The Grove Tavern 204 N 4th St

Popular Items

The Grove Burger

$13.00

Two 4 oz house blend in duck fat, american cheese, pickle, onion, garlic aioli, brioche

Katsu Sammie

$12.00

fried panko pork cutlet, tonkatsu,red cabbage, white bread

FOOD

For The Table

Ahi Poke

$18.00

ahi poke, avacado, cucmber, heirloom tomato, green onion, ponzu, siracha aioli, crispy wonton, sesame seed

Baked Brie

$16.00

melted brie, orange blossom,pistacio, dried cranberry, crostini

Burrata and Peach

$16.00

fresh peach, prosciutto, candied pecans, balsamic reduction, arugula, cracked pepper, toast points

Champagne Papi Shrimp

$18.00

sauteed gulf shrimp, champagne sage butter, capers, garlic, parsley, toast points

Charcuterie

$21.00

house selected meats and cheese,fruit,nuts,jam,crostini

Hummus

$14.00

lemon hummus, pomegranate, micro basil, naan, veggie

Wings

$15.00

marinated wings tossed in dry rub or buffalo sauce, choose 2 styles

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$16.00

shredded pork, house bbq, white cheddar, pickled onion, jalopeno, pinneapple, micro greens

Pancetta Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

pancetta, chef shrooms, spinach, fontina, truffle oil, garlic

Peach Flatbread

$15.00

peach, arugula, shallot, whipped goat, balsamic reduction, micro greens

Salmon Flatbread

$20.00

smoked salmon, heirloom tomato, pickled onion, whipped goat cheese, arugula, chili oil, avacado, balsamic reduction

Greens From The Grove

Grove Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, heirloom tomato, pickled onion, feta, balsamic vin, crouton

Sesame Crusted Tuna Salad

$20.00

arugula spring mix, ahi seared tuna, cucumber, avocado, wonton strips, ginger lime vin

Southwest Cobb

$15.00

romaine spring mix, bacon, cotija ,black bean, avocado, tomato, hard egg, pepitas, avocado poblano ranch

Spinach Salad

$13.00

spinach sping mix, salmon, bacon, walnuts, goat cheese, strawberry, balsamic vin

The Caesar

$12.00

romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, heirloom tomato, caesar dressing, crouton,cracked pepper

Sammies

The Grove Burger

$13.00

Two 4 oz house blend in duck fat, american cheese, pickle, onion, garlic aioli, brioche

Chicago Beef Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Slow cooked sirloin tip/top round beef, pan jus, smoked provolone, artisan italian, giardiniera aioli

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Fried or grilled shrimp, cabbage, tomato, cajun remoulade, french roll, cajun dust

Pork Shoulder

$13.00

marinated slow cooked pork, root beer, bbq drizzle, crispy onion straw, creamy coleslaw,triple play cheddar, pretzel bun

Honey Hot Chicken

$12.00

buttermilk brined chicken thigh, chili infused honey, cayenne compound butter, pickle, cabbage slaw, brioche

Katsu Sammie

$12.00

fried panko pork cutlet, tonkatsu,red cabbage, white bread

Chicken Co

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, bbq, pork belly, cheddar, brioche

Side Piece

Elote w/ Chipotle Aioli

$7.00

Elote w/ chipotle aioli, micro cilantro, cotija cheese

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Grove Kettle Chips

$3.00

Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Seasoned Fries w/ Grove sauce or Garlic Aioli,

$5.00

Side Grove Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tots w/ Jalapeno Ketchup

$6.00

Soups

Soup of the day

$6.00

Roasted Tomato Soup

$6.00

Its All About The Youth

Waffle Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit

Little Ones Burger

$8.00

Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit

Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit

Flatbread Pizza

$8.00

Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit

Grilled Kids Chicken

$8.00

Nightcaps

Cake Pop & Gelato

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Rotational Cheesecake

Manbot Coffee For 2

$8.00

Manbot Cold Brew

$6.00

Manbot x Affogato

$8.00

Ooey Gooey Brownie a la Mode

$9.00

Name proceeds itself

Extras

Toast

$2.00

Au Jus

$1.00

GF Buns

$3.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Jalopeno Ketchup

$1.00

Naan

$3.00

Rustic Toast Points

$2.00

Specials/Features

Skirt steak, chimichurri, fries, demi glace

Chicken Francese

$24.00

Lightly breaded chicken, lemon herb jus, sauteed spinach, orzo pesto

Mojo Pork

$22.00

mojo marinated, pork, cilantro lime, black bean pepper medley, micro cilantro, lime

Salmon Succotash

$26.00

Seared salmon, corn, peppers, edamame, onion, creme' fresh sauce, cajun dust

Skirt Steak Frites Chimi

$28.00

prime marinated skirt, chimichurri, curds, demi, over bed of fries

Friyay Fish Fry

Cod fish

$22.00

Fried/ Baked cod, walleye, haddock, or shrimp - includes fries, coleslaw, B&B, tartar

