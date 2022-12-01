- Home
- /
- Huntington Beach
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Huntington Beach Tap Room
Huntington Beach Tap Room
No reviews yet
7631 Woodwind Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beachwood Cans / Bottles
28 Haze Later 4-Pack 16oz CANS
HAZY IPA- 6.8% ABV Honing our survival skills, we brewed this beer with enough hops to cure a zombie! 28 Haze Later is fermented with a new proprietary yeast and hopped at over 6 pounds per barrel with Mosaic, Citra, & Galaxy.
Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
Bourbon BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE
SCOTTISH-STYLE "WEE HEAVY" SCOTCH ALE AGED IN BOURBON BARRELS- 13% ABV
Citraholic 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Hopheads rejoice! Citraholic is a "modern" West Coast-Style IPA that's focused on Citra, one of our favorite new American hop varieties. Brewed with an abundance of Citra hops, we also blend in Warrior, Columbus, and Simcoe in the kettle for good measure. Citraholic is double dry hopped for two weeks with an abundance of Citra (and a touch of Columbus) imparting heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. A base of American 2-row malt and scatterings of light British caramel malt create the perfect foundation for this unique and powerfully pungent IPA. You asked for it and we were happy to deliver!
Fizzical Passion Fruit Seltzer 6 Pack
HARD SELTZER WITH PASSION FRUIT- 5% ABV The Fizzical series is our introduction to brewing hard seltzer at Beachwood. It is a clean, crisp and refreshing beverage with lively carbonation and extremely low residual sugar, and it's gluten free! Fizzical Passion Fruit. is flavored with passion fruit extract.
Hayabusa 6-Pack 12oz CANS
LAGER- 5.3% ABV Hayabusa is an ultra-crisp and refreshing Japanese-style lager made with American barley, Canadian pilsner, toasted flaked rice and German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.
LBC IPA 6-Pack 12oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV LBC IPA is a legit west coast-style India Pale Ale brewed to celebrate our famous home in the City of Long Beach. A large dose of kettle and dry "C-Hops" give this beer a juicy flavor profile with a dank & sticky aroma.
Mocha Machine 4-Pack 12oz CANS
IMPERIAL COFFEE CHOCOLATE PORTER- 9.2% ABV Mocha Machine is a well-engineered endeavor in massive aromatics and rich flavors. Brewed with an array British and German malts, this burly brew is infused with masterfully roasted coffee from Portola Coffee Lab in Costa Mesa, CA. It is then aged on cacao nibs from Ecuador, adding an awesomely deep dimension of fudge.
Rye BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE
SCOTTISH-STYLE "WEE HEAVY" SCOTCH ALE AGED IN RYE BARRELS- 13% ABV Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in American Rye barrels for one year. This fine liquid effortlessly combines notes of dark fruit, vanilla and toffee.
Sadie 2022 12oz BOTTLE
BARREL AGED DARK ALE- 12.0% ABV Sadie is an expressive dark ale that was carefully aged in bourbon barrels for one year. Rich caramel and vanilla flavors are carefully intertwined with delicate notes of oak and toasted oats.
Simcoast to Coast 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV 100% Simcoe hops!
West Coast Mix 4 Pack
Can't decide if you want Amalgamator or Citraholic? We've got you covered with this split 4-pack, so now you don't have to decide! Two (2) 16oz cans of Amalgamator (7.1% ABV) and two (2) 16oz cans Citraholic (7.1% ABV).
After Party 4-Pack 16oz CANS
PILSNER- 5.3% ABV A "modern" pilsner generously dry-hopped with Mosaic & Mosaic Cryo.
Blendery Bottles
Cactus Coolship 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINEAPPLE, KUMQUAT, AND APRICOT- 6.7% ABV Lambic inspired spontaneous base beer 12-16 months old, refermented in oak barrels with a blend of pineapple, kumquat, and Dreamcot apricots.
Careful With That Peach, Eugene 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE WITH PEACH- 6.5% ABV A classic in our line up of stone fruit beers ‘Careful with that Peach, Eugene' is made with over 3 lbs per gallon fresh local peaches from both Regier Farms and Sunny Cal Farms. Glorious aromas of juicy ripe fruit gets your mouth watering before you take your first sip. Solid acidity and our house funk partner nice with big flavors of fuzzy peach. Sweet and full bodied with a tart finish, leaving you immediately wanting another sip.
