Hunter Station Pizza - Sellersburg

No reviews yet

Hunter Station Road

Sellersburg, IN 47172

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese Stix
Bread Stix

Appetizers

Bread Stix

$5.99

A Basket of (4) BREAD STIX's with a side of your choice of either marinara or nacho cheese dipping sauce.

Cheese Stix

$10.99

Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Includes a side of your choice of one of our signature dipping sauces.

Ultimate Cheese Stix

$12.99

Like our Cheese Stix – but with BACON! Includes a side of your choice of one of our signature dipping sauces.

Pretzel Basket with Beer Cheese

$9.49

(4) Pretzel sticks served with our signature beer cheese or nacho cheese.

Pizzas

Big Bubba Pizza

Our classic red sauce, a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese with sausage, bacon, pepperoni, ham, beef, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives, red onions, jalapeños, and pineapple.

Carnivore Pizza

Our signature red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, beef covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

The Ivy Pizza

Our signature red sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives and tomatoes covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

All Star Pizza

Our signature red sauce, Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

Our signature red sauce, ham and pineapple covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

Our signature BBQ sauce, bacon, ham and pineapple covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Hot Brown Pizza

Our creamy Alfredo sauce, roasted turkey, bacon and tomato covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Bourbon Chicken Pizza

Our classic bourbon sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Our house ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese and drizzled in Buffalo sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Our house ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Create Your Own Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.99

Fettuccine

$10.99

Calzones

A calzone your way. Choose up to three toppings (included). Additional toppings — 1.00 each

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$10.99

A classic calzone with ham, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.

Pepperoni Lover's Calzone

$10.99

Our calzone piled high with pepperoni.

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.99

A calzone your way. Choose up to three toppings (included). Additional toppings — 1.00 each

Classic Subs

Ham and Cheese Sub

$10.99

Our classic sub with ham and cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.99

Ranch, red onion, bacon, chicken, and buffalo sauce.

BBQ Chicken Sub

$10.99

BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, and chicken.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.99

Ranch, onion, bacon and chicken.

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Pizza sauce, provolone cheese and meatballs.

Stromboli Sub

$10.99

Pizza sauce, onion and sausage.

BBQ Stromboli

$10.99

BBQ sauce, onion, and sausage.

Italian Sub

$10.99

Italian dressing, ham, salami and pepperoni.

Desserts

Cinnamon Stix

$9.99+

Deliciously sweet cinnamon sticks covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.

7" Cookie Pizza

$6.99

Pizza Cookie with chocolate chips, drizzles with Hershey's chocolate syrup. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.00

7" Brownie Pizza

$6.99

Brownie Pizza drizzled with Vanilla Icing and Chocolate Syrup. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.00

Misc

Red Pepper Flakes

Parmesan Cheese

Pepperoncini Peppers

$1.00

Banana Peppers

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side of Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Side of Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Bourbon Sauce

$1.00

Side of Mango Habanero Sauce

$1.00

Side of Sweet Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Lay's Original Chips

$1.00

BBQ Chips

$1.00

Doritos Chips

$1.00

Wings

Wings ( 8 Count)

$10.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our hot hand tossed pizza!

Hunter Station Road, Sellersburg, IN 47172

Hunter Station Pizza Company image
Hunter Station Pizza Company image
Hunter Station Pizza Company image

