Hunters' Tavern - Tidewater Inn
Tidewater Inn,101 E Dover St
Easton, MD 21601
Food Menu
Breakfast
A Little Somethin'
choice of muffin or croissant with butter and jelly
Belgian Waffle
lemon sauce, summer berries, whipped cream
Brkfst Buffet 5yr
Brkfst Buffet Adult
Brkfst Buffet Child
Creamed Chipped Beef
biscuits, cheddar cheese
Delmarva Omelet
three farm fresh eggs, virginia ham, maryland crab, spinach, cheddar cheese, side salad
Eggs Your Way
two eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or scrapple, home fries
Fresh Fruit Parfait
housemade granola, assorted berries, greek yogurt
Open Face BLT
two eggs sunny side, fried green tomatoes, applewood bacon, red acres baby greens, toasted sliced brioche
Regular Benedict
Shore Benedict
two eggs poached, petite crab cakes, virginia ham, hollandaise sauce
Side Bacon
Side of Homefries
Side Sausage
Side Scrapple
Sunrise Surprise
fried scrapple, provolone, fried egg, garlic aioli, brioche bun
The Old Fashioned
berry traditional oats, brown sugar, fruit
Toast
1 egg
Soups
Salads
Cobb/No Chix
chopped greens, tomato, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, avocado, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette [GF]
Feisty Fish
hot smoked salmon, heritage grains, edith’s salsa, soft boiled egg, avocado, arugula [GF]
Fried Burrata Salad
heirloom tomatoes, arugula, sherry vinaigrette [GF]
Grilled Beef Salad
kalamata tomato relish, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, pickled onion, toasted cumin vinaigrette [GF]
Grilled Chicken Cobb
chopped greens, tomato, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, avocado, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette [GF]
House Salad
[GF]
Red, White and Blue
butter lettuce, summer berries, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette [GF
Small Caesar Salad
[g]
Small House Salad
[GF]
Tavern Caesar Salad
[g]
Brunch
Meatloaf
garlic mash, french beans, red wine jus [GF]
Baker's Basket
muffin, croissant, scone, coffee cake, side of fruit
Belgian Waffle
lemon sauce, summer berries, whipped cream
Charleston
turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, provolone, tomato, mayo, rye [g]
Chicken & Waffles
sweet and spicy maple glazed chicken
Chris' Chorizo Fritatta
chorizo, onions, peppers, guacamole, lime cream drizzle
Crab Cake on Lettuce
lettuce, tomato, remoulade, atop greens [g]
Crab Cake Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, remoulade, on a roll [g]
Croque Madame
sliced italian ham, guyere cheese, brioche, mornay sauce & sunny side egg
Croque Monsieur
sliced italian ham, guyere cheese, brioche, mornay sauce
Delmarva Omelet
three farm fresh eggs, virginia ham, maryland crab, spinach, cheddar cheese, side salad
Quiche of the Day
Shore Benedict
two eggs poached, petite crab cakes, virginia ham, hollandaise sauce
Steak & Eggs
8 oz. bistro tender, over easy eggs, hash, hollandaise sauce* [GF]
Sunrise Surprise
fried scrapple, provolone, fried egg, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Tavern Burger
8 oz. creekstone patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche or naked* [g]
Apps
Bar lb of shrimp
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
mascarpone, buffalo chicken, monterey jack, cheddar, onions, peppers, bleu cheese
Charcuterie
assorted meats and cheeses, pickled vegetables, accoutrements [g]
Eastern Shore Crab & Artichoke Dip
jumbo lump, artichokes, spinach, cheddar, crostini, grilled naan [g]
Fried Oyster App
Naan bread
Nacho Normal Tuna
wontons, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, hawaiian bbq, wasabi aioli
Strawberry Bruschetta
sunflower butter, whipped ricotta, sunflower seeds, mint, balsamic glaze
Tammy's Fried Green Tomatoes
applewood bacon aioli, charred corn relish, jumbo lump crab [GF]
Tavern Mussels
southern style, butta’, edwards ham, garlic, shallots, beer, cider vinegar, grilled ciabatta [g]
Lunch
Charleston
turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, provolone, tomato, mayo, rye [g]
Copenhagen
liverwurst, red onions, champagne mustard, rye [g]
Crab Cake on Lettuce
lettuce, tomato, remoulade, atop greens [g]
Crab Cake Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, remoulade, on a roll [g]
Double Clucker
two ground chicken patties, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, pickles, smashed avocado, rick’s burger sauce, seeded roll
Eastern Shore Crab Roll
md jumbo lump, tomatoes, arugula, shallot vinaigrette, split brioche bun
