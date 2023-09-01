Restaurant info

Our elevated pub fare menu will feature a mix of classic sports bar favorites and contemporary features to satisfy any hungry sports fan. With a craft-focused bar program, a variety of happy hour specials, and seasonal offerings, you’ll be sure to have fun and leave happy. Whether you’re a die-hard college football fan looking to catch a game on the big screen, or you’re just stopping by for a quick bite while you’re in the area, you’ll find that our exceptional fare, lively atmosphere, and friendly service always make you feel at home.

