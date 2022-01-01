American
Bars & Lounges
Hunter's Head Tavern 9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Hunters Head Tavern is an English-style Pub serving traditional pub fare, fine dining cuisine and mouthwatering homemade desserts. Entrees and appetizers feature local farm meats (Certified Humane® and Certified Organic) as well as local produce. Our main ingredients come from farms dedicated to maintaining the health and well-being of their animals as well as the land.
9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA, Upperville, VA 20184