Haddock

$22.00

Fried/ Baked cod, walleye, haddock, or shrimp - includes fries, coleslaw, B&B, tartar

Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

Fried/ Baked cod, walleye, haddock, or shrimp - includes fries, coleslaw, B&B, tartar

BAR

The Grove Cocktails

B-i-g P-o-p-p-a

$12.00

Old Grandad/Rittenhoouse, foro vermouth, angostura, cherry

D-Town Handshake

$6.00

Highlife/Old Style and shot of Old Grandad

Everything's Gucci

$12.00

La Marca Prosecco, Woody Creek Roaring Fork Vodka, citrus zest, blood orange sorbet

Flower Power

$12.00

Prosecco,gin, elderflower,green tea simple, lemon, babys breath

Ole Baron

$10.00

Classic Old Fashioned with orange twist and cherry

Pride & Tradition

$13.00

whiskey acres bib, demerara, angostura, regans, amerena, smoked

Right Near Da Beach

$10.00

white rum, cocunut milk, aloe, pinneapple, lime, orgeat, roasted coconut,lime wheel

Sancho

$12.00

Mezacal, tequila, combier orange, lime, agave, hella firewater tincture, pinneapple, lava salt, dehydrated lime

Seasonal Sangria

$10.00

Seasonally rotating Sangria for your consumption (ask server)

So Fresh And So Clean

$10.00

vodka, fresh raspberry, lemon, simple, vanilla, soda splash

The Big Easy

$12.00

Sazerac Rye, simple, angostura, Peychaud's, absinthe rinse, lemon twist

Tropic Thunder

$10.00

Corozon tequila, Passionfruit, yogurt, vanilla, lemon, simple, soda, dehydrated lemon

N/A Grove Coktails

$6.00

Cocktails

Aviation

$10.00

gin,maraschino, creme de violet, lemon

Bartenders Playground (you call it)

$10.00

Boulavardier

$10.00

Bourbon, apertivo, sweet vermouth, orange peel

Espresso martini

$10.00

vodka, espresso, cream, vanilla

French Martini

$10.00

vodka, creme de mure, pinneapple

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin,lime,simple, lime twist

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Vodka,Lemon, sugar rim

Margarita

$8.00

Classic margarita

Martini

$10.00

Classic martini w/ house Vodka

Mojito

$9.00

rum, mint, lime, simple, soda

Negroni

$10.00

Gin,aperol,sweet vermoouth

Paper Plane

$10.00

bourbon, apertivo, amaro, lemon juice

Spritz

$10.00

Apertivo, prosecco, orange wheel

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

old grandad, lemon,simple,egg white, bitters, cherry

White Russian

$10.00

vodka, mr black, heavy cream

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Draft

Church St. Blueberry Vanilla Sour Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00Out of stock

Modello Draft

$5.50Out of stock

Half Acre Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Penrose Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Obscurity Good Kiss

$7.00Out of stock

Brew

93 Octane Clown Car Cream Ale

$7.00

93 Octane Hugger Orange whip

$7.00

Beyers Hefeweizen

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Byers American Lager

$7.00Out of stock

City Water Oh La La Pink Lemonade

$6.00

City Water Peach

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

Highlife

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Noon Whistle Gummie

$7.00

Obscurity Launch Juice

$7.00

Obscurity Vanilla Doom

$7.00

Off Color Beer for Tacos

$7.00

Old Style

$4.00

Old Style Light

$4.00

Penrose Taproom

$7.00

Pollyanna Lunchbox Tactics

$6.00

Solemn Oath Butterfly Flashmob

$7.00

Swell Rocket Pop

$6.00

Whiteclaw Spirit Seltzer Black Cherry

$6.00

Sparkling Wine

Francois Montand Brut Blac De Blancs

$9.00

Francois Montand Split Rose'

$9.00

LA Marca Prosecco

$9.00

White Wine Glass

CK Mondavi Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Clean Slate Riesling Glass

$8.00

Hess Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Matua Glass

$8.00

Novellum Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Prisoner Unshackled Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00

White Wine Bottle

CK Mondavi Pinot Grigio (Copy)

$22.00

Clean Slate Riesling (Copy)

$22.00

Hess Chardonnay (Copy)

$30.00

Matua (Copy)

$30.00

Novellum Chardonnay (Copy)

$42.00

Prisoner Unshackled Chardonnay (Copy)

$42.00

Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc (Copy)

$22.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc (Copy)

$42.00

Red Wine Glass

Bodega Catena Malbec Glass

$10.00

Bogle Vineyards Cabernet Glass

$7.00

Boneshaker Red Zin Glass

$12.00

J Lohr Falcon Perch Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Liberty School Cab Reserve Glass

$12.00

Prisioner Unshackled Pinot Noir Glass

$12.00

Rose' All Day Rose' Glass

$9.00

Troublemaker Red Blend Glass

$10.00

Red Wine Bottle

Bodega Catena Malbec

$38.00

Bogle Vineyards Cabernet Glass

$7.00

Boneshaker Red Zin

$42.00

J Lohr Falcon Perch Pinot Noir

$26.00

Liberty School Cab Reserve Glass

$12.00

Prisioner Unshackled Pinot Noir

$42.00

Rose' All Day Rose'

$34.00

Troublemaker Red Blend

$40.00

Bourbon

1792 Small Batch

$9.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Bakers 7yr

$12.00

Balcones True Blue

$13.00

Bardstown

$14.00

Bardstown

$15.00

Bardstown Fusion

$12.00

Bardstown Origin BIB

$10.00

Bardstown Origin Straight

$10.00

Barrell Craft New Year

$15.00

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Basil Subtle Smoke

$12.00

Basil Toasted

$11.00

Belle Meade Reserve

$12.00

Belle Meade Sour Mash

$11.00

Blade & Bow Bourbon

$10.00

Blantons

$15.00

Blantons SFTB

$38.00

Blaum Bros Straight

$11.00

Bombergers

$14.00

Bookers

$14.00

Boondock port finish 6 yr, 10.00

$10.00

Bowman, Issac Port

$12.00

Breckenridge

$10.00

Breckenridge Port Cask Finish

$10.00

Breckenridge PX Cask Finish

$11.00

Breckenridge Rum Cask

$11.00

Breckenridge Spice

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trrace Kosher

$9.00

Calumet Farm Small Batch

$10.00

Castle and Key Single Barrel

$12.00

Castle and Key Small Batch

$12.00

CH 2 Year

$10.00

Chattanooga 111

$11.00

Chattenooga BiB

$10.00

Clyde Mays Straight

$11.00

Cody Road

$10.00

Colonel EH Taylor Single Barrel

$18.00

Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch

$10.00

Copper Craft Straight

$10.00

David Nicholson 1843

$8.00

David Nicholson Reserve

$10.00

Deadwood

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10yr Bourbon

$10.00

Eagle Rare 17yr Bourbon

$65.00

Early Times BiB

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$10.00

Ezra Brooks 8yr

$10.00

Ezra Brooks 99

$8.00

Few

$10.00

Field and Sound BiB

$12.00

Field And Sound Wheated BIB

$12.00

Field and Sound Wheated Bourbon

$12.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$13.00

Garrison Bros

$14.00

George Dickel 12 Year

$11.00

George Dickel 8 Year

$9.00

George Dickel BiB

$12.00

George Remus

$9.00

George T Stagg

$70.00

Green River Distillery

$8.00

Hancocks Reserve

$15.00

Hardins Creek

$13.00

Heaven Hill BiB

$14.00

Henry Duyours

$10.00

High West

$12.00

High West American Prairie

$10.00

J. Henry and Sons 5yr

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels 10yr

$14.00

Jack Daniels BiB

$10.00

James E Pepper Cask Strength

$12.00

James E. Pepper Bourbon

$12.00

Jefferson Manhattan

$10.00

Jefferson Ocean at Sea

$14.00

Jefferson Reserve

$11.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$11.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Johnny Drum

$10.00

Joseph Magnus Straight

$18.00

Journeyman Featherbone

$10.00

Justice Barrel Proof

$10.00

Kentucky Owl

$22.00

Kentucky Vintage

$10.00

Knob Creek 12yr Bourbon

$12.00

Knob Creek 7yr Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon

$10.00

Larceny

$10.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$15.00

Laws Four Grain

$11.00

Laws Intention

$18.00

Lexingtons

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark 46

$11.00

Makers Mark Cask Strength

$11.00

Michters Small Batch

$10.00

Michters Sour Mash

$13.00

Michters Toasted

$18.00

Michters Unblended American

$10.00

Milam and GreeneTriple Cask

$14.00

Murray Hill Club

$24.00

Nelsons Greenbrier Sour Mash

$9.00

New Riff Single Barrel Strength

$12.00

Noah's Mill

$13.00

Nulu Toasted Small Batch, 13.00

$13.00

Old Bardstown Straight

$9.00

Old Fitzgerald BiB

$45.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Old Forester 1870

$10.00

Old Forester 1897

$12.00

Old Forester 1910

$14.00

Old Forester 1920

$15.00

Old Forester Statesman

$11.00

Old Grandad BIB

$7.00

Old Granddad 114 Proof

$12.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$23.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 12y