Salad)

Tossed Salad

$9.95

Chef Salad

$9.95

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.98

Gene's Famous Chili

$9.48

Soup Of The Day

$6.98

Small Side Salad

$4.95

Sandwiches

Noel's Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.98

Nikki's Italian Sub

$9.48

Ham & Cheese

$9.48

Turkey

$9.48

Cuban

$9.49

Chick-a-dee Tammy

$8.98

(Fried Chicken breasts w/mushrooms, bacon, cheese, lettuce, onion, mustard, and mayo)

Fried Fish & Tartar Sauce

$11.98

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.48

Patty Melt

$8.98

B.L.T

$7.98

Tuna Salad Melt

$8.48

Salami & Cheese

$8.48

Grilled Cheese

$5.48

Hunter's Club

$10.48

(Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Ham, Cheese, and Tomato)

Hamburger

$6.98

Double Cheeseburger

$10.47

HUNTER BURGER

$7.98

Turkey Burger

$6.98

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.48

Beverages

Fanta Orange

$3.28

Root Beer

$3.28

Diet Coke

$3.28

Coke

$3.28

Sprite

$3.28

Un-sweet Tea

$3.28

Sweet Tea

$3.28

Lemonade

$3.28

Apple Juice

$3.28

Orange Juice

$3.28

Coffee

$3.28

Hot Tea

$3.28

Milk

$3.28

Hot Chocolate

$3.28

Water

Half & Half Tea

$3.28

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.94

Rice

$2.94

Lima Beans

$2.94

Corn

$2.94

Apple Sauce

$2.94

Cucumber Salad

$2.94

Macaroni Salad

$2.94

Coleslaw

$2.94

Cottage Cheese

$2.94

Okra

$2.94

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.94

Zucchini

$2.94

Onion Rings

$2.94

Fries

$2.94

Home Style Potatoes

$2.94

Country Style Potatoes

$2.94

Tater-Tots

$2.94

Fruit Cup

$2.94

Buffalo Cauliflower

$2.94

Green Beans

$2.94

Breakfast

1 Pancake with 2 Strips of Bacon

$4.99

1 Egg of Bacon and Toast w/ Jelly

$4.99

French Toast w/ 2 Strips Bacon

$4.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$4.99

Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Chicken Tenders

$5.49

Burger

$5.49

Kids Beverages

Apple Juice

Chocolate Milk

Orange Juice

Soda

Milk

Kids Drink (No Meal) Charge

$1.99

Ice Cream

Chocolate

$4.99

Vanilla

$4.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Cherry Cobbler

$4.99

Cake

$4.99

Strawberry Pie

$4.99

SWAG

T-Shirt

$16.00

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Hat

$15.00

Monday

Sloppy Joe w/ 2 Sides

$9.99

Chopped Steak w/ 2 Sides

$12.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.49

Tuna Salad w/ 2 Sides

$9.49

Chili & Rice w/ Bread

$8.49

Tuesday

Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Bread

$9.49

Grilled Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$12.49

Tuna Salad w/ 2 Sides

$9.49

Chili & Rice w/ Bread

$8.49

Wednesday

Meatloaf W/ 2 Sides

$11.49

Grilled Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$12.49

Tuna Salad w/ 2 Sides

$9.49

Chili & Rice w/ Bread

$8.49

Thursday

Grilled Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$12.49

Tuna Salad w/ 2 Sides

$9.49

Chili & Rice w/ Bread

$8.49

Palomilla Steak w/ 2 Sides

$11.49

Friday

Shepherd's Pie w/ 2 Sides

$10.49

Chili & Rice w/ Bread

$8.49

Tuna Salad w/ 2 Sides

$9.49

Grilled Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$12.49

Saturday

Chili & Rice w/ Bread

$8.49

Tuna Salad w/ 2 Sides

$9.49

Grilled Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$12.49

Daily Breakfast Specials

Monday: Chipped Beef Over Toast (S.O.S.)

$7.89

Tuesday: French Toast W/ 2 PC Meat

$6.89

Wednesday: 1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy W/ 2 Eggs

$6.89

Thursday: 1 Pancake W/ 2 PC Meat

$6.89

Friday: Loaded Potato Bowl

$8.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8001 US-301, Riverview, FL 33578