Fish of the Day
I Can't Believe It's Not Chicken
crispy chick’n, provolone, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche [g]
ImpossBurger
Meatloaf
garlic mash, french beans, red wine jus [GF]
Quiche of the Day
Smoked Tri Tip Beef Tacos
red chili mayo, avocado, corn pico, queso, cilantro, flour tortillas [g]
Soft Shell Tempura
Soup/Sand
South Side
roasted pork, broccoli rabe, garlic, provolone, seeded baguette [g]
Steak Frites
8 oz. bistro tender, fries, baby greens, maître d'hôtel butter* [GF]
Tavern Burger
8 oz. creekstone patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche or naked* [g]
Whole Quiche
Dinner
Meatloaf
garlic mash, french beans, red wine jus [GF]
Double Crab Cakes
crab cake, french beans, mashed potatoes, mustard sauce [GF]
Grilled Prime NY Strip
10 oz., smothered in onions, roasted mushrooms, summer tomato bleu cheese salad, baked potato [GF]
Hampton's Lobster Tortellini
artisan cheese tortellini, cognac tomato sauce, frisée salad, green oil
Mediterranean Swordfish
saffron rice, summer vegetable, green chermoula [GF]
Petite Creekstone Filet Mignon
dauphinois potatoes, french beans wrapped with prosciutto, bearnaise [GF]
Rabbit Roulade
prosciutto, baby carrots, peas, sweet potato mash, broccoli rabe, chardonnay [GF]
Shrimp & Scallop Diane
sautéed colossal shrimp, carolina scallops, green onions, basil, thyme, chili flake, forest mushrooms, popcorn rice [GF]
Single Crab Cake
crab cake, french beans, mashed potatoes, mustard sauce [GF]
Southern Fried Airline Chicken
chicken breast, red beans and rice, red eye gravy [GF]
Steak Frites
8 oz. bistro tender, fries, baby greens, maître d'hôtel butter* [GF]
Stuffed Crispy Carolina Trout
crawfish, lump crab, tomato grits, basil pesto, rocket salad [GF]
Tavern Pork Schnitzel
buttered spätzle, red cabbage cole slaw, lemon cream sauce [g]
Veg Ravioli
Zucchini Corn Fritters
bulgar wheat, lemon basil aioli [g]
Kids
Big Bite
Hamburger with Choice of Cheese
Cluck A Doodle Do
Grilled Chicken, Steamed Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes
Double F
Fresh Fruit and Fries
Italiano Cheese Sandwiche
Sourdough, Cheddar Cheese
Sock It Me
Grilled Salmon, Fresh Peas, White Rice
Tenders
The Monkey Business
Bananas and Nutella Sandwich
Triple P
Pasta, Peas, Parmesan, Goldfish Crackers
Dessert
Chilled Passionfruit Souffle
whipped cream, passionfruit sauce, pineapple chutney
Chocolate Lava Cake
red wine ice cream
Cobbler
Gelato
GF Dessert
Hot Fudge Sundae
homemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, cherry
Kat's Meow
gianduja chocolate, crushed wafers, whipped chocolate mousse
Lemon Creme Brulee
Smith Island Cake
Sorbet
Whole Smith Island
Specials
Add Protein
Bar Menu
Beer
Big Truck
Bitburger
Big Wave
Guiness
Stella Artois
RAR Naticoke
Vienna Lager
Black&Tan
EvoLot3
$5 Beer
Burger Night
Athletic N/A Golden
Athletic N/A IPA
Bitburger NA
Blue Moon
Bud
Bud Light
Coors Lite
Corona
Corona Premiere
Ginger Beer
Hard Cider
Heineken
HH Bottle
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Seltzer Cherry
Seltzer Lime
Stella NA
Yuengling
Seltzer Mango
Cocktails
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Dark 'N Stormy
French 75
Fussy Navel
Green Tea Shot
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kir Royale
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Nutty Irishman
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Side Car
Tavern Crush
Tavern Punch
White Russian
$5 crush
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Disarrono
Aperol Aperitivo
B & B
Baileys
Benedictine
Black Button Cream Bourbon
Campari
Christian Bros Brandy
Dows Port 10yr
Dows Port 20yr
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennessy VS
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Limoncello Di Amore
Montenegro Amaro
Remy VSOP
Sambuca
St. Remy XO Brandy
Signatures
NA Beverages
22oz Sparkling Water
22oz Still Water
34oz Sparkling Water
34oz Still Water
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet pepsi
Gingerale
Grapefruit
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Virgin Cocktail
Gingerbeer
Rum
Scotch
Abelour 16year
Benromach
Glendronach 12yr
Glenmorangie 18yr
JW Blue
Oban 18yr
Oban 14yr
Glenfiddich 14 year
GlenFiddich 21yr Rum Cask
MacCallan Rare Cask
Tullibardine 15yr
Glenmorangie 10yr
Dewars
Lagavulin 16yr
Glenfiddich 12 year
Glenlivet 12 year
JW Red
Tullibardine 12yr
Usquaebach Reserve
JW Black
Balvenie 12 year
Balvenie 15 yr.
