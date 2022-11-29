Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Hunters Pub

466 Reviews

$$

1092 Sagamore Parkway W.

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Popular Items

Hunter Burger
Fish ‘N’ Chips
Pub Pasta Salad

Drink Special

open

mimosa

mimosa

$6.50

NA Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$2.59

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

apple cider

$3.00

Arnorld Palmer

$2.69

Cherry Coke

$2.69

Club Soda

$2.59

Coffee

$1.99

Coffee Decaf

$1.99

Coke Zero

$2.59

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Diet Cherry Coke

$2.69

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Gingerale

$2.79

Grapefruit Juice

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.79

Pineapple Juice

$2.79

Raspberry Tea

$2.69

Red Bull

$4.00

Root beer

$2.69

Shirley Temple

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Tonic

$2.69

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Take Out Beer

6 pack angry orchard

$15.00

6 Pack bud light

$15.00

6 pack Busch light

$15.00

6 pack coors light

$15.00

6 pack craft beers

$15.00

6 pack mich ultra

$15.00

6 pack miller lite

$15.00

6 pack whiteclaw

$12.00

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Wings

$11.00

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Chips with Cheese and Salsa

$9.00

Fries Americana

$9.00

Large French Fries

$6.50

Nachos Grande

$10.50+

Onion Rings

$10.50

Potato Skins

$10.00

Quesadillas

$10.00

Shrimp Cake

$10.50

Pretzels With Cheese

$11.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Burgers

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.00

Black & Blue Burger

$14.00

Frisco Burger

$14.00

Gourmet Burger

$14.00

Hunter Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Chicken

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Pub Chicken

$12.00

Sandwich Wing Sauce Chicken

$11.00

Chicken N Chips

$10.50

Classic Sandwiches

High Five Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Hunters Hot Club

$15.00

Jalapeno Bacon Blt

$12.00

Philly Beef

$11.50

Pork Tenderloin

$10.50

Reuben

$11.00

Triple Decker Blt

$13.00

Triple Decker Club

$13.00

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Fish & Shrimp

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Fish ‘N’ Chips

$13.00

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Catfish Sandwich

$11.00

Hot Grilled Wraps

Blt Wrap

$12.00

California Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$11.00

Club Wrap

$12.00

Cordon Bleu Wrap

$13.00

Wrap Jalapeno Bacon BLT

$14.00

Philly Beef Wrap

$11.50

Pub Wrap

$11.00

Sinful Wrap

$16.00

Turkey & Asparagus Wrap

$14.00

Vegetarian Wrap

$11.00

Wrap Wing Sauce

$12.00

Mexicana

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Pork

Pork Loin Sandwich

$10.50

Sides

1 Chicken Taco

$3.00

1 Steak Taco

$3.00

1 Taco Meat Taco

$3.00

Baked Potato (5:00pm after)

$3.50

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Catfish Filet

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

One Fish Taco

$3.00

One Shrimp Taco

$3.00

plain fries

$3.00

Regular Fries

$3.50

Salmon Filet

$8.00

Side Of Grilled Shrimp (6)

$7.00

Side Of Onion Rings

$5.50

Spanish Rice

$3.50

Catfish Filet

$5.00

Vegetables

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$3.50

White Rice

$3.50

sweet potato fries

$3.75

Sides Dressings

Large Salsa

$2.50

Sd Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Sd Cajun Seasoning

$0.50

Sd Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Chili

$2.00

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side FF French

$0.50

Side FF Italian

$0.50

Side FF Ranch

$0.50

Side FF Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Side Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Jalp Ranch

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Side Oil & Vinegarl

$0.50

Side Pub Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Chipotle

$0.50

Side Nashville hot

$0.50

Soup & Salad

Black N Bleu Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chili

$3.00

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$5.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Pub Pasta Salad

$11.50

Small Ceasar Salad

$6.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.50

Soup of the Day

$3.00

Southern Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Chef Pasta Salad

$11.00

Steak Sandwiches

Philly Beef

$11.50

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Pasta Entrees

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Cajun Salmon Alfredo

$18.50

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Pasta Primavera

$15.00

Seafood

Catfish Hunter Dinner (1 Fillet)

$14.00

Catfish Hunter Dinner (2 Fillet)

$19.00

Salmon Dinner

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Sides

Baked Potato (5:00pm after)

$3.50

Bowl Chili

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$4.50

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Chips

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Cup Chili

$3.50

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

House Salad

$4.50

Pasta Salad

$4.50

Regular Fries

$3.50

Side Of Onion Rings

$5.50

Spanish Rice

$3.50

Vegetables

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$3.50

White Rice

$3.50

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$3.00

Sides Dressings

Marinara

$1.00

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Butter

$0.50

Side FF French

$0.50

Side FF Italian

$0.50

Side FF Ranch

$0.50

Side FF Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Side Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Side Oil & Vinegarl

$0.50

Side Pub Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side Chipotle

$0.50

Side Nashville Hot

$0.50

Side Celery

$0.75

Steaks

Prime Rib (Friday Saturday dinner only)

$25.99

Ribeye

$26.99

Fillet Tips Dinner (white rice)

$18.00

Desserts

Dessert Special

$6.50

Kids Meals

Kids 2 Soft Tacos W/ Rice (Taco Meat)

$7.50

Kids 6 Boneless Wings

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Quesdillas W/ Rice

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette, IN 47906

Directions

Gallery
Hunters Pub image
Hunters Pub image

