FOOD

BAR SNACKS

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$13.00

FRIED SHRIMP TOSSED IN HOUSE BOOM BOOM SAUCE

BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

TOASTED BAGUETTE SLICES WITH PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, EVOO, TOMATO, BASIL, & A FIG BALSAMIC REDUCTION.

CHILI BOWL

$8.00

HOMEMADE CHILI WITH BRAISED SHORT RIB, GROUND BEEF, BEANS, TOMATOES, PEPPERS, CHILIS, SHREDDED CHEESE, AND RED ONION.

CRISPY SWEET CORN NUGGETS

$10.00

FRIED SWEET CORN NUGGETS SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF SIGNATURE DIPPING SAUCE.

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$10.00

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$10.00

HOUSE BATTERED PICKLE CHIPS SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF SIGNATURE DIPPING SAUCE. TRY FRIED JALAPEÑOS MIXED IN FOR A LITTLE HEAT!

GARLIC CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

GARLIC-Y CHEESE CURDS SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF SIGNATURE DIPPING SAUCE.

GOUDA MAC & CHEESE BITES

$12.00

FRIED GOUDA MAC & CHEESE BITES SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF SIGNATURE DIPPING SAUCE.

HOUSE CHIPS TRIO

$14.00

WHITE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH SIDES OF HAIL ALE QUESO, PICO DE GALLO, & GUACAMOLE.

VARSITY NACHOS

$16.00

HOUSE MADE TORTILLA CHIPS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN TINGA, MOJO PULLED PORK, OR BEER BRAISED SHORT RIB, SERVED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE, HAIL ALE QUESO, BLACK OLIVES, JALAPEÑOS, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, SPICY AIOLI, & CILANTRO.

MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

HOMESTYLE MAC & CHEESE SERVED HOT & GOOEY!

ONION RINGS

$10.00

HOUSE BATTERED ONION RINGS SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF SIGNATURE DIPPING SAUCE.

QUESADILLA

$11.00

SHORT RIB CHILI CUP

$4.00

HOMEMADE CHILI WITH BRAISED SHORT RIB, GROUND BEEF, BEANS, TOMATOES, PEPPERS, CHILIS, SHREDDED CHEESE, AND RED ONION.

SOUP OF THE DAY BOWL

$8.00

ROTATING HOMEMADE SOUP MADE BY OUR IN HOUSE CHEFS.

SOUP OF THE DAY CUP

$4.00

ROTATING HOMEMADE SOUP MADE BY OUR IN HOUSE CHEFS.

BURGERS

BENNING BURGER

$16.00

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$14.00

HAIL VARSITY BURGER

$14.00

VARSITY MELT

$15.00

EXPRESS LUNCH

$12.00

DESSERTS

RASPBERRY DONUT CHEESECAKE

$8.00

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

HOT DOGS

CHICAGO STYLE HOTDOG

$13.00

CHILLI CHEESE HOTDOG

$14.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$8.00

MAGGIES MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

Kids Hotdog

$8.00

PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.00

BIG PIG PIZZA

$19.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$8.00

COMBO PIZZA

$19.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$19.00

VEGGIE PIZZA

$19.00

8" 1 Topping Pizza

$6.00

SALADS

COBB

$15.00

CHOPPED ROMAINE, GRILLED CHICKEN, HOUSE BACON BITS, GRAPE TOMATO, AVOCADO, GREEN ONION, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, HARD BOILED EGG

HURRDAT CAESAR

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, RED ONION, SHAVED PARMESAN, HOUSEMADE CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING

WEDGE

$12.00

ICEBURG, CHERRY TOMATO, HOUSE BACON, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, HARD BOILED EGG, BALSAMIC GLAZE DRIZZLE, CHOICE OF DRESSING.

SANDWICHES

BLT

$13.00

CHICKEN SANDWHICHES

$13.00

CLUB MELT

$15.00

CUBANO

$15.00Out of stock

MAC AND CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE

$15.00

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWHICH

$15.00

PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

$15.00

SHORT RIB DIP

$15.00

SIDES

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.00

LOADED FRIES

$10.00

LOADED TOTS

$10.00

MAC & CHEESE SIDE

$5.00

QUESO CUP

$4.00

SIDE ONION RINGS

$10.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

TATER TOTS

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

WINGS

WINGS

$10.00

YOUR CHOICE OF BONELESS OR TRADITIONAL WINGS WITH A VARIETY OF HOUSE SIGNATURE WING SAUCES. TRY THEM BREADED FOR SOME EXTRA CRISP!

WRAPS

CLUB WRAP

$14.00

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

CRISPY CHICKEN BACON WRAP

$15.00

CRISPY HURRDAT CAESAR WRAP

$14.00

GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BACON WRAP

$15.00

GRILLED HURRDAT CAESAR WRAP

$14.00

TENDERS

TENDERS

$14.00

SAMPLER PLATTER

SAMPLER PLATTER

$18.00

SAUCES

SIDE 1000 ISLAND

$0.50

SIDE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE BOOM BOOM SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE DOROTHY LYNCH

$0.50

SIDE FIG BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE ITALIAN

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE SMOKED TOMATO RANCH

$0.50

BBQ SAUCE