Come in Grape, Your Time is Up [Orange Muscat] 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH ORANGE MUSCAT GRAPES- 9.% ABV 'Come in Grape, Your Time is Up' is a seasonal series based around the grape harvest. In fall we collaborate with various wineries to create beers that blur the lines between wine and beer.
Come in Grape, Your Time is Up GEWURZTRAMINER 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH GEWURZTRAMINER GRAPES- 8.6% ABV This blend has aromas of roses, lychee, apple and light citrus notes that leads into flavors of stone fruit, citrus and pear with a slight minerality. This sparkling wine grape beer has soft acidity, light crisp fruity flavors and a clean, dry finish.
Come in Grape, Your Time is Up MERLOT 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MERLOT GRAPES- 9% ABV This blend has aromas of jammy strawberry, cherry, and soft oak. The flavors are a mirror of the aroma with dark fruits in the forefront and soft oak with light herbaceous notes in the background. This sparkling wine grape beer has pleasant acidity, soft tannins and a dry, fruity finish.
Coolship Chaos - Elderberries 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH ELDERBERRIES- 6.4% ABV
Coolship Chaos - Pinot Noir Grapes 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINOT NOIR GRAPES- 6.4% ABV
Coolship Chaos - Red Currant 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH RED CURRANTS- 6.4% ABV
Dia de los Mangos 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MANGO, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV Complex nose with tamarind, mango, citrus and stone fruit with the lambic base shining through. Tart earthy mango, citrus, stone fruit and soft oak on the palate with a crisp finish and lingering heat.
Dia de los Pinas 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINEAPPLE, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV Fresh bright sweet pineapple on the nose layered with citrus and subtle chili notes. The flavor follows the nose with tart pineapple, earthy tamarind, nice acid and finishes dry with light lingering heat.
Everything is Nothing With a Twist 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH YUZU, KOMBU, AND SANSHO PEPPER.- 6.5% ABV This is the second blend of Everything is Nothing With a Twist with an entirely new set of ingredients. Upfront it’s both highly carbonated and full-bodied, then the acid hits the front and sides of the palate making the mouth water; the mid-palate starts getting filled with flavors of citrus, funk, and complex earthiness. The umami character washes over the entire palate intensifying flavors and creating a second wave of mouth-watering. The finish is clean and slightly dry with yuzu, pleasant bitterness, and a touch of oak lingering.
Funk Yeah 2020 500ml BOTTLES
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE- 6.5% ABV Funk Yeah is our gueuze inspired beer that is blended once each year using carefully selected barrels ranging from 1 to 3+ years old. We hold nothing back to make this blend each year using beer made with house culture, spontaneous beer and wort that was in the coolship and then pitched into to find the perfect blend of acidity and character.
Funk Yeah 2021 500ml BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE- 6.5% ABV Funk Yeah is our gueuze inspired beer that is blended once each year using carefully selected barrels ranging from 1 to 3+ years old. We hold nothing back to make this blend each year using beer made with house culture, spontaneous beer and wort that was in the coolship and then pitched into to find the perfect blend of acidity and character.
Funk Yeah Balaton Cherry 2021 500mL
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE WITH BALATON CHERRIES- 6.5% ABV The aroma is bright with cherry, stone fruit and earthiness. The flavor is rich with cherry, stone fruit, funk and a light, tart acidity. The finish is dry with lingering cherry and hints of cinnamon with a light touch of oak.
Funk Yeah Nectarine 2021 500mL
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE WITH NECTARINES- 6.5% ABV The aroma spills out of the glass with intense sweet nectarines, subtle funk, and earthiness. On the palate, flavors of juicy nectarine flesh and fuzzy skins take over with subtle funk and salinity softly blended in. The finish is dry, fruity and mouthwatering with sweet nectarines lingering on the palate.
Infinite Resonance 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE WITH STAR RUBY GRAPEFRUIT AND SALT- 6.5% ABV This beer pours pale gold color with spritzy carbonation. The aroma of juicy grapefruit jumps out of the glass with only faint hints of stone fruit and earthy funk underneath. The flavor is grapefruit zest and salty minerality upfront with a solid oak presence and savory finish. The beer is medium bodied with a mouth watering salinity, restrained acid profile, light bitterness and a dry finish
Rose Splendor 500ml BOTTLES
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ STRAWBERRIES AND HERBS DE PROVENCE- 6.2% ABV Strawberry Provence has quickly become a Blendery favorite! A blend of one year old lambic-inspired base beer, aged on three pounds per gallon of whole frozen strawberries for two months, and a touch of Herbes de Provence added right before packaging. With big jammy strawberry aromas, there's no mistaking what fruit we used in this beer. Sweet, tart, and funky, with slight notes of fresh herbs on the finish that compliments that juicy strawberry character.
