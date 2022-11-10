Main picView gallery

Hunter Station Pizza Salem

review star

No reviews yet

406 South Main Street

Salem, IN 47167

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

20 oz. Bottle

Pepsi - 20 oz.

Pepsi - 20 oz.

$2.09
Diet Pepsi - 20 oz.

Diet Pepsi - 20 oz.

$2.09
Dr. Pepper - 20 oz.

Dr. Pepper - 20 oz.

$2.09
Diet Dr. Pepper - 20 oz.

Diet Dr. Pepper - 20 oz.

$2.09
Mtn Dew - 20 oz.

Mtn Dew - 20 oz.

$2.09
Diet Mtn Dew - 20 oz.

Diet Mtn Dew - 20 oz.

$2.09
Orange Crush - 20 oz.

Orange Crush - 20 oz.

$2.09
Root Beer - 20 oz.

Root Beer - 20 oz.

$2.09
Big Red - 20 oz.

Big Red - 20 oz.

$2.09
Sierra Mist - 20 oz.

Sierra Mist - 20 oz.

$2.09
Water - 20 oz.

Water - 20 oz.

$2.09

2 L Bottle

Pepsi - 2L

Pepsi - 2L

$3.09
Diet Pepsi - 2L

Diet Pepsi - 2L

$3.09
Dr. Pepper - 2L

Dr. Pepper - 2L

$3.09
Diet Dr. Pepper - 2L

Diet Dr. Pepper - 2L

$3.09
Mtn Dew - 2L

Mtn Dew - 2L

$3.09
Diet Mtn. Dew - 2L

Diet Mtn. Dew - 2L

$3.09
Orange Crush - 2L

Orange Crush - 2L

$3.09
Root Beer - 2L

Root Beer - 2L

$3.09
Big Red - 2L

Big Red - 2L

$3.09
Sierra Mist - 2L

Sierra Mist - 2L

$3.09

Appetizers

Bread Stix

$4.50+

Cheese Stix

$5.00+

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of your choice of dipping sauce.

Ultimate Cheese Stix

$6.99+

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of your choice of dipping sauce.

Pizzas

Big Bubba Pizza

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions Jalapeños, Pineapple, Green & Black Olives.

Deluxe Pizza

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.

Meats Pizza

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef, and Pepperoni.

Veggie Pizza

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives and Tomatoes.

Hawaiian Pizza

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon and Pineapple.

BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

Our traditional BBQ sauce, a blend of mozzarella/provolone cheese with Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion and Pineapple.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Our House Made Ranch Sauce, a blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese, Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion & Buffalo Sauce drizzled on top.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Our House Made Ranch Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Chunks of Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion.

Blazin Bourbon Chicken Pizza

Our Classic Bourbon Sauce, a blend of mozzarella/provolone cheese, Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Red onions and finished off with another drizzle of our classic bourbon sauce.

Create Your Own Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Create Your Own Pizza

$14.99

Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.

Meats Pizza

$17.99

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.

Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.

BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.

Blazin Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Our Classic Red Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese with Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives.

Calzones

Ham and Cheese Calzone

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Our Classic Calzone includes Diced Ham Chunks with melted Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

Pepperoni Lovers Calzone

$10.99

Our Pepperoni Lovers includes Piled High Pepperoni slices with melted Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

Build Your Own Calzone (3 toppings included). Each additional topping is $1.00.

$10.99

Create your own custom calzone anyway you like it. Choose up to 3 Toppings.

Subs

Ham and Cheese Sub

$10.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

BBQ Chicken Sub

$10.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Stromboli Sub

$10.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

BBQ Stromboli Sub

$10.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Italian Sub

$10.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Desserts

Cinnamon Stix

$7.99+

Deliciously sweet cinnamon sticks covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.

7” Cookie Pizza

$7.99Out of stock

7” Brownie Pizza

$7.99

Misc

Red Pepper Flakes

Parmesan Cheese

Pepperoncini's

$1.00

Banana Pepper's

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$0.10

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Bourbon Sauce

$1.00

Mango Habanero Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Lay's Original Chips

$1.00

BBQ Chips

$1.00

Doritos Chips

$1.00

Wings

Wings (8 count)

$10.99

8 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then Twice Banked in the Oven.

Specials

Family Special

$29.99

1 Large (14") Specialty Pizza, 1 Large (14") 2-Toppings Pizza & 8 Bread Sticks.

Popular Items

Big Bubba Pizza

$25.99+

Appetizers

Bread Stix (4-Count)

$4.99

Garlic Cheese Stix

$5.99+

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of your choice of dipping sauce.

7" - Ultimate Cheese Stix

$7.99

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of your choice of dipping sauce.

Wings (8 count)

$10.99

8 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then Twice Banked in the Oven.

Build Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$7.99+

Cheese Pizza

$7.99+

Sausage Pizza

$7.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99+

Specialty Pizza's

7" - Meats Pizza

$9.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni

7" - Deluxe Pizza

$9.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni

7" - Veggie Pizza

$9.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni

7" - Hawaiian Pizza

$9.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni

7" - BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$9.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni

7" - Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni

7" - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni

7" - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni

7" - Blazin' Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, and Pepperoni

Calzones

Ham and Cheese Calzone

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Our Classic Calzone includes Diced Ham Chunks with melted Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

Pepperoni Lovers Calzone

$10.99

Our Pepperoni Lovers includes Piled High Pepperoni slices with melted Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

Build Your Own Calzone (3 toppings included). Each additional topping is $1.00.

$10.99

Create your own custom calzone anyway you like it. Choose up to 3 Toppings.

Subs

Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

BBQ Chicken Sub

$8.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Stromboli Sub

$8.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

BBQ Stromboli Sub

$8.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Italian Sub

$8.99

Our Clasic Sub with Ham and Cheese

Desserts

7" - Cinnamon Sticks

$7.99

Deliciously sweet cinnamon sticks covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.

12” - Cinnamon Stick

$9.99

14” Cinnamon Sticks

$11.99

7” - Brownie Pizza

$7.99

Misc

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.11

Parmesan Cheese

$0.11

Pepperoncini's

$1.10

Banana Pepper's

$1.10

Extra Dipping Sauce

$1.10

Add additional dipping sauces to add to the excitement of your food.

Garlic Butter

$0.11

Nacho Cheese

$1.10

Marinara Sauce

$1.10

Ranch Sauce

$1.10

Italian Dressing

$1.10

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.10

Buffalo Sauce

$1.10

BBQ Sauce

$1.10

Bourbon Sauce

$1.10

Mango Habanero Sauce

$1.10

Sweet Teriyaki Sauce

$1.10

Lay's Original Chips

$1.10

BBQ Chips

$1.10

Doritos Chips

$1.10

Beverages

20 oz. Soda

$2.30

2 Liter Soda

$3.40

20 oz. Water

$2.30
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Hometown Pizzeria located in the heart of Salem. Dine-In, Carryout or Delivery available. Give our Big Bubba a try on your next order. You won't regret it.

Location

406 South Main Street, Salem, IN 47167

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Traust Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
128 South Main Street Mount Holly, NC 28120
View restaurantnext
ITO Creations Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1420 Perfection Avenue Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
Hillbilly's BBQ & Steaks
orange starNo Reviews
305 South Main Street Lowell, NC 28098
View restaurantnext
Terra Mia - McAddenville
orange starNo Reviews
129 Main Street McAdenville, NC 28101
View restaurantnext
Tommy's Drive In
orange star4.8 • 218
2708 Gastonia Dallas Hwy Dallas, NC 28034
View restaurantnext
Halina's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7260 Highway 73 Denver, NC 28037
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Salem
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston