The Grove Tavern 204 N 4th St
FOOD
For The Table
Ahi Poke
ahi poke, avacado, cucmber, heirloom tomato, green onion, ponzu, siracha aioli, crispy wonton, sesame seed
Baked Brie
melted brie, orange blossom,pistacio, dried cranberry, crostini
Burrata and Peach
fresh peach, prosciutto, candied pecans, balsamic reduction, arugula, cracked pepper, toast points
Champagne Papi Shrimp
sauteed gulf shrimp, champagne sage butter, capers, garlic, parsley, toast points
Charcuterie
house selected meats and cheese,fruit,nuts,jam,crostini
Hummus
lemon hummus, pomegranate, micro basil, naan, veggie
Wings
marinated wings tossed in dry rub or buffalo sauce, choose 2 styles
Boneless Wings
Flatbreads
BBQ Pork Flatbread
shredded pork, house bbq, white cheddar, pickled onion, jalopeno, pinneapple, micro greens
Pancetta Mushroom Flatbread
pancetta, chef shrooms, spinach, fontina, truffle oil, garlic
Peach Flatbread
peach, arugula, shallot, whipped goat, balsamic reduction, micro greens
Salmon Flatbread
smoked salmon, heirloom tomato, pickled onion, whipped goat cheese, arugula, chili oil, avacado, balsamic reduction
Greens From The Grove
Grove Salad
mixed greens, heirloom tomato, pickled onion, feta, balsamic vin, crouton
Sesame Crusted Tuna Salad
arugula spring mix, ahi seared tuna, cucumber, avocado, wonton strips, ginger lime vin
Southwest Cobb
romaine spring mix, bacon, cotija ,black bean, avocado, tomato, hard egg, pepitas, avocado poblano ranch
Spinach Salad
spinach sping mix, salmon, bacon, walnuts, goat cheese, strawberry, balsamic vin
The Caesar
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, heirloom tomato, caesar dressing, crouton,cracked pepper
Sammies
The Grove Burger
Two 4 oz house blend in duck fat, american cheese, pickle, onion, garlic aioli, brioche
Chicago Beef Grilled Cheese
Slow cooked sirloin tip/top round beef, pan jus, smoked provolone, artisan italian, giardiniera aioli
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried or grilled shrimp, cabbage, tomato, cajun remoulade, french roll, cajun dust
Pork Shoulder
marinated slow cooked pork, root beer, bbq drizzle, crispy onion straw, creamy coleslaw,triple play cheddar, pretzel bun
Honey Hot Chicken
buttermilk brined chicken thigh, chili infused honey, cayenne compound butter, pickle, cabbage slaw, brioche
Katsu Sammie
fried panko pork cutlet, tonkatsu,red cabbage, white bread
Chicken Co
Grilled chicken breast, bbq, pork belly, cheddar, brioche
Side Piece
Its All About The Youth
Waffle Grilled Cheese
Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit
Little Ones Burger
Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit
Popcorn Chicken
Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit
Mac And Cheese
Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit
Flatbread Pizza
Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit
Grilled Kids Chicken
Nightcaps
Extras
Specials/Features
Chicken Francese
Lightly breaded chicken, lemon herb jus, sauteed spinach, orzo pesto
Mojo Pork
mojo marinated, pork, cilantro lime, black bean pepper medley, micro cilantro, lime
Salmon Succotash
Seared salmon, corn, peppers, edamame, onion, creme' fresh sauce, cajun dust
Skirt Steak Frites Chimi
prime marinated skirt, chimichurri, curds, demi, over bed of fries
Friyay Fish Fry
Cod fish
Fried/ Baked cod, walleye, haddock, or shrimp - includes fries, coleslaw, B&B, tartar
Haddock
Fried/ Baked cod, walleye, haddock, or shrimp - includes fries, coleslaw, B&B, tartar
Shrimp Dinner
Fried/ Baked cod, walleye, haddock, or shrimp - includes fries, coleslaw, B&B, tartar
BAR
The Grove Cocktails
B-i-g P-o-p-p-a
Old Grandad/Rittenhoouse, foro vermouth, angostura, cherry
D-Town Handshake
Highlife/Old Style and shot of Old Grandad
Everything's Gucci
La Marca Prosecco, Woody Creek Roaring Fork Vodka, citrus zest, blood orange sorbet
Flower Power
Prosecco,gin, elderflower,green tea simple, lemon, babys breath
Ole Baron
Classic Old Fashioned with orange twist and cherry
Pride & Tradition
whiskey acres bib, demerara, angostura, regans, amerena, smoked
Right Near Da Beach
white rum, cocunut milk, aloe, pinneapple, lime, orgeat, roasted coconut,lime wheel
Sancho
Mezacal, tequila, combier orange, lime, agave, hella firewater tincture, pinneapple, lava salt, dehydrated lime
Seasonal Sangria
Seasonally rotating Sangria for your consumption (ask server)
So Fresh And So Clean
vodka, fresh raspberry, lemon, simple, vanilla, soda splash
The Big Easy
Sazerac Rye, simple, angostura, Peychaud's, absinthe rinse, lemon twist
Tropic Thunder
Corozon tequila, Passionfruit, yogurt, vanilla, lemon, simple, soda, dehydrated lemon
N/A Grove Coktails
Cocktails
Aviation
gin,maraschino, creme de violet, lemon
Bartenders Playground (you call it)
Boulavardier
Bourbon, apertivo, sweet vermouth, orange peel
Espresso martini
vodka, espresso, cream, vanilla
French Martini
vodka, creme de mure, pinneapple
Gimlet
Gin,lime,simple, lime twist
Lemon Drop
Vodka,Lemon, sugar rim
Margarita
Classic margarita
Martini
Classic martini w/ house Vodka
Mojito
rum, mint, lime, simple, soda
Negroni
Gin,aperol,sweet vermoouth
Paper Plane
bourbon, apertivo, amaro, lemon juice
Spritz
Apertivo, prosecco, orange wheel
Whiskey Sour
old grandad, lemon,simple,egg white, bitters, cherry
White Russian
vodka, mr black, heavy cream