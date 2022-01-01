  • Home
  Punta Gorda
  Hurricane Charley's Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill - 300 West Retta Esplanade
Hurricane Charley's Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill 300 West Retta Esplanade

No reviews yet

300 West Retta Esplanade

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood Chowder
First Date Golden Gate
Regular Mels Bowl

Fountain

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Mt Dew

$2.25

Lemon-Ade

$2.25

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Peligrino

$3.00

Teas

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.25

Juices

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Clamato Juice

$2.25

V-8

$2.25

Energy

Red Bull Reg

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

DeCAff Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Virgin Drinks

N/A Pina Colada

$4.50

N/A Strawberry Daq

$4.50

N/A Mango Daq

$4.50

N/A Bloody Mary

$4.50

Starters

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

$5.00+
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$7.00+
Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.00+
Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$13.00
Banging Bites

Banging Bites

$11.00+
Blue Crab Tower

Blue Crab Tower

$38.00
Seared Crab Cakes

Seared Crab Cakes

$22.00
Calamari

Calamari

$12.00
Mussels Garlic

Mussels Garlic

$13.00
Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$13.00
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00
Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$9.00
Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00
Wings

Wings

$13.00
Margarita Wings

Margarita Wings

$14.00
Cheesey Bread

Cheesey Bread

$9.00
Artichoke Spinach Dip

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$11.00
Lobster Overdose

Lobster Overdose

$34.00

Flatbreads

Pepperoni & Sausage Flatbread

Pepperoni & Sausage Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock
Bourbon Street Flatbread

Bourbon Street Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Ranch Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$15.00
Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$17.00
Ahi Salad

Ahi Salad

$18.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00
Pear & Strawberry Salad

Pear & Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Platters

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.00

Gator Platter

$17.00
Fried Clam Strip Platter

Fried Clam Strip Platter

$13.00
Select Oyster Platter

Select Oyster Platter

$18.00

Pick 2 Platter

$26.00

Pick 3 Platter

$34.00

Pick 4 Platter

$39.00
Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.00
Coconut Shrimp Platter

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$16.00
Fried Haddock Platter

Fried Haddock Platter

$16.00

Tacos

Lobster Tacos

Lobster Tacos

$28.00

Crawfish Tacos

$14.00
Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Steak Tacos

$17.00Out of stock
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Handhelds

Sautéed Lobster Roll

Sautéed Lobster Roll

$34.00
Gulf Grouper Sandwich

Gulf Grouper Sandwich

$26.00
Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$18.00
Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00
Pork Loin Sandwich

Pork Loin Sandwich

$11.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00
Turkey Avocado Panini

Turkey Avocado Panini

$14.00
Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$13.00
Hurricane Po Boy

Hurricane Po Boy

$14.00+
Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$10.00+

Honorable Mentions

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00
Gouda Chicken

Gouda Chicken

$16.00
Gouda Shrimp

Gouda Shrimp

$18.00
Gouda Pork

Gouda Pork

$14.00
Gouda Crawdads

Gouda Crawdads

$18.00
Gouda Lobster

Gouda Lobster

$28.00

Gouda Mac No Protein

$12.00

Burgers

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$9.00

L Hamburger

$10.00
L Cheeseburger

L Cheeseburger

$10.00
D Cheeseburger

D Cheeseburger

$13.00
D Mushroom Swiss Burger

D Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00
D Brunch Burger

D Brunch Burger

$14.50
D Bourbon Bacon Burger

D Bourbon Bacon Burger

$15.50
L Mushroom Swiss Burger

L Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00
L Brunch Burger

L Brunch Burger

$11.50
L Bourbon Bacon Burger

L Bourbon Bacon Burger

$11.50

D Hamburger

$13.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00
The Vegan

The Vegan

$14.00
Chicken Ranch Pizza

Chicken Ranch Pizza

$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00
Chicken Gouda Pizza

Chicken Gouda Pizza

$15.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Sausage Calzone

$13.00Out of stock
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50
Kids Chicken Tender

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.50
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$6.00
Kids Mac & cheese

Kids Mac & cheese

$7.50
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00
Kids Fish Basket

Kids Fish Basket

$7.50
Kids Shrimp Basket

Kids Shrimp Basket

$7.50

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

Chefs Cheesecake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00
GF Chocolate Torte

