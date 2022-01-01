Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hurricane Cafe

1,090 Reviews

$$

14050 US Hwy 1

Juno Beach, FL 33408

One Egg
1 Chocolate Chip Cake

Eggs to Order

One Egg

$6.95

Two Eggs

$7.95

Three Eggs

$8.95

Four Eggs

$9.95

*Egg Whites

$2.50

Eggs Benedict

Potato Pancake/Pastrami/Poached Eggs/Hollandaise

Classic Benedict with Ham

$12.50

Florentine Benedict

$12.50

Gettin' Crabby Benedict

$14.95

Nova Benedict

$13.75

Smoked Turkey Benedict

$13.25

French Toast & Waffles

1/2 Banana Praline French Toast

$6.50

1/2 Granola Crusted French Toast

$6.70

1/2 Honey Vanilla French Toast

$6.00

Banana Praline French Toast

$11.95

Belgian Waffle

$9.25

Granola Crusted French Toast

$11.25

Honey Vanilla French Toast

$9.75

Pecan Waffle

$10.00

Whole Wheat Pecan Waffle

$10.75

Whole Wheat Waffle

$10.00

Hurricane Classics

BLT

$12.65

Chicken & Biscuits with Eggs

$12.65

Chicken Fried Steak & Two Eggs

$12.75

Egg Sandwich

$11.50

Sunrise Burrito

$11.95

Two Eggs with Hash or Ham

$12.65

Two Pancakes & Two Eggs

$13.50

Hurricane Specialties

Avocado Toast

$15.50

Breakfast Reuben

$15.95

Grits Bowl

$15.95

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Monte Cristo

$12.95

Nova Lox Platter

$15.95

Quiche Platter

$12.95

Quinoa Power Bowl

$13.50

Shrimp & Grits with Chorizo

$13.95

Sunrise Bowl

$15.95

Whole Lobster Quiche

$55.00

Whole Quiche

$50.00

Kid's Breakfast

Kid Continental & Fruit Cup

$7.95

Kid Egg & Pancake

$7.95

Kid French Toast

$7.95

Kid Scrambled Eggs

$7.95

Kid Silver Dollar Cakes

$7.95

Kid Thin Crust Breakfast Pizza

$7.95

Kid Yogurt, Granola & Berry Bowl

$7.95

Omelettes

Farmer's Garden Omelette

$11.95

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.75

Italian Omelette

$12.75

Mediterranean Omelette

$11.95

Omelettes Your Way

$9.95

Three Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Turkey & Asparagus Omelette

$13.50

Western Omelette

$12.75

Pancakes

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$3.75

1 Wild Blueberry Cake

$4.00

1 Bacon Cake

$4.00

1 Sausage Cake

$4.00

1 Chocolate Chip Cake

$4.00

1 Banana Macadamia Nut Cake

$4.25

1 Whole Wheat Cake

$4.50

Shrt Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.50

Shrt Wild Blueberry Cakes

$7.95

Shrt Smoked Bacon Cakes

$7.95

Shrt Breakfast Sausage Cakes

$7.95

Shrt Chocolate Chip Cakes

$7.95

Shrt Banana Macadamia Nut

$8.25

Shrt Whole Wheat Cakes

$9.00

Full Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.50

Full Wild Blueberry Cakes

$9.95

Full Smoked Bacon Cakes

$9.95

Full Breakfast Sausage Cakes

$9.95

Full Chocolate Chip Cakes

$9.95

Full Banana Macadamia Nut

$10.95

Full Whole Wheat Cakes

$11.75

Sides

Asparagus

$4.25

Avocado

$2.25

Bacon (1pc)

$1.40

Bacon (2 pc)

$2.65

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.25

Banana

$2.00

Biscuit (1 pc)

$1.95

Blueberry

$4.00

Bone in Ham (6 oz)

$6.50

Broccoli

$4.00

Cheese Grits Side

$3.50

Chicken Sausage (1 pc)

$2.15

Chicken Sausage (2 pc)

$4.25

Chorizo

$4.25

Cottage Cheese Cup

$2.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

English Muffin

$2.85

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Grilled Vegetables

$4.50

Guacamole Side

$2.00

Hash Browns

$2.75

Hollandaise

$1.25

Home Fries

$2.75

Honey Ham (6 oz)

$6.50

Housemade Corned Beef Hash

$7.75

Maple Syrup

$2.35

Mixed Berry - Cup

$5.45

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Pork Sausage (1 pc)

$2.15

Pork Sausage (2 pc)

$4.25

Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Side Praline Sauce

$1.50

Side Salmon

$6.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.75

Spinach

$4.50

Strawberry

$4.00

Toast

$1.95

Waffle Fries

$3.75

Whip Cream

$1.50

Side Cheddar Cheese Grits

$2.50

Cup Cheddar Cheese Grits

$3.50

Bowl Cheddar Cheese Grits

$4.90

Side Oatmeal

$2.50

Cup Oatmeal

$4.00

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.95

Side Banana Praline Oatmeal

$3.75

Cup Banana Praline Oatmeal

$4.75

Bowl Banana Praline Oatmeal

$5.95

Side Fruit

$2.95

Cup Fruit

$5.00

Bowl Fruit

$7.95

Side Plain Grits

$2.00

Cup Plain Grits

$3.25

Bowl Plain Grits

$4.25

Mixed Berry Cup

$5.45

Mixed Berry Bowl

$10.50

Starters

Biscuits & Gravy - Full Order

$6.25

Biscuits & Gravy - Half Order

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.85

Cinnamon Pecan Corn Muffin

$3.85

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Coffee Cake

$3.65

Cottage Cheese & Berries

$7.95

Fresh Fruit & Berry Bowl

$8.65

Granola Bowl

$5.95

Grits Bowl

$4.25

Hummus Platter

$12.95

Oatmeal - Bowl

$4.95

Oatmeal - Cup

$4.00

Take Two

$9.75

Yogurt Parfait

$6.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

14050 US Hwy 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408

