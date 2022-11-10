Hunter Station Pizza Salem
No reviews yet
406 South Main Street
Salem, IN 47167
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
20 oz. Bottle
2 L Bottle
Appetizers
Bread Stix
Cheese Stix
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of your choice of dipping sauce.
Ultimate Cheese Stix
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of your choice of dipping sauce.
Pizzas
Big Bubba Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions Jalapeños, Pineapple, Green & Black Olives.
Deluxe Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.
Meats Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef, and Pepperoni.
Veggie Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives and Tomatoes.
Hawaiian Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon and Pineapple.
BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
Our traditional BBQ sauce, a blend of mozzarella/provolone cheese with Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion and Pineapple.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our House Made Ranch Sauce, a blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese, Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion & Buffalo Sauce drizzled on top.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Our House Made Ranch Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Chunks of Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion.
Blazin Bourbon Chicken Pizza
Our Classic Bourbon Sauce, a blend of mozzarella/provolone cheese, Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Red onions and finished off with another drizzle of our classic bourbon sauce.
Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Deluxe Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.
Meats Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.
Veggie Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.
Hawaiian Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.
BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.
Blazin Bourbon Chicken Pizza
Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.
Calzones
Ham and Cheese Calzone
Our Classic Calzone includes Diced Ham Chunks with melted Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
Pepperoni Lovers Calzone
Our Pepperoni Lovers includes Piled High Pepperoni slices with melted Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
Build Your Own Calzone (3 toppings included). Each additional topping is $1.00.
Create your own custom calzone anyway you like it. Choose up to 3 Toppings.
Subs
Ham and Cheese Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
BBQ Chicken Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Meatball Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Stromboli Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
BBQ Stromboli Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Italian Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Desserts
Misc
Red Pepper Flakes
Parmesan Cheese
Pepperoncini's
Banana Pepper's
Garlic Butter
Nacho Cheese
Marinara Sauce
Ranch Sauce
Italian Dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Bourbon Sauce
Mango Habanero Sauce
Sweet Teriyaki Sauce
Lay's Original Chips
BBQ Chips
Doritos Chips
Wings
Specials
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bread Stix (4-Count)
Garlic Cheese Stix
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of your choice of dipping sauce.
7" - Ultimate Cheese Stix
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of your choice of dipping sauce.
Wings (8 count)
8 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then Twice Banked in the Oven.
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza's
7" - Meats Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni
7" - Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni
7" - Veggie Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni
7" - Hawaiian Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni
7" - BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni
7" - Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni
7" - BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni
7" - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni
7" - Blazin' Bourbon Chicken Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni
Calzones
Ham and Cheese Calzone
Our Classic Calzone includes Diced Ham Chunks with melted Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
Pepperoni Lovers Calzone
Our Pepperoni Lovers includes Piled High Pepperoni slices with melted Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
Build Your Own Calzone (3 toppings included). Each additional topping is $1.00.
Create your own custom calzone anyway you like it. Choose up to 3 Toppings.
Subs
Ham and Cheese Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
BBQ Chicken Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Meatball Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Stromboli Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
BBQ Stromboli Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Italian Sub
Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese
Desserts
Misc
Red Pepper Flakes
Parmesan Cheese
Pepperoncini's
Banana Pepper's
Extra Dipping Sauce
Add additional dipping sauces to add to the excitement of your food.
Garlic Butter
Nacho Cheese
Marinara Sauce
Ranch Sauce
Italian Dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Bourbon Sauce
Mango Habanero Sauce
Sweet Teriyaki Sauce
Lay's Original Chips
BBQ Chips
Doritos Chips
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Your Hometown Pizzeria located in the heart of Salem. Dine-In, Carryout or Delivery available. Give our Big Bubba a try on your next order. You won't regret it.
406 South Main Street, Salem, IN 47167