Balvenie 14yr Carribean Cask
Dalwhinnie 15yr
Laphroaig 10yr
Glenmorangie 25yr
MacCallan 12 year
Glenlivet 14 year
Chivas Regal 12 yr 1L
Glenfiddich 15 year
Martinis
Tequila
Vodka
Absolut
Barr Hill Vodka
Belvedere Vodka
BLK infusion Apricot
BLK infusion Cherry
BLK infusion Fig
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Pear LITER
Hanson Cucumber
House vodka
Ketel One
Ketel One Citroen
Stoli
Stoli Vanilla
Titos Handmade Vodka
Van Gogh Espresso
Whiskey/Bourbon
Angels Envy
Angels Envy RYE
Basil Hayden bourbon
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Basil Hayden TOAST
Bib & Tucker
Blanton Bourbon
Booker Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Cask&Crew Orange Roasted Whiskey
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig
Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey
Four Roses
Gentleman Jack
House Whiskey
Howler head banana
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jeffersons
Jim Beam
John Sullivan Irish Whiskey
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Makers Mark Cask
Paddy Old Irish Whsky
Sagamore Cask
Sagamore Rye
Sagamore Rye double oak
Screwball PB whiskey
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Suntory jap. Whiskey
Whistlepig 10yr
Whistlepig 12 Old World
Whistlepig 15 yr
Whistlepig Boss Hog
Whistlepig Farmstock
Whistlepig Piggy
Widow Jane
Widow Jane 10yr
WidowJaneRye
Woodford DBL Oak
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
WoodfordFlight
Wine
GL Alex Cab
GL Carmel Cab
GL Colores Malbec
GL Line 39 PN
GL St.Cosme Syrah
GL Elouan PN
HH red wine
$5 red wine
Alexander Valley Cab
Carmel Rd Cab
Colores Malbec
Line 39 PN
St.Cosme Syrah
Petite Petit Michael David
La Crema PN
Adelshiem PN
Beringer Cab
Shafer Cab
Chateau Selectus
ElLibertador Malbec
Belle Glos PN
Honig Cab
Duckhorn Merlot
Elouan PN
Alexander Valley Sin Zin
$20 Bottle
GL Moscato
Sangria
$5 Wine
HH white wine
GL Son Cutrer Chard
GL Ava Chard
GL Alverdi PG
Gl Crossings SB
GL Senda Verde
GL Matanzas SB
GL White Zin
GL Riesling
$5 white wine
Mas Spkl Rose
Studio Rose
Mas Spkl Rose
Studio Rose
Mirabelle Rose
Whispering Angle Rose
GL Champagne
GL Tiamo Procecco
Mimosa
Bellini
Mimosa Flight
Champagne
Tiamo Procecco
Mumm Brut
Veuve Cliquot
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Situated in the historic Tidewater Inn, Hunters' Tavern brings relaxed fine dining and impeccable service to Easton, Maryland. Offering award winning happy hour specials, breakfast, lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, Hunters' Tavern is one of the finest Easton restaurants for any occasion. Hunters' Tavern is proud to offer fresh and delicious American cuisine in Easton, MD.
