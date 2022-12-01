Huntington Beach Tap Room

Everything is Nothing With a Twist 500mL BOTTLE

$14.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH YUZU, KOMBU, AND SANSHO PEPPER.- 6.5% ABV This is the second blend of Everything is Nothing With a Twist with an entirely new set of ingredients. Upfront it’s both highly carbonated and full-bodied, then the acid hits the front and sides of the palate making the mouth water; the mid-palate starts getting filled with flavors of citrus, funk, and complex earthiness. The umami character washes over the entire palate intensifying flavors and creating a second wave of mouth-watering. The finish is clean and slightly dry with yuzu, pleasant bitterness, and a touch of oak lingering.