Solely Masumoto 2022 500mL
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE NATURALLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PEACHES- 6.5% ABV This blend was created with only the natural flora found on Masumoto stone fruit. Sixty pounds of peaches were split into six oak barrels of Lambic-inspired wort and left to ferment and age for 18 months. The barrels were blended together after which we packaged a third of the blend to create Solely Masumoto.
Strawberry Provence 500ml BOTTLES
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ STRAWBERRIES AND HERBS DE PROVENCE- 6.2% ABV Strawberry Provence has quickly become a Blendery favorite! A blend of one year old lambic-inspired base beer, aged on three pounds per gallon of whole frozen strawberries for two months, and a touch of Herbes de Provence added right before packaging. With big jammy strawberry aromas, there's no mistaking what fruit we used in this beer. Sweet, tart, and funky, with slight notes of fresh herbs on the finish that compliments that juicy strawberry character.
The Dream 500ml Bottle
Umeboshi 500ml BOTTLES
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ PLUM and SEA SALT- 6.5% ABV This beer takes inspiration from Umeboshi which is often translated into English as 'Japanese salt plums'. Distinct bright fruitiness and our house funk dominate the aromatics followed by flavors of juicy plum and melon. Mouth watering acidity is rounded out by the sea salt and finishes dry with a aftertaste reminiscent of sweet tarts.
We Are Who We Pretend to Be 500ml BOTTLE
GUEUZE INSPIRED SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAD BARRELS. BLEND OF 1, 2, & 3-YEAR OLD BARRELS- 6.6% ABV Our very first three-year blend of spontaneous beer! This batch consists of nine oak vessels ranging from 12 to 40 months old, with an average blend age of 21 months. This is an important mark for our Lambic/Gueuze-inspired beer project and another step towards our understanding of blending and spontaneous beer. On the nose is classic funk, earth, hay, stone fruit, and citrus peel. On the palate is pleasant acidity, complex, funky fruitiness and a slightly dry finish with a touch of oak. This is one of our favorite blends to date.
Beachwood Crowlers
28 Haze 32oz CROWLER
NEW ENGLAND IPA- 6.8% ABV Honing our survival skills, we brewed this beer with enough hops to cure a zombie! 28 Haze Later is fermented with a new proprietary yeast and hopped at over 6 pounds per barrel with Mosaic, Citra, & Galaxy.
Amalgamator 32oz CROWLER
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
Citraholic 32oz CROWLER
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% Hopheads rejoice! Citraholic is a "modern" West Coast-Style IPA that's focused on Citra, one of our favorite new American hop varieties. Brewed with an abundance of Citra hops, we also blend in Warrior, Columbus, and Simcoe in the kettle for good measure. Citraholic is double dry hopped for two weeks with an abundance of Citra (and a touch of Columbus) imparting heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. A base of American 2-row malt and scatterings of light British caramel malt create the perfect foundation for this unique and powerfully pungent IPA. You asked for it and we were happy to deliver!
Hayabusa 32oz CROWLER
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
Hef Leppard 32oz CROWLER
BAVARIAN-STYLE HEFEWEIZEN 5.1% ABV Hef Leppard is a traditional Bavarian-style weizen with its roots in strong German brewing traditions. A base of German wheat, pilsner, and Munich malts, give this beer a soft and wheaty foundation. Fermented with our favorite Bavarian yeast, delicate aromas of clove combine with floral German hops to round out this delicately refreshing beer.
Hoppa Emeritus 32oz CROWLER
WEST COAST-STYLE BLACK IPA- 7.1% The most evil Black IPA to stalk the earth. Dry hopped with sinister amounts of Citra and Ekuanot hops.
Saison du Kashi 32oz CROWLER
SAISON- 6.5% ABV Saison du Kashi is a collaboration with our friends at Urban Roots. It features heirloom barley from Italy's Adriatic coast, along with malted spelt & rye. It's hopped with Styrian Golding from Slovenia for amazingly floral aromatics.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
7631 Woodwind Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92647