Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Hunter's Cafe and Bakery 31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101

Santa Ana Heights, CA 92707

CROQUE MONSIEUR
LATTE
HOT POCKET

SANDWICHES (Copy)

EL GUERO breakfast burrito

EL GUERO breakfast burrito

$13.00

Eggs, bacon, tater tots, avocado, cheddar cheese, crema in a flour tortilla. Served with hot sauce.

EL GUERO, NO BACON

EL GUERO, NO BACON

$11.00

Eggs, tater tots, avocado, cheddar cheese, crema in a flour tortilla. Served with hot sauce.

CROQUE MONSIEUR

CROQUE MONSIEUR

$8.00

Ham and cheddar cheese on a butter croissant

HOT POCKET

HOT POCKET

$9.00

House made. Check daily flavor selection.

BODEGA BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BODEGA BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.00

Bacon, egg, cheese and kill sauce on grilled ciabatta bun.

CHICKEN IN A BISKIT

$10.00

Jalapeno cheddar biscuit, chicken sausage, cheddar cheese. Served with hot sauce.

CHIPS

CHIPS

$3.00
KICKIN CHICKEN

KICKIN CHICKEN

$13.00
THE ITALIAN

THE ITALIAN

$13.00

COOKIES

VEGAN ORGANIC CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$6.00
COWBOY COOKIE

COWBOY COOKIE

$6.00Out of stock

SALTED CARAMEL TOFFEE COOKIE

$6.00Out of stock
COOKIE SANDWICH

COOKIE SANDWICH

$6.00

COFFEES

LATTE

LATTE

$4.75+
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.75+
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.00+
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$5.50+
MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$4.75+
POUR OVER

POUR OVER

$4.75+
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00
ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$4.00+
MOCHA

MOCHA

$5.00+
FLAT WHITE

FLAT WHITE

$4.75+
HONEY LAVENDER LATTE

HONEY LAVENDER LATTE

$5.75+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75
MATCHA

MATCHA

$5.50+
CHAI

CHAI

$5.50+
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.75
Lemon Ginger Tea

Lemon Ginger Tea

$3.75
Chamomile

Chamomile

$3.75

ICED TEA

$4.00

BEVERAGES

TRADITIONAL COKE

TRADITIONAL COKE

$3.75
Sanpellegrino ARANCIATA

Sanpellegrino ARANCIATA

$3.00
Sanpellegrino LIMON

Sanpellegrino LIMON

$3.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.50
ESSENTIA WATER

ESSENTIA WATER

$3.50
TRADITIONAL SPRITE

TRADITIONAL SPRITE

$3.75

Fanta

$3.75

SCONES

ORGANIC RASPBERRY SCONE

ORGANIC RASPBERRY SCONE

$4.00Out of stock
ORGANIC JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR SCONE

ORGANIC JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR SCONE

$4.50

PUMPKIN OAT SCONE

$4.50

SWEET BREADS

ORGANIC VEGAN / GLUTEN FREE BANANA MUFFIN

ORGANIC VEGAN / GLUTEN FREE BANANA MUFFIN

$8.00Out of stock
BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

BARS/BROWNIES

GLUTEN FREEN BROWNIE

GLUTEN FREEN BROWNIE

$8.00Out of stock

APPLE PIE BAR

$8.00

MUFFINS

ORGANIC BLUEBERRY CREAM CHEESE MUFFIN

ORGANIC BLUEBERRY CREAM CHEESE MUFFIN

$8.00Out of stock
KETO BAGEL

KETO BAGEL

$8.00
GLUTEN FREE PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE MUFFIN

GLUTEN FREE PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE MUFFIN

$8.00
GLUTEN FREE VEGAN BANANA MUFFIN

GLUTEN FREE VEGAN BANANA MUFFIN

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE DAIRY FREE CARROT CUPCAKE

$7.00

MISC BAKED GOODS

ORGANIC EXTRA LARGE CINNAMON ROLL

ORGANIC EXTRA LARGE CINNAMON ROLL

$8.00
FRUIT TART SMALL

FRUIT TART SMALL

$7.00
FRUIT TART WHOLE

FRUIT TART WHOLE

$30.00Out of stock

ENERGY PROTEIN BITES

$5.00Out of stock

Ghirardell Choc Squares

$0.50

Almond Tart

$6.00

Lemon Tart

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$7.00

Confetti Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

HOT DRINKS

Americano

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an organic cafe and scratch bakery. We offer a variety of diet specific pastries (keto, GF, paleo, vegan) as well as sandwiches and coffee. Come in or order online!

Location

31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101, Santa Ana Heights, CA 92707

Directions

