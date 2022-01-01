Hunter's Head Tavern 9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA

Hunter's Head Tavern imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA

743 Reviews

$$

9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA

Upperville, VA 20184

Popular Items

French Dip
Build - A - Burger
Brussel Sprouts

Pub Fare

Build - A - Burger

$16.50

Ayrshire Farm® Ground Beef Patty, w/ choice of toppings.

Chicken Fried Steak

$22.00

Ayrshire Farm® Beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, and Country Gravy

Fish & Chips

$22.00

MSC Certified Cod, House-Made Tartar Sauce, Mushy Peas, and Hand-Cut Chips

French Dip

$24.00

Thin Sliced Ayrshire Farm® Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese. Served w/ Beef Au Jus & Hand-Cut Chips

Bangers & Mash

$22.00

Ayrshire Farm® Pork Sausages, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Beef Gravy

Shepherd's Pie

$21.00

Ayrshire Farm® Ground Beef, Fresh Vegetables, topped with Mashed Potatoes.

Veggie Burger

$16.50

No Bull Spicy Italian Veggie Burger. Contains lentils, beets, peppers. Vegan and Gluten Free

Cauliflower Steak Frites

$20.00

Adult Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Dinner

Liver & Onions ( Thursday Only)

$20.00Out of stock

Ayrshire Farm® Liver, House-Cured Ayrshire Farm® Bacon, Beef Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and Green Beans.

Salmon Brussels

$28.00

Appetizer

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly battered calamari, mango mayo

Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Creamy artichoke dip, house-fried crisps

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Lime-chili glaze

Fall Bruschetta

$16.00

Tomato Soup

$9.00

Sides

Mushy Peas

$6.00

A Pub Classic

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Yukon gold mashed potatoes

Sweet Potato Chips

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet and Savory sweet potato "fries"

Chips

$6.00

Hand-cut chips

Small Pub Green

$6.00

Lettuce mix, golden balsamic dressing, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes

Small Caeser

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, confit garlic, anchovies, Caesar dressing

Side Vegetable

$6.00

Side of sauteéd green beans

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Panko crusted onion rings

Cauliflower Mash

Salads

SML Pub Green Salad

$8.00

SML Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

LRG Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, confit garlic, croutons, anchovies

LRG Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$17.00

Apples, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Organic Greens, Poppyseed Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$22.00

Romaine lettuce, lemon-herb dressing, Ayrshire Farm® chicken, Ayrshire Farm® bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, carrot, cucumber, egg, avocado

LRG Pub Greens

$14.00

Mixed greens, house-made golden balsamic dressing, cucumber, tomato, carrot

SML Caesar Salad

$9.00

Iceberg Wedge

$15.00

Blue cheese crumbles, Ayrshire Farm® bacon, tomato, egg

Cobb Salad No Chicken

$17.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$23.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

House-baked multi-layer chocolate cake, whipped cream

Sticky Toffee

$10.50

Famous Sticky Toffee bun, toffee sauce, custard

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Side Of Custard

$2.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake & Peaches

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie Parfait

$10.00

Halloween Dirt Pie

$6.00

Kid's

Kid's Caeser

$6.00

Kid's sized Caesar - Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, confit garlic, anchovies, croutons

Kid's Salmon & Green Beans

$10.00

Grilled salmon, green beans, and choice of side

Kid's Mac

$6.00

House-made macaroni and cheese, choice of side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar grilled cheese, choice of side

Kid's Tenders

$6.00

Fried tenders, choice of side

Kid's Burger

$7.00

Ayrshire Farms® beef, choice of side

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00

Ayrshire Farms® hot dog, choice of side

Kid's Ice Cream

$2.00

Choice of vanilla or peppermint

Kid's Veg

$1.50

Kid's size of our green beans

Kid's Mash

$1.50

Mashed potatoes

Kid's Applesauce

$1.50

Organic applesauce

Kid's Chips

$1.50

Hand - cut fries

Kid's Calamari

$7.00

Hand - breaded calamari, served with choice of Kid's Side

Kid's Sweet Chips

$1.50

Kid's size of our sweet potato chips

Kid's Mixed Green

$1.50

Kid's sized Mixed Green Salad - Lettuce blend, golden balsamic dressing, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes

Kid's Caesar

$1.50

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Lone Oak locally roasted coffee

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Bumblebee

$10.00

Americano

$6.00

Single Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Double Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Milk

$1.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

Kid's Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Kid's Lemonade

$1.50

Kids OJ

$1.25

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Cranberry

$1.50

Kids Chocolate milk

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hunters Head Tavern is an English-style Pub serving traditional pub fare, fine dining cuisine and mouthwatering homemade desserts. Entrees and appetizers feature local farm meats (Certified Humane® and Certified Organic) as well as local produce. Our main ingredients come from farms dedicated to maintaining the health and well-being of their animals as well as the land.

Location

9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA, Upperville, VA 20184

Directions