GF Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$3.00
Side Tots

Side Tots

$3.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.00
Side Hush Puppies

Side Hush Puppies

$3.00

Side Slaw

$3.00
Side Day Veg

Side Day Veg

$3.00
Side Red Beans & Rice

Side Red Beans & Rice

$3.00
Side Mashed

Side Mashed

$3.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.00
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00
Side Loaded Fries

Side Loaded Fries

$7.00
Side Loaded Tots

Side Loaded Tots

$7.00
Side Garlic Toast

Side Garlic Toast

$1.50
Side Sautee Mushrooms

Side Sautee Mushrooms

$3.00
Side Caramelize Onions

Side Caramelize Onions

$1.50

Side Raw Onions

$1.50
Side Gouda Mac & Cheese

Side Gouda Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Side Tortilla Chips

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Add On's

Add Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.00

Add Caramelized Onions

$1.50

Add Raw Onions

$1.50

Add Chicken Breast

$8.00

Add 5 Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Add L Burger

$7.00

Add D Burger

$10.00

Add 5 Shrimp

$10.00

Add Tuna Steak

$12.00

Appetizers

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Seaweed Salad 1/2 Order

$5.00

Squid Salad

$11.00

Edamame Salad

$9.00

Spicy Edamame Salad

$11.00

Spicy Kani Salad

$8.00

Avocado Bomb

$12.00

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Golden Flakes

$14.00

Classic Rolls

Avocado Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$10.00

Tuna Roll

$15.00

Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.00

Philly Roll

$12.00

Bagel Roll

$9.00

Tuna Cado Roll

$11.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$11.00

Arizona Roll

$12.00

Spider Roll

$15.00

Crazy Horse Roll

$11.00

Hawaiian Roll

$11.00

Mexican Roll

$10.00

Sashimi & Nigiri

Salmon

$6.00

Yellowfin Tuna

$5.00

Escolar

$8.00

Yellowtail

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Octopus

$7.00

Ebi Shrimp

$5.00

Crab Stick

$5.00

Eel

$7.00

Mel's Bowl

Regular Mels Bowl

$18.00

Large Mels Bowl

$26.00

Vegi Mel's Bowl

$14.00

Tempura Rolls

Lobster Tempura Roll

$28.00

Spicy Chicken Tempura Roll

$14.00

Salmon Rangoon Roll

$16.00

Goldie Lox Roll

$16.00

Signature Rolls

Surf & Turf Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Lox Of Love Roll

$14.00

Cat 1 hurricane Roll

$36.00

Cat 2 Hurricane Roll

$16.00

First Date Golden Gate

$14.00

Romeo & Juliet

$14.00

Light my Sapphire

$14.00

Red Dragon

$15.00

Caterpillar

$14.00

Rising Earth Scorched

$17.00

Cat 3 Hurricane Roll

$15.00

Cat 4 hurricane Roll

$15.00

CAt 5 Hurricane Roll

$20.00

Volcano 1

$12.00

Volcano 2

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Sushi Sauces / Sides

Sauce

Sushi Special

SS $7

$7.00

SS $8

$8.00

SS $9

$9.00

SS $10

$10.00

SS $11

$11.00

SS $12

$12.00

SS $13

$13.00

SS $14

$14.00

SS $15

$15.00

SS $16

$16.00

Retail

Ball Cap

$18.00

Visor

$18.00

T-Shirts & Tanks Sm-XL

$20.00

T-Shirts & Tanks 2X

$22.00

Dry Fit Short Sleeve

$25.00

Dry Fit Long Sleeve Sm-XL

$28.00

Dry Fil Long Sleev 2X

$30.00

Hoodies

$38.00

Umbrella

$35.00

Koozie

$6.00

Favorites

Grouper Esplanade

$28.00

Honey Seared Atlantic Salmon

$18.00

Entree

Grilled Ribeye

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Sea Scallops Creole

$26.00

Cajun Jambalaya

$18.00

Louisiana Étouffée

$24.00

Chicken & Andouille étouffée

$18.00

Mojo Pulled Pork

$15.00

Extra Suaces

Sauce

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

